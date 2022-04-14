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Follow Crypto Price Trends | MEXC Exchange

Discover simplified crypto token price charts. Basic information and main data are available at a glance: price & trend, market cap, volume plus other important stats along with useful links all gathered here at MEXC.

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#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
BitcoinBTC
$ 79,094.38
+0.14%
-0.53%
+15.35%
$ 1.59T
$ 11.46K
2
Ethereum
EthereumETH
$ 2,470.53
+0.08%
-0.84%
+18.19%
$ 298.77B
$ 190.52K
3
Binance Coin
Binance CoinBNB
$ 697.76
+0.09%
-1.51%
+12.63%
$ 94.14B
$ 41.09K
4
XRP
XRPXRP
$ 1.4684
+0.14%
-2.72%
+37.91%
$ 91.36B
$ 56.39M
5
USDCoin
USDCoinUSDC
$ 1.00003
0.00%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 74.80B
$ 120.59M
6
Solana
SolanaSOL
$ 97.92
+0.08%
+1.13%
+19.67%
$ 56.87B
$ 1.76M
7
Tron
TronTRX
$ 0.3415
-0.03%
-0.44%
+2.46%
$ 32.43B
$ 22.37M
8
Lido Staked ETH
Lido Staked ETHSTETH
$ 2,469.72
-0.01%
-0.81%
+18.10%
$ 22.25B
$ 23.48
9
Hyperliquid
HyperliquidHYPE
$ 81.08
-0.09%
+2.68%
+30.45%
$ 20.57B
$ 32.13K
10
DOGE
DOGEDOGE
$ 0.08875
+0.08%
-3.00%
+22.22%
$ 15.18B
$ 225.40M
11
Zcash
ZcashZEC
$ 801.99
-1.83%
-3.65%
+46.27%
$ 13.56B
$ 11.17K
12
Sky Dollar
Sky DollarUSDS
$ 1.0001
-0.01%
0.00%
-0.05%
$ 10.57B
$ 56.80K
13
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTCWBTC
$ 79,056.45
+0.14%
-0.53%
+15.34%
$ 9.23B
$ 2.96
14
Monero
MoneroXMR
$ 443.5
-0.01%
+5.13%
+7.19%
$ 8.40B
$ 6.69K
15
Cardano
CardanoADA
$ 0.2146
-0.32%
-3.71%
+19.60%
$ 7.83B
$ 36.66M
16
Chainlink
ChainlinkLINK
$ 11.505
+0.29%
-0.57%
+15.91%
$ 7.61B
$ 89.40K
17
Stellar
StellarXLM
$ 0.1898
-0.83%
-3.75%
+13.90%
$ 6.42B
$ 6.05M
18
Bitcoin Cash Node
Bitcoin Cash NodeBCH
$ 267.3
-0.26%
-3.04%
+28.74%
$ 5.37B
$ 19.52K
19
Canton Network
Canton NetworkCC
$ 0.11874
-0.62%
-5.21%
+27.00%
$ 4.62B
$ 4.12M
20
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDeUSDE
$ 0.9999
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.08%
$ 4.49B
$ 241.78K
21
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETHWEETH
$ 2,745.27
0.00%
+1.19%
+17.54%
$ 4.48B
$ 0.07
22
USD1
USD1USD1
$ 0.99971
-0.01%
-0.03%
0.00%
$ 4.39B
$ 2.37M
23
Litecoin
LitecoinLTC
$ 51.03
-0.08%
-3.17%
+11.15%
$ 3.94B
$ 135.29K
24
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)GRAM
$ 1.457
-0.14%
-2.56%
+7.65%
$ 3.88B
$ 956.17K
25
Hedera
HederaHBAR
$ 0.07996
-0.20%
+0.41%
+13.82%
$ 3.47B
$ 9.37M
26
Avalanche
AvalancheAVAX
$ 7.482
-0.09%
-1.23%
+13.44%
$ 3.24B
$ 99.28K
27
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINUSHIB
$ 0.000005457
0.00%
-0.74%
+20.04%
$ 3.22B
$ 488.92B
28
$ 0.7859
-0.35%
-4.76%
+14.87%
$ 3.19B
$ 5.72M
29
Tether Gold
Tether GoldGOLD(XAUT)
$ 4,624.06
+0.03%
-0.55%
+3.18%
$ 2.83B
$ 301.54
30
UNISWAP
UNISWAPUNI
$ 4.317
+0.07%
+1.17%
+22.69%
$ 2.74B
$ 202.62K
31
Cronos
CronosCRO
$ 0.05986
-0.61%
-1.91%
+27.24%
$ 2.72B
$ 2.25M
32
Bittensor
BittensorTAO
$ 233.64
-0.38%
-3.33%
+18.43%
$ 2.59B
$ 20.42K
33
NEAR
NEARNEAR
$ 1.8993
-0.83%
-5.32%
+13.58%
$ 2.48B
$ 870.50K
34
OKB
OKBOKB
$ 114.363
-0.57%
-0.74%
+12.55%
$ 2.40B
$ 1.96K
35
PAX Gold
PAX GoldGOLD(PAXG)
$ 4,632.76
+0.07%
-0.53%
+3.23%
$ 2.12B
$ 706.87
36
AaveToken
AaveTokenAAVE
$ 128.63
-0.53%
-5.62%
+38.06%
$ 1.98B
$ 4.22K
37
Aster
AsterASTER
$ 0.7008
-0.20%
+1.76%
+15.50%
$ 1.89B
$ 3.66M
38
WLFI
WLFIWLFI
$ 0.05905
-0.44%
+0.76%
-3.71%
$ 1.86B
$ 3.29M
39
Ondo
OndoONDO
$ 0.37054
-0.58%
-2.19%
+9.44%
$ 1.81B
$ 2.38M
40
Mantle
MantleMNT
$ 0.5133
-0.29%
-3.96%
+12.64%
$ 1.69B
$ 335.43K
41
Pepe
PepePEPE
$ 0.000003949
-0.20%
-4.13%
+46.15%
$ 1.64B
$ 299.41B
42
Sky Protocol
Sky ProtocolSKY
$ 0.06779
-0.72%
-0.63%
+15.42%
$ 1.58B
$ 905.05K
43
HTX DAO
HTX DAOHTX
$ 0.000001741
-0.17%
-0.85%
+2.23%
$ 1.58B
$ 30.76B
44
MemeCore
MemeCoreM
$ 1.16792
-0.77%
+4.02%
-5.06%
$ 1.54B
$ 68.18K
45
Polkadot
PolkadotDOT
$ 0.8728
-0.53%
-4.65%
+12.08%
$ 1.48B
$ 2.25M
46
Ethena
EthenaENA
$ 0.15223
-1.19%
-8.50%
+62.30%
$ 1.36B
$ 227.30M
47
Decentralized USD
Decentralized USDUSDD
$ 0.9995
0.00%
+0.24%
+0.08%
$ 1.36B
$ 51.47K
48
Worldcoin
WorldcoinWLD
$ 0.3932
-1.05%
-3.17%
+15.24%
$ 1.34B
$ 4.23M
49
Internet Computer
Internet ComputerICP
$ 2.414
-0.29%
-1.11%
+7.26%
$ 1.33B
$ 159.81K
50
Bitget Token
Bitget TokenBGB
$ 1.90867
+0.16%
-1.32%
+11.94%
$ 1.33B
$ 39.56K
51
Falcon Finance
Falcon FinanceUSDF
$ 0.9961
-0.01%
-0.01%
0.00%
$ 1.30B
$ 408.51K
52
MORPHO
MORPHOMORPHO
$ 2.5075
-0.17%
-6.96%
+19.05%
$ 1.27B
$ 60.47K
53
Polygon Ecosystem
Polygon EcosystemPOL
$ 0.12305
-0.86%
+1.18%
+46.10%
$ 1.26B
$ 5.13M
54
Ethereum Classic
Ethereum ClassicETC
$ 7.89
-0.13%
+0.13%
+24.64%
$ 1.24B
$ 37.96K
55
United Stables
United StablesU
$ 0.9997
+0.02%
+0.05%
-0.04%
$ 999.66M
$ 65.42K
56
Bitway
BitwayBTW
$ 0.446108
+0.33%
+3.02%
-16.48%
$ 978.99M
$ 1.52M
57
KuCoin Token
KuCoin TokenKCS
$ 7.2524
-0.04%
-1.78%
+5.91%
$ 978.59M
$ 7.81K
58
Pi Network
Pi NetworkPI
$ 0.0896
+0.09%
+0.22%
+1.57%
$ 965.10M
$ 1.72M
59
Lighter
LighterLIT
$ 3.548
+0.87%
+5.20%
+42.99%
$ 886.23M
$ 2.84M
60
JUST
JUSTJST
$ 0.10003
+0.07%
-0.92%
-4.56%
$ 857.11M
$ 594.53K
61
VVV
VVVVVV
$ 18.2737
-0.25%
+4.85%
+27.29%
$ 849.27M
$ 13.66K
62
Algorand
AlgorandALGO
$ 0.09107
-1.15%
-2.69%
+12.31%
$ 814.98M
$ 1.27M
63
COSMOS
COSMOSATOM
$ 1.531
-0.13%
-1.79%
+7.18%
$ 789.62M
$ 563.40K
64
Quant
QuantQNT
$ 64.68
-0.26%
+0.37%
+12.19%
$ 785.57M
$ 636.64
65
Render
RenderRENDER
$ 1.519
-1.18%
-1.63%
+14.36%
$ 780.71M
$ 226.55K
66
Kaspa
KaspaKAS
$ 0.028189
-0.25%
-5.15%
+7.56%
$ 774.01M
$ 30.99M
67
Jupiter
JupiterJUP
$ 0.2125
-0.28%
-0.42%
+21.62%
$ 705.90M
$ 2.16M
68
Beldex
BeldexBDX
$ 0.08256
+0.19%
-0.52%
-1.21%
$ 638.87M
$ 12.51M
69
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwapCAKE
$ 1.735
+0.17%
-2.14%
+9.92%
$ 611.89M
$ 362.37K
70
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy PenguinsPENGU
$ 0.009651
-0.16%
+0.79%
+52.56%
$ 610.88M
$ 121.82M
71
XDC Network
XDC NetworkXDC
$ 0.02935
-0.31%
-3.14%
+4.19%
$ 602.94M
$ 4.06M
72
Arbitrum
ArbitrumARB
$ 0.09458
-0.43%
-4.76%
+17.50%
$ 593.99M
$ 3.38M
73
Filecoin
FilecoinFIL
$ 0.7291
-0.39%
-4.54%
+11.21%
$ 578.46M
$ 3.14M
74
$ 0.006676
-0.45%
-5.81%
+7.72%
$ 571.41M
$ 12.57M
75
Injective
InjectiveINJ
$ 5.769
-0.24%
-3.40%
+30.35%
$ 571.03M
$ 1.00M
76
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMPTRUMP
$ 2.274
-0.60%
-7.85%
+58.69%
$ 546.29M
$ 4.55M
77
Nexo
NexoNEXO
$ 0.8264
-0.32%
-2.52%
+9.40%
$ 526.54M
$ 78.36K
78
Ether.Fi Foundation
Ether.Fi FoundationETHFI
$ 0.5793
-0.25%
-5.97%
+16.81%
$ 524.52M
$ 9.90M
79
DASH
DASHDASH
$ 40.03
-0.81%
-3.56%
+29.78%
$ 513.72M
$ 34.35K
80
Aerodrome Finance
Aerodrome FinanceAERO
$ 0.5433
+0.62%
+1.43%
+26.49%
$ 512.13M
$ 11.63M
81
Binance Life
Binance Life币安人生
$ 0.5119
-0.36%
-0.14%
+20.07%
$ 509.69M
$ 158.08K
82
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals ProtocolVIRTUAL
$ 0.7548
-0.33%
-6.81%
+28.75%
$ 501.40M
$ 1.38M
83
VeChain
VeChainVET
$ 0.005808
-0.72%
+1.70%
+21.96%
$ 497.60M
$ 10.06M
84
Aptos
AptosAPT
$ 0.5914
-0.88%
-4.05%
+8.61%
$ 494.03M
$ 401.93K
85
TrueUSD
TrueUSDTUSD
$ 0.9984
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 493.62M
$ 5.59K
86
Curve
CurveCRV
$ 0.3231
+0.19%
-1.44%
+26.19%
$ 489.60M
$ 3.12M
87
SPX6900
SPX6900SPX
$ 0.5194
+7.01%
+8.94%
+49.52%
$ 477.60M
$ 642.88K
88
Stacks
StacksSTX
$ 0.2568
-1.95%
+9.67%
+102.93%
$ 465.08M
$ 886.74K
89
Pyth Network
Pyth NetworkPYTH
$ 0.05198
+1.08%
+3.11%
+30.17%
$ 412.81M
$ 39.32M
90
LayerZero
LayerZeroZRO
$ 1.321
-2.31%
+4.75%
+37.77%
$ 405.79M
$ 2.80M
91
FET
FETFET
$ 0.1691
-0.23%
-3.30%
+35.11%
$ 384.24M
$ 7.02M
92
Monad
MonadMON
$ 0.02917
-0.58%
-2.52%
+30.58%
$ 347.42M
$ 24.25M
93
SEI
SEISEI
$ 0.04715
-0.44%
-1.67%
+16.77%
$ 339.31M
$ 2.53M
94
First Digital USD
First Digital USDFDUSD
$ 0.9991
0.00%
-0.01%
+0.08%
$ 337.18M
$ 131.78K
95
TIA
TIATIA
$ 0.365
-0.14%
-3.21%
+16.52%
$ 336.14M
$ 1.65M
96
SUN
SUNSUN
$ 0.017417
-0.10%
-0.94%
+1.97%
$ 335.16M
$ 6.44M
97
BitcoinSV
BitcoinSVBSV
$ 16.61
+0.06%
-1.71%
+10.21%
$ 333.31M
$ 4.40K
98
Gnosis
GnosisGNO
$ 122.57
-0.45%
-1.12%
+3.66%
$ 321.39M
$ 623.95
99
Lido DAO
Lido DAOLDO
$ 0.3725
-0.87%
-2.31%
+16.10%
$ 317.33M
$ 667.39K
100
Terra Classic
Terra ClassicLUNC
$ 0.00005411
-0.46%
-4.03%
+10.31%
$ 298.58M
$ 2.21B
101
Pendle
PendlePENDLE
$ 1.729
-0.74%
-4.82%
+28.19%
$ 296.81M
$ 526.48K
102
BitTorrent
BitTorrentBTT
$ 0.0000002934
-0.27%
-0.61%
+9.52%
$ 289.50M
$ 224.99B
103
Falcon Finance
Falcon FinanceFF
$ 0.10182
+3.40%
+10.93%
+54.46%
$ 287.10M
$ 1.36M
104
Bonk
BonkBONK
$ 0.000003112
-0.45%
-3.37%
+31.18%
$ 275.42M
$ 413.18B
105
AINFT
AINFTNFT
$ 0.0000002764
-0.07%
-0.58%
-1.32%
$ 273.86M
$ 201.24B
106
JITO
JITOJTO
$ 0.5289
-2.31%
-7.73%
-4.69%
$ 261.28M
$ 300.78K
107
Immutable X
Immutable XIMX
$ 0.12996
-0.22%
-3.33%
+30.67%
$ 260.04M
$ 492.07K
108
Jasmy
JasmyJASMY
$ 0.005192
+4.67%
+13.46%
+47.47%
$ 259.59M
$ 58.68M
109
APE and PEPE
APE and PEPEAPEPE
$ 0.0000012342
-0.04%
-0.45%
+29.59%
$ 259.08M
$ 111.82B
110
FLOKI
FLOKIFLOKI
$ 0.00002671
-0.07%
-3.40%
+27.35%
$ 254.11M
$ 4.41B
111
CONFLUX
CONFLUXCFX
$ 0.04796
-0.39%
-3.19%
+13.60%
$ 251.49M
$ 2.29M
112
Tezos
TezosXTZ
$ 0.2305
-0.30%
-1.20%
+11.50%
$ 251.08M
$ 258.99K
113
Decred
DecredDCR
$ 13.702
-0.48%
-1.20%
+14.02%
$ 240.76M
$ 6.03K
114
Ribbita by Virtuals
Ribbita by VirtualsTIBBIR
$ 0.23791
-1.87%
-5.98%
-1.47%
$ 235.97M
$ 1.30M
115
ENS
ENSENS
$ 5.767
-0.76%
-2.29%
+42.61%
$ 233.16M
$ 17.51K
116
Maple Finance
Maple FinanceSYRUP
$ 0.19379
-0.47%
-4.40%
+16.80%
$ 231.28M
$ 401.75K
117
Humanity
HumanityH
$ 0.07811
-1.25%
+14.85%
-15.98%
$ 226.20M
$ 3.36M
118
OP
OPOP
$ 0.10289
-0.22%
-5.24%
+20.12%
$ 222.36M
$ 597.48K
119
Raydium
RaydiumRAY
$ 0.7875
-0.10%
+3.48%
+25.30%
$ 214.18M
$ 154.52K
120
AKEDO
AKEDOAKE
$ 0.0089021
+0.19%
+5.97%
+8.60%
$ 207.45M
$ 33.25M
121
Kaia
KaiaKAIA
$ 0.03358
-0.85%
+2.83%
+37.14%
$ 207.31M
$ 2.09M
122
Convex Finance
Convex FinanceCVX
$ 2.074
+0.05%
-2.85%
+29.00%
$ 204.29M
$ 53.14K
123
MIOTAC
MIOTACIOTA
$ 0.04476
+0.09%
-2.05%
+30.87%
$ 201.78M
$ 1.39M
124
dogwifhat sol
dogwifhat solWIF
$ 0.1996
-0.98%
-1.42%
+43.08%
$ 201.37M
$ 7.55M
125
Graph Token
Graph TokenGRT
$ 0.0182
+0.27%
+2.93%
+34.49%
$ 198.48M
$ 8.62M
126
Trust Wallet
Trust WalletTWT
$ 0.4543
+1.77%
+7.43%
+16.79%
$ 197.61M
$ 361.14K
127
Zebec Network
Zebec NetworkZBCN
$ 0.0019614
+0.89%
+3.81%
+17.38%
$ 196.56M
$ 102.18M
128
Compound
CompoundCOMP
$ 19.52
-0.41%
-1.81%
+9.39%
$ 195.80M
$ 3.19K
129
DoubleZero
DoubleZero2Z
$ 0.05479
-0.77%
-4.43%
+12.25%
$ 191.76M
$ 859.95K
130
FARTCOIN
FARTCOINFARTCOIN
$ 0.1791
-0.30%
-2.69%
+17.96%
$ 180.11M
$ 2.78M
131
$ 90.46
-0.18%
+0.61%
+11.55%
$ 176.16M
$ 2.16K
132
Telcoin
TelcoinTEL
$ 0.001826
+0.17%
-1.36%
+15.99%
$ 174.18M
$ 58.59M
133
OriginTrail
OriginTrailTRAC
$ 0.3504
-1.25%
-8.68%
+27.46%
$ 173.15M
$ 657.05K
134
Axie Infinity
Axie InfinityAXS
$ 0.9673
+0.04%
-1.94%
+11.02%
$ 168.27M
$ 78.92K
135
STRK
STRKSTRK
$ 0.02645
-0.64%
-4.65%
+12.28%
$ 167.97M
$ 11.72M
136
EigenLayer
EigenLayerEIGEN
$ 0.2101
-0.14%
-7.45%
+18.18%
$ 167.14M
$ 768.37K
137
THORChain
THORChainRUNE
$ 0.4938
+0.37%
+2.03%
+15.46%
$ 166.78M
$ 635.50K
138
$ 770.29
0.00%
+0.02%
-0.81%
$ 166.56M
$ 122.93
139
Plasma
PlasmaXPL
$ 0.09239
+0.10%
-6.78%
+16.95%
$ 166.34M
$ 10.76M
140
$ 110.89
-0.91%
+1.27%
+10.26%
$ 160.87M
$ 588.54
141
DEXE
DEXEDEXE
$ 1.899
+0.11%
+0.91%
-0.68%
$ 157.84M
$ 61.14K
142
NEO
NEONEO
$ 2.173
-0.77%
-0.77%
+24.57%
$ 154.48M
$ 49.25K
143
MX Token
MX TokenMX
$ 1.6806
+0.05%
+1.02%
+2.25%
$ 154.00M
$ 1.28M
144
Arweave
ArweaveAR
$ 2.272
0.00%
-0.52%
+25.47%
$ 149.75M
$ 75.05K
145
Chiliz
ChilizCHZ
$ 0.01424
-0.28%
-2.39%
+14.49%
$ 148.90M
$ 5.29M
146
Decentraland
DecentralandMANA
$ 0.07394
-0.47%
-2.06%
+13.98%
$ 147.53M
$ 729.09K
147
ONYXCOIN
ONYXCOINXCN
$ 0.0037488
+0.07%
-0.19%
+24.38%
$ 144.66M
$ 4.41M
148
ApeCoin
ApeCoinAPE
$ 0.1433
-0.62%
-3.16%
+14.74%
$ 144.00M
$ 1.34M
149
Vision
VisionVSN
$ 0.03954
-0.03%
-2.51%
+6.29%
$ 142.48M
$ 1.75M
150
XEC
XECXEC
$ 0.000007086
-0.56%
-3.23%
+8.63%
$ 141.76M
$ 12.69B
151
$ 212.49
-0.69%
-0.02%
-4.02%
$ 137.76M
$ 394.95
152
$ 354.27
-0.16%
-0.90%
+1.39%
$ 137.33M
$ 285.60
153
Kamino
KaminoKMNO
$ 0.02696
+1.00%
+14.31%
+48.04%
$ 137.19M
$ 2.80M
154
$ 347.41
-0.26%
-1.37%
+0.08%
$ 133.85M
$ 162.79
155
GoMining
GoMiningGOMINING
$ 0.3304
+0.21%
-2.91%
+13.77%
$ 133.61M
$ 164.14K
156
BUILDon
BUILDonB
$ 0.1333
+0.19%
-4.86%
-13.52%
$ 133.21M
$ 682.48K
157
SafePal
SafePalSFP
$ 0.263
-0.57%
-3.73%
+4.32%
$ 131.75M
$ 196.01K
158
Project Ailey
Project AileyALE
$ 0.2672
0.00%
-0.15%
+1.60%
$ 130.00M
$ 360.57K
159
ZANO
ZANOZANO
$ 8.16
+0.21%
-7.44%
-0.39%
$ 129.17M
$ 79.27K
160
$ 90.43
+0.24%
+0.71%
+11.97%
$ 128.11M
$ 8.67K
161
1INCH
1INCH1INCH
$ 0.09029
-0.14%
-1.03%
+3.95%
$ 127.63M
$ 634.16K
162
$ 0.04237
+0.40%
-1.32%
+5.75%
$ 125.35M
$ 1.65M
163
Zama Protocol
Zama ProtocolZAMA
$ 0.0556
-0.85%
-7.22%
+20.91%
$ 123.79M
$ 3.03M
164
A
AA
$ 0.07433
+0.21%
+0.17%
+18.16%
$ 123.41M
$ 910.96K
165
AWE Network
AWE NetworkAWE
$ 0.06214
-0.47%
-3.04%
+2.01%
$ 120.39M
$ 888.97K
166
Cysic
CysicCYS
$ 0.6863
+5.11%
+17.58%
+28.49%
$ 115.52M
$ 643.39K
167
RealLink
RealLinkREAL
$ 0.08005
+0.22%
-4.70%
-0.11%
$ 110.34M
$ 2.91M
168
SoSoValue
SoSoValueSOSO
$ 0.3159
-0.47%
+0.51%
-1.77%
$ 108.04M
$ 303.36K
169
Stargate Finance
Stargate FinanceSTG
$ 0.1707
+0.68%
+2.39%
+9.32%
$ 107.74M
$ 365.87K
170
Backpack
BackpackBP
$ 0.4327
+0.26%
+1.65%
+10.99%
$ 107.55M
$ 220.31K
171
Derive
DeriveDRV
$ 0.14614
+1.34%
-5.10%
+53.38%
$ 107.24M
$ 482.91K
172
Instadapp
InstadappFLUID
$ 1.358
-0.22%
+0.61%
+13.09%
$ 106.87M
$ 2.52K
173
MULTIVERSX
MULTIVERSXEGLD
$ 3.481
-0.73%
-1.06%
+26.03%
$ 106.52M
$ 26.43K
174
Melania Meme
Melania MemeMELANIA
$ 0.10599
-0.10%
-2.10%
+43.81%
$ 105.51M
$ 794.04K
175
Dog (Bitcoin)
Dog (Bitcoin)DOG
$ 0.0012005
+1.77%
+10.21%
+67.35%
$ 104.83M
$ 126.64M
176
Genius
GeniusGENIUS
$ 0.30568
+0.02%
-3.81%
-9.65%
$ 102.60M
$ 286.50K
177
GEODNET
GEODNETGEOD
$ 0.2296
+0.17%
-2.01%
+8.83%
$ 101.81M
$ 787.70K
178
BAT
BATBAT
$ 0.06753
-0.04%
-2.58%
+9.27%
$ 101.75M
$ 810.96K
179
Cheems
CheemsCHEEMS
$ 0.00000054
-1.08%
-3.26%
+7.43%
$ 101.34M
$ 100.63B
180
SOON
SOONSOON
$ 0.1947
+0.31%
+1.29%
-1.60%
$ 101.22M
$ 470.54K
181
Aethir
AethirATH
$ 0.004994
-0.34%
-8.25%
+28.07%
$ 101.21M
$ 16.89M
182
Non-Playable Coin
Non-Playable CoinNPC
$ 0.012971
+1.67%
-1.59%
+132.71%
$ 98.45M
$ 29.68M
183
dYdX
dYdXDYDX
$ 0.117
-0.76%
-2.96%
+10.41%
$ 98.29M
$ 1.07M
184
Newton
NewtonAB
$ 0.000977
-0.20%
-0.10%
+2.40%
$ 97.14M
$ 12.15M
185
FORM
FORMFORM
$ 0.2509
-0.98%
-5.12%
+18.10%
$ 96.19M
$ 323.31K
186
Horizen
HorizenZEN
$ 5.291
-0.51%
-4.47%
+27.83%
$ 95.52M
$ 30.38K
187
Qtum
QtumQTUM
$ 0.8624
-0.54%
-1.71%
+22.88%
$ 92.05M
$ 70.55K
188
Gala
GalaGALA
$ 0.001872
+0.64%
-1.87%
+36.25%
$ 91.69M
$ 288.22M
189
Reserve Rights
Reserve RightsRSR
$ 0.00145
+0.48%
-0.88%
+17.57%
$ 91.27M
$ 49.39M
190
Banana
BananaBANANAS31
$ 0.0091146
+0.08%
-0.70%
+4.31%
$ 91.05M
$ 8.81M
191
$ 0.1971
+0.15%
-0.25%
+1.65%
$ 91.02M
$ 334.08K
192
Sentient
SentientSENT
$ 0.0124
-0.40%
-2.67%
+3.76%
$ 89.82M
$ 5.78M
193
RE
RERE
$ 0.54947
-0.21%
+3.55%
+13.21%
$ 89.12M
$ 1.27M
194
ZKsync
ZKsyncZK
$ 0.008806
-0.43%
-2.78%
+11.01%
$ 87.46M
$ 11.53M
195
Tagger
TaggerTAG
$ 0.0007978
-0.56%
-3.61%
-16.82%
$ 87.09M
$ 85.88M
196
ORDI
ORDIORDI
$ 4.158
-0.72%
-2.65%
+18.11%
$ 87.09M
$ 19.77K
197
GRASS
GRASSGRASS
$ 0.3511
+0.23%
-6.07%
+11.09%
$ 85.27M
$ 962.71K
198
$ 185.4
-0.56%
-0.17%
+11.69%
$ 84.41M
$ 690.74
199
YearnFinance
YearnFinanceYFI
$ 2,327.1
+0.34%
-1.57%
+14.43%
$ 83.52M
$ 27.38
200
0x
0xZRX
$ 0.09774
-0.24%
-1.19%
+26.82%
$ 83.37M
$ 602.98K
201
Purr
PurrPURR
$ 0.13388
+0.38%
+4.28%
+71.40%
$ 82.85M
$ 722.21K
202
Centrifuge
CentrifugeCFG
$ 0.1449
+2.91%
-2.15%
+5.37%
$ 81.61M
$ 912.36K
203
XPR Network
XPR NetworkXPR
$ 0.0027941
+0.03%
-1.15%
+6.53%
$ 81.46M
$ 28.27M
204
S
SS
$ 0.02805
+0.64%
-1.20%
+23.25%
$ 80.93M
$ 3.52M
205
Kaito
KaitoKAITO
$ 0.337
-0.68%
-1.61%
-3.90%
$ 80.91M
$ 3.23M
206
$ 567.34
-0.42%
+1.25%
+2.15%
$ 80.45M
$ 167.57
207
RIF
RIFRIF
$ 0.08108
+0.01%
-3.88%
+7.04%
$ 79.86M
$ 1.11M
208
SNX
SNXSNX
$ 0.2302
-0.61%
-0.78%
+14.91%
$ 79.10M
$ 831.02K
209
Mina Protocol
Mina ProtocolMINA
$ 0.06127
-0.18%
+0.70%
+47.28%
$ 78.19M
$ 2.90M
210
UnifAI
UnifAIUAI
$ 0.315
-1.45%
-9.22%
+21.17%
$ 78.11M
$ 1.43M
211
Plume Network
Plume NetworkPLUME
$ 0.013337
-0.59%
-4.51%
+4.74%
$ 77.12M
$ 12.11M
212
Orca
OrcaORCA
$ 1.2592
-0.41%
-2.25%
+15.36%
$ 76.81M
$ 48.86K
213
DeepBook
DeepBookDEEP
$ 0.014127
+0.36%
+1.59%
+4.40%
$ 76.62M
$ 5.34M
214
FTX Token
FTX TokenFTT
$ 0.2315
-0.73%
-0.82%
+12.84%
$ 76.04M
$ 329.97K
215
BOOK OF MEME
BOOK OF MEMEBOME
$ 0.0010772
+0.63%
-3.24%
+25.99%
$ 75.71M
$ 98.48M
216
Prom
PromPROM
$ 4.1438
+1.73%
+9.17%
+108.75%
$ 75.53M
$ 55.60K
217
GMX
GMXGMX
$ 7.188
-0.12%
-2.47%
+7.96%
$ 75.28M
$ 11.34K
218
Beam
BeamBEAMX
$ 0.001465
+0.27%
-2.60%
+7.49%
$ 75.05M
$ 45.55M
219
Comedian
ComedianBAN
$ 0.07371
-0.27%
+1.53%
+2.48%
$ 73.07M
$ 787.78K
220
Huma Finance
Huma FinanceHUMA
$ 0.02177
-0.18%
+0.64%
+3.85%
$ 71.31M
$ 2.33M
221
Livepeer
LivepeerLPT
$ 1.419
-0.28%
-0.84%
+16.54%
$ 70.71M
$ 44.35K
222
Turbo
TurboTURBO
$ 0.0010211
+0.34%
-5.51%
+28.22%
$ 70.70M
$ 95.43M
223
AI Rig Complex
AI Rig ComplexARCSOL
$ 0.0719
+0.16%
+2.56%
-0.94%
$ 70.59M
$ 1.36M
224
$ 775.69
-0.04%
+0.03%
-0.85%
$ 69.71M
$ 133.82
225
Bedrock
BedrockBR
$ 0.2614
+0.99%
+19.13%
+21.03%
$ 69.31M
$ 322.81K
226
$ 930.39
-0.02%
+1.26%
-0.93%
$ 69.12M
$ 796.49
227
CoW Protocol
CoW ProtocolCOW
$ 0.1187
-0.33%
-0.75%
+8.97%
$ 68.96M
$ 684.59K
228
Numeraire
NumeraireNMR
$ 9.131
-0.21%
+0.08%
+11.29%
$ 68.86M
$ 6.70K
229
VELO
VELOVELO
$ 0.003901
-0.05%
+2.66%
+8.54%
$ 68.52M
$ 13.99M
230
Safe Token
Safe TokenSAFE
$ 0.0913
0.00%
-1.62%
+3.28%
$ 68.46M
$ 2.98K
231
RaveDAO
RaveDAORAVE
$ 0.27
-4.15%
-2.00%
-6.86%
$ 68.17M
$ 22.43K
232
Holo Token
Holo TokenHOT
$ 0.0003793
-0.03%
-2.11%
+13.48%
$ 67.05M
$ 164.31M
233
ECOMI
ECOMIOMI
$ 0.000241
-0.46%
+11.59%
+27.30%
$ 66.94M
$ 516.82M
234
BabyDogeCoin
BabyDogeCoinBABYDOGE
$ 0.0000000003705
-0.05%
-2.80%
+10.03%
$ 66.62M
$ 194.36T
235
Data Network
Data NetworkDATA
$ 0.1864
-0.54%
-1.95%
+4.50%
$ 66.20M
$ 543.22K
236
BIO Protocol
BIO ProtocolBIO
$ 0.02925
+0.17%
-0.81%
+2.97%
$ 65.08M
$ 3.98M
237
Kusama
KusamaKSM
$ 3.532
-0.56%
-4.40%
+19.14%
$ 65.04M
$ 19.87K
238
TFUEL
TFUELTFUEL
$ 0.008771
-1.00%
-0.11%
+16.50%
$ 64.12M
$ 6.80M
239
SHX
SHXSHX
$ 0.003589
-0.11%
-3.18%
+13.32%
$ 63.18M
$ 32.56M
240
BAS
BASBAS
$ 0.024616
-0.03%
+1.66%
-7.69%
$ 61.72M
$ 3.74M
241
USELESS COIN
USELESS COINUSELESS
$ 0.062405
-0.60%
-7.22%
+51.87%
$ 61.24M
$ 2.84M
242
Velvet
VelvetVELVET
$ 0.13506
-0.21%
-22.95%
-77.46%
$ 59.52M
$ 12.90M
243
$ 260.9
-0.19%
-0.88%
-1.48%
$ 58.58M
$ 252.75
244
Qubic
QubicQUBIC
$ 0.000000421
+0.48%
+1.37%
-4.11%
$ 58.55M
$ 361.82B
245
POPCAT
POPCATPOPCAT
$ 0.05946
+0.95%
+2.92%
+40.48%
$ 58.29M
$ 3.09M
246
Spark
SparkSPK
$ 0.0186
+0.16%
-5.11%
+36.71%
$ 57.89M
$ 4.84M
247
Eurite
EuriteEURI
$ 1.1665
0.00%
-0.06%
-0.07%
$ 57.88M
$ 6.04K
248
ZIGCOIN
ZIGCOINZIG
$ 0.041049
-0.23%
-0.71%
+8.77%
$ 57.82M
$ 5.24M
249
SUSHI
SUSHISUSHI
$ 0.1987
-0.50%
-2.54%
+19.99%
$ 57.17M
$ 399.35K
250
NEXPACE
NEXPACENXPC
$ 0.1984
-0.55%
-4.82%
-4.23%
$ 56.80M
$ 411.01K
251
Wormhole
WormholeW
$ 0.009372
-0.53%
-3.78%
+10.11%
$ 56.48M
$ 35.93M
252
Zilliqa
ZilliqaZIL
$ 0.002787
+0.11%
-0.18%
+12.54%
$ 56.46M
$ 19.88M
253
RavenCoin
RavenCoinRVN
$ 0.00344
-0.92%
-12.03%
+7.09%
$ 56.13M
$ 15.86M
254
FUNToken
FUNTokenFUNTOKEN
$ 0.0051658
-0.28%
+0.80%
+2.98%
$ 55.69M
$ 119.55M
255
Walrus
WalrusWAL
$ 0.02309
-0.47%
-2.20%
+5.56%
$ 55.63M
$ 3.26M
256
jellyjelly
jellyjellyJELLYJELLY
$ 0.055042
-0.26%
+0.13%
-0.01%
$ 55.48M
$ 1.29M
257
Toshi
ToshiTOSHI
$ 0.00013138
-0.48%
-3.61%
+27.96%
$ 55.39M
$ 653.32M
258
Enjin
EnjinENJ
$ 0.02699
-0.29%
-3.86%
+11.64%
$ 53.59M
$ 3.10M
259
Ontology Token
Ontology TokenONT
$ 0.05248
+0.73%
+8.55%
+34.72%
$ 53.55M
$ 1.58M
260
TROLL
TROLLTROLLSOL
$ 0.05246
+1.67%
-1.18%
+18.30%
$ 53.29M
$ 2.73M
261
Allora
AlloraALLO
$ 0.2618
+0.41%
-0.57%
-10.65%
$ 53.11M
$ 259.77K
262
GoPlus Security
GoPlus SecurityGPS
$ 0.011495
+1.30%
-4.99%
-3.71%
$ 52.37M
$ 5.37M
263
Peanut the Squirrel
Peanut the SquirrelPNUT
$ 0.05152
+0.39%
-1.09%
+18.03%
$ 51.65M
$ 1.23M
264
RedStone
RedStoneRED
$ 0.11786
+0.73%
+6.70%
+26.72%
$ 51.38M
$ 664.97K
265
$ 212.44
-0.62%
-0.09%
-4.08%
$ 50.58M
$ 976.42
266
G Coin
G CoinGCOIN
$ 0.0020271
-0.01%
-7.48%
-18.67%
$ 50.55M
$ 36.10M
267
BERA
BERABERA
$ 0.181
-0.76%
-4.00%
+18.47%
$ 50.43M
$ 467.74K
268
Alchemy
AlchemyACH
$ 0.004991
-0.34%
-0.87%
+16.00%
$ 50.32M
$ 10.80M
269
FLOW
FLOWFLOW
$ 0.02985
-0.60%
-1.35%
+4.98%
$ 49.96M
$ 1.92M
270
Venus
VenusXVS
$ 3.0495
-0.58%
-3.17%
+7.85%
$ 49.74M
$ 17.26K
271
Kava Labs
Kava LabsKAVA
$ 0.04575
-0.22%
-0.76%
+11.72%
$ 49.66M
$ 1.45M
272
Ontology Gas
Ontology GasONG
$ 0.09308
+0.88%
+44.65%
+71.13%
$ 49.46M
$ 3.47M
273
$ 0.04142
-0.60%
-1.59%
+11.55%
$ 49.28M
$ 16.61K
274
SkyAI
SkyAISKYAI
$ 0.04853
+0.22%
-15.63%
-27.01%
$ 49.22M
$ 38.85M
275
peaq network
peaq networkPEAQ
$ 0.0219
-2.44%
+12.89%
+21.90%
$ 49.10M
$ 10.81M
276
IO
IOIO
$ 0.13946
-0.53%
-6.61%
+15.95%
$ 48.77M
$ 1.77M
277
DAPPOS
DAPPOSDOS
$ 0.24962
+1.88%
+7.06%
-9.75%
$ 48.77M
$ 3.72M
278
WIKI CAT
WIKI CATWKC
$ 0.00000009597
+1.01%
-12.98%
-26.02%
$ 48.76M
$ 1.08T
279
Billions
BillionsBILL
$ 0.01996
-0.40%
-5.31%
+2.41%
$ 48.49M
$ 3.50M
280
Espresso
EspressoESP
$ 0.09294
-1.68%
+3.77%
+18.11%
$ 48.44M
$ 776.64K
281
ZetaChain
ZetaChainZETA
$ 0.03356
-0.81%
-0.78%
+15.37%
$ 48.36M
$ 1.76M
282
Nervos Network
Nervos NetworkCKB
$ 0.0009811
-0.54%
-2.63%
+15.42%
$ 47.94M
$ 61.30M
283
ELF
ELFELF
$ 0.05847
-1.62%
-5.04%
+17.02%
$ 47.88M
$ 935.18K
284
$ 0.005471
+0.37%
+0.50%
+16.27%
$ 47.57M
$ 10.95M
285
$ 0.08791
-0.60%
-3.50%
+28.31%
$ 47.49M
$ 367.13K
286
ONEchain
ONEchainCROSS
$ 0.11408
-0.05%
-0.67%
+6.93%
$ 47.48M
$ 582.00K
287
CELO
CELOCELO
$ 0.07804
+0.76%
-2.04%
+29.28%
$ 47.20M
$ 835.74K
288
Blur
BlurBLUR
$ 0.01689
0.00%
-1.43%
+22.02%
$ 46.75M
$ 3.56M
289
Oasis
OasisROSE
$ 0.005974
-0.51%
-3.79%
+9.88%
$ 46.63M
$ 10.34M
290
Concordium
ConcordiumCCD
$ 0.003641
+0.08%
-12.99%
+9.43%
$ 46.39M
$ 17.23M
291
CASPER
CASPERCSPR
$ 0.002835
+3.27%
+10.65%
+14.16%
$ 46.14M
$ 38.06M
292
Babylon
BabylonBABY
$ 0.012339
-0.45%
-0.96%
+19.66%
$ 46.10M
$ 5.20M
293
XYO
XYOXYO
$ 0.00325
-0.30%
-0.30%
+9.93%
$ 45.82M
$ 16.60M
294
MOG Coin
MOG CoinMOG
$ 0.00000011597
+0.16%
-2.56%
+16.30%
$ 45.31M
$ 744.96B
295
Xphere
XphereXP
$ 0.016106
+0.09%
-1.10%
-1.07%
$ 44.77M
$ 4.34M
296
Request
RequestREQ
$ 0.05588
-0.11%
+0.63%
+7.41%
$ 44.68M
$ 1.04M
297
XUSD
XUSDXUSD
$ 0.9975
+0.14%
-0.18%
-0.21%
$ 44.51M
$ 56.85K
298
SSV Token
SSV TokenSSV
$ 2.675
-1.00%
+1.59%
+19.81%
$ 43.83M
$ 20.93K
299
SPACE ID
SPACE IDID
$ 0.03113
-0.22%
-0.22%
+10.30%
$ 43.67M
$ 1.94M
300
Sentism
SentismSENTIS
$ 0.22012
-0.25%
+0.26%
+1.18%
$ 43.19M
$ 254.92K
301
RONIN
RONINRON
$ 0.05571
-0.25%
-1.88%
+12.90%
$ 43.14M
$ 1.04M
302
$ 771.53
-0.02%
+0.04%
-0.79%
$ 42.68M
$ 219.34
303
Gravity
GravityG
$ 0.00389
+0.44%
-1.47%
-2.86%
$ 42.29M
$ 16.57M
304
Mask Network
Mask NetworkMASK
$ 0.417
-0.47%
-2.63%
+13.98%
$ 42.23M
$ 128.91K
305
Moo Deng
Moo DengMOODENG
$ 0.04245
-0.23%
-4.76%
+14.91%
$ 42.20M
$ 2.00M
306
Aztec
AztecAZTEC
$ 0.01459
+0.07%
0.00%
+13.50%
$ 42.13M
$ 5.31M
307
Pirate Chain
Pirate ChainARRR
$ 0.2071
-1.83%
-4.72%
+16.94%
$ 41.99M
$ 313.20K
308
Lorenzo Protocol
Lorenzo ProtocolBANK
$ 0.03554
+1.63%
+0.91%
-1.17%
$ 41.77M
$ 21.76M
309
Verge
VergeXVG
$ 0.002516
-0.59%
-2.81%
+21.50%
$ 41.73M
$ 30.32M
310
Threshold
ThresholdT
$ 0.003715
-0.56%
-1.61%
+11.79%
$ 41.56M
$ 14.98M
311
River
RiverRIVER
$ 2.1063
-0.97%
-6.85%
-18.78%
$ 41.48M
$ 67.42K
312
Notcoin
NotcoinNOT
$ 0.0004174
-0.86%
-1.91%
+7.60%
$ 41.40M
$ 154.10M
313
ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAOPEOPLE
$ 0.008204
+0.10%
-18.34%
+3.29%
$ 41.33M
$ 11.65M
314
Magma Finance
Magma FinanceMAGMA
$ 0.21327
-1.04%
-0.60%
+20.13%
$ 41.25M
$ 623.19K
315
Amp
AmpAMP
$ 0.0004686
-3.02%
+10.31%
+27.01%
$ 40.93M
$ 311.67M
316
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetworkANKR
$ 0.004048
-0.32%
+0.05%
+18.99%
$ 40.85M
$ 13.69M
317
XPIN Network
XPIN NetworkXPIN
$ 0.0010965
-0.46%
+5.60%
+1.64%
$ 40.80M
$ 111.16M
318
$ 0.006325
-0.17%
-2.39%
+4.61%
$ 40.52M
$ 9.06M
319
ETHGAS
ETHGASGWEI
$ 0.02267
+0.67%
-2.32%
+7.08%
$ 39.71M
$ 508.66K
320
Keeta
KeetaKTA
$ 0.07674
-0.13%
-9.40%
+2.02%
$ 39.71M
$ 1.01M
321
Zerebro
ZerebroZEREBRO
$ 0.039976
+0.78%
+3.72%
-8.90%
$ 39.60M
$ 2.55M
322
Tutorial
TutorialTUT
$ 0.047382
-2.47%
0.00%
+31.89%
$ 39.46M
$ 156.44M
323
ApeX Protocol
ApeX ProtocolAPEX
$ 0.2824
-0.39%
-2.61%
+41.50%
$ 39.32M
$ 338.12K
324
LINEA
LINEALINEA
$ 0.002501
-0.36%
-1.41%
+15.94%
$ 38.95M
$ 33.51M
325
VeThor Token
VeThor TokenVTHO
$ 0.0003821
-0.26%
+0.82%
+18.92%
$ 38.57M
$ 210.55M
326
cat in a dogs world
cat in a dogs worldMEW
$ 0.0004248
-0.55%
-1.17%
+27.69%
$ 38.28M
$ 158.61M
327
Nock
NockNOCK
$ 0.017411
-0.28%
-13.37%
+22.12%
$ 38.09M
$ 9.06M
328
Rocket Pool
Rocket PoolRPL
$ 1.688
-0.35%
-2.42%
+16.31%
$ 38.08M
$ 33.94K
329
ME
MEME
$ 0.06927
-0.43%
+0.66%
+17.31%
$ 37.74M
$ 1.08M
330
Propy
PropyPRO
$ 0.3738
-0.03%
+4.13%
+11.77%
$ 37.32M
$ 149.37K
331
Orochi Network
Orochi NetworkON
$ 0.2574
+0.48%
+2.52%
+6.47%
$ 37.27M
$ 350.51K
332
Helium Network Token
Helium Network TokenHNT
$ 0.1999
-0.25%
+4.37%
+17.14%
$ 36.93M
$ 386.54K
333
First Neiro on ETH
First Neiro on ETHNEIROCTO
$ 0.00008738
-0.02%
-5.28%
+32.24%
$ 36.72M
$ 964.32M
334
Siacoin
SiacoinSC
$ 0.000647
+0.60%
-0.79%
+40.64%
$ 36.65M
$ 95.85M
335
GOHOME
GOHOMEGOHOME
$ 73.17
-0.12%
+0.74%
+4.33%
$ 36.64M
$ 313.55
336
TornadoCash
TornadoCashTORN
$ 6.939
-0.64%
+2.78%
+16.36%
$ 36.55M
$ 8.24K
337
Dusk Network
Dusk NetworkDUSK
$ 0.07287
-0.26%
-3.86%
+11.53%
$ 36.47M
$ 1.10M
338
POLYX
POLYXPOLYX
$ 0.0343
-0.87%
-3.38%
+14.33%
$ 36.23M
$ 238.82K
339
HashKey Platform
HashKey PlatformHSK
$ 0.10428
+0.09%
+2.20%
+18.68%
$ 36.01M
$ 814.51K
340
$ 713.4
-0.11%
+0.14%
-1.29%
$ 35.87M
$ 241.35
341
COTI
COTICOTI
$ 0.012352
-1.50%
-5.36%
+26.16%
$ 35.81M
$ 11.13M
342
Fogo
FogoFOGO
$ 0.009187
-0.37%
+0.97%
+13.35%
$ 35.79M
$ 6.63M
343
BitDCA
BitDCABDCA
$ 0.4345
-0.16%
-3.22%
-6.80%
$ 35.74M
$ 223.05K
344
Rekt
RektREKTCOIN
$ 0.00000012588
-1.14%
-7.36%
+21.82%
$ 35.47M
$ 15.59B
345
APRO
APROAT
$ 0.14056
-0.91%
+1.43%
-6.22%
$ 35.38M
$ 482.50K
346
Smart Blockchain
Smart BlockchainSMART
$ 0.005247
-0.51%
+0.69%
+16.59%
$ 35.37M
$ 25.13M
347
Bancor
BancorBNT
$ 0.3241
-0.28%
-2.20%
+13.36%
$ 35.04M
$ 210.25K
348
Dogelon Mars
Dogelon MarsELON
$ 0.00000003475
0.00%
-0.68%
+18.89%
$ 35.01M
$ 2.51T
349
Mocaverse
MocaverseMOCA
$ 0.008188
-0.38%
-2.84%
+8.53%
$ 34.63M
$ 7.12M
350
Fractal Bitcoin
Fractal BitcoinFB
$ 0.3296
0.00%
-2.53%
-3.55%
$ 34.55M
$ 181.42K
351
Alaya AI
Alaya AIAGT
$ 0.015029
+0.02%
-0.33%
-6.08%
$ 34.43M
$ 3.94M
352
Avantis
AvantisAVNT
$ 0.10389
+0.99%
+1.08%
+20.75%
$ 34.40M
$ 1.23M
353
WINK
WINKWIN
$ 0.00003442
-0.03%
+0.12%
+16.78%
$ 34.36M
$ 1.58B
354
0G
0G0G
$ 0.1602
+0.19%
-3.53%
+8.70%
$ 34.35M
$ 423.33K
355
Memecoin
MemecoinMEME
$ 0.0005351
-0.43%
-3.99%
+12.68%
$ 34.20M
$ 109.71M
356
Euler Finance
Euler FinanceEUL
$ 1.4272
+0.55%
+4.40%
+12.12%
$ 33.84M
$ 75.02K
357
Terra
TerraLUNA
$ 0.0472
-0.75%
-4.77%
+9.36%
$ 33.75M
$ 3.00M
358
Giggle Fund
Giggle FundGIGGLE
$ 33.84
-0.21%
-6.18%
+1.22%
$ 33.64M
$ 10.57K
359
Succinct
SuccinctPROVE
$ 0.1704
-0.06%
-1.50%
+7.87%
$ 33.40M
$ 310.30K
360
Momentum
MomentumMMT
$ 0.1626
-0.67%
-2.80%
-8.61%
$ 33.35M
$ 379.72K
361
UMA
UMAUMA
$ 0.3693
-0.65%
-2.47%
+10.71%
$ 33.28M
$ 143.58K
362
Movement
MovementMOVE
$ 0.008054
+0.35%
+2.76%
+33.66%
$ 32.95M
$ 9.83M
363
Subsquid
SubsquidSQD
$ 0.03195
-3.16%
-0.06%
-24.15%
$ 32.78M
$ 3.90M
364
Talus
TalusUS
$ 0.01432
0.00%
-7.05%
-14.09%
$ 32.47M
$ 12.73M
365
Solyai
SolyaiSOLY
$ 2.4001
-3.57%
-2.81%
--
$ 32.27M
$ 168.58K
366
EDU Coin
EDU CoinEDU
$ 0.04257
+0.31%
-2.74%
+10.98%
$ 32.18M
$ 1.43M
367
USDP
USDPUSDP
$ 1.0005
0.00%
-0.04%
+0.06%
$ 31.98M
$ 9.00K
368
SNEK
SNEKSNEK
$ 0.0004232
+0.29%
-4.18%
+32.40%
$ 31.47M
$ 161.87M
369
StatusNetwork
StatusNetworkSNT
$ 0.0065
-1.06%
+6.18%
+24.14%
$ 31.42M
$ 8.48M
370
Solayer
SolayerLAYER
$ 0.06834
-0.36%
-1.90%
+10.57%
$ 31.32M
$ 871.06K
371
$ 273.93
-0.19%
-1.04%
-0.46%
$ 31.29M
$ 198.00
372
$ 32.32
0.00%
+2.14%
+8.40%
$ 31.09M
$ 6.23K
373
Core DAO
Core DAOCORE
$ 0.0249
+0.16%
-2.53%
+16.64%
$ 30.98M
$ 4.07M
374
WorldMobileToken
WorldMobileTokenWMTX
$ 0.03531
+0.45%
-0.28%
+11.49%
$ 30.21M
$ 1.83M
375
VANA
VANAVANA
$ 0.9915
-0.44%
-4.19%
+12.88%
$ 30.05M
$ 86.55K
376
TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSDUSTC
$ 0.00532
-0.35%
-9.63%
+8.54%
$ 29.97M
$ 18.29M
377
Fabric
FabricROBO
$ 0.01343
-0.74%
-2.83%
+1.44%
$ 29.83M
$ 9.94M
378
ETHW
ETHWETHW
$ 0.2754
-0.15%
-1.50%
+11.19%
$ 29.67M
$ 233.74K
379
DEAPcoin
DEAPcoinDEP
$ 0.0009821
-0.13%
+0.13%
+0.93%
$ 29.53M
$ 121.25M
380
Starpower
StarpowerSTAR
$ 0.1633
+0.70%
+26.28%
+14.04%
$ 29.33M
$ 262.18K
381
$ 242.26
-0.75%
+6.20%
+2.60%
$ 28.92M
$ 559.36
382
Anoma
AnomaXAN
$ 0.011542
-0.41%
-4.94%
+7.52%
$ 28.77M
$ 7.89M
383
Zora
ZoraZORA
$ 0.006344
-1.16%
-7.83%
+27.81%
$ 28.57M
$ 19.08M
384
Manta Network
Manta NetworkMANTA
$ 0.05962
-0.27%
-2.19%
+5.21%
$ 28.34M
$ 952.47K
385
Waves
WavesWAVES
$ 0.2179
+0.09%
-1.45%
+10.19%
$ 28.21M
$ 336.98K
386
Lista DAO
Lista DAOLISTA
$ 0.0694
-0.65%
-1.86%
+8.94%
$ 28.12M
$ 896.22K
387
CoinDepo
CoinDepoCOINDEPO
$ 0.11199
+0.05%
-1.40%
-1.38%
$ 28.00M
$ 3.40M
388
$ 62.05
+0.26%
-0.72%
+3.85%
$ 27.91M
$ 6.04K
389
deBridge
deBridgeDBR
$ 0.01449
-0.28%
-3.40%
-9.56%
$ 27.87M
$ 3.49M
390
SaharaAI
SaharaAISAHARA
$ 0.008146
-0.47%
-3.06%
+8.38%
$ 27.85M
$ 6.96M
391
PlaysOut
PlaysOutPLAY
$ 0.03636
-0.19%
-1.61%
-2.93%
$ 27.76M
$ 1.95M
392
Osmosis
OsmosisOSMO
$ 0.03538
-1.19%
-2.78%
+17.95%
$ 27.69M
$ 1.71M
393
iExec RLC
iExec RLCRLC
$ 0.3122
-0.19%
-4.46%
+8.33%
$ 27.38M
$ 165.60K
394
Uquid
UquidUQC
$ 2.725
0.00%
+0.70%
+1.11%
$ 27.25M
$ 5.13K
395
Renzo
RenzoREZ
$ 0.00312
-0.44%
+0.41%
+15.54%
$ 27.03M
$ 31.65M
396
GIGACHAD
GIGACHADGIGA
$ 0.002859
+3.66%
+5.14%
+49.38%
$ 26.85M
$ 26.19M
397
Irys
IrysIRYS
$ 0.01342
-0.59%
-3.03%
-0.89%
$ 26.84M
$ 3.85M
398
IoTeX Network
IoTeX NetworkIOTX
$ 0.002823
-0.49%
-1.11%
+8.98%
$ 26.81M
$ 23.43M
399
Somnia
SomniaSOMI
$ 0.10888
-0.40%
-1.92%
+16.27%
$ 26.54M
$ 536.55K
400
Gensyn
GensynAI
$ 0.01999
+0.80%
+1.10%
-1.51%
$ 26.39M
$ 5.56M
401
FRAX
FRAXFRAX
$ 0.2977
-1.00%
-4.19%
+3.09%
$ 26.21M
$ 215.48K
402
BSquared Network
BSquared NetworkB2
$ 0.38988
-1.01%
-7.63%
-16.92%
$ 26.18M
$ 155.36K
403
SwftCoin
SwftCoinSWFTC
$ 0.002568
-0.46%
+0.58%
+17.03%
$ 26.18M
$ 22.02M
404
MultiBank Group
MultiBank GroupMBG
$ 0.1049
+0.48%
+1.26%
-1.04%
$ 26.00M
$ 22.11M
405
BNKR
BNKRBNKR
$ 0.0002612
-1.10%
-5.91%
+5.58%
$ 25.94M
$ 230.38M
406
Defi App
Defi AppHOME
$ 0.006304
-1.32%
+2.09%
+5.12%
$ 25.87M
$ 11.14M
407
Victoria VR
Victoria VRVR
$ 0.001513
+0.26%
+0.20%
+12.47%
$ 25.45M
$ 240.90M
408
Spacecoin
SpacecoinSPACE
$ 0.004767
+0.31%
-0.99%
-6.43%
$ 25.36M
$ 17.99M
409
Arkham
ArkhamARKM
$ 0.11205
-0.65%
-2.75%
+24.51%
$ 25.27M
$ 624.50K
410
Synapse
SynapseSYN
$ 0.11255
+0.64%
+0.90%
+5.52%
$ 25.19M
$ 1.02M
411
Acurast
AcurastACU
$ 0.11828
-0.58%
+1.35%
-13.85%
$ 25.06M
$ 565.83K
412
SATS
SATSSATS
$ 0.00000001187
-0.56%
-4.00%
+11.66%
$ 24.92M
$ 6.79T
413
Undeads Games
Undeads GamesUDS
$ 0.2495
+0.44%
-2.13%
-2.66%
$ 24.77M
$ 96.66K
414
STEEM
STEEMSTEEM
$ 0.04437
-0.67%
-0.98%
+23.85%
$ 24.53M
$ 2.72M
415
Merlin Chain
Merlin ChainMERL
$ 0.01901
-0.42%
-2.74%
+5.80%
$ 24.41M
$ 3.94M
416
SKALE
SKALESKL
$ 0.003897
-0.46%
-1.68%
+14.31%
$ 24.33M
$ 17.39M
417
MYX Finance
MYX FinanceMYX
$ 0.07459
-0.20%
-1.73%
+0.93%
$ 24.25M
$ 1.44M
418
Kyber Network
Kyber NetworkKNC
$ 0.11503
-0.29%
-2.41%
+11.56%
$ 24.14M
$ 477.14K
419
$ 347.51
-0.29%
-1.38%
+0.13%
$ 24.09M
$ 774.45
420
Degen
DegenDEGEN
$ 0.0010383
-0.84%
-9.40%
+3.45%
$ 23.99M
$ 64.08M
421
Illuvium
IlluviumILV
$ 3.255
-0.31%
-2.57%
+8.48%
$ 23.94M
$ 17.27K
422
Fusionist
FusionistACE
$ 0.23902
+0.47%
+4.86%
+24.00%
$ 23.85M
$ 1.92M
423
Pundi X
Pundi XPUNDIX
$ 0.09189
+0.58%
+3.94%
+19.52%
$ 23.78M
$ 687.87K
424
Freysa
FreysaFAI
$ 0.002883
+0.10%
-2.83%
+7.44%
$ 23.65M
$ 19.66M
425
CyberConnect
CyberConnectCYBER
$ 0.3355
-0.68%
-4.57%
+12.35%
$ 23.62M
$ 173.97K
426
HIVE
HIVEHIVE
$ 0.0425
-0.44%
-2.07%
+6.98%
$ 23.60M
$ 1.57M
427
CETUS
CETUSCETUS
$ 0.0247
-0.56%
-5.86%
+11.64%
$ 23.46M
$ 2.78M
428
Unipoly Coin
Unipoly CoinUNP
$ 0.1065
0.00%
-0.54%
-0.48%
$ 23.35M
$ 324.70K
429
B3 Base
B3 BaseB3
$ 0.000497
-0.20%
+0.40%
+18.57%
$ 23.12M
$ 116.51M
430
Infinity Ground
Infinity GroundAIN
$ 0.07542
+1.41%
+0.31%
-1.34%
$ 23.00M
$ 2.20M
431
Smooth Love Potion
Smooth Love PotionSLP
$ 0.0006309
-0.63%
-1.82%
+13.15%
$ 22.89M
$ 95.40M
432
Alchemist AI
Alchemist AIALCH
$ 0.02667
-1.08%
-3.09%
+3.41%
$ 22.68M
$ 1.97M
433
Catizen
CatizenCATI
$ 0.04982
-0.77%
-1.94%
+2.48%
$ 22.67M
$ 1.26M
434
STEPN
STEPNSTEPN
$ 0.007286
-0.92%
-2.40%
+18.72%
$ 22.67M
$ 8.23M
435
MANTRA
MANTRAMANTRA
$ 0.004279
+0.47%
+0.35%
-10.73%
$ 22.57M
$ 13.16M
436
Storepay Fintech
Storepay FintechSPCFIN
$ 0.0003173
0.00%
-0.75%
-13.96%
$ 22.42M
$ 38.29M
437
Hyperlane
HyperlaneHYPER
$ 0.06566
-0.05%
-2.80%
+2.13%
$ 22.34M
$ 845.11K
438
$ 354.3
-0.14%
-0.93%
+1.53%
$ 22.20M
$ 788.94
439
Wojak
WojakWOJAK
$ 0.00000006601
+0.48%
+1.85%
+7.46%
$ 22.20M
$ 3.82T
440
SIREN
SIRENSIREN
$ 0.03051
+0.96%
+2.97%
-4.24%
$ 22.09M
$ 2.58M
441
BounceToken
BounceTokenAUCTION
$ 3.173
-0.06%
-3.10%
+11.34%
$ 21.88M
$ 17.30K
442
Wootrade Network
Wootrade NetworkWOO
$ 0.01154
-0.43%
-3.02%
+6.14%
$ 21.87M
$ 4.93M
443
Constellation
ConstellationDAG
$ 0.007586
+0.19%
-6.75%
+9.68%
$ 21.78M
$ 15.54M
444
ABEY
ABEYABEY
$ 0.02087
-0.05%
+1.91%
+3.17%
$ 21.75M
$ 594.35K
445
ZEROBASE
ZEROBASEZBT
$ 0.07782
-0.82%
-2.34%
+2.29%
$ 21.72M
$ 876.22K
446
Block Street
Block StreetBSB
$ 0.0967
-0.38%
+0.08%
-21.30%
$ 21.56M
$ 10.77M
447
ARK
ARKARK
$ 0.10852
-0.51%
+0.11%
+19.48%
$ 21.49M
$ 527.21K
448
AO
AOAO
$ 3.002
-1.40%
+7.97%
+52.04%
$ 21.48M
$ 24.07K
449
Phala
PhalaPHA
$ 0.02537
-1.16%
-2.49%
+15.04%
$ 21.40M
$ 3.11M
450
Symbol
SymbolXYM
$ 0.003232
+0.06%
+6.46%
+25.63%
$ 21.29M
$ 17.14M
451
LAB
LABLAB
$ 0.06808
-0.88%
-2.03%
-12.96%
$ 21.29M
$ 1.94M
452
Ergo
ErgoERG
$ 0.2551
-0.51%
-3.95%
+24.59%
$ 21.25M
$ 269.49K
453
USUAL
USUALUSUAL
$ 0.011457
-0.35%
-3.32%
+27.71%
$ 21.24M
$ 4.87M
454
Aevo
AevoAEVO
$ 0.02263
-0.39%
-3.28%
+7.52%
$ 20.86M
$ 3.02M
455
Aixbt
AixbtAIXBT
$ 0.0207
-0.33%
-4.14%
+15.90%
$ 20.83M
$ 4.71M
456
Nosana
NosanaNOS
$ 0.28956
-0.04%
+8.51%
+2.96%
$ 20.76M
$ 310.85K
457
DODO
DODODODO
$ 0.02029
+2.63%
+4.66%
+1.72%
$ 20.68M
$ 4.40M
458
Metis
MetisMETIS
$ 2.775
0.00%
-1.01%
+11.04%
$ 20.66M
$ 24.28K
459
DOGS
DOGSDOGS
$ 0.00003977
+0.08%
-2.01%
+11.72%
$ 20.64M
$ 1.72B
460
OpenServ
OpenServSERV
$ 0.02637
+0.79%
-0.52%
+3.84%
$ 20.63M
$ 286.96K
461
Aleo
AleoALEO
$ 0.01731
-0.06%
+2.61%
+11.97%
$ 20.59M
$ 4.40M
462
Chia Network
Chia NetworkXCH
$ 1.407
-0.21%
-0.42%
+1.79%
$ 20.48M
$ 60.37K
463
Zest Protocol
Zest ProtocolZEST
$ 0.13997
-0.18%
+0.53%
+4.96%
$ 20.43M
$ 777.62K
464
Quantix Finance
Quantix FinanceQFI
$ 20.269
0.00%
+104.31%
-59.59%
$ 20.36M
$ 5.29K
465
$ 0.2122
-0.33%
-3.47%
+9.49%
$ 20.32M
$ 248.21K
466
API3
API3API3
$ 0.2325
-0.38%
-0.89%
+17.61%
$ 20.32M
$ 264.37K
467
Sapien
SapienSAPIEN
$ 0.08055
+0.39%
-1.01%
+4.51%
$ 20.12M
$ 1.03M
468
Audiera
AudieraBEAT
$ 0.12496
-2.91%
-2.11%
-29.29%
$ 20.08M
$ 5.30M
469
MUBARAK
MUBARAKMUBARAK
$ 0.01974
-1.15%
-13.36%
-20.08%
$ 19.93M
$ 9.40M
470
Velodrome Finance
Velodrome FinanceVELODROME
$ 0.02218
-0.18%
-1.05%
+23.55%
$ 19.83M
$ 3.73M
471
IOSToken
IOSTokenIOST
$ 0.0005816
-0.53%
-1.69%
+5.48%
$ 19.77M
$ 116.08M
472
Nil Token
Nil TokenNIL
$ 0.04195
+0.38%
-4.05%
-0.33%
$ 19.53M
$ 2.31M
473
CARV
CARVCARV
$ 0.03202
-1.08%
-2.68%
+4.58%
$ 19.48M
$ 1.72M
474
BICONOMY
BICONOMYBICO
$ 0.01921
+1.46%
+5.66%
+15.25%
$ 19.42M
$ 10.08M
475
ChainGPT
ChainGPTCGPT
$ 0.020721
-0.22%
-1.19%
+1.80%
$ 19.25M
$ 3.10M
476
STORJ
STORJSTORJ
$ 0.0452
-1.05%
-14.27%
+10.64%
$ 19.22M
$ 6.65M
477
$ 86.67
+0.10%
+0.57%
+0.63%
$ 19.21M
$ 1.20K
478
WAX
WAXWAXP
$ 0.004126
-0.14%
-3.06%
+13.56%
$ 19.10M
$ 13.92M
479
UPCX
UPCXUPC
$ 0.1432
-0.07%
+3.19%
-10.50%
$ 19.03M
$ 28.18M
480
Clearpool
ClearpoolCPOOL
$ 0.01973
+0.21%
-2.21%
+13.49%
$ 18.96M
$ 3.11M
481
Bonfida
BonfidaFIDA
$ 0.01895
-0.47%
-1.45%
+7.58%
$ 18.85M
$ 3.24M
482
Pippin
PippinPIPPIN
$ 0.018751
-1.42%
-2.49%
+2.69%
$ 18.59M
$ 4.68M
483
Flux
FluxFLUX
$ 0.04429
-0.56%
-3.01%
+9.24%
$ 18.31M
$ 1.28M
484
Public Masterpiece
Public MasterpiecePMT
$ 0.09943
+0.07%
-0.69%
-1.71%
$ 18.22M
$ 915.42K
485
Yooldo Games
Yooldo GamesESPORTS
$ 0.03063
+1.91%
+6.33%
+1.95%
$ 18.21M
$ 2.06M
486
IQ
IQIQ
$ 0.0006873
-0.33%
-1.24%
+12.40%
$ 18.04M
$ 87.76M
487
CertiK
CertiKCTK
$ 0.11251
-0.46%
-3.60%
+3.70%
$ 18.00M
$ 496.49K
488
Edge
EdgeEDGE1
$ 0.07119
+0.10%
+0.52%
+11.61%
$ 17.98M
$ 854.05K
489
Celer Network
Celer NetworkCELR
$ 0.002298
-0.61%
-7.30%
+12.78%
$ 17.84M
$ 25.45M
490
Bless
BlessBLESS
$ 0.009001
+1.01%
+2.71%
+26.09%
$ 17.80M
$ 18.96M
491
Sign
SignSIGN
$ 0.007836
-0.05%
-0.55%
+9.19%
$ 17.79M
$ 7.53M
492
OpenGradient
OpenGradientOPG
$ 0.09366
-0.80%
-3.83%
-7.21%
$ 17.73M
$ 777.26K
493
$ 103.73
-0.05%
+0.50%
+0.83%
$ 17.63M
$ 979.01
494
Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild GamesYGG
$ 0.02279
-1.46%
-4.10%
+14.31%
$ 17.47M
$ 2.31M
495
Codatta
CodattaXNY
$ 0.006901
-0.22%
-4.71%
-4.85%
$ 17.25M
$ 11.59M
496
STBL
STBLSTBL
$ 0.02499
-0.44%
-6.21%
-6.14%
$ 17.23M
$ 2.50M
497
Blast
BlastBLAST
$ 0.0002705
-0.55%
-1.92%
+10.17%
$ 17.18M
$ 199.80M
498
Pixels
PixelsPIXEL
$ 0.005054
+0.32%
-1.71%
+4.81%
$ 17.11M
$ 11.29M
499
Pocket Network
Pocket NetworkPOKT
$ 0.007196
+0.45%
-0.92%
+7.84%
$ 17.06M
$ 274.84K
500
HARRY
HARRYHARRY
$ 0.016926
+2.38%
+2.14%
+18.25%
$ 17.02M
$ 3.76M
501
Cobak Token
Cobak TokenCBK
$ 0.1677
+0.59%
+0.95%
+7.48%
$ 16.95M
$ 316.35K
502
Tensor
TensorTNSR
$ 0.0347
-0.32%
-1.64%
+6.48%
$ 16.90M
$ 1.71M
503
PepeCoin
PepeCoinPEPECOIN
$ 0.15306
+0.26%
-11.89%
+95.53%
$ 16.66M
$ 374.79K
504
Goatseus Maximus
Goatseus MaximusGOAT
$ 0.01668
-1.19%
+4.19%
+25.26%
$ 16.66M
$ 5.52M
505
CZ S DOG
CZ S DOGBROCCOLI
$ 0.01715
+0.06%
-0.18%
-1.39%
$ 16.52M
$ 9.87M
506
dKargo
dKargoDKA
$ 0.003275
+0.24%
-0.30%
+8.48%
$ 16.51M
$ 18.53M
507
Big Time
Big TimeBIGTIME
$ 0.006534
+0.74%
+0.59%
+24.03%
$ 16.49M
$ 9.72M
508
Aura
AuraAURASOL
$ 0.016663
-3.30%
+11.96%
+61.06%
$ 16.46M
$ 8.42M
509
Power Protocol
Power ProtocolPOWER
$ 0.0742
-0.20%
-4.52%
-9.72%
$ 16.41M
$ 2.35M
510
Based
BasedBASED
$ 0.06966
-0.82%
-5.98%
-11.17%
$ 16.25M
$ 2.55M
511
BULLA
BULLABULLA
$ 0.0161
-0.01%
-2.55%
-10.07%
$ 16.10M
$ 16.44M
512
MEET48
MEET48IDOL
$ 0.01532
-0.72%
-2.12%
-5.46%
$ 15.95M
$ 5.34M
513
Zentry
ZentryZENT
$ 0.001969
+0.51%
-0.76%
+5.42%
$ 15.74M
$ 26.73M
514
Recall
RecallRECALL
$ 0.05004
-0.84%
-1.10%
+8.51%
$ 15.72M
$ 1.26M
515
Fartboy
FartboyFARTBOY
$ 0.015722
+0.98%
+4.49%
+64.90%
$ 15.62M
$ 5.67M
516
Banana Gun
Banana GunBANANA
$ 3.872
-0.33%
-2.85%
+3.32%
$ 15.58M
$ 15.28K
517
QuarkChain
QuarkChainQKC
$ 0.002143
+0.05%
-1.29%
+7.15%
$ 15.52M
$ 25.25M
518
Xai
XaiXAI
$ 0.007426
-0.16%
-1.71%
+4.07%
$ 15.41M
$ 13.47M
519
Spell Token
Spell TokenSPELL
$ 0.00008829
-0.99%
+4.07%
+13.76%
$ 15.31M
$ 1.06B
520
Coin98
Coin98C98
$ 0.01514
-0.33%
-2.87%
+5.55%
$ 15.21M
$ 4.68M
521
AVA
AVAAVA
$ 0.2066
+2.22%
+0.19%
+17.13%
$ 15.18M
$ 270.64K
522
WalletConnect
WalletConnectWCT
$ 0.03766
-0.55%
-4.18%
+8.02%
$ 15.14M
$ 2.22M
523
MAGIC
MAGICMAGIC
$ 0.04488
-0.13%
-1.36%
+8.57%
$ 15.11M
$ 1.28M
524
Animecoin
AnimecoinANIME
$ 0.002682
-0.52%
-4.05%
+8.92%
$ 14.95M
$ 18.13M
525
$ 87.27
-0.10%
+0.34%
-1.93%
$ 14.90M
$ 1.58K
526
Lumia
LumiaLUMIA
$ 0.08673
-1.87%
-6.19%
+2.86%
$ 14.90M
$ 634.72K
527
HumidiFi
HumidiFiWET
$ 0.06383
-0.34%
-4.93%
-9.32%
$ 14.82M
$ 1.07M
528
CHR
CHRCHR
$ 0.01483
-0.27%
-3.74%
+11.33%
$ 14.56M
$ 3.74M
529
Taiko
TaikoTAIKO
$ 0.0738
-0.53%
-3.25%
+3.33%
$ 14.50M
$ 753.50K
530
$ 492.18
+0.45%
+0.16%
+0.81%
$ 14.41M
$ 390.04
531
My Neighbor Alice
My Neighbor AliceALICE
$ 0.14655
-0.25%
+4.67%
+6.21%
$ 14.41M
$ 670.30K
532
$ 101.29
+0.03%
+0.31%
+0.20%
$ 14.35M
$ 1.04K
533
Simons Cat
Simons CatCAT
$ 0.000001875
-0.90%
-3.44%
+11.24%
$ 14.23M
$ 34.19B
534
ARPA
ARPAARPA
$ 0.009367
-0.02%
-3.21%
+7.77%
$ 14.20M
$ 6.78M
535
Test
TestTST
$ 0.014982
+0.48%
-5.88%
-3.16%
$ 14.02M
$ 8.66M
536
OG
OGOG
$ 2.942
+0.37%
+1.03%
+15.20%
$ 13.92M
$ 26.04K
537
Delysium
DelysiumAGI
$ 0.007226
+14.38%
+61.94%
+178.22%
$ 13.91M
$ 17.07M
538
$ 87.26
+0.05%
-0.47%
+3.09%
$ 13.85M
$ 1.20K
539
JOE
JOEJOE
$ 0.03094
-0.66%
-1.59%
+7.15%
$ 13.83M
$ 1.89M
540
NYM
NYMNYM
$ 0.01642
-0.18%
+0.30%
-10.03%
$ 13.79M
$ 4.17M
541
$ 311.2
-0.44%
-1.01%
-2.10%
$ 13.74M
$ 900.20
542
Radicle
RadicleRAD
$ 0.2336
-0.17%
-3.69%
+0.69%
$ 13.73M
$ 345.60K
543
EVAA Protocol
EVAA ProtocolEVAA
$ 0.7577
+2.24%
+5.28%
-0.94%
$ 13.72M
$ 259.01K
544
Bert
BertBERT
$ 0.014392
-0.11%
+1.24%
+44.31%
$ 13.71M
$ 7.55M
545
$ 18.78
+0.11%
+1.73%
+0.86%
$ 13.63M
$ 6.12K
546
SynFutures
SynFuturesF
$ 0.003142
-0.60%
-2.99%
+13.84%
$ 13.51M
$ 17.24M
547
Electroneum
ElectroneumETN
$ 0.000751
0.00%
+4.02%
-0.53%
$ 13.50M
$ 133.90M
548
Infinex
InfinexINX
$ 0.006733
-0.27%
-1.94%
-18.45%
$ 13.43M
$ 9.79M
549
CORN
CORNCORN
$ 0.02551
+0.08%
+0.35%
+0.24%
$ 13.40M
$ 8.01M
550
Mey Network
Mey NetworkMEY
$ 0.04672
-0.17%
-1.19%
+7.74%
$ 13.25M
$ 6.38M
551
Sonic SVM
Sonic SVMSONIC
$ 0.01967
-0.30%
-4.08%
+7.46%
$ 13.22M
$ 2.60M
552
Particle Network
Particle NetworkPARTI
$ 0.02438
0.00%
-3.20%
+4.84%
$ 13.19M
$ 3.23M
553
CMC 20 Index DTF
CMC 20 Index DTFCMC20
$ 162.48
0.00%
-0.47%
+16.79%
$ 13.17M
$ 2.94
554
Adventure Gold
Adventure GoldAGLD
$ 0.1689
-0.59%
-1.68%
+7.54%
$ 13.13M
$ 308.10K
555
KAIO
KAIOKAIO
$ 0.01893
+0.89%
+3.12%
+16.46%
$ 13.06M
$ 3.17M
556
$ 126.94
+0.45%
+1.71%
+19.21%
$ 13.04M
$ 2.02K
557
ROGIN.AI
ROGIN.AIROG
$ 0.1932
-0.16%
-1.48%
-11.86%
$ 12.94M
$ 77.54K
558
IX Swap
IX SwapIXS
$ 0.0716
-0.28%
-1.10%
+18.45%
$ 12.94M
$ 869.69K
559
Heima
HeimaHEI
$ 0.13197
+0.25%
-0.33%
-4.70%
$ 12.84M
$ 2.09M
560
Fluent
FluentBLEND
$ 0.06411
+0.27%
-4.20%
+4.45%
$ 12.83M
$ 917.34K
561
SaucerSwap
SaucerSwapSAUCE
$ 0.01404
0.00%
-0.91%
+9.86%
$ 12.83M
$ 351.04K
562
$ 169.15
-0.04%
+0.08%
-0.91%
$ 12.71M
$ 646.49
563
Gains Network
Gains NetworkGNS
$ 0.5396
+0.24%
-3.14%
+6.27%
$ 12.70M
$ 99.81K
564
Moviebloc
MovieblocMBL
$ 0.0006532
-0.21%
-1.82%
+10.74%
$ 12.68M
$ 82.87M
565
Radix
RadixXRD
$ 0.000919
+1.22%
+7.28%
-4.09%
$ 12.62M
$ 64.58M
566
tokenbot
tokenbotCLANKER
$ 12.63
-0.16%
-2.76%
-0.86%
$ 12.52M
$ 5.58K
567
FIRO
FIROFIRO
$ 0.6767
-1.32%
-4.31%
+6.34%
$ 12.45M
$ 128.43K
568
Portal
PortalPORTAL
$ 0.014582
-0.41%
-9.76%
+35.54%
$ 12.43M
$ 11.19M
569
Mira
MiraMIRA
$ 0.04168
-0.26%
-2.15%
+6.47%
$ 12.39M
$ 1.71M
570
Chintai Network
Chintai NetworkCHEX
$ 0.009921
-0.32%
-2.42%
+5.99%
$ 12.35M
$ 6.05M
571
Boundless
BoundlessZKC
$ 0.04046
-0.10%
-3.01%
+5.49%
$ 12.26M
$ 1.48M
572
PEP
PEPPEP
$ 0.0001163
-0.67%
-7.33%
-22.54%
$ 12.24M
$ 29.66M
573
Vow
VowVOW
$ 0.03417
+0.18%
-0.15%
+7.26%
$ 12.21M
$ 2.09M
574
Orderly Network
Orderly NetworkORDER
$ 0.0313
0.00%
+0.64%
+8.30%
$ 12.19M
$ 1.60M
575
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE SHIBASWAPBONE
$ 0.05366
-0.39%
+0.53%
+19.15%
$ 12.19M
$ 1.36M
576
PONKE
PONKEPONKE
$ 0.02163
-0.91%
-6.15%
+47.43%
$ 12.12M
$ 3.28M
577
Origin
OriginOGN
$ 0.0183
0.00%
-1.30%
+9.10%
$ 12.11M
$ 3.38M
578
FLock.io
FLock.ioFLOCK
$ 0.03105
-0.32%
-4.22%
+4.79%
$ 12.10M
$ 1.64M
579
$ 0.017
+0.24%
-2.58%
+10.84%
$ 12.09M
$ 3.42M
580
Andy
AndyANDYETH
$ 0.000011667
+0.89%
+0.47%
+105.14%
$ 11.98M
$ 5.59B
581
Griffain.com
Griffain.comGRIFFAIN
$ 0.011904
-0.36%
+0.49%
-8.14%
$ 11.96M
$ 5.49M
582
Loopring
LoopringLRC
$ 0.008525
+0.47%
+1.73%
+10.26%
$ 11.88M
$ 7.24M
583
Handy
HandyHANDY
$ 0.0017912
+0.09%
-5.50%
+5.65%
$ 11.86M
$ 30.47M
584
Alien Worlds Trilium
Alien Worlds TriliumTLM
$ 0.0016227
+2.87%
+22.05%
+27.85%
$ 11.79M
$ 72.53M
585
yieldbasis
yieldbasisYB
$ 0.09708
+2.06%
+6.58%
+25.82%
$ 11.74M
$ 726.98K
586
Ninja Squad Token
Ninja Squad TokenNST
$ 1.364
-0.29%
+0.45%
+14.45%
$ 11.66M
$ 101.59K
587
GCB TOKEN
GCB TOKENGCB
$ 0.00968
0.00%
+1.36%
-12.71%
$ 11.63M
$ 2.33M
588
$ 111.17
-0.05%
+0.47%
+0.88%
$ 11.62M
$ 914.42
589
Hamster Kombat
Hamster KombatHMSTR
$ 0.0001795
-0.61%
-3.02%
+1.87%
$ 11.57M
$ 425.66M
590
Eesee
EeseeESE
$ 0.012185
+0.04%
-2.28%
+0.80%
$ 11.57M
$ 6.73M
591
Just a chill guy
Just a chill guyCHILLGUY
$ 0.01151
-0.36%
+0.40%
+3.57%
$ 11.54M
$ 7.45M
592
Epic Chain
Epic ChainEPIC
$ 0.3399
-0.76%
+1.21%
-7.48%
$ 11.48M
$ 713.03K
593
BounceBit
BounceBitBB
$ 0.009811
-0.19%
-3.17%
-13.84%
$ 11.47M
$ 6.06M
594
MGO
MGOMGO
$ 0.007116
+0.40%
+1.50%
+2.22%
$ 11.38M
$ 13.34M
595
zkPass
zkPassZKP
$ 0.04133
-0.51%
+0.36%
+2.99%
$ 11.36M
$ 1.58M
596
Rizenet Token
Rizenet TokenRIZE
$ 0.005747
+0.63%
+4.01%
+9.11%
$ 11.31M
$ 11.80M
597
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de MadridATM
$ 1.309
-0.07%
-1.39%
-1.43%
$ 11.29M
$ 41.77K
598
ALI
ALIALI
$ 0.001246
-1.99%
+2.32%
+13.43%
$ 11.24M
$ 4.77M
599
OKZOO
OKZOOAIOT
$ 0.038386
-0.31%
+1.01%
-0.75%
$ 11.24M
$ 1.67M
600
Unicorn Fart Dust
Unicorn Fart DustUFD
$ 0.011285
-1.27%
-0.55%
+30.74%
$ 11.23M
$ 5.29M
601
$ 111.84
+0.02%
+0.16%
+0.22%
$ 11.21M
$ 974.01
602
Space and Time
Space and TimeSXT
$ 0.00803
-0.42%
-1.94%
+7.97%
$ 11.19M
$ 7.20M
603
HeyElsa
HeyElsaELSA
$ 0.0442
-0.48%
-1.51%
-0.18%
$ 11.19M
$ 1.47M
604
Autonomi
AutonomiAUTONOMI
$ 0.03316
-6.48%
-6.95%
-14.12%
$ 11.16M
$ 2.27M
605
$ 88.88
-0.26%
+0.70%
-5.61%
$ 11.10M
$ 1.96K
606
Harmony
HarmonyONE
$ 0.0007313
+0.14%
-2.19%
-2.81%
$ 11.07M
$ 167.77M
607
Gods Unchained
Gods UnchainedGODS
$ 0.02541
-1.58%
+6.96%
+5.28%
$ 11.05M
$ 3.20M
608
ORIGYN
ORIGYNOGY
$ 0.0013961
+0.06%
-0.68%
+0.23%
$ 10.93M
$ 13.07M
609
Bubblemaps
BubblemapsBMT
$ 0.01665
+3.47%
+5.92%
-0.06%
$ 10.89M
$ 7.26M
610
KishuInu
KishuInuKISHU
$ 0.00000000011629
-0.25%
-0.86%
+14.27%
$ 10.85M
$ 489.95T
611
INFINIT
INFINITIN
$ 0.03132
-0.67%
-2.34%
-0.89%
$ 10.82M
$ 2.94M
612
INIT
INITINIT
$ 0.0539
-0.52%
-3.35%
-0.04%
$ 10.68M
$ 1.13M
613
AEON
AEONAEON
$ 0.05462
+2.05%
+1.52%
-26.19%
$ 10.68M
$ 3.76M
614
Yei Finance
Yei FinanceCLO
$ 0.08217
-0.66%
-8.33%
-34.27%
$ 10.62M
$ 2.76M
615
Dolomite
DolomiteDOLO
$ 0.02398
-0.37%
-0.62%
+4.67%
$ 10.58M
$ 2.57M
616
Katana Network
Katana NetworkKAT
$ 0.00452
-1.12%
-3.05%
+3.46%
$ 10.58M
$ 14.61M
617
KernelDAO
KernelDAOKERNEL
$ 0.03667
-0.27%
-3.98%
+8.66%
$ 10.56M
$ 1.50M
618
Lagrange
LagrangeLA
$ 0.05404
-0.42%
-4.37%
-5.76%
$ 10.55M
$ 1.76M
619
The AI Prophecy
The AI ProphecyACT
$ 0.011086
+1.16%
+1.19%
+7.12%
$ 10.47M
$ 7.12M
620
Limitless
LimitlessLMTS
$ 0.08944
-1.42%
-15.86%
+27.62%
$ 10.44M
$ 740.09K
621
4
44
$ 0.01042
-0.32%
-2.59%
-7.65%
$ 10.39M
$ 12.83M
622
Sleepless AI
Sleepless AISLEEPLESSAI
$ 0.01854
0.00%
0.00%
+7.11%
$ 10.39M
$ 3.13M
623
SuperRare
SuperRareRARE
$ 0.01253
-0.16%
-0.40%
+2.78%
$ 10.38M
$ 5.46M
624
Superform
SuperformSUPERFORM
$ 0.05393
+0.47%
-2.30%
+6.93%
$ 10.36M
$ 964.23K
625
Apertum
ApertumAPTM
$ 0.10563
-1.75%
-13.53%
-22.60%
$ 10.30M
$ 520.59K
626
$ 421.16
-0.40%
+1.23%
+0.34%
$ 10.25M
$ 511.17
627
Doodles
DoodlesDOOD
$ 0.001301
-0.08%
-2.54%
+8.56%
$ 10.19M
$ 45.01M
628
Citrea
CitreaCTR
$ 0.008471
-0.21%
+0.01%
-0.63%
$ 10.17M
$ 7.80M
629
Newton Protocol
Newton ProtocolNEWT
$ 0.04179
-0.52%
-3.10%
+11.16%
$ 10.13M
$ 1.26M
630
Apu Apustaja
Apu ApustajaAPU
$ 0.00002879
-1.36%
-6.25%
+51.81%
$ 10.04M
$ 177.34M
631
Diamante
DiamanteDIAM
$ 0.005057
+0.16%
-0.26%
-3.13%
$ 10.02M
$ 10.81M
632
$ 83.14
-0.07%
+1.16%
+1.08%
$ 10.01M
$ 1.31K
633
USAT
USATUSAT
$ 0.9996
0.00%
-0.06%
-0.04%
$ 9.99M
$ 60.12K
634
Prompt
PromptPROMPT
$ 0.02139
-0.42%
-3.25%
-2.23%
$ 9.92M
$ 3.15M
635
$ 477.85
+0.15%
+3.97%
+2.16%
$ 9.86M
$ 323.65
636
VENOM
VENOMVENOM
$ 0.010171
+1.30%
+11.31%
+6.30%
$ 9.86M
$ 6.49M
637
Maverick Protocol
Maverick ProtocolMAV
$ 0.01055
-0.54%
-2.22%
+10.36%
$ 9.83M
$ 5.43M
638
CRETA
CRETACRETA
$ 0.003347
0.00%
-0.53%
+104.08%
$ 9.81M
$ 5.04M
639
AriaAI
AriaAIARIA
$ 0.0285
-0.81%
-3.24%
-19.93%
$ 9.73M
$ 2.02M
640
HP
HPHP
$ 0.006966
-0.03%
-0.74%
+11.30%
$ 9.64M
$ 4.24M
641
DeAgentAI
DeAgentAIAIA
$ 0.07515
-0.43%
+3.11%
+7.05%
$ 9.60M
$ 1.99M
642
THENA
THENATHE
$ 0.07273
-0.32%
-1.23%
+13.71%
$ 9.54M
$ 870.47K
643
Wen
WenWEN
$ 0.000014501
+9.05%
-7.26%
+333.23%
$ 9.48M
$ 12.87B
644
heyAura
heyAuraADX
$ 0.064
0.00%
-2.88%
-0.47%
$ 9.47M
$ 52.15K
645
OLAXBT
OLAXBTAIO
$ 0.04129
-0.17%
-1.18%
-5.16%
$ 9.44M
$ 2.86M
646
LandWolf
LandWolfLWOLF
$ 0.000010447
-0.24%
+0.02%
+81.99%
$ 9.42M
$ 1.59B
647
BENQI
BENQIBENQI
$ 0.001308
-0.38%
-2.82%
+1.08%
$ 9.42M
$ 40.07M
648
Opinion
OpinionOPN
$ 0.05249
-0.97%
-6.86%
-5.96%
$ 9.42M
$ 1.18M
649
Boba
BobaBOBA
$ 0.0189
-0.69%
-2.39%
+3.47%
$ 9.28M
$ 3.07M
650
$ 488.85
-0.15%
+0.08%
-1.27%
$ 9.26M
$ 214.18
651
AITECH Cloud Network
AITECH Cloud NetworkACN
$ 0.005165
-0.10%
+0.57%
+8.39%
$ 9.20M
$ 65.01M
652
ELA
ELAELA
$ 0.3969
0.00%
+43.29%
+51.20%
$ 9.17M
$ 3.89K
653
MWX AI
MWX AIMWXT
$ 0.05462
-0.11%
+0.81%
+0.50%
$ 9.16M
$ 1.53M
654
Stakestone
StakestoneSTO
$ 0.04054
-0.59%
-4.73%
+2.19%
$ 9.16M
$ 1.38M
655
Energy Web
Energy WebEWT
$ 0.30184
-0.45%
-3.07%
+13.19%
$ 9.15M
$ 119.38K
656
Bella
BellaBEL
$ 0.11405
-0.60%
-1.98%
+4.57%
$ 9.11M
$ 478.44K
657
Telos
TelosTLOS
$ 0.020115
+0.16%
-0.45%
-15.55%
$ 9.06M
$ 3.05M
658
Forta
FortaFORT
$ 0.0143
-0.35%
-0.84%
+8.20%
$ 9.05M
$ 3.68M
659
Toko Token
Toko TokenTKO
$ 0.05232
-0.51%
-1.56%
+1.14%
$ 8.87M
$ 1.02M
660
Realio
RealioRIO
$ 0.05442
-2.77%
-9.73%
+40.62%
$ 8.80M
$ 8.18M
661
Ava AI
Ava AIAVAAI
$ 0.008724
-1.37%
-1.93%
-35.10%
$ 8.75M
$ 8.95M
662
MyShell Token
MyShell TokenSHELL
$ 0.0221
-0.04%
-2.24%
+5.90%
$ 8.74M
$ 2.79M
663
Stader
StaderSD
$ 0.13467
+1.87%
+6.55%
+24.81%
$ 8.71M
$ 504.92K
664
QUAI
QUAIQUAI
$ 0.01112
-0.14%
-1.09%
-4.87%
$ 8.67M
$ 6.19M
665
Santos FC Fan Token
Santos FC Fan TokenSANTOS
$ 0.5353
-0.32%
-0.22%
+10.83%
$ 8.65M
$ 117.23K
666
WilderWorld
WilderWorldWILD
$ 0.01716
-0.12%
+4.60%
+21.88%
$ 8.63M
$ 3.57M
667
Everlyn AI
Everlyn AILYN
$ 0.03404
-0.27%
-2.72%
-3.27%
$ 8.61M
$ 3.01M
668
Daddy Tate
Daddy TateDADDY
$ 0.015394
-0.27%
-2.15%
+7.67%
$ 8.55M
$ 3.65M
669
Moonbeam
MoonbeamGLMR
$ 0.007167
+1.03%
-1.28%
-1.20%
$ 8.53M
$ 11.54M
670
Moonriver
MoonriverMOVR
$ 0.6984
-0.13%
-2.81%
-9.34%
$ 8.48M
$ 110.19K
671
Resistance Dog
Resistance DogREDO
$ 0.08625
-0.91%
+0.63%
+19.05%
$ 8.46M
$ 758.27K
672
ERA
ERAERA
$ 0.0566
-0.51%
-2.03%
-1.76%
$ 8.44M
$ 1.35M
673
Dymension
DymensionDYM
$ 0.01541
-0.45%
-3.75%
+4.19%
$ 8.39M
$ 4.67M
674
balancer
balancerBAL
$ 0.11977
-0.40%
+0.61%
+7.57%
$ 8.33M
$ 461.60K
675
ANyONe Protocol
ANyONe ProtocolANYONE
$ 0.0853
0.00%
-2.75%
+57.81%
$ 8.28M
$ 167.98K
676
Cookie DAO
Cookie DAOCOOKIE
$ 0.010655
-0.27%
-1.40%
-4.93%
$ 8.23M
$ 5.11M
677
swarms
swarmsSWARMS
$ 0.008159
-0.20%
+1.12%
-1.82%
$ 8.13M
$ 8.37M
678
FirmaChain
FirmaChainFCT2
$ 0.00662
-0.15%
-0.15%
+7.48%
$ 8.10M
$ 640.88K
679
Peercoin
PeercoinPPC
$ 0.2676
-0.11%
+0.87%
+3.09%
$ 8.09M
$ 5.62K
680
Kekius Maximus
Kekius MaximusKEKIUS
$ 0.00803
+0.29%
+0.26%
+11.64%
$ 8.03M
$ 11.29M
681
Orchid
OrchidOXT
$ 0.008208
-0.10%
+0.19%
-1.93%
$ 8.01M
$ 7.29M
682
$ 185.33
-0.57%
-0.23%
+12.07%
$ 8.00M
$ 1.56K
683
AVAIL
AVAILAVAIL
$ 0.002015
+3.21%
+2.44%
+12.60%
$ 7.96M
$ 27.60M
684
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
$ 0.4916
-0.39%
-1.41%
+2.36%
$ 7.91M
$ 115.11K
685
Puffer
PufferPUFFER
$ 0.0162
-1.82%
+7.28%
+29.60%
$ 7.84M
$ 3.81M
686
VERONA
VERONAVERONA
$ 0.1118
-0.54%
+2.79%
+10.40%
$ 7.82M
$ 64.48K
687
Decentrawood
DecentrawoodDEOD
$ 0.016646
-1.62%
-1.01%
-1.64%
$ 7.80M
$ 7.77M
688
READY
READYREADY
$ 0.007566
+1.32%
+27.67%
+16.36%
$ 7.77M
$ 6.05M
689
Haedal Protocol
Haedal ProtocolHAEDAL
$ 0.01825
-0.33%
-3.74%
+1.84%
$ 7.76M
$ 3.02M
690
BeatSwap
BeatSwapBTX
$ 0.03428
-0.04%
-0.37%
-1.71%
$ 7.73M
$ 11.30M
691
AS Roma
AS RomaASR
$ 0.884
-0.16%
-2.18%
+3.32%
$ 7.69M
$ 62.81K
692
Resolv
ResolvRESOLV
$ 0.01866
-1.05%
-2.04%
+6.65%
$ 7.63M
$ 5.05M
693
Koma Inu
Koma InuKOMA
$ 0.01287
+0.80%
+2.51%
-12.87%
$ 7.63M
$ 999.09K
694
Vine Coin
Vine CoinVINE
$ 0.007567
+0.61%
-6.19%
+5.87%
$ 7.61M
$ 11.20M
695
$ 68
-0.24%
+1.10%
+1.16%
$ 7.57M
$ 1.49K
696
GUNZ
GUNZGUN
$ 0.003165
-0.16%
-0.78%
+4.45%
$ 7.54M
$ 19.96M
697
TOWNS
TOWNSTOWNS
$ 0.002435
+0.08%
-0.97%
+2.38%
$ 7.48M
$ 29.79M
698
AI COMPANIONS
AI COMPANIONSAIC
$ 0.009919
-0.48%
-1.51%
+2.90%
$ 7.45M
$ 5.68M
699
COQ INU
COQ INUCOQ
$ 0.00000010697
+2.08%
+7.51%
+43.36%
$ 7.40M
$ 572.81B
700
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
AlpineF1TeamFanTokenALPINE
$ 0.3464
-0.57%
-3.13%
+3.68%
$ 7.39M
$ 171.49K
701
UCN
UCNUCN
$ 147.77
-0.30%
+1.14%
+1.24%
$ 7.34M
$ 326.64
702
Access Protocol
Access ProtocolACS
$ 0.0001426
+0.63%
0.00%
+10.27%
$ 7.34M
$ 381.91M
703
Gitcoin
GitcoinGTC
$ 0.08359
-0.23%
-3.64%
+0.48%
$ 7.33M
$ 664.82K
704
SOPH
SOPHSOPH
$ 0.003646
-0.11%
-2.61%
+6.18%
$ 7.32M
$ 17.81M
705
Drift Protocol
Drift ProtocolDRIFT
$ 0.01201
-1.16%
-4.40%
+1.01%
$ 7.31M
$ 4.67M
706
Heroes of Mavia
Heroes of MaviaMAVIA
$ 0.02964
-0.54%
-3.24%
-4.50%
$ 7.29M
$ 2.96M
707
StablR USD
StablR USDUSDR
$ 0.3409
0.00%
-2.57%
-35.68%
$ 7.28M
$ 13.94K
708
Fuel
FuelFUEL
$ 0.0008618
+0.15%
-0.28%
-2.07%
$ 7.17M
$ 19.72M
709
FC Barcelona FT
FC Barcelona FTBAR
$ 0.2821
+0.36%
-0.42%
+5.61%
$ 7.14M
$ 186.46K
710
Hemi
HemiHEMI
$ 0.007304
-0.29%
-18.54%
-15.67%
$ 7.13M
$ 31.36M
711
$ 260.92
-0.18%
-0.90%
-1.40%
$ 7.13M
$ 1.02K
712
Quilibrium
QuilibriumWQUIL
$ 0.00773
0.00%
+12.09%
+11.29%
$ 7.03M
$ 587.82K
713
FIGHT
FIGHTFIGHT
$ 0.003415
-0.35%
0.00%
-4.33%
$ 7.02M
$ 20.38M
714
Quickswap
QuickswapQUICK
$ 0.009246
-0.55%
-1.94%
+12.35%
$ 6.99M
$ 5.96M
715
Soil
SoilSOIL
$ 0.10021
-0.09%
-0.61%
+2.83%
$ 6.98M
$ 271.49K
716
LUKSO
LUKSOLYX
$ 0.2241
+0.62%
-1.31%
+1.03%
$ 6.91M
$ 120.42K
717
Abelian
AbelianABEL
$ 0.0587
+0.15%
+0.03%
+0.03%
$ 6.91M
$ 313.94K
718
$ 243.11
-0.28%
+1.76%
-3.44%
$ 6.78M
$ 607.65
719
Redbelly Network
Redbelly NetworkRBNT
$ 0.002564
+0.04%
-2.07%
-8.44%
$ 6.76M
$ 24.93M
720
OmiseGo
OmiseGoOMG
$ 0.04827
-0.06%
+0.27%
+7.17%
$ 6.70M
$ 1.31M
721
$ 138.22
-0.69%
+0.29%
-2.66%
$ 6.69M
$ 1.17K
722
LimeWire
LimeWireLMWR
$ 0.014428
-0.16%
-0.71%
+7.97%
$ 6.56M
$ 3.94M
723
$ 70.57
-0.30%
+0.43%
-3.80%
$ 6.50M
$ 1.58K
724
AUKI
AUKIAUKI
$ 0.005101
+1.29%
-5.84%
+14.40%
$ 6.49M
$ 1.61M
725
$ 567.09
-0.38%
+1.45%
+2.01%
$ 6.48M
$ 551.49
726
Bitrise
BitriseBRISE
$ 0.00000001636
0.00%
+0.25%
+21.76%
$ 6.47M
$ 3.27T
727
Phoenix
PhoenixPHNIX
$ 0.000012237
-1.02%
-3.39%
+39.42%
$ 6.45M
$ 5.13B
728
MANSORY
MANSORYMNSRY
$ 0.007095
+0.04%
-0.15%
+4.02%
$ 6.41M
$ 5.21M
729
MAPO
MAPOMAPO
$ 0.0010262
+0.82%
+0.28%
+17.35%
$ 6.38M
$ 31.68M
730
NAVI Protocol
NAVI ProtocolNAVX
$ 0.007905
+0.14%
+1.30%
+7.18%
$ 6.38M
$ 6.71M
731
MARBLEX
MARBLEXMBX
$ 0.02296
-0.13%
-1.42%
+11.33%
$ 6.37M
$ 2.50M
732
Bitlight Labs
Bitlight LabsLIGHT
$ 0.1486
-0.20%
-1.20%
-16.58%
$ 6.37M
$ 508.44K
733
Paal AI
Paal AIPAAL
$ 0.006106
+0.02%
-1.47%
+14.53%
$ 6.22M
$ 10.11M
734
Pitbull
PitbullPIT
$ 0.0000000001531
0.00%
-2.11%
+11.81%
$ 6.17M
$ 345.19T
735
Minswap
MinswapMIN
$ 0.003544
+0.28%
-2.04%
+16.42%
$ 6.15M
$ 5.13M
736
Radio Caca
Radio CacaRACA
$ 0.00001492
+0.27%
+0.07%
+9.71%
$ 6.14M
$ 3.99B
737
ELYSIA
ELYSIAEL
$ 0.001242
+1.47%
+5.34%
+18.40%
$ 6.08M
$ 50.47M
738
Hydranet
HydranetHDN
$ 0.03226
+0.78%
+24.60%
+43.41%
$ 6.06M
$ 1.57M
739
SAGA
SAGASAGA
$ 0.01488
0.00%
-2.04%
+10.53%
$ 6.03M
$ 5.95M
740
SquidGrow
SquidGrowSQGROW
$ 0.00578
0.00%
+3.95%
+17.02%
$ 6.00M
$ 736.40K
741
$ 361.71
+0.31%
-0.46%
-1.20%
$ 5.99M
$ 842.98
742
Broccoli
BroccoliBROCCOLIF3B
$ 0.005988
-0.62%
-5.01%
-8.40%
$ 5.98M
$ 13.39M
743
DOGINME
DOGINMEDOGINME
$ 0.00008856
-0.89%
-17.35%
+28.29%
$ 5.97M
$ 656.80M
744
Polkastarter
PolkastarterPOLS
$ 0.06118
-2.58%
+1.31%
+16.22%
$ 5.92M
$ 1.01M
745
FC Porto Fan Token
FC Porto Fan TokenPORTO
$ 0.4545
-0.48%
-1.58%
+5.27%
$ 5.89M
$ 116.39K
746
$ 146.29
-0.52%
+0.75%
-0.46%
$ 5.86M
$ 699.32
747
Brickken
BrickkenBKN
$ 0.07091
-1.13%
+1.40%
+16.51%
$ 5.82M
$ 921.67K
748
Portal To Bitcoin
Portal To BitcoinPTB
$ 0.0007927
+1.46%
+5.55%
-7.21%
$ 5.81M
$ 93.76M
749
Supra
SupraSUPRA
$ 0.0002041
+0.25%
+1.37%
-6.97%
$ 5.81M
$ 600.81M
750
Marlin POND
Marlin PONDPOND
$ 0.0007024
-0.04%
-0.31%
+0.36%
$ 5.80M
$ 109.26M
751
Milady Meme Coin
Milady Meme CoinLADYS
$ 0.000000007842
-0.30%
-7.29%
+22.74%
$ 5.80M
$ 7.43T
752
$ 1,503.5
-0.07%
-0.33%
-5.28%
$ 5.80M
$ 119.87
753
SCRT
SCRTSCRT
$ 0.01585
-1.92%
-9.46%
-36.67%
$ 5.61M
$ 5.33M
754
$ 226.77
+0.02%
+0.10%
-0.91%
$ 5.60M
$ 433.97
755
Agoras
AgorasAGRS
$ 0.1874
+1.24%
-8.54%
+0.59%
$ 5.60M
$ 120.69K
756
$ 1,259.44
+0.68%
+1.38%
-0.49%
$ 5.52M
$ 214.55
757
TARS Protocol
TARS ProtocolTAI
$ 0.005961
+1.39%
+3.83%
-10.76%
$ 5.51M
$ 10.18M
758
Autonolas
AutonolasOLAS
$ 0.0248
0.00%
+0.20%
+24.03%
$ 5.49M
$ 2.44M
759
Pangolin
PangolinPNG
$ 0.0234
+0.64%
+2.14%
+17.67%
$ 5.48M
$ 2.48M
760
Upland
UplandSPARKLET
$ 0.02033
0.00%
+0.54%
+0.99%
$ 5.43M
$ 60.05K
761
SYMM
SYMMSYMM
$ 0.0325
0.00%
-2.99%
-6.34%
$ 5.37M
$ 175.64K
762
$ 138.39
-0.77%
+0.40%
-2.36%
$ 5.34M
$ 2.08K
763
Nimiq
NimiqNIM
$ 0.000377
0.00%
0.00%
-9.59%
$ 5.33M
$ 29.59M
764
Altura
AlturaALU
$ 0.005493
-1.64%
-3.84%
+99.11%
$ 5.33M
$ 9.57M
765
Mitosis
MitosisMITO
$ 0.02717
+0.26%
-5.92%
+1.35%
$ 5.31M
$ 2.28M
766
X Empire
X EmpireXEMPIRE
$ 0.000007625
-0.69%
-6.34%
+6.55%
$ 5.30M
$ 7.28B
767
Messier
MessierM87
$ 0.00000593
+0.68%
-15.12%
+19.96%
$ 5.26M
$ 3.34B
768
$ 0.00213
-1.40%
+0.47%
+18.44%
$ 5.26M
$ 10.98M
769
Destra Network
Destra NetworkDSYNC
$ 0.005271
-0.24%
-10.03%
+53.71%
$ 5.21M
$ 12.85M
770
FAR Labs
FAR LabsFAR
$ 0.001079
0.00%
+0.19%
+13.58%
$ 5.21M
$ 347.51K
771
pumpBTC
pumpBTCPUMPBTC
$ 0.01034
-0.58%
-1.87%
-1.27%
$ 5.17M
$ 5.18M
772
S.S. Lazio Fan Token
S.S. Lazio Fan TokenLAZIO
$ 0.3884
-0.61%
-0.46%
+10.43%
$ 5.15M
$ 147.72K
773
MindNetwork FHE
MindNetwork FHEFHE
$ 0.02069
-1.01%
-11.76%
-20.68%
$ 5.14M
$ 11.43M
774
RHEA
RHEARHEA
$ 0.013025
+0.02%
-1.55%
+15.21%
$ 5.10M
$ 4.31M
775
Lingo
LingoLINGO
$ 0.010431
-0.01%
+0.02%
+18.70%
$ 5.09M
$ 5.17M
776
FWOG
FWOGFWOG
$ 0.005174
+0.58%
+6.66%
+20.89%
$ 5.08M
$ 12.08M
777
GROK
GROKGROK
$ 0.0008061
-1.07%
+5.79%
+25.19%
$ 5.07M
$ 89.47M
778
Juventus
JuventusJUV
$ 0.3237
-0.74%
-2.00%
+4.73%
$ 5.05M
$ 178.49K
779
Hashflow
HashflowHFT
$ 0.005963
-0.36%
-2.47%
-8.32%
$ 5.04M
$ 9.31M
780
StablR Euro
StablR EuroEURR
$ 0.4201
0.00%
0.00%
-24.37%
$ 4.99M
--
781
DAO Maker
DAO MakerDAO
$ 0.02355
+0.55%
+8.06%
+23.58%
$ 4.97M
$ 2.81M
782
Manchester City Fan
Manchester City FanCITY
$ 0.3646
-0.19%
-2.30%
+2.96%
$ 4.94M
$ 146.15K
783
$ 101.33
-0.16%
+0.22%
+1.69%
$ 4.92M
$ 1.07K
784
Layer3
Layer3L3
$ 0.003987
-0.42%
-1.28%
-0.15%
$ 4.92M
$ 14.17M
785
Alltoscan
AlltoscanATS
$ 0.06395
+1.71%
-0.82%
-12.23%
$ 4.90M
$ 3.69M
786
$ 110.81
-0.78%
+1.27%
+10.43%
$ 4.90M
$ 2.72K
787
unstable coin
unstable coinUSDUC
$ 0.004798
+0.87%
+6.81%
+59.50%
$ 4.88M
$ 12.63M
788
Partisia Blockchain
Partisia BlockchainMPC
$ 0.01036
0.00%
-1.80%
-0.96%
$ 4.83M
$ 375.88K
789
NetX
NetXNETX
$ 0.2054
-2.55%
+1.18%
+6.99%
$ 4.78M
$ 362.35K
790
SUPERFORTUNE
SUPERFORTUNEGUA
$ 0.03817
-0.21%
-0.81%
-14.32%
$ 4.76M
$ 5.58M
791
DOWGE
DOWGEDJI6930
$ 0.004916
+2.48%
+19.96%
+141.09%
$ 4.75M
$ 17.23M
792
Lava Network
Lava NetworkLAVA
$ 0.01785
+0.22%
-0.33%
-6.44%
$ 4.73M
$ 2.96M
793
SmarDex
SmarDexSDEX
$ 0.000481
0.00%
+0.63%
-1.84%
$ 4.71M
$ 16.62M
794
MORI COIN
MORI COINMORI
$ 0.005929
-0.10%
+0.34%
-2.16%
$ 4.67M
$ 9.72M
795
Roam
RoamROAM
$ 0.013006
+0.10%
-1.69%
+12.92%
$ 4.59M
$ 3.50M
796
Alephium
AlephiumALPH
$ 0.03466
-0.70%
+1.91%
+20.01%
$ 4.58M
$ 2.02M
797
Harvest Finance
Harvest FinanceFARM
$ 6.756
-0.03%
-0.56%
+28.48%
$ 4.54M
$ 10.45K
798
Bluefin
BluefinBLUE
$ 0.008926
-0.20%
+0.92%
+17.02%
$ 4.48M
$ 6.55M
799
Sperax
SperaxSPA
$ 0.002208
+0.60%
+1.11%
+10.31%
$ 4.47M
$ 27.59M
800
Nomina
NominaNOM
$ 0.001527
-0.20%
-5.39%
-9.60%
$ 4.43M
$ 44.66M
801
$ 59.22
+0.24%
-0.92%
-1.94%
$ 4.40M
$ 1.73K
802
Sport.Fun
Sport.FunFUN
$ 0.02471
0.00%
+0.78%
+2.29%
$ 4.37M
$ 3.37M
803
$ 568.97
+0.10%
-0.97%
-6.06%
$ 4.37M
$ 175.86
804
Gochujang Coin
Gochujang CoinGOCHU
$ 0.0000003886
+0.15%
+1.57%
+30.56%
$ 4.35M
$ 276.55B
805
XMAQUINA
XMAQUINADEUS
$ 0.02159
0.00%
-11.99%
-9.59%
$ 4.35M
$ 3.29M
806
GamerCoin
GamerCoinGHX
$ 0.006533
-1.13%
+0.66%
+30.16%
$ 4.26M
$ 8.59M
807
PinLink
PinLinkPIN
$ 0.04819
+1.09%
-5.27%
+133.77%
$ 4.25M
$ 1.66M
808
$ 1.29
+1.73%
-0.46%
+5.28%
$ 4.25M
$ 44.86K
809
Oraichain
OraichainORAI
$ 0.2957
0.00%
+9.90%
+32.17%
$ 4.24M
$ 218.42K
810
$ 93.37
-0.09%
-0.48%
+2.05%
$ 4.23M
$ 1.22K
811
ZEPHYR
ZEPHYRZEPH
$ 0.396
-0.95%
-1.75%
-3.85%
$ 4.22M
$ 139.17K
812
Forest Protocol
Forest ProtocolFOREST
$ 0.03749
-0.76%
+53.73%
+126.76%
$ 4.22M
$ 2.66M
813
Scroll
ScrollSCR
$ 0.02195
-0.41%
-2.91%
+7.89%
$ 4.18M
$ 2.62M
814
Klever
KleverKLV
$ 0.0004707
+0.30%
+2.76%
+16.43%
$ 4.17M
$ 121.51M
815
Solv Protocol
Solv ProtocolSOLV
$ 0.002826
-1.37%
+3.81%
+16.58%
$ 4.16M
$ 29.70M
816
SIX
SIXSIX
$ 0.00469
-0.21%
+6.18%
+19.65%
$ 4.09M
$ 181.44M
817
Polyhedra Network
Polyhedra NetworkZKJ
$ 0.005471
-0.95%
-3.84%
+3.06%
$ 4.05M
$ 10.95M
818
Trustswap
TrustswapTRUSTSWAP
$ 0.04015
+0.10%
+2.84%
+7.25%
$ 4.03M
$ 188.41K
819
ABBC Coin
ABBC CoinABBC
$ 0.004423
0.00%
+6.22%
+25.05%
$ 4.00M
$ 46.58K
820
Hey Anon
Hey AnonANON
$ 0.2831
-1.27%
+0.56%
-10.02%
$ 4.00M
$ 289.40K
821
$ 175.2
+0.39%
-1.53%
-0.65%
$ 3.99M
$ 1.35K
822
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOPGAMESTOP
$ 0.00000967
+0.41%
+11.38%
+72.11%
$ 3.99M
$ 2.24B
823
AC Milan Fan Token
AC Milan Fan TokenACM
$ 0.2874
-0.35%
-2.34%
+1.55%
$ 3.92M
$ 204.45K
824
Minutes Networ
Minutes NetworMNTX
$ 0.05028
+0.22%
+1.21%
+15.50%
$ 3.91M
$ 309.58K
825
SuiNS
SuiNSNS
$ 0.01303
-0.46%
-2.25%
+18.67%
$ 3.90M
$ 4.13M
826
PIBBLE
PIBBLEPIB
$ 0.000129
+5.42%
+10.71%
+21.89%
$ 3.86M
$ 242.01M
827
Open Loot
Open LootOL
$ 0.005079
+0.39%
+3.44%
+8.10%
$ 3.86M
$ 13.36M
828
Arsenal Fan Token
Arsenal Fan TokenAFC
$ 0.1732
0.00%
+0.06%
+1.96%
$ 3.85M
$ 350.02K
829
PlatON
PlatONLAT
$ 0.0005511
-0.43%
-1.07%
+6.54%
$ 3.84M
$ 112.04M
830
SUNDOG
SUNDOGSUNDOG
$ 0.00381
0.00%
0.00%
+0.53%
$ 3.80M
$ 1.70M
831
Bellscoin
BellscoinBELLS
$ 0.06014
-1.30%
-0.05%
+66.04%
$ 3.70M
$ 14.21K
832
Dimitra Token
Dimitra TokenDMTR
$ 0.007367
-0.35%
+1.02%
+53.77%
$ 3.60M
$ 8.82M
833
$ 30.11
+1.11%
+1.55%
+1.27%
$ 3.60M
$ 3.50K
834
PussFi
PussFiPUSS
$ 0.004065
-0.05%
-0.49%
+0.74%
$ 3.58M
$ 8.71M
835
Giant Mammoth
Giant MammothGMMT
$ 0.001717
0.00%
-5.94%
-6.87%
$ 3.56M
$ 17.03M
836
Marina Protocol
Marina ProtocolBAY
$ 0.017709
-0.19%
+0.23%
-0.59%
$ 3.55M
$ 3.43M
837
Major
MajorMAJOR
$ 0.04122
-2.00%
+2.73%
-5.45%
$ 3.51M
$ 2.14M
838
PaLM AI
PaLM AIPALMAI
$ 0.0455
-1.94%
-8.45%
+28.53%
$ 3.51M
$ 33.93K
839
Star Atlas
Star AtlasATLAS
$ 0.00014
+3.68%
+2.92%
+11.90%
$ 3.50M
$ 20.47M
840
$ 300.87
-0.04%
+0.26%
-1.19%
$ 3.50M
$ 351.73
841
$ 163.52
-0.37%
+0.97%
-1.99%
$ 3.47M
$ 621.49
842
Gems
GemsGEMS
$ 0.005781
-0.10%
-0.93%
+10.94%
$ 3.46M
$ 16.41M
843
Lofi
LofiLOFI
$ 0.003445
0.00%
-2.38%
-8.35%
$ 3.45M
$ 2.32M
844
$ 1,762.06
-0.71%
+0.20%
-0.61%
$ 3.41M
$ 59.91
845
BitShares
BitSharesBTS
$ 0.0011283
+0.27%
-0.11%
+1.20%
$ 3.40M
$ 86.91M
846
Hyperion
HyperionRION
$ 0.1786
+0.11%
-2.09%
+7.60%
$ 3.39M
$ 335.49K
847
Propchain
PropchainPROPC
$ 0.07641
0.00%
+1.26%
+9.50%
$ 3.38M
$ 83.59K
848
NEXA
NEXANEXA
$ 0.0000005732
-0.43%
-4.39%
+10.59%
$ 3.37M
$ 105.84B
849
$ 0.01937
+2.17%
+2.22%
+9.05%
$ 3.37M
$ 385.51K
850
Nakamoto Games
Nakamoto GamesNAKA
$ 0.03484
+0.09%
+5.05%
+20.23%
$ 3.36M
$ 2.75M
851
NATIX Network
NATIX NetworkNATIX
$ 0.0000827
-0.60%
+2.73%
+37.98%
$ 3.36M
$ 1.29B
852
$ 102.19
-0.02%
+0.01%
+0.07%
$ 3.36M
$ 1.01K
853
Axiome
AxiomeAXM
$ 0.00333
-0.30%
+0.91%
+1.22%
$ 3.31M
$ 4.38M
854
Neon EVM
Neon EVMNEON
$ 0.01372
+1.33%
-0.36%
+9.44%
$ 3.28M
$ 3.84M
855
GME
GMEGME
$ 0.0004702
+1.24%
+14.15%
+27.20%
$ 3.25M
$ 126.24M
856
$ 119.64
-0.72%
-0.89%
-8.01%
$ 3.20M
$ 2.21K
857
Swell Network
Swell NetworkSWELL
$ 0.0006448
+0.75%
+1.35%
+2.73%
$ 3.19M
$ 84.09M
858
OCTA
OCTAOCTA
$ 0.078
-1.00%
+1.85%
+52.25%
$ 3.13M
$ 66.17K
859
$ 76.84
+0.01%
+0.10%
-1.60%
$ 3.11M
$ 1.37K
860
$ 237.74
+0.32%
+0.21%
-1.57%
$ 3.11M
$ 425.52
861
Electra Protocol
Electra ProtocolXEP
$ 0.000164
-0.30%
+0.43%
+3.34%
$ 3.02M
$ 360.62M
862
$ 360.04
+0.22%
-0.17%
-0.71%
$ 3.01M
$ 286.27
863
PeiPei
PeiPeiPEIPEI
$ 0.000000007098
+0.22%
-2.74%
+15.55%
$ 3.00M
$ 669.64B
864
Goldfinch
GoldfinchGFI
$ 0.03318
0.00%
-2.61%
+11.69%
$ 2.91M
$ 1.82M
865
Rainbow
RainbowRNBW
$ 0.0138
+0.07%
-8.72%
-4.63%
$ 2.90M
$ 3.99M
866
VOOI
VOOIVOOI
$ 0.009197
-0.04%
+2.52%
+5.08%
$ 2.90M
$ 5.82M
867
$ 206.65
+0.23%
-0.45%
-2.36%
$ 2.86M
$ 490.81
868
Tectum EmissionToken
Tectum EmissionTokenTET
$ 0.2865
-0.07%
-10.57%
+26.96%
$ 2.85M
$ 225.46K
869
$ 112.76
-0.35%
+0.10%
-0.85%
$ 2.84M
$ 1.41K
870
MINIMA
MINIMAMINIMA
$ 0.00516
-0.59%
-7.96%
+27.25%
$ 2.82M
$ 1.84M
871
GAIB
GAIBGAIB
$ 0.01351
-0.07%
-0.73%
+4.49%
$ 2.77M
$ 3.84M
872
$ 635.29
-0.01%
-0.69%
-1.74%
$ 2.76M
$ 403.09
873
BlackFort
BlackFortBXN
$ 0.0006141
+1.13%
+6.44%
+11.63%
$ 2.76M
$ 53.54M
874
BRN Metaverse
BRN MetaverseBRN
$ 0.09919
0.00%
-2.01%
+22.44%
$ 2.74M
$ 585.21K
875
$ 148.78
-0.13%
-0.41%
+0.86%
$ 2.70M
$ 720.28
876
$ 49.06
+1.09%
+3.48%
+4.11%
$ 2.68M
$ 6.89K
877
$ 0.001502
+0.32%
-4.61%
-7.12%
$ 2.66M
$ 36.56M
878
FEG Token
FEG TokenFEG
$ 0.00003055
-0.10%
-1.55%
+5.02%
$ 2.64M
$ 1.28B
879
Dingocoin
DingocoinDINGO
$ 0.00002262
-0.09%
-0.31%
+5.89%
$ 2.61M
$ 475.74M
880
InterMilanFanToken
InterMilanFanTokenINTER
$ 0.2099
+0.29%
-1.27%
+0.33%
$ 2.61M
$ 261.51K
881
Rayls
RaylsRLS
$ 0.001736
-0.69%
-0.40%
+4.51%
$ 2.61M
$ 36.87M
882
$ 95.82
-0.10%
+1.03%
+7.78%
$ 2.60M
$ 1.23K
883
$ 274.38
-0.30%
-1.13%
+0.22%
$ 2.59M
$ 737.80
884
MATH
MATHMATH
$ 0.02283
0.00%
-0.27%
+7.57%
$ 2.55M
$ 86.12K
885
$ 344.19
-0.44%
-1.28%
-3.62%
$ 2.53M
$ 293.66
886
$ 127.55
-0.36%
-3.77%
-3.97%
$ 2.52M
$ 1.36K
887
Ancient8
Ancient8A8
$ 0.004584
-0.15%
+3.38%
+12.04%
$ 2.50M
$ 10.11M
888
League of Traders
League of TradersLOT
$ 0.006278
-0.05%
-2.72%
+8.99%
$ 2.49M
$ 9.44M
889
CreatorBid
CreatorBidBID
$ 0.00644
-0.17%
-2.39%
+12.92%
$ 2.49M
$ 7.85M
890
PX
PXPX
$ 0.0125
0.00%
-4.58%
+6.84%
$ 2.44M
$ 416.91K
891
Myro
MyroMYRO
$ 0.002598
-0.50%
-3.15%
+25.42%
$ 2.44M
$ 24.97M
892
Aleph Zero
Aleph ZeroAZERO
$ 0.009081
-0.60%
+4.30%
+3.38%
$ 2.44M
$ 6.86M
893
Alephim
AlephimALEPH
$ 0.009619
-0.05%
-5.10%
+2.71%
$ 2.38M
$ 6.13M
894
Zeus Network
Zeus NetworkZEUS
$ 0.002522
+0.31%
-4.78%
+10.69%
$ 2.37M
$ 25.91M
895
daGama
daGamaDGMA
$ 0.01797
-0.06%
-0.39%
-0.28%
$ 2.34M
$ 4.29M
896
CEEK
CEEKCEEK
$ 0.002907
+0.63%
-0.89%
+10.02%
$ 2.33M
$ 20.22M
897
swarm
swarmBZZ
$ 0.04372
+0.34%
+1.32%
+10.19%
$ 2.30M
$ 1.30M
898
$ 146.36
-0.28%
-1.57%
+0.91%
$ 2.30M
$ 675.67
899
TokenFi
TokenFiTOKEN
$ 0.002277
+0.48%
-0.22%
+12.59%
$ 2.29M
$ 25.36M
900
Parcl
ParclPRCL
$ 0.00532
+2.81%
-5.84%
-33.41%
$ 2.26M
$ 1.30M
901
Allo
AlloRWA
$ 0.001231
-0.08%
-2.85%
+6.87%
$ 2.21M
$ 43.12M
902
Symbiosis
SymbiosisSIS
$ 0.02267
0.00%
-0.96%
+10.39%
$ 2.20M
$ 679.32K
903
Coupon Assets
Coupon AssetsCA
$ 0.22246
+0.14%
+0.14%
+1.24%
$ 2.16M
$ 350.94K
904
$ 107.99
-0.53%
-1.65%
+0.21%
$ 2.13M
$ 968.27
905
$ 18.27
-0.11%
-4.35%
-4.74%
$ 2.13M
$ 5.43K
906
$ 105.46
+0.67%
-0.08%
-8.59%
$ 2.13M
$ 1.07K
907
Highstreet
HighstreetHIGH
$ 0.02198
+0.41%
-4.10%
+5.98%
$ 2.12M
$ 2.55M
908
$ 384.78
-0.10%
+0.57%
+3.61%
$ 2.12M
$ 346.66
909
Foxsy AI
Foxsy AIFOXSY
$ 0.0018485
-0.85%
-2.82%
+7.24%
$ 2.12M
$ 15.22M
910
Shido
ShidoSHIDO
$ 0.0001259
-1.04%
-6.86%
-12.03%
$ 2.11M
$ 361.21M
911
Mysterium
MysteriumMYST
$ 0.10479
+0.11%
-2.39%
-11.63%
$ 2.10M
$ 227.29K
912
3ULL
3ULL3ULL
$ 0.00014437
+0.07%
-5.09%
+96.78%
$ 2.08M
$ 76.55M
913
Niza
NizaNIZA
$ 0.001282
0.00%
+6.45%
+2.14%
$ 2.08M
$ 1.82M
914
Reef
ReefREEF
$ 0.00005608
+0.36%
-2.85%
+12.26%
$ 2.07M
$ 1.04B
915
RocketX exchange
RocketX exchangeRVF
$ 0.02511
-0.36%
-2.45%
+16.02%
$ 2.07M
$ 336.90K
916
$ 1,193.74
+0.20%
+0.61%
-0.08%
$ 2.07M
$ 88.60
917
World of Dypians
World of DypiansWOD
$ 0.00394
+0.26%
-0.76%
-2.74%
$ 2.07M
$ 12.49M
918
Laqira Protocol
Laqira ProtocolLQR
$ 0.023391
-0.43%
-7.41%
+2.85%
$ 2.07M
$ 954.59K
919
Numbers Protocol
Numbers ProtocolNUM
$ 0.002245
-1.49%
+7.78%
+7.47%
$ 2.02M
$ 29.93M
920
Asteroid
AsteroidASTEROID1
$ 0.002042
+0.25%
-13.46%
-8.15%
$ 2.02M
$ 31.11M
921
$ 38.27
-0.89%
+7.01%
+0.91%
$ 2.01M
$ 8.28K
922
Propbase
PropbasePROPS
$ 0.003999
-0.12%
+0.86%
+15.01%
$ 1.96M
$ 51.79M
923
AIDOGE
AIDOGEAIDOGE
$ 0.000000000010825
-0.20%
-4.51%
+16.05%
$ 1.95M
$ 5,923.30T
924
Verasity
VerasityVRA
$ 0.000019622
+0.84%
-5.25%
+52.50%
$ 1.94M
$ 3.78B
925
OpenVPP
OpenVPPOVPP
$ 0.002359
+0.08%
-5.61%
+35.76%
$ 1.94M
$ 28.50M
926
LinqAI
LinqAILNQ
$ 0.005486
+1.22%
+18.13%
+45.84%
$ 1.92M
$ 6.97M
927
$ 317.96
+0.06%
-2.86%
-1.23%
$ 1.91M
$ 409.07
928
Nobody Sausage
Nobody SausageNOBODY
$ 0.002026
-1.78%
-0.20%
+28.16%
$ 1.91M
$ 27.19M
929
DeLorean
DeLoreanDMC
$ 0.0002764
-0.04%
+0.33%
-7.18%
$ 1.91M
$ 162.82M
930
$ 0.003103
-1.36%
+1.16%
+71.51%
$ 1.90M
$ 24.04M
931
Streamflow
StreamflowSTREAM
$ 0.007912
+0.27%
+1.99%
+5.87%
$ 1.89M
$ 7.32M
932
DAR Open Network
DAR Open NetworkD
$ 0.002526
-1.14%
+3.78%
+25.82%
$ 1.88M
$ 25.16M
933
XSwap
XSwapXSWAP
$ 0.006282
0.00%
-0.27%
+1.31%
$ 1.87M
$ 14.59K
934
$ 311.32
-0.43%
-0.89%
-2.36%
$ 1.86M
$ 204.83
935
The Official 67 Coin
The Official 67 Coin67
$ 0.00191
+0.76%
+6.66%
+30.13%
$ 1.86M
$ 32.20M
936
TROLL
TROLLTROLL
$ 0.000000001911
-0.10%
-2.60%
+2.69%
$ 1.84M
$ 28.84T
937
Vexanium
VexaniumVEX
$ 0.002466
+3.62%
+0.65%
+0.65%
$ 1.83M
$ 20.69M
938
$ 1,097.91
+0.35%
+3.10%
+2.55%
$ 1.82M
$ 97.86
939
Xterio
XterioXTER
$ 0.009233
+0.04%
+3.22%
+14.56%
$ 1.82M
$ 6.72M
940
Moodeng on Eth
Moodeng on EthMOODENGETH
$ 0.000004394
-1.38%
-6.83%
+6.87%
$ 1.81M
$ 12.31B
941
Syscoin
SyscoinSYS
$ 0.001981
+8.29%
+6.48%
+5.00%
$ 1.76M
$ 29.93M
942
HTR
HTRHTR
$ 0.003338
-0.24%
-12.78%
+58.71%
$ 1.74M
$ 16.66M
943
Polytrade
PolytradeTRADE
$ 0.04225
-1.04%
+1.57%
+6.95%
$ 1.74M
$ 1.52M
944
TRWA
TRWATRWA
$ 0.0002421
+0.04%
-2.75%
-1.93%
$ 1.71M
$ 323.92M
945
ELIZAOS
ELIZAOSELIZAOS
$ 0.0001826
-0.44%
-1.88%
-4.94%
$ 1.71M
$ 352.13M
946
$ 25.07
+1.07%
+3.36%
+23.01%
$ 1.70M
$ 5.79K
947
OVR
OVROVR
$ 0.03331
+0.15%
+1.25%
+20.06%
$ 1.70M
$ 1.83M
948
Handshake
HandshakeHNS
$ 0.0025
0.00%
+1.09%
+13.58%
$ 1.69M
$ 5.89K
949
$ 190.01
+0.04%
-0.45%
+1.10%
$ 1.68M
$ 527.38
950
PIVX
PIVXPIVX
$ 0.017256
+0.31%
+17.33%
+48.13%
$ 1.68M
$ 3.26M
951
$ 347.82
+0.21%
+1.12%
-3.23%
$ 1.67M
$ 364.05
952
Donotfomoew
DonotfomoewMOEW
$ 0.0002668
+0.75%
+1.09%
+16.74%
$ 1.67M
$ 171.72M
953
Particl
ParticlPART
$ 0.1051
0.00%
0.00%
+43.78%
$ 1.64M
$ 112.97
954
Argentine Football
Argentine FootballARG
$ 0.08664
+1.99%
+22.16%
+29.24%
$ 1.62M
$ 1.14M
955
$ 42.07
+0.50%
+3.45%
-2.92%
$ 1.62M
$ 6.64K
956
B-Lucky
B-LuckyLUCKY
$ 0.001604
+0.25%
+0.25%
-12.82%
$ 1.61M
$ 3.24M
957
Holdstation
HoldstationHOLDSTATION
$ 0.2037
-1.12%
+0.59%
-1.79%
$ 1.61M
$ 74.45K
958
$ 117.21
+0.25%
-1.39%
+0.68%
$ 1.61M
$ 863.66
959
$ 492.3
+0.02%
+0.18%
+1.02%
$ 1.60M
$ 217.34
960
My Lovely Planet
My Lovely PlanetMLC
$ 0.01439
0.00%
-8.19%
+27.02%
$ 1.57M
$ 573.12K
961
Fluence
FluenceFLT
$ 0.0050512
-0.55%
+20.91%
+7.02%
$ 1.56M
$ 22.53M
962
$ 159.72
+0.08%
+3.89%
+1.82%
$ 1.55M
$ 811.75
963
Ctomorrow Platform
Ctomorrow PlatformCTP
$ 0.0009495
+0.04%
+1.17%
+5.52%
$ 1.55M
$ 73.81M
964
GemHUB
GemHUBGHUB
$ 0.003022
-1.16%
+10.31%
+22.29%
$ 1.55M
$ 23.47M
965
Nodle
NodleNODL
$ 0.0002537
+0.24%
-0.78%
+4.79%
$ 1.54M
$ 52.19M
966
iMe Lab
iMe LabLIME
$ 0.002001
-0.40%
-1.37%
+0.55%
$ 1.52M
$ 5.64M
967
Nietzschean Penguin
Nietzschean PenguinPENGUIN
$ 0.001532
-1.60%
+9.71%
+60.46%
$ 1.49M
$ 71.54M
968
XL1
XL1XL1
$ 0.0002526
-0.31%
-0.73%
+10.21%
$ 1.47M
$ 22.37M
969
$ 62.54
+0.03%
+0.26%
+1.22%
$ 1.47M
$ 1.58K
970
Trac Network
Trac NetworkTNK
$ 0.09397
-2.16%
-4.55%
-3.30%
$ 1.45M
$ 828.96K
971
ChainSwap
ChainSwapCSWAP
$ 0.001568
0.00%
-4.51%
-1.32%
$ 1.45M
$ 195.04K
972
Sudeng
SudengHIPPO
$ 0.0001406
-6.11%
+7.77%
+16.84%
$ 1.43M
$ 456.23M
973
LBRY Credits
LBRY CreditsLBC
$ 0.002173
0.00%
-9.00%
-6.82%
$ 1.42M
$ 291.61K
974
MAGA
MAGAMAGATRUMP
$ 0.03227
+0.06%
-0.62%
+26.53%
$ 1.42M
$ 1.63M
975
OneFootball Credits
OneFootball CreditsOFC
$ 0.008816
-1.34%
-2.87%
+0.27%
$ 1.42M
$ 9.08M
976
HAI
HAIHAI
$ 0.001702
-0.06%
-2.20%
-5.16%
$ 1.41M
$ 13.15M
977
AstraAI
AstraAIASTRAAI
$ 0.14126
-0.55%
-4.40%
+27.74%
$ 1.41M
$ 170.85K
978
XDB CHAIN
XDB CHAINXDB
$ 0.0000828
+2.12%
-0.97%
+13.77%
$ 1.41M
$ 19.52M
979
SwissCheese
SwissCheeseSWCH
$ 0.03201
+0.38%
+0.34%
+2.52%
$ 1.40M
$ 1.81M
980
$ 404.89
+0.23%
-0.39%
+2.53%
$ 1.40M
$ 448.14
981
$ 273.8
+0.32%
-1.07%
-0.41%
$ 1.38M
$ 392.21
982
$ 600.19
-0.22%
+0.33%
+3.47%
$ 1.37M
$ 224.86
983
$ 1,063.2
-0.16%
+1.62%
+2.63%
$ 1.37M
$ 100.69
984
Mochi
MochiMOCHI
$ 0.0000014554
0.00%
-6.76%
+76.43%
$ 1.36M
$ 200.78M
985
EVDC Network
EVDC NetworkEVDC
$ 0.00002109
-0.28%
-2.09%
-2.36%
$ 1.33M
$ 3.22B
986
HAROLD
HAROLDHAROLD
$ 0.001677
-0.18%
-0.30%
+5.22%
$ 1.32M
$ 6.63M
987
$ 85.89
+0.41%
+0.22%
-2.04%
$ 1.30M
$ 1.21K
988
$ 211.11
+0.16%
+1.25%
-4.39%
$ 1.30M
$ 499.87
989
$ 208.05
-0.11%
-1.01%
+0.11%
$ 1.29M
$ 1.09K
990
Dtec
DtecDTEC
$ 0.007414
-0.01%
-0.38%
+15.91%
$ 1.28M
$ 8.09M
991
$ 40.4
+0.30%
-2.60%
-2.97%
$ 1.28M
$ 5.01K
992
OORT
OORTOORT
$ 0.0017104
+0.04%
+9.49%
+20.36%
$ 1.25M
$ 37.51M
993
$ 967.92
+0.16%
-0.43%
-0.25%
$ 1.24M
$ 110.86
994
Napoli Fan Token
Napoli Fan TokenNAP
$ 0.2125
-0.05%
+0.05%
+4.32%
$ 1.23M
$ 253.35K
995
HyperGPT
HyperGPTHGPT
$ 0.0013175
-0.11%
+1.41%
+11.98%
$ 1.23M
$ 80.89M
996
XRP Healthcare
XRP HealthcareXRPH
$ 0.01773
+1.70%
+9.53%
+30.72%
$ 1.23M
$ 1.20M
997
ShareToken
ShareTokenSHR
$ 0.0003382
-0.44%
+4.25%
+2.26%
$ 1.22M
$ 91.31M
998
$ 126.9
+0.49%
+6.24%
+11.45%
$ 1.22M
$ 842.49
999
Rebel Cars
Rebel CarsRC
$ 0.005954
0.00%
-2.38%
-13.45%
$ 1.21M
$ 1.15M
1000
Cypherium
CypheriumCPH
$ 0.003142
-0.32%
-1.56%
+4.34%
$ 1.21M
$ 17.56M
1001
Welf
WelfWELF
$ 0.092
0.00%
+4.19%
+3.28%
$ 1.20M
$ 82.22K
1002
$ 30.08
-0.03%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.19M
$ 3.45K
1003
VAIOT
VAIOTVAI
$ 0.00293
+2.06%
-1.98%
+19.76%
$ 1.18M
$ 1.48M
1004
$ 37.62
-1.02%
-0.61%
+8.53%
$ 1.15M
$ 2.70K
1005
Real Briefly
Real BrieflyREALTOKEN
$ 0.001734
+0.47%
-3.72%
+0.71%
$ 1.13M
$ 10.75M
1006
BEAM
BEAMBEAM
$ 0.007445
-0.62%
-1.59%
-0.86%
$ 1.13M
$ 551.31K
1007
Storm Trade
Storm TradeSTORM
$ 0.004378
-0.25%
-0.70%
+10.42%
$ 1.13M
$ 18.34M
1008
Areon Network
Areon NetworkAREA
$ 0.0096
0.00%
+5.18%
+8.52%
$ 1.13M
$ 858.36K
1009
The White Whale
The White WhaleWHITEWHALE
$ 0.001163
0.00%
-2.10%
+4.98%
$ 1.12M
$ 968.50K
1010
NodeAI
NodeAIGPU
$ 0.011377
-0.12%
-0.29%
+48.98%
$ 1.11M
$ 4.98M
1011
$ 92.53
-0.47%
-0.19%
-0.01%
$ 1.11M
$ 1.14K
1012
$ 192.16
+0.50%
+0.61%
+1.17%
$ 1.10M
$ 504.44
1013
Astroon
AstroonAST
$ 0.001786
+0.06%
+0.51%
+1.36%
$ 1.10M
$ 37.08M
1014
Cellframe
CellframeCELL
$ 0.03818
-0.34%
-3.73%
+6.94%
$ 1.09M
$ 2.22M
1015
$ 8.286
+0.12%
+0.08%
-6.67%
$ 1.09M
$ 15.30K
1016
$ 179.37
-0.26%
+2.53%
+2.53%
$ 1.09M
$ 638.27
1017
Prosper
ProsperPROSPER
$ 0.02106
-0.14%
+5.83%
+6.80%
$ 1.08M
$ 3.34M
1018
PortugalNationalTeam
PortugalNationalTeamPOR
$ 0.08118
-1.68%
+0.91%
+5.80%
$ 1.05M
$ 727.00K
1019
$ 78.86
-0.05%
+0.11%
-0.66%
$ 1.03M
$ 1.30K
1020
$ 821.23
+0.04%
+1.52%
+1.12%
$ 1.01M
$ 470.62
1021
NuNet
NuNetNTX
$ 0.001986
-0.05%
-5.24%
+4.68%
$ 1.00M
$ 14.43M
1022
TOP Network
TOP NetworkTOP
$ 0.0000695
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.00M
$ 575.28M
1023
$ 112.49
+0.30%
+0.83%
+4.87%
$ 983.76K
$ 956.35
1024
RWA Inc.
RWA Inc.RWAINC
$ 0.00201
-0.50%
-2.35%
+11.45%
$ 981.16K
$ 1.39M
1025
SOLVEX
SOLVEXSOLVEX
$ 0.0199
-2.49%
-2.00%
+4.26%
$ 970.82K
$ 312.32K
1026
Blocksquare Token
Blocksquare TokenBST
$ 0.01569
+0.13%
-2.42%
+20.91%
$ 966.99K
$ 1.67M
1027
$ 455.71
+0.05%
+0.20%
+0.81%
$ 948.61K
$ 211.26
1028
$ 259.43
-0.21%
+1.95%
-2.03%
$ 945.31K
$ 420.77
1029
$ 339.21
+0.28%
-0.27%
-1.59%
$ 943.80K
$ 308.96
1030
$ 153.73
+0.54%
+2.77%
+4.80%
$ 940.70K
$ 726.24
1031
HELLO
HELLOHELLO
$ 0.0012555
+0.12%
+13.43%
+8.76%
$ 937.74K
$ 77.94M
1032
V Systems
V SystemsVSYS
$ 0.000251
+0.20%
+0.20%
-1.68%
$ 932.25K
$ 174.37M
1033
Saros
SarosSAROS
$ 0.0002817
-0.11%
+1.19%
+1.26%
$ 927.72K
$ 186.31M
1034
$ 79.51
-0.39%
+1.40%
+1.82%
$ 915.48K
$ 1.36K
1035
Vita Inu
Vita InuVINU
$ 0.0000000010165
-0.65%
-2.42%
+10.49%
$ 913.36K
$ 70.34T
1036
Energi
EnergiNRG
$ 0.00862
+0.11%
-0.57%
+4.19%
$ 894.56K
$ 1.25M
1037
LOBO.THE.WOLF.PUP
LOBO.THE.WOLF.PUPLOBO
$ 0.00005533
+2.02%
+12.70%
+52.63%
$ 892.89K
$ 135.49M
1038
GOAT Network
GOAT NetworkGOATED
$ 0.008459
+0.98%
+2.16%
+2.06%
$ 882.68K
$ 4.66M
1039
XELIS
XELISXEL
$ 0.16
+2.55%
-15.71%
-5.85%
$ 878.95K
$ 71.17K
1040
ARC
ARCARC
$ 0.000873
0.00%
+6.25%
+37.10%
$ 875.50K
$ 1.50M
1041
Viction
VictionVIC
$ 0.006828
+3.52%
+0.86%
-6.14%
$ 874.15K
$ 8.22M
1042
XFI
XFIXFI
$ 0.01248
-0.08%
-3.49%
-7.38%
$ 873.45K
$ 1.56M
1043
$ 361.73
+0.04%
-2.41%
-0.87%
$ 871.20K
$ 320.58
1044
MarsDAO
MarsDAOMDAO
$ 0.012866
-1.59%
-2.41%
-3.76%
$ 868.30K
$ 429.31K
1045
Vulcan Forged PYR
Vulcan Forged PYRPYR
$ 0.01879
-0.88%
+1.87%
-11.85%
$ 865.35K
$ 3.01M
1046
Ethervista
EthervistaVISTA
$ 0.9058
+0.27%
-0.93%
+28.42%
$ 846.61K
$ 57.92K
1047
$ 19.06
+1.59%
+0.89%
-1.84%
$ 841.47K
$ 5.31K
1048
$ 425.72
+0.05%
-0.51%
+3.28%
$ 833.17K
$ 250.44
1049
$ 1,987.2
-0.50%
+0.38%
+5.52%
$ 832.82K
$ 50.53
1050
$ 515.1
-0.24%
+1.28%
-1.91%
$ 828.42K
$ 208.09
1051
AllianceBlock Nexera
AllianceBlock NexeraNXRA
$ 0.000776
-1.14%
-4.18%
+13.39%
$ 814.82K
$ 2.20M
1052
$ 43.13
+1.88%
+6.00%
+0.12%
$ 814.55K
$ 2.52K
1053
BANX Network
BANX NetworkBXE
$ 0.002704
0.00%
-6.54%
-0.37%
$ 812.21K
$ 15.32M
1054
Reality Metaverse
Reality MetaverseRMV
$ 0.00309
0.00%
-3.95%
-2.77%
$ 789.66K
$ 7.24M
1055
NODE
NODENODE
$ 0.005879
-0.07%
+0.36%
-0.31%
$ 784.20K
$ 9.94M
1056
Pepe Unchained
Pepe UnchainedPEPU
$ 0.00007504
-2.67%
-0.24%
+45.29%
$ 784.06K
$ 884.77M
1057
Artrade
ArtradeATR
$ 0.0006205
0.00%
+3.76%
+21.40%
$ 782.15K
$ 64.55M
1058
$ 0.001167
-0.08%
+3.46%
+9.73%
$ 767.78K
$ 32.66M
1059
New XAI gork
New XAI gorkGORK
$ 0.0007794
+2.72%
+2.11%
+11.51%
$ 766.10K
$ 96.25M
1060
$ 62.18
+0.65%
-3.04%
-6.52%
$ 755.72K
$ 1.64K
1061
xMoney
xMoneyXMN
$ 0.00075
+1.35%
-2.60%
+25.00%
$ 750.42K
$ 70.97M
1062
OGPU
OGPUOGPU
$ 0.0388
-0.52%
-4.27%
-2.56%
$ 748.25K
$ 307.07K
1063
Warden
WardenWARD
$ 0.002925
-0.30%
-0.81%
-4.53%
$ 738.94K
$ 31.14M
1064
Whitebridge Network
Whitebridge NetworkWBAI
$ 0.001743
+0.40%
-11.99%
-8.81%
$ 738.90K
$ 31.80M
1065
Katana Inu
Katana InuKATA
$ 0.00001977
-0.20%
-0.75%
+22.29%
$ 736.65K
$ 516.28M
1066
Swarm Markets
Swarm MarketsSMT
$ 0.0083
0.00%
-5.95%
-15.05%
$ 726.78K
$ 6.32M
1067
Rubic
RubicRBC
$ 0.00422
-0.07%
-1.20%
+10.45%
$ 695.51K
$ 5.59M
1068
$ 262.67
-0.25%
+0.05%
-4.92%
$ 687.09K
$ 414.99
1069
Portuma
PortumaPORTUMA
$ 0.0001821
+0.28%
+0.22%
+0.50%
$ 685.42K
$ 604.93M
1070
PointPay
PointPayPXP
$ 0.02261
+0.04%
-2.03%
-22.66%
$ 678.90K
$ 6.42M
1071
$ 41.87
+1.79%
-0.35%
-3.90%
$ 660.81K
$ 2.58K
1072
Piggycell
PiggycellPIGGY
$ 0.01532
0.00%
-0.84%
-1.35%
$ 650.13K
$ 1.45M
1073
Sentio
SentioST
$ 0.01156
-0.17%
-1.28%
-8.33%
$ 646.80K
$ 4.89M
1074
Shiro Neko
Shiro NekoSHIRO
$ 0.0000000009715
-0.16%
-4.21%
-3.29%
$ 641.74K
$ 55.12T
1075
GT Protocol
GT ProtocolGTAI
$ 0.009293
-0.01%
-0.48%
+18.67%
$ 638.45K
$ 5.44M
1076
Matchain
MatchainMAT
$ 0.03951
-0.41%
-1.81%
+14.27%
$ 634.79K
$ 1.84M
1077
myDid
myDidSYL
$ 0.00008091
+0.02%
-0.65%
+26.73%
$ 625.85K
$ 267.03M
1078
$ 414.79
-0.11%
+0.71%
-2.81%
$ 624.06K
$ 255.26
1079
MEZO
MEZOMEZO
$ 0.007275
-0.37%
+0.91%
+3.07%
$ 622.99K
$ 7.90M
1080
MCNCOIN
MCNCOINMCN
$ 0.0514
0.00%
-0.19%
+2.39%
$ 618.00K
$ 645.39K
1081
$ 552.62
+0.20%
+2.26%
+1.55%
$ 609.41K
$ 226.81
1082
$ 116.42
-0.61%
+3.41%
-6.77%
$ 596.67K
$ 1.21K
1083
Hive Intelligence
Hive IntelligenceHINT
$ 0.001284
+0.05%
-0.52%
-6.64%
$ 591.17K
$ 74.87M
1084
Bitcoin Bam
Bitcoin BamBTCBAM
$ 0.0562
-0.02%
+0.41%
+0.21%
$ 577.55K
$ 324.96K
1085
DeFi
DeFiDEFI
$ 0.0001574
-0.94%
-6.58%
+32.08%
$ 572.30K
$ 137.35M
1086
Neurai
NeuraiXNA
$ 0.000033
-0.51%
+0.49%
+2.83%
$ 565.45K
$ 957.92M
1087
Acala Token
Acala TokenACA
$ 0.0004797
-0.82%
+2.95%
+7.59%
$ 562.57K
$ 118.55M
1088
Clore AI
Clore AICLORE
$ 0.0008843
+0.05%
+0.56%
+0.66%
$ 561.78K
$ 66.30M
1089
$ 277.18
-1.01%
-0.06%
+0.70%
$ 548.09K
$ 375.97
1090
U2U Network
U2U NetworkU2U
$ 0.0003516
+0.06%
+0.79%
+0.28%
$ 544.63K
$ 176.67M
1091
Alvara Protocol
Alvara ProtocolALVA
$ 0.004555
+4.58%
-13.05%
+61.72%
$ 540.44K
$ 6.92M
1092
Asentum
AsentumASE
$ 0.001803
-3.26%
-8.39%
+0.51%
$ 526.88K
$ 13.52M
1093
Optimus
OptimusOPTIMUS
$ 0.00542
-3.04%
-0.18%
-12.44%
$ 515.09K
$ 152.89K
1094
Matrix AI Network
Matrix AI NetworkMAN
$ 0.00103
0.00%
+3.88%
-20.74%
$ 511.12K
$ 4.19M
1095
Fuse Network
Fuse NetworkFUSE
$ 0.002291
+0.13%
+5.82%
+29.27%
$ 503.97K
$ 34.80M
1096
$ 8.485
+0.11%
+1.01%
+18.66%
$ 486.59K
$ 11.64K
1097
Chirp
ChirpCHIRP
$ 0.00453
0.00%
-14.39%
-13.08%
$ 475.51K
$ 3.48M
1098
Baanx
BaanxBXX
$ 0.001909
0.00%
-21.57%
-21.12%
$ 471.93K
$ 1.20M
1099
AI Avatar
AI AvatarSGT
$ 0.0466
-2.51%
+1.75%
+0.87%
$ 468.47K
$ 1.97M
1100
$ 21.436
+1.11%
+2.89%
+6.84%
$ 468.44K
$ 5.26K
1101
Creo Engine
Creo EngineCREO
$ 0.0006793
+0.03%
-4.00%
+8.45%
$ 464.93K
$ 31.92M
1102
Shardeum
ShardeumSHM
$ 0.0000359
+0.84%
+2.57%
+12.89%
$ 463.27K
$ 581.31M
1103
$ 10.095
+0.29%
-1.60%
-2.28%
$ 458.44K
$ 10.23K
1104
QORPO
QORPOQORPO
$ 0.000731
+0.97%
+3.27%
+2.54%
$ 453.68K
$ 19.76M
1105
MILLI
MILLIMILLI
$ 0.00000169
-0.41%
0.00%
+21.29%
$ 443.42K
$ 32.37B
1106
SwarmNode.ai
SwarmNode.aiSNAI
$ 0.0004376
+0.42%
+3.55%
-6.58%
$ 434.20K
$ 125.65M
1107
Bazaars
BazaarsBZR
$ 69.167
+0.04%
+3.10%
+0.24%
$ 431.53K
$ 1.87K
1108
JetTon Game
JetTon GameJETTON
$ 0.02143
+0.05%
-0.09%
+2.19%
$ 431.21K
$ 2.76M
1109
$ 59.48
+2.26%
+3.32%
+3.27%
$ 428.32K
$ 1.85K
1110
$ 11.93
-0.51%
+1.29%
+20.16%
$ 427.11K
$ 10.74K
1111
TENUP
TENUPTUP
$ 0.004
0.00%
-16.70%
+3.91%
$ 420.43K
$ 1.51M
1112
Everton FC Fan Token
Everton FC Fan TokenEFC
$ 0.05417
+0.18%
+0.69%
+3.23%
$ 418.12K
$ 992.51K
1113
AS Monaco
AS MonacoASM
$ 0.0638
-0.84%
+0.30%
+11.59%
$ 408.65K
$ 889.52K
1114
$ 11.586
+1.15%
-0.21%
-7.82%
$ 407.91K
$ 12.00K
1115
Xeleb Protocol
Xeleb ProtocolXCX
$ 0.0037712
-0.34%
-2.25%
+3.09%
$ 403.82K
$ 14.66M
1116
Sensay
SensaySNSY
$ 0.00007728
-0.28%
+1.01%
+10.77%
$ 401.94K
$ 858.32M
1117
Aipocalypto
AipocalyptoAIPO
$ 0.002833
0.00%
+0.89%
+0.04%
$ 395.20K
$ 2.85M
1118
$ 0.006152
-0.31%
+0.16%
+1.62%
$ 395.01K
$ 2.90M
1119
GraphLinq
GraphLinqGLQ
$ 0.0011609
+0.08%
-7.87%
+18.70%
$ 389.06K
$ 59.46M
1120
Radiant
RadiantRXD
$ 0.00002414
+20.00%
-25.69%
-24.63%
$ 383.51K
$ 694.36M
1121
Vertus
VertusVERT
$ 0.0007078
-0.23%
-0.20%
+0.24%
$ 373.89K
$ 28.08M
1122
Humanode
HumanodeHMND
$ 0.001646
-5.20%
+0.81%
+11.86%
$ 367.78K
$ 26.40M
1123
Flamengo Fan Token
Flamengo Fan TokenMENGO
$ 0.02112
-0.05%
-1.07%
+16.70%
$ 365.31K
$ 2.76M
1124
Phoenic
PhoenicPNIC
$ 0.001362
+0.07%
+2.45%
+10.03%
$ 351.54K
$ 102.40M
1125
$ 27.15
-0.62%
-0.55%
+0.78%
$ 349.36K
$ 6.33K
1126
$ 18.33
+0.27%
-0.05%
-0.65%
$ 349.27K
$ 5.53K
1127
Factor
FactorFACT
$ 0.2871
0.00%
+2.41%
+0.24%
$ 347.64K
$ 775.93
1128
BABB
BABBBAX
$ 0.0000041529
-0.14%
-0.26%
+1.18%
$ 346.99K
$ 13.20B
1129
EstateX
EstateXESX
$ 0.0003371
+9.84%
+12.09%
+14.07%
$ 336.85K
$ 40.18M
1130
Mobox
MoboxMBOX
$ 0.0006108
-0.75%
-2.37%
+9.29%
$ 335.42K
$ 90.08M
1131
Artyfact
ArtyfactARTY
$ 0.01658
+0.06%
-23.17%
-5.54%
$ 328.83K
$ 3.46M
1132
Sauber FT
Sauber FTSAUBER
$ 0.1143
-0.78%
-4.01%
+3.79%
$ 328.72K
$ 459.91K
1133
$ 164.13
+0.13%
-0.50%
-2.82%
$ 326.82K
$ 666.51
1134
Biometric Financial
Biometric FinancialBIOFI
$ 0.00008289
-0.01%
-1.39%
+4.83%
$ 324.42K
$ 679.61M
1135
Atlas Navi
Atlas NaviNAVI
$ 0.001958
0.00%
-0.61%
+7.26%
$ 315.49K
$ 12.68M
1136
Arowana
ArowanaARW
$ 0.01314
-4.98%
-38.86%
-60.67%
$ 315.02K
$ 561.20K
1137
Dynex
DynexDNX
$ 0.002939
+0.72%
-9.22%
+16.73%
$ 314.03K
$ 1.36M
1138
XELS
XELSXELS
$ 0.014511
+0.46%
-0.44%
-9.44%
$ 305.24K
$ 3.85M
1139
Unizen
UnizenZCX
$ 0.0004595
0.00%
+1.69%
+19.62%
$ 297.84K
$ 133.13M
1140
enfineo
enfineoENF
$ 0.007341
+0.21%
-1.04%
+56.14%
$ 297.79K
$ 6.30M
1141
BlackCardCoin
BlackCardCoinBCCOIN
$ 0.02915
-0.65%
+0.73%
-10.88%
$ 291.50K
$ 1.85M
1142
$ 16.96
+2.52%
+3.01%
-1.21%
$ 289.19K
$ 6.07K
1143
XRADERS
XRADERSXR
$ 0.004302
+0.02%
+2.38%
+1.41%
$ 286.28K
$ 4.34M
1144
PLEARN
PLEARNPLEARN
$ 0.003121
-0.35%
-8.37%
+6.57%
$ 269.55K
$ 20.93M
1145
$ 121.17
+0.16%
-2.13%
-0.01%
$ 251.28K
$ 898.78
1146
NFPrompt
NFPromptNFP
$ 0.0004244
+0.82%
-7.71%
-8.12%
$ 251.07K
$ 126.52M
1147
SENSORIUM
SENSORIUMSENSO
$ 0.003566
-0.11%
-0.81%
-6.66%
$ 250.30K
$ 7.00M
1148
Luckycoin
LuckycoinLKY
$ 0.013
+8.33%
-2.18%
-31.58%
$ 249.66K
$ 216.83K
1149
Rabi
RabiRABI
$ 0.000404
+0.02%
-7.07%
-25.52%
$ 247.27K
$ 52.78M
1150
CUDIS
CUDISCUDIS
$ 0.0009941
+0.44%
-3.24%
-46.73%
$ 245.94K
$ 54.55M
1151
ORBOFI
ORBOFIOBI
$ 0.0002
0.00%
-6.38%
+5.72%
$ 243.92K
$ 30.68M
1152
PLAYZAP
PLAYZAPPZP
$ 0.002143
+0.05%
+5.48%
+69.44%
$ 237.54K
$ 19.17M
1153
Tajir Tech Hub
Tajir Tech HubTJRM
$ 0.0003657
-0.75%
-2.46%
-2.56%
$ 230.44K
$ 122.55M
1154
$ 16.61
-0.48%
+0.18%
-4.05%
$ 215.27K
$ 6.40K
1155
Cosplay Token
Cosplay TokenCOT
$ 0.000544
-0.37%
0.00%
-2.51%
$ 214.53K
$ 12.57M
1156
Carnomaly
CarnomalyCARR
$ 0.0001211
0.00%
-3.92%
-8.04%
$ 214.20K
$ 33.54M
1157
$ 189.71
-0.97%
+0.12%
+0.61%
$ 212.40K
$ 575.82
1158
Choise.com
Choise.comCHO
$ 0.0003788
-0.05%
+4.69%
-7.19%
$ 203.11K
$ 35.39M
1159
Taraxa Coin
Taraxa CoinTARA
$ 0.00003108
-9.80%
-10.43%
-22.76%
$ 187.22K
$ 1.67B
1160
$ 49.67
-0.24%
+0.22%
-2.88%
$ 178.88K
$ 1.93K
1161
$ 821.25
+0.92%
+2.84%
-3.97%
$ 171.96K
$ 146.45
1162
CYBRO
CYBROCYBRO
$ 0.001302
+0.62%
+1.09%
+5.37%
$ 171.32K
$ 16.00M
1163
Paysenger
PaysengerEGO
$ 0.0008139
-0.16%
+1.15%
+37.26%
$ 163.04K
$ 67.98M
1164
Sekuya
SekuyaSKYA
$ 0.0002956
-0.37%
-1.17%
+0.10%
$ 162.61K
$ 34.09M
1165
Medieval Empires
Medieval EmpiresMEE
$ 0.0002868
+3.13%
+55.06%
+48.41%
$ 156.75K
$ 176.68M
1166
Bull
BullBULL
$ 0.0001704
-1.64%
+1.83%
+8.34%
$ 155.79K
$ 344.02M
1167
Dione Protocol
Dione ProtocolDIONE
$ 0.00001384
-8.95%
-1.70%
-66.70%
$ 154.29K
$ 223.64M
1168
LETSTOP
LETSTOPSTOP
$ 0.001843
-0.22%
+11.59%
+19.52%
$ 139.24K
$ 14.62M
1169
$ 138.88
-0.78%
+0.82%
-2.18%
$ 135.08K
$ 750.32
1170
Octo Gaming
Octo GamingOTK
$ 0.0002817
+1.42%
-10.33%
+41.98%
$ 132.96K
$ 22.81M
1171
AME Chain
AME ChainAME
$ 0.0002653
-0.11%
-3.46%
+11.10%
$ 132.60K
$ 229.63M
1172
$ 481.98
-1.20%
-0.62%
-3.01%
$ 129.06K
$ 224.46
1173
Coldstack
ColdstackCLS
$ 0.005113
-0.29%
-1.76%
-4.00%
$ 120.70K
$ 640.77K
1174
$ 614.49
-0.77%
-0.85%
-9.11%
$ 112.47K
$ 161.10
1175
Fruits
FruitsFRTS
$ 0.000005259
0.00%
+1.56%
-23.76%
$ 110.85K
$ 11.94B
1176
S.C. Corinthians FT
S.C. Corinthians FTSCCP
$ 0.0158
-1.01%
-6.92%
+2.21%
$ 110.10K
$ 3.42M
1177
Sharpe AI
Sharpe AISAI
$ 0.0009511
-0.92%
+0.09%
+4.80%
$ 106.36K
$ 23.01M
1178
$ 217.67
+1.40%
+4.93%
+5.43%
$ 104.84K
$ 584.72
1179
Azuro
AzuroAZUR
$ 0.0005032
-0.20%
-0.69%
+51.81%
$ 101.82K
$ 21.47M
1180
$ 1,833.95
-0.47%
+1.09%
-2.95%
$ 101.30K
$ 57.14
1181
Kaizen Finance
Kaizen FinanceKZEN
$ 0.0002356
-0.13%
-0.42%
+1.03%
$ 100.93K
$ 32.43M
1182
$ 16.58
+1.34%
-2.01%
-9.00%
$ 98.78K
$ 7.42K
1183
Eclipse
EclipseES
$ 0.0007143
-1.05%
-4.82%
-0.23%
$ 93.42K
$ 78.55M
1184
$ 79.13
-0.47%
+1.20%
+12.58%
$ 87.87K
$ 1.32K
1185
$ 4.862
+0.55%
-4.03%
+5.69%
$ 85.47K
$ 20.55K
1186
$ 314.93
+0.28%
+2.38%
+1.15%
$ 81.08K
$ 477.96
1187
$ 815.97
-0.19%
+0.22%
-0.03%
$ 76.15K
$ 177.41
1188
$ 16.82
+0.30%
-0.06%
+8.91%
$ 75.73K
$ 6.29K
1189
Leeds United FC
Leeds United FCLUFC
$ 0.01397
-0.28%
-11.22%
-9.44%
$ 70.75K
$ 3.66M
1190
$ 51.94
+0.10%
+0.04%
+2.14%
$ 69.87K
$ 1.99K
1191
Overlay Protocol
Overlay ProtocolOVL
$ 0.006224
+0.24%
-0.26%
+0.27%
$ 68.00K
$ 9.85M
1192
$ 211.13
+0.40%
+0.31%
-5.31%
$ 67.38K
$ 480.48
1193
OpenxAI Network
OpenxAI NetworkOPENX
$ 0.00651
0.00%
-15.73%
-42.55%
$ 63.22K
$ 5.43M
1194
$ 371.85
+0.71%
-1.17%
-7.11%
$ 62.05K
$ 268.04
1195
Crystal Palace FT
Crystal Palace FTCPFC
$ 0.01736
+0.28%
-16.18%
-6.06%
$ 60.03K
$ 2.80M
1196
Wicrypt
WicryptWNT
$ 0.0022167
+0.02%
-0.04%
+0.06%
$ 57.88K
$ 9.73M
1197
$ 747.08
-0.58%
-1.37%
-6.13%
$ 54.05K
$ 136.16
1198
$ 429
-0.17%
+1.17%
-6.78%
$ 47.07K
$ 240.22
1199
$ 222.96
-0.32%
+0.39%
+9.34%
$ 45.06K
$ 492.32
1200
$ 450.87
+0.42%
+0.98%
+2.47%
$ 44.86K
$ 229.12
1201
$ 51.29
-0.02%
0.00%
-0.04%
$ 44.66K
$ 2.01K
1202
$ 18.08
-0.94%
+2.16%
-5.91%
$ 44.60K
$ 5.71K
1203
$ 3.105
+0.64%
+0.26%
-1.42%
$ 43.03K
$ 46.15K
1204
$ 5.996
+0.69%
-1.70%
-5.82%
$ 42.75K
$ 16.33K
1205
MASS
MASSMASS
$ 0.0004334
+0.74%
+12.35%
+9.15%
$ 42.70K
$ 141.30M
1206
Zelwin
ZelwinZLW
$ 0.000585
-0.17%
+3.35%
-12.54%
$ 42.39K
$ 7.77M
1207
Spain National Fan
Spain National FanSNFT
$ 0.001797
-0.28%
-1.74%
+5.24%
$ 41.39K
$ 28.91M
1208
$ 155.58
+0.67%
+2.57%
+3.23%
$ 41.13K
$ 705.83
1209
$ 2.266
+1.39%
+3.23%
+1.89%
$ 37.20K
$ 47.79K
1210
Units.Network
Units.NetworkUNIT0
$ 0.006577
+0.02%
-0.60%
+3.62%
$ 33.60K
$ 1.41M
1211
$ 282.96
-0.10%
+2.16%
-1.20%
$ 32.11K
$ 346.74
1212
Brazil National Fan
Brazil National FanBFT
$ 0.0011062
-1.00%
-6.70%
-9.77%
$ 31.83K
$ 45.63M
1213
Hivello
HivelloHVLO
$ 0.0000292
+0.10%
-3.94%
-1.85%
$ 31.71K
$ 665.10M
1214
COMAI
COMAICOMAI
$ 0.00044
0.00%
-16.98%
-33.33%
$ 31.31K
$ 91.61K
1215
$ 270.44
+0.54%
+0.36%
+1.47%
$ 30.83K
$ 373.16
1216
CRTAI NETWORK
CRTAI NETWORKCRTAI
$ 0.0000837
0.00%
0.00%
+0.36%
$ 29.54K
$ 121.55M
1217
$ 183.07
+0.40%
-0.63%
-1.17%
$ 28.91K
$ 556.17
1218
$ 26.26
+0.15%
-0.08%
+1.23%
$ 27.36K
$ 3.82K
1219
$ 133.96
+0.04%
-0.90%
+0.85%
$ 26.20K
$ 737.91
1220
$ 19.59
-0.05%
+6.99%
-5.41%
$ 22.96K
$ 5.33K
1221
$ 7.03
+0.42%
+0.28%
-1.25%
$ 21.61K
$ 14.81K
1222
$ 224.61
-0.37%
-0.63%
-0.84%
$ 21.36K
$ 418.14
1223
Dexlab
DexlabXLAB
$ 0.00000005988
-1.57%
-1.45%
-13.49%
$ 20.76K
$ 865.36B
1224
$ 50.23
+0.14%
+1.56%
+1.09%
$ 17.76K
$ 2.06K
1225
$ 62.71
+0.30%
+0.46%
-1.60%
$ 16.63K
$ 2.38K
1226
$ 14.31
-0.14%
-0.07%
-1.45%
$ 15.83K
$ 7.16K
1227
$ 627.36
-0.50%
+0.56%
+2.01%
$ 14.59K
$ 161.74
1228
$ 310.13
+0.04%
+0.70%
+1.80%
$ 14.30K
$ 332.16
1229
$ 374.96
-0.20%
+0.23%
-2.70%
$ 12.97K
$ 293.21
1230
$ 234.3
+0.26%
+0.12%
-5.42%
$ 11.84K
$ 424.34
1231
$ 545.25
+0.63%
-0.98%
-7.08%
$ 9.50K
$ 188.92
1232
$ 552.51
+0.36%
+1.03%
+2.01%
$ 8.47K
$ 192.82
1233
$ 13.79
-0.15%
-0.22%
-2.44%
$ 7.54K
$ 7.34K
1234
$ 95.78
+0.05%
+0.58%
+0.64%
$ 7.31K
$ 1.08K
1235
$ 275.94
+0.43%
+0.33%
+0.96%
$ 6.24K
$ 361.55
1236
$ 26.38
+0.34%
+0.15%
+2.05%
$ 6.19K
$ 3.96K
1237
$ 159.16
-0.13%
+2.20%
+0.58%
$ 5.06K
$ 632.16
1238
$ 375.53
+0.39%
+4.35%
+6.76%
$ 5.01K
$ 284.12
1239
$ 219.05
+0.35%
+0.36%
-1.90%
$ 4.75K
$ 473.12
1240
$ 168.05
-0.18%
-1.74%
+2.58%
$ 3.30K
$ 653.44
1241
$ 134.07
+0.11%
+1.47%
+5.85%
$ 2.51K
$ 803.54
1242
$ 134.68
+0.24%
-4.75%
-0.18%
$ 1.80K
$ 737.01
1243
$ 134.3
+0.18%
+0.63%
-1.17%
$ 1.77K
$ 886.82
1244
$ 106.64
+0.03%
+4.13%
+9.13%
$ 1.42K
$ 1.03K
1245
$ 16.48
+0.37%
-0.61%
-0.24%
$ 1.29K
$ 6.25K
1246
$ 835.94
+0.33%
+1.44%
+0.26%
$ 1.06K
$ 139.12
1247
$ 318.03
-0.11%
+1.17%
-1.40%
$ 814.65
$ 323.36
1248
$ 453.48
-0.22%
+1.59%
-0.61%
$ 244.36
$ 224.04
1249
Nexus
NexusNEX
$ 0.000001475
-0.07%
+0.34%
-1.14%
--
$ 37.97B
1250
Catecoin
CatecoinCATE
$ 0.076124
+1.25%
+89.59%
+381.29%
--
$ 16.04M
1251
CarFi
CarFiCARFI
$ 0.6019
+0.13%
+0.13%
-0.10%
--
$ 83.17K
1252
xPayLink
xPayLinkXPLK
$ 0.00077
-2.40%
-5.81%
-77.31%
--
$ 173.40M
1253
Bitlayer
BitlayerBTR
$ 0.03315
+1.23%
+2.94%
+9.75%
--
$ 2.19M
1254
Tatsu
TatsuTATSU
$ 0.723
+0.69%
0.00%
+22.74%
--
$ 3.30K
1255
Grvt
GrvtGRVT
$ 0.2061
+0.93%
-2.32%
-37.31%
--
$ 6.46M
1256
Metti Token
Metti TokenMTT
$ 7.42
-0.93%
+3.92%
-7.13%
--
$ 1.24K
1257
UNC
UNCUNC
$ 0.0010014
+7.36%
+7.67%
+197.96%
--
$ 71.17M
1258
XTM
XTMXTM
$ 0.000358
+3.75%
+6.82%
+5.57%
--
$ 27.20M
1259
TradingRazor
TradingRazorRAZOR
$ 0.0000911
-5.31%
+2.83%
-72.97%
--
$ 75.68M
1260
Swarm Network
Swarm NetworkTRUTH
$ 0.012746
-0.09%
-1.52%
-0.14%
--
$ 7.08M
1261
Hoodrat
HoodratHOODRAT
$ 0.0040172
-3.30%
+13.27%
+63.28%
--
$ 28.51M
1262
o1.exchange
o1.exchangeO
$ 0.4334
-0.55%
-0.60%
-10.37%
--
$ 161.86K
1263
$ 57.09
-0.16%
-1.65%
-9.65%
--
$ 1.78K
1264
GoldFinger
GoldFingerGF
$ 0.0067238
-1.10%
-4.86%
-0.93%
--
$ 383.69K
1265
XEN Crypto
XEN CryptoXEN
$ 0.000000006072
-0.24%
-1.02%
+27.15%
--
$ 10.74T
1266
dovu
dovuDOVU
$ 0.0020429
0.00%
+3.26%
+2.30%
--
$ 294.80K
1267
KlipAI
KlipAIKLIP
$ 0.002338
+0.39%
-3.87%
+8.60%
--
$ 22.04M
1268
up
upUPROBINHOOD
$ 0.17499
+1.23%
-13.09%
+40.75%
--
$ 387.05K
1269
KiiChain
KiiChainKII
$ 0.0629
+2.20%
+7.42%
-10.06%
--
$ 43.80M
1270
Dexsport
DexsportDESU
$ 0.015177
+0.18%
-0.58%
+5.97%
--
$ 1.32M
1271
Vidaio
VidaioSN85
$ 1.23
-0.24%
-2.76%
+12.32%
--
$ 2.36K
1272
xx network
xx networkXX
$ 0.00376
0.00%
-0.53%
+12.24%
--
$ 115.14K
1273
$ 28.4
-0.46%
+3.48%
-0.63%
--
$ 3.85K
1274
Bull Coming
Bull Coming牛来
$ 0.0382
-2.48%
-1.79%
-5.82%
--
$ 22.40M
1275
Turingbitchain
TuringbitchainTBC
$ 7.815
-0.01%
-3.00%
+3.83%
--
$ 15.34K
1276
$ 147.73
-0.83%
+1.69%
-3.82%
--
$ 786.37
1277
Bana Protocol
Bana ProtocolBANA
$ 1.1142
+1.03%
-12.75%
+19.16%
--
$ 16.44K
1278
TICS
TICSTICS
$ 0.01361
-0.22%
-0.51%
-2.44%
--
$ 7.40M
1279
$ 19.94
-1.00%
+2.75%
+7.31%
--
$ 5.23K
1280
$ 0.018
0.00%
-2.60%
+39.00%
--
$ 24.52K
1281
Luxury Travel Token
Luxury Travel TokenLTT
$ 0.0015366
-0.25%
-3.96%
-22.65%
--
$ 15.50M
1282
SOEX
SOEXSOEX
$ 0.008405
+0.43%
-2.56%
-17.46%
--
$ 1.21M
1283
Mixin
MixinXIN
$ 55
-0.05%
+0.18%
+5.37%
--
$ 124.21
1284
STONK
STONKSTONK
$ 0.009551
+0.30%
-11.97%
+113.05%
--
$ 8.26M
1285
$ 21.48
-0.74%
-1.47%
-5.03%
--
$ 4.69K
1286
Stability World AI
Stability World AIAIW
$ 0.0003935
-1.18%
-0.38%
-27.13%
--
$ 24.76M
1287
Ready to Fight
Ready to FightRTF
$ 0.002776
0.00%
+0.07%
-2.25%
--
$ 6.63M
1288
Love Earn Enjoy
Love Earn EnjoyLEE
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
--
$ 200.45K
1289
LiveArt
LiveArtART
$ 0.0002193
+0.97%
-0.55%
+3.99%
--
$ 266.15M
1290
ONI
ONIONI
$ 0.006217
+0.06%
-1.46%
+5.61%
--
$ 1.49M
1291
Nexum
NexumNEXM
$ 0.003941
0.00%
+1.05%
+17.38%
--
$ 245.07K
1292
QoreChain
QoreChainQOR
$ 0.005371
+0.21%
+3.34%
--
--
$ 13.83M
1293
Solstice Finance
Solstice FinanceSLX
$ 0.06995
-0.56%
+6.26%
+9.62%
--
$ 2.68M
1294
Medifakt
MedifaktFAKT
$ 0.0005468
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
--
$ 38.70M
1295
BUTTCOIN
BUTTCOINBUTTCOIN
$ 0.014814
+4.98%
+1.08%
+44.95%
--
$ 4.35M
1296
QBX
QBXQBX
$ 0.001163
+0.08%
-0.70%
+18.89%
--
$ 9.83M
1297
Goldfish Gold
Goldfish GoldGGBR
$ 4.63
+0.11%
-0.82%
+5.14%
--
$ 14.58K
1298
MarsCoin
MarsCoinMARSCOIN
$ 0.0363
+0.08%
-4.51%
+29.70%
--
$ 4.16M
1299
Spring Dev Bank
Spring Dev BankSDB
$ 0.001223
-0.24%
+4.57%
-0.80%
--
$ 9.75M
1300
XEFFY
XEFFYXEF
$ 0.0052298
+0.01%
-1.37%
-9.35%
--
$ 32.16M
1301
TOFU Story
TOFU StoryTOFU
$ 0.0000224
+6.91%
-42.69%
-92.40%
--
$ 18.49B
1302
SedraCoin
SedraCoinSDR
$ 0.000006031
0.00%
-16.06%
-42.49%
--
$ 1.31B
1303
RUJI
RUJIRUJI
$ 0.2073
0.00%
-0.77%
+15.17%
--
$ 4.89K
1304
BLUE CHIP
BLUE CHIPBLUECHIP
$ 0.006564
-5.82%
+23.99%
+34.03%
--
$ 11.29M
1305
$ 301.68
-0.48%
+1.72%
-0.52%
--
$ 329.99
1306
USD.AI
USD.AICHIP
$ 0.03172
-0.72%
-1.92%
+12.50%
--
$ 13.53M
1307
PUBLIC
PUBLICPUBLIC
$ 0.003849
-15.23%
-21.79%
+8.51%
--
$ 23.79M
1308
Naoris Protocol
Naoris ProtocolNAORIS
$ 0.02952
-0.10%
+1.69%
-2.10%
--
$ 5.25M
1309
PayAI Network
PayAI NetworkPAYAI
$ 0.006112
+2.06%
-4.69%
+55.51%
--
$ 9.20M
1310
Shiba Inu Treat
Shiba Inu TreatTREAT
$ 0.000213
-0.28%
-5.06%
+21.32%
--
$ 279.13M
1311
Love Bit
Love BitLB
$ 0.000000081
0.00%
-1.34%
+3.05%
--
$ 318.40M
1312
Red Horse
Red HorseRH
$ 0.005047
+0.28%
+0.30%
-12.46%
--
$ 38.07M
1313
Songbird
SongbirdSGB
$ 0.0011225
+0.25%
-3.87%
+15.15%
--
$ 49.93M
1314
VPEPE
VPEPEVPEPE
$ 0.02366
-0.21%
-3.50%
-21.55%
--
$ 613.35K
1315
Dragonswap
DragonswapDRG
$ 0.00829
0.00%
-0.60%
+7.24%
--
$ 915.94K
1316
XP8
XP8XP8
$ 0.0037
0.00%
-27.31%
+106.70%
--
$ 431.02K
1317
Wolf Pack
Wolf PackPACK
$ 0.0013723
+1.98%
+34.61%
+132.97%
--
$ 37.27M
1318
Dolphin
DolphinPOD
$ 0.5225
-1.08%
+4.90%
+19.53%
--
$ 116.71K
1319
Palcoin Ventures
Palcoin VenturesPALCOIN
$ 0.01103
0.00%
-2.54%
-44.74%
--
$ 26.36K
1320
NEXST
NEXSTNXT
$ 0.07643
+0.03%
-2.70%
-18.70%
--
$ 75.18K
1321
TrueBit
TrueBitTRU1
$ 0.006421
-0.28%
+1.12%
-0.36%
--
$ 8.64M
1322
Immunefi
ImmunefiIMU
$ 0.002512
-2.62%
+18.59%
+26.80%
--
$ 25.11M
1323
RealEstateMetaverse
RealEstateMetaverseREM
$ 0.0015395
+0.09%
-0.51%
+89.80%
--
$ 36.64M
1324
Nesa
NesaNES
$ 0.13629
-1.15%
+6.30%
-33.51%
--
$ 2.10M
1325
$ 216.31
-0.09%
-0.91%
-0.18%
--
$ 469.94
1326
Unibase
UnibaseUB
$ 0.12492
-0.01%
+8.02%
+10.00%
--
$ 1.23M
1327
Collector Crypt
Collector CryptCARDS
$ 0.18795
+0.28%
-4.97%
+7.32%
--
$ 929.51K
1328
TonCapy
TonCapyTCAPY
$ 0.000000228
0.00%
-0.52%
-0.87%
--
$ 87.26B
1329
$ 88.76
-1.50%
+2.34%
-6.06%
--
$ 1.23K
1330
Basecat
BasecatBASECAT
$ 0.030419
+2.30%
-6.03%
+254.02%
--
$ 35.83M
1331
Plumber
PlumberPLUMBER
$ 0.0001646
-7.69%
+20.24%
+21.95%
--
$ 417.69M
1332
gitlawb
gitlawbGITLAWB
$ 0.00004275
+1.08%
-22.89%
+73.01%
--
$ 1.26B
1333
Boyz N The Hood
Boyz N The HoodBOYZ
$ 0.0001885
+0.11%
-8.86%
+13.90%
--
$ 283.08M
1334
ATLA
ATLAATLA
$ 136.3753
+0.18%
-0.84%
-1.55%
--
$ 3.48K
1335
Kuvi
KuviKUVI
$ 0.007823
+0.60%
+0.43%
+0.81%
--
$ 2.37M
1336
MXN
MXNMXN
$ 0.05599
+0.02%
0.00%
+0.56%
--
$ 985.64K
1337
SwarmBase
SwarmBaseSWARM
$ 0.06783
-4.65%
-17.05%
-59.02%
--
$ 1.12M
1338
$ 19.08
+2.31%
+4.78%
+3.81%
--
$ 5.49K
1339
Trading Payment
Trading PaymentTPTU
$ 0.05801
-0.31%
-0.41%
-0.73%
--
$ 277.46K
1340
Pons
PonsPONS
$ 0.097964
+15.57%
+28.39%
+174.26%
--
$ 8.69M
1341
Hippius
HippiusSN75
$ 4.276
-0.05%
-2.05%
+8.59%
--
$ 4.51K
1342
Amocucinare
AmocucinareAMORE
$ 0.0004716
0.00%
-1.26%
-3.91%
--
$ 23.07M
1343
PUNKVISM
PUNKVISMPVT
$ 0.0001529
+1.47%
-6.94%
+5.20%
--
$ 483.65M
1344
$ 156.38
+1.15%
+13.33%
--
--
$ 837.82
1345
Iron Fish
Iron FishIRON
$ 0.07507
-0.68%
-0.88%
-4.33%
--
$ 746.05K
1346
DIN
DINDIN
$ 0.003893
+0.31%
+0.81%
-8.39%
--
$ 4.40M
1347
GRAM Ecosystem
GRAM EcosystemGRAMPUS
$ 0.0006641
-0.75%
-1.50%
-9.09%
--
$ 10.39M
1348
Capybobo
CapyboboPYBOBO
$ 0.0005856
-0.15%
-0.21%
-9.58%
--
$ 80.78M
1349
KET
KETKET
$ 0.006262
-2.84%
+15.16%
+37.00%
--
$ 12.26M
1350
UDAO
UDAOUDAO
$ 0.07043
-0.01%
-0.18%
+4.87%
--
$ 148.12K
1351
TENDIES
TENDIESTENDIES
$ 0.017836
+3.66%
+12.26%
+53.93%
--
$ 5.13M
1352
Effect AI
Effect AIEFFECT
$ 0.002662
+0.11%
-0.78%
+4.54%
--
$ 5.65M
1353
$ 862.48
-0.11%
+4.07%
+2.95%
--
$ 211.41
1354
QAIT
QAITQAIT
$ 0.00262
0.00%
+3.60%
+2.71%
--
$ 8.13M
1355
Aether Network
Aether NetworkAET
$ 0.00000231
+19.79%
+31.76%
-98.92%
--
$ 1.94B
1356
Isekai Blade
Isekai BladeISEK
$ 0.000005
0.00%
-14.29%
-93.33%
--
$ 367.21M
1357
$ 37.26
+0.03%
-0.11%
-5.13%
--
$ 2.77K
1358
$ 451.66
-0.18%
+3.55%
+1.27%
--
$ 237.06
1359
Mame Inu
Mame InuMAME
$ 0.00599
-0.85%
-3.84%
+16.27%
--
$ 10.72M
1360
Brevis
BrevisBREV
$ 0.07101
-0.34%
-2.71%
+6.58%
--
$ 748.11K
1361
MOVA
MOVAMOVA
$ 0.2147
0.00%
+2.63%
-32.40%
--
$ 1.24K
1362
Force
ForceFRC
$ 0.0002156
0.00%
-0.05%
+0.05%
--
$ 27.96M
1363
Moongate
MoongateMGT
$ 0.00037428
+0.20%
-2.67%
-20.38%
--
$ 34.53M
1364
Pieverse
PieversePIEVERSE
$ 1.003
-0.93%
-3.87%
+10.68%
--
$ 86.96K
1365
Play AI
Play AIPLAI
$ 0.001739
+0.23%
+0.17%
+0.06%
--
$ 33.29M
1366
Janction
JanctionJCT
$ 0.002141
-0.70%
+4.95%
+18.62%
--
$ 2.79M
1367
Quantum R. Ledger
Quantum R. LedgerQRL
$ 0.87001
0.00%
-0.58%
+4.13%
--
$ 20.04K
1368
The Bull
The BullBULLCOIN
$ 0.004913
+13.36%
+68.17%
+218.38%
--
$ 19.47M
1369
Stupid Faces
Stupid FacesUPID
$ 0.0011368
+4.17%
-31.82%
-82.39%
--
$ 805.40M
1370
KulaDAO
KulaDAOKULA
$ 0.05292
0.00%
+0.55%
-3.27%
--
$ 23.23K
1371
MBOOM
MBOOMMBOOM
$ 0.0017779
-0.29%
+1.30%
+3.56%
--
$ 24.31M
1372
ProximaX
ProximaXXPX
$ 0.00012165
+10.96%
+4.15%
+19.90%
--
$ 479.86M
1373
COCA
COCACOCA
$ 1.37767
-0.05%
-0.07%
-2.37%
--
$ 204.76K
1374
TOWER Ecosystem
TOWER EcosystemTOWER
$ 0.0001649
+0.43%
-0.91%
+9.81%
--
$ 93.70M
1375
Collect on Fanable
Collect on FanableCOLLECT
$ 0.06455
+0.36%
+3.66%
+29.51%
--
$ 1.73M
1376
Ai Xovia
Ai XoviaAIX
$ 0.500271
-0.07%
-2.00%
-1.86%
--
$ 1.60M
1377
The Final Form Bull
The Final Form BullCZ
$ 0.002351
+0.64%
-1.83%
-8.76%
--
$ 26.25M
1378
$ 183.16
-1.09%
-3.65%
-14.02%
--
$ 540.56
1379
Tradeleaf
TradeleafTLF
$ 0.013202
+0.14%
-0.50%
+15.34%
--
$ 10.38M
1380
$ 98.76
+1.17%
+1.96%
-11.75%
--
$ 1.02K
1381
KGEN
KGENKGEN
$ 0.1818
+0.94%
+6.17%
+4.47%
--
$ 686.65K
1382
iUP
iUPIUP
$ 0.003267
+0.03%
+0.31%
+0.15%
--
$ 3.19M
1383
Solaxy
SolaxySOLAXY
$ 0.0000447
+0.56%
-1.00%
+0.54%
--
$ 1.82B
1384
Anvil
AnvilANVL
$ 0.000715
0.00%
-3.41%
-7.24%
--
$ 5.07M
1385
Manadia
ManadiaUMXM
$ 0.0998
-0.10%
0.00%
-0.20%
--
$ 969.10K
1386
CREPE
CREPECREPE
$ 0.0001486
-1.00%
-2.17%
-1.59%
--
$ 34.66M
1387
DDMTOWN
DDMTOWNDDMT
$ 0.06418
+0.04%
+119.23%
-16.19%
--
$ 669.82K
1388
Orta Chain
Orta ChainORTA
$ 0.0625
0.00%
+20.00%
+30.75%
--
$ 224.52K
1389
AI Router Protocol
AI Router ProtocolAIR
$ 0.00094
0.00%
-12.73%
-19.33%
--
$ 9.43M
1390
ASTEROID SHIBA
ASTEROID SHIBAASTEROID
$ 0.00005598
-0.23%
-1.90%
-13.26%
--
$ 3.00B
1391
Minto
MintoBTCMT
$ 0.6724
-0.33%
-2.63%
+2.78%
--
$ 212.97K
1392
Bityuan
BityuanBTY
$ 0.02538
0.00%
-2.86%
+5.77%
--
$ 141.38K
1393
JGGL
JGGLJGGL
$ 4.1516
+0.08%
-1.47%
-0.47%
--
$ 115.43K
1394
frong
frongFRONG
$ 0.004534
+5.22%
+10.17%
+36.56%
--
$ 34.63M
1395
PMG
PMGPMG
$ 0.0011194
0.00%
-1.92%
-0.68%
--
$ 17.12K
1396
WEEX Token
WEEX TokenWXT
$ 0.018069
+0.01%
+0.75%
+11.94%
--
$ 1.01B
1397
Flying Tulip
Flying TulipFT
$ 0.10805
+0.20%
-0.23%
+5.28%
--
$ 567.96K
1398
$ 382.19
+0.01%
+2.27%
-4.00%
--
$ 310.37
1399
Roboton
RobotonDCT
$ 0.005848
+0.03%
0.00%
-0.17%
--
$ 3.87M
1400
Polish Zloty
Polish ZlotyPLN
$ 0.2704
+0.04%
+0.22%
+1.12%
--
$ 264.56K
1401
MongolNFT
MongolNFTMNFT
$ 0.000016146
+0.20%
+0.21%
-10.58%
--
$ 1.67B
1402
Myros
MyrosMY
$ 0.000355
-4.13%
-41.94%
-73.23%
--
$ 812.26M
1403
TronBank
TronBankTBK
$ 0.3059
+0.13%
-0.26%
-10.68%
--
$ 50.79K
1404
CKUSDT
CKUSDTCKUSDT
$ 1
+0.02%
+0.02%
+0.02%
--
$ 54.12K
1405
Paladeum
PaladeumPLB
$ 0.255
-0.16%
-10.08%
+20.38%
--
$ 807.20K
1406
FUSD
FUSDFUSD
$ 1.0001
+0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
--
$ 114.09K
1407
The White Bull
The White BullLEVI
$ 0.0001737
-0.98%
-4.10%
-21.24%
--
$ 303.30M
1408
$ 10.33
-0.58%
+3.61%
-0.48%
--
$ 9.95K
1409
$ 225.44
+0.35%
+3.68%
-2.94%
--
$ 499.27
1410
The Index
The IndexINDEX
$ 0.016988
-3.54%
-3.22%
+202.57%
--
$ 6.25M
1411
$ 285.1
-0.34%
+3.86%
-2.73%
--
$ 354.88
1412
Delta
DeltaDELTA
$ 0.008064
+7.16%
+7.86%
--
--
$ 10.88M
1413
MicroVisionChain
MicroVisionChainSPACEMVC
$ 0.019622
-0.09%
-0.70%
+35.68%
--
$ 2.66M
1414
Nolus Protocol
Nolus ProtocolNLS
$ 0.002454
-0.20%
+1.78%
+12.79%
--
$ 25.97M
1415
BRL
BRLBRL
$ 0.1937
-0.05%
-0.10%
+0.36%
--
$ 1.61M
1416
SBTC
SBTCSBTC
$ 80,109.83
-0.21%
-0.31%
+14.66%
--
$ 0.31
1417
REAL
REALASSET
$ 0.24722
+0.08%
-2.23%
-0.53%
--
$ 1.22M
1418
Echelon
EchelonECHELON
$ 0.05871
+0.07%
-1.99%
-3.12%
--
$ 1.02M
1419
Overtake
OvertakeTAKE
$ 0.05893
+0.62%
+1.36%
+17.76%
--
$ 1.19M
1420
VeriFarm
VeriFarmVFARM
$ 0.07005
0.00%
-0.26%
-1.33%
--
$ 156.35K
1421
Kaskad
KaskadKSKD
$ 0.001377
+0.15%
+2.38%
+1.10%
--
$ 23.37M
1422
$ 56.08
-0.07%
+2.31%
+0.65%
--
$ 1.97K
1423
Fefer
FeferFEFER
$ 0.0005248
-0.52%
+15.56%
-36.84%
--
$ 133.19M
1424
Snapmuse.io
Snapmuse.ioSMX
$ 0.001029
+0.29%
+0.19%
0.00%
--
$ 19.38M
1425
Gucci Morty
Gucci MortyMORTY
$ 0.001764
0.00%
+17.95%
-9.48%
--
$ 39.06M
1426
ADLUNAM INC
ADLUNAM INCLUNAM
$ 0.00031237
+0.02%
-4.67%
+23.69%
--
$ 29.74M
1427
BULLS'S EYE
BULLS'S EYEEYE
$ 0.000627
+2.31%
-22.87%
-63.58%
--
$ 97.94M
1428
Trusta.AI
Trusta.AITA
$ 0.05822
+2.00%
+1.06%
+6.48%
--
$ 1.21M
1429
Bitsolara
BitsolaraBTSLR
$ 0.000009901
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.02%
--
$ 1.06B
1430
Meteora
MeteoraMET
$ 0.214
-1.44%
-7.81%
+18.32%
--
$ 705.12K
1431
Thinking Cat
Thinking CatHMM
$ 0.021656
+0.97%
+22.18%
+52.11%
--
$ 5.66M
1432
WISHBONE
WISHBONEWISHBONE
$ 0.001871
+1.42%
+6.58%
+23.89%
--
$ 37.74M
1433
Unitas
UnitasUP
$ 0.49857
-3.03%
+8.14%
+35.01%
--
$ 130.24K
1434
2u2
2u22U2
$ 0.00279
+1.08%
-3.44%
+2.93%
--
$ 8.62M
1435
$ 67.49
+0.22%
-2.72%
-11.57%
--
$ 1.62K
1436
AntFun
AntFunANTFUN
$ 0.042398
-0.04%
-0.65%
+2.98%
--
$ 39.72M
1437
SQUID MEME
SQUID MEMEGAME
$ 30.9123
-0.05%
-3.55%
+25.00%
--
$ 1.20K
1438
YachtingVerse
YachtingVerseYACHT
$ 0.010236
-0.06%
-0.08%
-0.56%
--
$ 2.38M
1439
Data Ownership
Data OwnershipDOP2
$ 0.0006189
+0.11%
-0.83%
+6.72%
--
$ 229.12M
1440
Optiview
OptiviewOV
$ 0.1751
-2.73%
-1.36%
-28.63%
--
$ 3.01M
1441
SongbirdFinanceToken
SongbirdFinanceTokenSFIN
$ 86.01
+0.77%
-0.07%
+21.05%
--
$ 288.93
1442
Tradoor
TradoorTRADOOR
$ 0.5619
+0.53%
+0.56%
-11.08%
--
$ 125.99K
1443
WhiteBIT Token
WhiteBIT TokenWBT
$ 72.915
+0.06%
-0.69%
+24.76%
--
$ 763.08
1444
LAYOOO
LAYOOOLAYOOO
$ 0.001219
-2.81%
-14.33%
-13.68%
--
$ 49.25M
1445
Avalaunch
AvalaunchXAVA
$ 0.2152
+1.22%
-1.01%
+5.95%
--
$ 263.11K
1446
YOM
YOMYOM
$ 0.03108
-0.22%
-5.10%
-63.16%
--
$ 1.70M
1447
All on Binance
All on Binance币有
$ 0.002093
+5.18%
-0.32%
-41.05%
--
$ 25.73M
1448
Perle
PerlePRL
$ 0.2111
-0.51%
-4.87%
-34.92%
--
$ 392.45K
1449
Emblem Vault
Emblem VaultEMBLEM
$ 0.005134
+1.26%
+5.75%
+18.37%
--
$ 15.42M
1450
$ 277.85
-0.19%
-1.74%
-4.66%
--
$ 364.26
1451
MarsCoin
MarsCoinMARSCOIN1
$ 0.001601
-3.46%
-6.10%
-35.28%
--
$ 34.08M
1452
ForU AI
ForU AIFORU
$ 0.00988
+0.20%
-1.39%
+12.23%
--
$ 5.93M
1453
Bitcastle
BitcastleBCE
$ 0.12073
+0.03%
+0.46%
+5.64%
--
$ 257.62K
1454
utility token
utility tokenUTILITY
$ 0.000559
-4.35%
-7.50%
+26.30%
--
$ 100.31M
1455
BELUGA
BELUGABELUGA
$ 88.7389
+0.12%
-3.49%
-13.66%
--
$ 332.28
1456
XRP Healthcare AI
XRP Healthcare AIXRPHAI
$ 0.00385
-0.77%
-0.26%
-19.46%
--
$ 3.85M
1457
The Top Floor Boss
The Top Floor BossTJR
$ 0.0002252
+0.35%
+5.44%
+15.35%
--
$ 234.31M
1458
QIE Blockchain
QIE BlockchainQIE
$ 0.10973
0.00%
-0.13%
-25.29%
--
$ 3.83K
1459
Turtle
TurtleTURTLE
$ 0.04258
-0.95%
-4.04%
+1.16%
--
$ 1.30M
1460
AurumX
AurumXUMX
$ 0.08412
+0.24%
-2.35%
+0.48%
--
$ 271.86K
1461
Enso
EnsoENSO
$ 0.8498
-0.14%
-0.15%
+2.88%
--
$ 81.24K
1462
ShareX
ShareXSHARE
$ 0.3123
-0.03%
-0.35%
-5.93%
--
$ 231.62K
1463
Changer
ChangerCNG
$ 0.004131
-0.31%
0.00%
-0.24%
--
$ 1.69M
1464
STOC
STOCSTOC
$ 0.5709
-0.07%
-0.04%
+0.09%
--
$ 19.23K
1465
GamePad
GamePadGPAD
$ 0.04415
-0.71%
-28.46%
-45.92%
--
$ 545.25K
1466
NOMOEX TOKEN
NOMOEX TOKENNOMOX
$ 0.000265
-1.49%
-10.17%
-66.16%
--
$ 1.57M
1467
c0mpute
c0mputeZERO
$ 0.001753
-1.62%
-7.06%
+1.26%
--
$ 30.47M
1468
Qenis
QenisQENIS
$ 0.002705
+0.94%
+14.71%
-33.07%
--
$ 23.51M
1469
Holoworld AI
Holoworld AIHOLO
$ 0.06881
-3.61%
-0.03%
+18.20%
--
$ 3.76M
1470
DebtReliefBot
DebtReliefBotDRB
$ 0.0001483
-5.54%
-19.97%
+0.21%
--
$ 555.82M
1471
Waltonchain Autonomy
Waltonchain AutonomyWTA
$ 0.000128
0.00%
+6.46%
-4.47%
--
$ 54.20M
1472
NSGP Governance
NSGP GovernanceNSG
$ 0.00848
-0.08%
+0.55%
-0.22%
--
$ 1.37M
1473
AIXDROP
AIXDROPAIXDROP
$ 0.00018439
-0.11%
-0.72%
+0.04%
--
$ 2.27B
1474
Cupsey
CupseyCUPSEY
$ 0.014199
+0.54%
-6.83%
+19.28%
--
$ 4.80M
1475
SN64
SN64SN64
$ 17.86
0.00%
-3.13%
+15.66%
--
$ 348.47
1476
Crepe
CrepeCREPE1
$ 0.0000134
-0.96%
-16.03%
+45.91%
--
$ 5.10B
1477
TRIA
TRIATRIA
$ 0.00642
-0.77%
-7.70%
-14.19%
--
$ 16.61M
1478
$ 443.08
+1.18%
+1.52%
-6.85%
--
$ 256.89
1479
Hookr.fun
Hookr.funHOOKR
$ 0.004084
-1.47%
-22.95%
-22.95%
--
$ 8.68M
1480
Ozone Chain
Ozone ChainOZO
$ 0.1304
+0.23%
+0.31%
-0.15%
--
$ 1.14M
1481
NTHChain
NTHChainNTH
$ 0.009584
+0.62%
-3.09%
-1.81%
--
$ 3.13M
1482
Binance Cat
Binance CatBNBCAT
$ 0.003369
+0.13%
-18.35%
-22.27%
--
$ 56.59M
1483
$ 112.1
-0.08%
+4.88%
-4.37%
--
$ 935.23
1484
ULTIMA
ULTIMAULTIMA
$ 2,351.34
+0.06%
+0.40%
+3.42%
--
$ 163.26
1485
Metal Blockchain
Metal BlockchainMETAL
$ 0.12283
0.00%
-3.68%
+15.55%
--
$ 34.73K
1486
SNPIT
SNPITSNPT
$ 0.001135
-0.44%
-0.09%
+0.09%
--
$ 16.14M
1487
$ 40.77
+0.02%
-0.50%
-4.66%
--
$ 2.42K
1488
Edel
EdelEDEL
$ 0.01296
0.00%
+14.35%
+60.55%
--
$ 15.78M
1489
Ice Open Network
Ice Open NetworkION
$ 0.000109
-1.80%
-2.68%
+17.20%
--
$ 35.71M
1490
Verified Emeralds
Verified EmeraldsVEREM
$ 6.6
+29.31%
+42.18%
+18.11%
--
$ 2.59K
1491
HandlPay
HandlPayHANDL
$ 0.0025714
+2.01%
-6.00%
+37.24%
--
$ 203.68M
1492
EUR
EUREUR
$ 1.1667
-0.02%
+0.03%
-0.05%
--
$ 796.53K
1493
Cash Cat
Cash CatCASHCAT
$ 0.2126
-0.65%
+3.76%
+79.86%
--
$ 29.63M
1494
Quack AI
Quack AIQ
$ 0.022002
-0.35%
-0.89%
+7.14%
--
$ 2.73M
1495
OKAMI Project
OKAMI ProjectOKM
$ 0.000006642
-0.29%
+0.20%
-2.89%
--
$ 8.56B
1496
JMDT
JMDTJMDT
$ 1.1081
-0.27%
-0.04%
-0.26%
--
$ 173.88K
1497
Cap
CapCAP
$ 0.06946
-0.33%
-0.94%
-4.01%
--
$ 939.44K
1498
STABLE
STABLESTABLE
$ 0.029969
+0.82%
+1.14%
+4.40%
--
$ 4.06M
1499
Aspecta
AspectaASP
$ 0.011429
-0.60%
-4.97%
+3.97%
--
$ 5.07M
1500
AustralianShepherd
AustralianShepherdASS
$ 0.0000000007828
+1.06%
+8.73%
+26.50%
--
$ 71.36T
1501
$ 220.06
-0.11%
+3.00%
-5.84%
--
$ 3.44K
1502
Blum
BlumBLUM
$ 0.001623
-0.67%
-2.46%
+4.29%
--
$ 33.50M
1503
sato
satoSATO
$ 0.2471
-0.36%
-2.56%
+22.71%
--
$ 233.15K
1504
chameleon
chameleonCHAMELEON
$ 0.003142
+4.53%
+23.82%
+23.82%
--
$ 9.71M
1505
KiteAI
KiteAIKITEAI
$ 0.00000006169
-0.16%
-0.44%
-0.21%
--
$ 217.53B
1506
Wodo Gaming
Wodo GamingXWGT
$ 0.015145
+0.48%
-1.16%
+15.50%
--
$ 667.79K
1507
OHO PLUS
OHO PLUSOHO
$ 0.419425
0.00%
-5.32%
-5.32%
--
$ 11.91K
1508
SEDA
SEDASEDA
$ 0.02071
+0.05%
-7.25%
-3.13%
--
$ 34.13M
1509
$ 45.94
-0.28%
-0.69%
-6.35%
--
$ 2.57K
1510
Nebula3
Nebula3SN3
$ 0.0002535
-1.15%
-0.66%
-13.13%
--
$ 205.28M
1511
SAL
SALSAL
$ 0.00416
+2.16%
-11.09%
-22.87%
--
$ 1.12M
1512
Advanced
AdvancedAUC
$ 0.000126
0.00%
+1.04%
-1.41%
--
$ 258.67K
1513
NERO
NERONERO
$ 0.001254
-0.08%
+1.05%
-3.54%
--
$ 16.08M
1514
RICE AI
RICE AIRICE
$ 0.006102
+6.58%
+15.51%
-16.67%
--
$ 13.80M
1515
OroBit
OroBitXRB
$ 1.7467
-0.05%
-0.30%
+1.99%
--
$ 117.37K
1516
CoinZoom
CoinZoomZOOM
$ 0.011789
0.00%
+3.50%
+13.18%
--
$ 94.16K
1517
Divo
DivoDVO
$ 0.0061776
-0.28%
-1.08%
+17.73%
--
$ 3.25M
1518
龙虾
龙虾龙虾
$ 0.02802
+1.81%
+9.42%
+32.53%
--
$ 38.84M
1519
TOYOW
TOYOWTTN
$ 0.06945
+0.36%
0.00%
-1.36%
--
$ 5.07M
1520
SN51
SN51SN51
$ 19.08
-0.31%
-2.50%
+24.79%
--
$ 1.03K
1521
ZenChain
ZenChainZTC
$ 0.0005559
+0.07%
+0.14%
-0.02%
--
$ 92.09M
1522
Laika
LaikaLAIKAL2
$ 0.03995
0.00%
-7.29%
+51.73%
--
$ 277.69K
1523
Tonny
TonnyTONNY
$ 0.05365
-0.15%
-3.34%
-0.70%
--
$ 261.64K
1524
alon
alonALON
$ 0.006336
+2.12%
-15.71%
+91.68%
--
$ 8.59M
1525
Squid
SquidQUID
$ 0.07058
-0.34%
-3.04%
+6.15%
--
$ 969.48K
1526
egg
eggEGG
$ 0.004886
+1.17%
+43.15%
+4.90%
--
$ 25.67M
1527
Pharos
PharosPROS
$ 0.4215
+0.53%
-3.71%
+4.30%
--
$ 52.05K
1528
A Hunters Dream
A Hunters DreamCAW
$ 0.000000029281
+0.37%
-1.08%
+14.39%
--
$ 2.83T
1529
ShardLegendsClanWars
ShardLegendsClanWarsSLCW
$ 1.6999
-7.54%
--
--
--
$ 1.28M
1530
WOLFTON
WOLFTONWOLFTON
$ 0.0004376
-0.27%
-3.15%
-13.46%
--
$ 71.85M
1531
$ 113.01
-0.77%
+1.47%
-11.26%
--
$ 907.71
1532
StorX Network
StorX NetworkSRX
$ 0.05722
-0.12%
+5.71%
+11.27%
--
$ 166.30K
1533
Mumu the Bull
Mumu the BullMUMU
$ 0.00086
-5.88%
-6.57%
+3.77%
--
$ 6.73M
1534
Akita
AkitaAKITA
$ 0.009004
0.00%
-2.38%
-4.66%
--
$ 197.04K
1535
Midnight
MidnightNIGHT
$ 0.0197
-0.05%
-0.86%
+3.44%
--
$ 3.37M
1536
three.ws
three.wsTHREE
$ 0.002294
-1.27%
+22.27%
+46.64%
--
$ 30.70M
1537
Qitmeer Network
Qitmeer NetworkMEER
$ 0.001565
+0.06%
-13.79%
-30.11%
--
$ 4.76M
1538
EverValue Coin
EverValue CoinEVA
$ 42.06
-0.02%
-1.27%
+16.94%
--
$ 2.80K
1539
Neptune
NeptuneXNT
$ 0.2478
+0.04%
-1.55%
+34.45%
--
$ 95.94K
1540
PigToken
PigTokenPIG
$ 0.00000001365
-0.07%
-0.65%
+11.32%
--
$ 3.93T
1541
GoldBrick
GoldBrickGBCK
$ 0.003632
-0.14%
+1.11%
+19.85%
--
$ 5.61M
1542
Treehouse
TreehouseTREE
$ 0.03777
-0.34%
-1.31%
-11.04%
--
$ 1.59M
1543
B3TR
B3TRB3TR
$ 0.00642
-0.16%
-0.62%
+17.58%
--
$ 4.84M
1544
SafeMars
SafeMarsSMARS
$ 0.000000004508
-0.07%
+3.66%
+9.90%
--
$ 12.50T
1545
Uranium.io
Uranium.ioXU3O8
$ 5.633
-0.02%
+0.09%
+1.92%
--
$ 8.71K
1546
HeliChain
HeliChainHELI
$ 0.000004577
0.00%
0.00%
+6.27%
--
--
1547
ARCS
ARCSARCS
$ 0.00786
-0.13%
-0.38%
-12.57%
--
$ 4.12M
1548
Dora Factory
Dora FactoryDORAFACTORY
$ 0.002451
+0.25%
-3.12%
+1.21%
--
$ 21.30M
1549
DiemLibre
DiemLibreDLB
$ 0.00010194
+0.01%
+0.34%
+0.32%
--
$ 92.88M
1550
OpenLedger
OpenLedgerOPEN
$ 0.15832
-0.18%
-3.96%
+0.80%
--
$ 354.69K
1551
Mancer
MancerMANCER
$ 0.001352
+0.14%
-4.11%
-10.45%
--
$ 36.64M
1552
VaporFund
VaporFundVPR
$ 0.0004998
+0.10%
-0.22%
-0.72%
--
$ 175.15M
1553
Lombard
LombardBARD
$ 0.1165
-0.59%
-3.53%
+11.60%
--
$ 668.50K
1554
Kite AI
Kite AIKITE
$ 0.11461
-0.51%
-5.70%
+15.97%
--
$ 508.83K
1555
RollX
RollXROLL
$ 0.13059
-1.86%
-3.76%
-5.65%
--
$ 439.33K
1556
SILVER
SILVERKAG
$ 48.87
+0.35%
-3.84%
+2.24%
--
$ 2.26K
1557
Kommunitas
KommunitasKOM
$ 0.00057149
0.00%
+1.40%
-4.84%
--
$ 786.65K
1558
$ 159.24
+0.51%
+1.68%
-0.24%
--
$ 895.88
1559
Griffin AI
Griffin AIGAIN
$ 0.0006492
0.00%
-1.38%
-25.46%
--
$ 6.67M
1560
Hana
HanaHANA
$ 0.020862
-0.32%
+21.06%
-21.90%
--
$ 8.90M
1561
TEH EPIK DUCK
TEH EPIK DUCKEPIK
$ 0.004753
+0.40%
-0.74%
-17.22%
--
$ 11.63M
1562
Slash Vision Labs
Slash Vision LabsSVL
$ 0.00343
+0.82%
-8.36%
+10.71%
--
$ 5.57M
1563
Jimothy The Raccoon
Jimothy The RaccoonJIMOTHY
$ 0.017575
-2.54%
+40.47%
+117.54%
--
$ 34.39M
1564
Owlto Finance
Owlto FinanceOWL
$ 0.0008503
-0.76%
+0.67%
+4.88%
--
$ 75.29M
1565
DGrid AI
DGrid AIDGAI
$ 0.7275
+0.38%
+93.93%
--
--
$ 46.78M
1566
Kodexa
KodexaKDX
$ 0.00946
+0.11%
+0.74%
+6.61%
--
$ 28.53M
1567
ChainOpera AI
ChainOpera AICOAI
$ 0.2845
+0.14%
-0.14%
-8.13%
--
$ 421.09K
1568
DeepNode
DeepNodeDN
$ 0.02358
+4.01%
+3.78%
-8.22%
--
$ 5.20M
1569
ProjectVex
ProjectVexVEXAI
$ 0.00263
-1.27%
-14.86%
+46.46%
--
$ 23.41M
1570
GPU
GPUGPUBSC
$ 0.00002153
+0.34%
-15.50%
-66.45%
--
$ 2.11B
1571
Mavryk Network
Mavryk NetworkMVRK
$ 0.00876
0.00%
+0.11%
-9.03%
--
$ 1.09M
1572
$ 48.69
-0.73%
+1.83%
-5.46%
--
$ 2.17K
1573
$ 47.99
+0.52%
+4.77%
+6.97%
--
$ 2.16K
1574
Artificial Inu
Artificial InuAIINU
$ 0.033126
+1.44%
+25.00%
+405.68%
--
$ 2.62M
1575
StonkBroker
StonkBrokerSTONKBROKER
$ 0.014737
+2.42%
-20.09%
-22.50%
--
$ 5.33M
1576
Echo
EchoECHO
$ 0.003765
-0.48%
-1.19%
+11.30%
--
$ 15.12M
1577
Programmable
ProgrammableV4
$ 0.0009071
+0.42%
-3.29%
+120.26%
--
$ 60.75M
1578
Moonbirds
MoonbirdsBIRB
$ 0.05687
-1.32%
+1.98%
+7.28%
--
$ 1.01M
1579
$ 65.44
+0.26%
+4.11%
-3.94%
--
$ 1.64K
1580
Ultiland
UltilandARTX
$ 0.11088
+0.20%
+6.92%
+37.26%
--
$ 609.03K
1581
Folks Finance
Folks FinanceFOLKS
$ 1.88
-0.45%
-2.08%
+5.21%
--
$ 47.31K
1582
USDGO
USDGOUSDGO
$ 1.0002
-0.01%
0.00%
-0.02%
--
$ 3.99M
1583
Nodewaves
NodewavesNWS
$ 0.000007676
-2.70%
+0.05%
-29.40%
--
$ 69.09M
1584
The Toad Pepe
The Toad PepeTOAD
$ 0.005525
-0.88%
-12.37%
-3.46%
--
$ 15.36M
1585
SPACEX(PRE)
SPACEX(PRE)SPACEX(PRE)
$ 138.35
+0.59%
+1.36%
-1.49%
--
$ 426.43
1586
SWGT
SWGTSWGT
$ 0.005837
+0.19%
-0.65%
+15.86%
--
$ 8.83M
1587
ZKcandy
ZKcandyZAY
$ 0.0593
-1.30%
-32.29%
-91.01%
--
$ 12.81M
1588
ELIS
ELISXLS
$ 0.010265
0.00%
-1.91%
-0.39%
--
$ 123.77K
1589
Camp Network
Camp NetworkCAMP
$ 0.0003232
-4.61%
+18.01%
+35.17%
--
$ 286.33M
1590
The Black Bull
The Black BullANSEM
$ 0.24723
-1.34%
-4.15%
-1.49%
--
$ 2.03M
1591
MLXC
MLXCMLXC
$ 0.000000985
-0.10%
-4.20%
+7.56%
--
$ 27.63B
1592
ONFA Token
ONFA TokenOFT
$ 0.0999
0.00%
-4.04%
-10.12%
--
$ 61.03K
1593
Coinbase Man
Coinbase ManBRIAN
$ 0.0005378
-1.62%
-36.33%
+84.40%
--
$ 103.72M
1594
Confidential Layer
Confidential LayerCLONE
$ 0.00514
+0.02%
+6.44%
-4.03%
--
$ 16.74M
1595
edgeX
edgeXEDGE
$ 0.396
-1.31%
+0.51%
+33.83%
--
$ 464.02K
1596
COP
COPCOP
$ 0.0003029
+0.03%
-0.46%
+0.80%
--
$ 184.16M
1597
USAD
USADUSAD
$ 0.9999
+0.04%
+1.00%
+0.92%
--
$ 4.37K
1598
GameStop (GME)
GameStop (GME)GMEROBINHOOD
$ 0.000023057
-0.67%
-9.25%
+93.58%
--
$ 3.67B
1599
$ 943.4
-0.38%
-0.25%
-4.50%
--
$ 134.55
1600
PrivateAI.com
PrivateAI.comPGPT
$ 0.001493
0.00%
-13.48%
-29.15%
--
$ 17.00M
1601
BULLS
BULLSBULLS
$ 251.23
-0.02%
+2.47%
-14.32%
--
$ 217.63
1602
Rain Protocol
Rain ProtocolRAIN
$ 0.0166612
-0.02%
-2.71%
+6.44%
--
$ 277.13M
1603
$ 21.06
0.00%
+0.53%
+1.51%
--
$ 5.04K
1604
USD Mapped Token
USD Mapped TokenUSDM
$ 0.9966
+0.25%
+1.30%
+0.77%
--
$ 57.86K
1605
NatGold Digital
NatGold DigitalNATG
$ 2,748.5
0.00%
-1.56%
+4.92%
--
$ 6.77
1606
Capinfra
CapinfraCAPINFRA
$ 0.09384
-0.34%
-0.33%
-2.87%
--
$ 560.39K
1607
Infrared
InfraredIR
$ 0.008575
-0.50%
+2.49%
-10.66%
--
$ 7.10M
1608
TAP Protocol
TAP ProtocolTAP
$ 0.0925
+2.73%
+7.29%
+7.53%
--
$ 307.17K
1609
Sardis Network
Sardis NetworkSRDS
$ 0.00683
0.00%
-23.60%
-35.26%
--
$ 38.23K
1610
Panther Protocol
Panther ProtocolPANTHER
$ 0.002544
+0.04%
-6.06%
+5.25%
--
$ 21.21M
1611
Astra Nova
Astra NovaRVV
$ 0.00007005
-0.79%
-1.53%
+2.96%
--
$ 968.10M
1612
TermMax
TermMaxTMX
$ 0.1661
+14.85%
--
--
--
$ 5.84M
1613
Aligned
AlignedALIGN
$ 0.01353
-4.89%
-13.76%
--
--
$ 218.35M
1614
R0AR TOKEN
R0AR TOKEN1R0R
$ 0.0005224
-0.17%
+0.67%
+22.09%
--
$ 70.63M
1615
pipedog
pipedogPIPEDOG
$ 0.00201
+0.70%
-12.41%
-12.41%
--
$ 30.59M
1616
Rubix
RubixRBT
$ 27
0.00%
+8.00%
+41.29%
--
$ 10.88
1617
Bobo
BoboBOBO
$ 0.00765
-0.23%
-0.20%
+3.54%
--
$ 1.52M
1618
Chainbase
ChainbaseC
$ 0.06574
-0.17%
-2.23%
+1.73%
--
$ 921.36K
1619
EarnPark
EarnParkPARK
$ 0.00544
+2.15%
-33.49%
-54.40%
--
$ 8.61M
1620
P2P
P2PP2P
$ 0.00003961
-0.75%
-6.60%
+17.89%
--
$ 414.37M
1621
Whalebit
WhalebitCES
$ 0.3714
-0.24%
-1.38%
-0.11%
--
$ 298.61K
1622
Massa
MassaMAS
$ 0.00321
+0.31%
+0.31%
+0.94%
--
$ 16.27M
1623
Manyu
ManyuMANYU
$ 0.00000000598
-1.42%
+3.24%
+23.63%
--
$ 12.33T
1624
MACHINA
MACHINAMXNA
$ 0.006051
-0.17%
-0.33%
-8.88%
--
$ 9.87M
1625
Wo Ta Ma Lai Le
Wo Ta Ma Lai Le我踏马来了
$ 0.009217
-0.24%
+0.04%
-0.97%
--
$ 6.33M
1626
IMO Invest
IMO InvestIMO
$ 0.4855
-0.06%
-1.34%
+6.66%
--
$ 39.38K
1627
Terraport
TerraportTERRA
$ 0.001017
0.00%
-3.05%
-17.78%
--
$ 353.27K
1628
Agro Global Token V2
Agro Global Token V2AGRO
$ 0.0002274
+0.26%
-12.02%
-17.59%
--
$ 441.77M
1629
FOGNET Token
FOGNET TokenFOG
$ 0.00872
0.00%
-1.36%
-0.23%
--
$ 890.41K
1630
Palio
PalioPAL
$ 0.0006876
+0.07%
-3.29%
-3.29%
--
$ 95.41M
1631
Mexc Staked SOL
Mexc Staked SOLMXSOL
$ 105.17
-0.06%
+1.02%
+19.61%
--
$ 828.06
1632
GoldZip
GoldZipXGZ
$ 148.87
+0.10%
-0.61%
+3.21%
--
$ 1.99K
1633
CRYPGPT
CRYPGPTCRYPGPT
$ 0.06747
-0.29%
+4.43%
+22.39%
--
$ 925.98K
1634
ARS
ARSARS
$ 0.0006299
+0.03%
+0.05%
-0.90%
--
$ 87.48M
1635
Silencio
SilencioSLC
$ 0.000086938
+1.14%
+1.63%
+30.48%
--
$ 796.49M
1636
Real World Services
Real World ServicesRWS
$ 0.00853
0.00%
-2.29%
-0.81%
--
$ 887.17K
1637
ADI
ADIADI
$ 6.7861
+0.02%
-0.53%
-1.42%
--
$ 83.01K
1638
creator capital
creator capitalCC1
$ 0.005499
-6.64%
-9.39%
-31.88%
--
$ 12.36M
1639
Brainedge
BrainedgeLEARN
$ 0.010266
+0.02%
-1.65%
-5.13%
--
$ 849.99K
1640
TCOM Global
TCOM GlobalTCOM
$ 0.00827
-0.14%
0.00%
+1.60%
--
$ 8.28M
1641
CF Large Cap Index
CF Large Cap IndexLCAP
$ 6.897
0.00%
-0.69%
+21.53%
--
$ 55.90
1642
Railgun
RailgunRAIL
$ 2.0924
0.00%
-8.18%
+37.76%
--
$ 25.40K
1643
Kintara
KintaraKINS
$ 0.00379
+1.35%
+1.32%
+29.60%
--
$ 17.51M
1644
Xrp Classic
Xrp ClassicXRPC
$ 0.00019434
0.00%
-0.37%
+29.95%
--
$ 7.94M
1645
$ 68.73
+0.17%
+6.70%
-8.59%
--
$ 1.66K
1646
SCARCITY
SCARCITYSCARCITY
$ 0.007259
-0.04%
-2.25%
-1.57%
--
$ 1.59M
1647
CESS Network
CESS NetworkCESS
$ 0.001439
-0.42%
-3.19%
-0.21%
--
$ 45.27M
1648
Gode Chain
Gode ChainGODE
$ 0.00009839
+0.27%
+0.49%
-0.99%
--
$ 115.53M
1649
BluWhale AI
BluWhale AIBLUAI
$ 0.013114
-0.53%
+0.97%
+0.68%
--
$ 8.44M
1650
Checkmate
CheckmateCHECK
$ 0.01278
+1.27%
+0.52%
-2.04%
--
$ 5.09M
1651
MIU
MIUMIU
$ 0.00000000197
-1.01%
-1.01%
+4.79%
--
$ 11.24T
1652
The Juggernaut
The JuggernautJUGGERNAUT
$ 0.005898
-3.42%
+43.39%
+169.38%
--
$ 29.40M
1653
$ 3.486
+0.73%
+3.43%
+2.91%
--
$ 31.50K
1654
114514
114514114514
$ 0.000371
-0.88%
-1.80%
-10.92%
--
$ 144.93M
1655
FIT
FITFIT
$ 0.00004809
+0.10%
+0.08%
-0.15%
--
$ 123.39M
1656
AI Network
AI NetworkAINETWORK
$ 0.009598
-0.16%
+1.83%
-4.56%
--
$ 6.25M
1657
Intuition
IntuitionTRUST
$ 0.0515
-0.41%
-1.41%
+0.08%
--
$ 1.23M
1658
Avici
AviciAVICI
$ 0.5031
-0.57%
+0.18%
+6.79%
--
$ 110.48K
1659
ZETRIX
ZETRIXZETRIX
$ 9.999
+1.07%
+0.90%
+18.46%
--
$ 35.83K
1660
Zylo Ecosystem
Zylo EcosystemZYLO
$ 0.02565
+0.16%
+3.22%
-15.54%
--
$ 5.18M
1661
Contentos
ContentosCOS
$ 0.0002328
-0.60%
+19.83%
+46.36%
--
$ 298.34M
1662
Rats
RatsRATS
$ 0.00004468
-0.50%
+0.99%
+8.10%
--
$ 1.98B
1663
DEB
DEBDEB
$ 0.002041
0.00%
-3.66%
+11.34%
--
$ 78.94K
1664
AASToken
AASTokenAAST
$ 0.000967
0.00%
+1.26%
+30.50%
--
$ 3.13M
1665
KASPY
KASPYKASPY
$ 0.000001629
0.00%
+6.54%
+26.01%
--
$ 6.18B
1666
COCO BSC
COCO BSCCOCO
$ 0.16695
+0.28%
-0.21%
+5.17%
--
$ 195.44K
1667
Arcium
ArciumARX
$ 0.1307
-1.28%
-2.90%
+13.44%
--
$ 797.03K
1668
$ 0.031043
0.00%
+0.03%
+0.01%
--
$ 6.31M
1669
Stake Vault Network
Stake Vault NetworkSVN
$ 0.00031879
+0.29%
-0.51%
+7.29%
--
$ 64.90M
1670
RYO Token
RYO TokenRYO
$ 4.328
+0.09%
-1.97%
+9.26%
--
$ 10.00K
1671
PEPPER
PEPPERPEPPER
$ 0.0000000004881
0.00%
-2.11%
+9.10%
--
$ 601.96B
1672
Chonketha Wet Beaver
Chonketha Wet BeaverCHONKETHA
$ 0.007374
-1.66%
+3.75%
+0.14%
--
$ 8.11M
1673
ResearchHub
ResearchHubRSC
$ 0.06336
-0.03%
-1.58%
+6.02%
--
$ 821.69K
1674
AixPlay
AixPlayAIXPLAY
$ 0.0001229
+0.08%
+2.07%
+9.82%
--
$ 445.30M
1675
Asteroid Shiba
Asteroid ShibaASTEROIDBSC
$ 0.0006938
+0.24%
+1.29%
+53.61%
--
$ 85.56M
1676
Sherwood Protocol
Sherwood ProtocolWOOD
$ 0.005734
-1.25%
+1.30%
+12.88%
--
$ 10.34M
1677
Frankencoin
FrankencoinZCHF
$ 1.2451
-0.07%
-0.08%
-0.47%
--
$ 10.19K
1678
GAG Token
GAG TokenGAG
$ 0.003704
+0.13%
+0.19%
+2.40%
--
$ 3.28M
1679
TCryptochicks
TCryptochicksTCC
$ 0.0005274
+6.18%
+1.09%
+10.16%
--
$ 114.71M
1680
SPCM
SPCMSPCM
$ 0.000384
+0.47%
+0.21%
-0.49%
--
$ 679.73M
1681
MegaETH
MegaETHMEGA
$ 0.03923
-1.08%
-3.80%
+16.37%
--
$ 1.95M
1682
$ 89.64
+0.25%
+2.18%
-3.85%
--
$ 1.16K
1683
LoopNetwork
LoopNetworkLOOP
$ 0.002078
0.00%
-13.42%
-16.98%
--
$ 310.81K
1684
YURU COIN
YURU COINYURU
$ 0.4171
+0.60%
+3.91%
+9.25%
--
$ 2.08K
1685
METANIA GAMES
METANIA GAMESMETANIA
$ 0.01719
-0.06%
+0.35%
-2.55%
--
$ 3.87M
1686
BCAT
BCATBCAT
$ 0.00003515
-0.03%
-4.19%
-15.69%
--
$ 1.83B
1687
Gram
GramGRM
$ 0.0007785
+4.73%
+3.05%
-8.05%
--
$ 73.74M
1688
AIVIVE
AIVIVEAVV
$ 0.009672
-0.19%
+0.04%
+1.46%
--
$ 6.39M
1689
MapNode
MapNodeMAP
$ 0.00286
0.00%
+0.35%
+2.51%
--
$ 60.43M
1690
Shibinhood
ShibinhoodWOOF
$ 0.000003642
-0.30%
-9.96%
+27.17%
--
$ 17.21B
1691
Seeker
SeekerSKR
$ 0.007816
-0.88%
-1.03%
+9.08%
--
$ 7.69M
1692
$ 34.15
+0.29%
-0.20%
-2.31%
--
$ 3.01K
1693
CYGNUS
CYGNUSCGN
$ 0.002014
0.00%
-0.40%
-5.62%
--
$ 29.71M
1694
pump.fun
pump.funPUMP
$ 0.004559
-0.66%
-5.51%
+48.77%
--
$ 8.47B
1695
TAC
TACTAC
$ 0.002577
+1.93%
+37.03%
+1.52%
--
$ 192.08M
1696
Doom
DoomDOOM
$ 0.0002887
+2.93%
+6.07%
-7.50%
--
$ 199.64M
1697
Jotchua
JotchuaJOTCHUA
$ 0.0037573
-0.27%
+22.98%
+126.65%
--
$ 18.44M
1698
qONE Token
qONE TokenQONE
$ 0.004912
-0.02%
-0.02%
-6.15%
--
$ 6.76M
1699
Amnis Finance
Amnis FinanceAMI
$ 0.001235
-1.11%
+3.23%
-10.17%
--
$ 48.33M
1700
Just a jacket
Just a jacketJACKET
$ 0.0001876
+0.48%
+13.57%
-1.33%
--
$ 270.81M
1701
BOB
BOBBOB
$ 0.004096
+1.96%
+1.80%
+7.13%
--
$ 14.18M
1702
OpenEden
OpenEdenEDEN
$ 0.04992
+1.68%
+0.75%
-10.84%
--
$ 2.06M
1703
Robinhood Dog
Robinhood DogBRODIE
$ 0.0031016
+24.00%
+87.50%
+90.78%
--
$ 39.61M
1704
Battery
BatteryBATTERY
$ 0.0003929
-0.35%
-3.16%
+5.82%
--
$ 55.65M
1705
Singularry AI
Singularry AISINGULARRY
$ 0.00995
-0.59%
+0.70%
+14.50%
--
$ 2.05M
1706
BOBER
BOBERBOBER
$ 0.0000921
0.00%
+13.50%
+84.75%
--
$ 192.74M
1707
aPriori
aPrioriAPR
$ 0.22807
-0.76%
+5.90%
+12.74%
--
$ 659.95K
1708
The9bit
The9bit9BIT
$ 0.050536
+0.22%
+1.09%
+1.46%
--
$ 9.76M
1709
Impossible Cloud Net
Impossible Cloud NetICNT
$ 0.11377
+0.85%
-1.93%
-8.77%
--
$ 533.76K
1710
D. Energy
D. EnergyWATT
$ 0.03627
0.00%
+2.66%
-9.53%
--
$ 496.08K
1711
Splendor
SplendorSPLD
$ 0.1598
+0.25%
-8.15%
-12.03%
--
$ 153.69K

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the MEXC Crypto Price page?
The MEXC Crypto Price page provides live price updates, charts, and data for 9,828 cryptocurrencies. It allows you to track real-time price movements, volume, market cap, and other key metrics for accurate market insights.
How many cryptocurrencies are available at MEXC?
MEXC offers access to over 1,452 spot trading pairs and -- futures trading pairs, making it one of the exchanges with the most diverse selection of cryptocurrencies. This wide variety allows users to trade popular tokens such as Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as new and emerging tokens.
What does "crypto price volatility" mean?
Crypto price volatility refers to the rapid and unpredictable changes in the price of cryptocurrencies. High volatility can result in significant price swings within a short period, making crypto markets risky but also offering the potential for high returns.
What is a real-time crypto price tracker?
A real-time crypto price tracker is a tool that provides live updates on the prices of various cryptocurrencies. It allows users to monitor price movements, market trends, and other important metrics like volume and market cap in real time.

Disclaimer

The cryptocurrency prices, market data, charts, and related information displayed on this page are provided for general informational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. While MEXC strives to ensure the accuracy and timeliness of the data, some information may be sourced from independent third parties or subject to delays. MEXC makes no representations or warranties regarding the absolute accuracy, completeness, or reliability of this data. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to significant market fluctuations. Please conduct your own research (DYOR) and assess your risk tolerance before making any investment decisions. MEXC assumes no liability for any direct or indirect losses incurred from your reliance on the information provided herein.