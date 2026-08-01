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The live AntFun price today is 0.042384 USD.ANTFUN market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ANTFUN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live AntFun price today is 0.042384 USD.ANTFUN market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ANTFUN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About ANTFUN

ANTFUN Price Info

What is ANTFUN

ANTFUN Whitepaper

ANTFUN Official Website

ANTFUN Tokenomics

ANTFUN Price Forecast

ANTFUN History

ANTFUN Buying Guide

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AntFun Price(ANTFUN)

1 ANTFUN to USD Live Price:

$0.042448
$0.042448$0.042448
-0.09%1D
USD
AntFun (ANTFUN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:04:28 (UTC+8)

AntFun Market Statistics

AntFun price today is $ 0.042384, down 0.09% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.042384 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.041145 - $ 0.042955 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 1.70M
Circulating Supply-- ANTFUN of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 423.84M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:04:28

AntFun Price Today

The live AntFun (ANTFUN) price today is $ 0.042384, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANTFUN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.042384 per ANTFUN.

AntFun currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ANTFUN. During the last 24 hours, ANTFUN traded between $ 0.041145 (low) and $ 0.042955 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ANTFUN moved +0.22% in the last hour and +1.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.70M.

AntFun (ANTFUN) Market Information

--
----

$ 1.70M
$ 1.70M$ 1.70M

$ 423.84M
$ 423.84M$ 423.84M

--
----

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of AntFun is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.70M. The circulating supply of ANTFUN is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 423.84M.

AntFun Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.041145
$ 0.041145$ 0.041145
24H Low
$ 0.042955
$ 0.042955$ 0.042955
24H High

$ 0.041145
$ 0.041145$ 0.041145

$ 0.042955
$ 0.042955$ 0.042955

--
----

--
----

+0.22%

-0.09%

+1.56%

+1.56%

Trade AntFun (ANTFUN) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ANTFUN spot and futures markets, compare AntFun trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ANTFUN/USDT
$0.042384
$0.042384$0.042384
+0.38%
40.28M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for AntFun: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is AntFun (ANTFUN)

AntFun is a SocialFi wallet ecosystem designed to combine Web3 wallet functionality with social interaction, community engagement, and token-based utility features. The project aims to provide users with an accessible Web3 entry point where they can manage wallet-related activities, participate in community campaigns, interact with social features, and access ecosystem tools. Through the AntFun ecosystem, users may engage in community activities, on-chain interactions, user incentive programs, and other product-based utility scenarios.

AntFun Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AntFun, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AntFun Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About AntFun (ANTFUN)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:04:28 (UTC+8)

Explore More about AntFun

ANTFUNUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ANTFUN with leverage. Explore ANTFUNUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ANTFUN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ANTFUN
ANTFUN
USD
USD

1 ANTFUN = 0.042384 USD