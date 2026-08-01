AntFun Price Today

The live AntFun (ANTFUN) price today is $ 0.042384, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANTFUN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.042384 per ANTFUN.

AntFun currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ANTFUN. During the last 24 hours, ANTFUN traded between $ 0.041145 (low) and $ 0.042955 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ANTFUN moved +0.22% in the last hour and +1.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.70M.

AntFun (ANTFUN) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 1.70M$ 1.70M $ 1.70M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 423.84M$ 423.84M $ 423.84M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of AntFun is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.70M. The circulating supply of ANTFUN is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 423.84M.