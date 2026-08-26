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The live MWX AI price today is 0.0545 USD.MWXT market cap is 9,147,655.40106492044 USD. Track real-time MWXT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live MWX AI price today is 0.0545 USD.MWXT market cap is 9,147,655.40106492044 USD. Track real-time MWXT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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MWX AI Price(MWXT)

1 MWXT to USD Live Price:

$0.05448
$0.05448$0.05448
-0.16%1D
USD
MWX AI (MWXT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:02:26 (UTC+8)

MWX AI Market Statistics

MWX AI price today is $ 0.0545, down 0.16% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0545 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.05428 - $ 0.056 USD
Market Capitalization$ 9.15M USD (rank #965)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 83.20K
Circulating Supply167.85M MWXT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (16.78%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 54.50M USD
All-Time High$ 0.3039535246318417 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:02:26

MWX AI Price Today

The live MWX AI (MWXT) price today is $ 0.0545, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current MWXT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0545 per MWXT.

MWX AI currently ranks #965 by market capitalization at $ 9.15M, with a circulating supply of 167.85M MWXT. During the last 24 hours, MWXT traded between $ 0.05428 (low) and $ 0.056 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3039535246318417, while the all-time low was $ 0.04369081039392891.

In short-term performance, MWXT moved +0.29% in the last hour and +0.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 83.20K.

MWX AI (MWXT) Market Information

No.965

$ 9.15M
$ 9.15M$ 9.15M

$ 83.20K
$ 83.20K$ 83.20K

$ 54.50M
$ 54.50M$ 54.50M

167.85M
167.85M 167.85M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

16.78%

BASE

The current Market Cap of MWX AI is $ 9.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 83.20K. The circulating supply of MWXT is 167.85M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 54.50M.

MWX AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.05428
$ 0.05428$ 0.05428
24H Low
$ 0.056
$ 0.056$ 0.056
24H High

$ 0.05428
$ 0.05428$ 0.05428

$ 0.056
$ 0.056$ 0.056

$ 0.3039535246318417
$ 0.3039535246318417$ 0.3039535246318417

$ 0.04369081039392891
$ 0.04369081039392891$ 0.04369081039392891

+0.29%

-0.16%

+0.25%

+0.25%

Trade MWX AI (MWXT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live MWXT spot and futures markets, compare MWX AI trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MWXT/USDT
$0.05444
$0.05444$0.05444
-0.20%
1.53M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for MWX AI: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is MWX AI (MWXT)

We are a tech company who build AI marketplace. Our ecosystem consist of merchant that provide ready to use AI solutions

MWX AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MWX AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MWX AI Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About MWX AI (MWXT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:02:26 (UTC+8)

Explore More about MWX AI

MWXTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on MWXT with leverage. Explore MWXTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MWXT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MWXT
MWXT
USD
USD

1 MWXT = 0.0545 USD