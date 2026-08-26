MWX AI Price Today

The live MWX AI (MWXT) price today is $ 0.0545, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current MWXT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0545 per MWXT.

MWX AI currently ranks #965 by market capitalization at $ 9.15M, with a circulating supply of 167.85M MWXT. During the last 24 hours, MWXT traded between $ 0.05428 (low) and $ 0.056 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3039535246318417, while the all-time low was $ 0.04369081039392891.

In short-term performance, MWXT moved +0.29% in the last hour and +0.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 83.20K.

MWX AI (MWXT) Market Information

Rank No.965 Market Cap $ 9.15M$ 9.15M $ 9.15M Volume (24H) $ 83.20K$ 83.20K $ 83.20K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 54.50M$ 54.50M $ 54.50M Circulation Supply 167.85M 167.85M 167.85M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 16.78% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of MWX AI is $ 9.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 83.20K. The circulating supply of MWXT is 167.85M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 54.50M.