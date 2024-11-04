What is Taiko (TAIKO)

Taiko is a fully permissionless and decentralized Ethereum-equivalent ZK-Rollup. This means using Taiko is exactly the same as using Ethereum. Not only does Taiko support all EVM opcodes, but it supports the full JSON-RPC execution client API.

Taiko Price Prediction

Taiko Price History

How to buy Taiko (TAIKO)

Taiko Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Taiko, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Taiko What is Taiko (TAIKO)? Taiko is a decentralized Ethereum-equivalent ZK-rollup designed to enhance Ethereum's scalability and efficiency while maintaining its principles of security and decentralization. It leverages zero-knowledge rollup technology to process transactions off-chain, reducing congestion and gas fees on the Ethereum network. What are Layer 2 solutions? Layer 2 solutions are protocols built on top of existing blockchains to handle transactions off-chain. They aim to improve scalability and efficiency while preserving the security and decentralization of the underlying blockchain, like Ethereum. How does Taiko work? Taiko aggregates multiple Ethereum transactions into a single batch and generates a zero-knowledge proof for the batch. This proof is verified on the Ethereum blockchain, ensuring the transactions are valid without revealing additional information. This process increases transaction throughput and reduces fees by performing most computations off-chain. What is the Taiko Bridge? The Taiko Bridge facilitates secure asset transfers between the Ethereum Mainnet and Taiko's Layer 2 network. Assets are locked on the Ethereum blockchain and represented on the Taiko network, ensuring security and consistency across both networks. What is the Swap feature in Taiko? Taiko's Swap feature allows users to trade various tokens directly through a decentralized application (DApp). It supports numerous tokens and ensures fast, efficient transactions with low fees, enhancing the user experience in decentralized finance (DeFi). What is the Hekla Explorer? The Hekla Explorer is a tool that provides transparency into Taiko's blockchain. It allows users to view transaction details and the network's current status, ensuring transparency and security by confirming the validity of zero-knowledge proofs. What is the TAIKO airdrop? The TAIKO airdrop is a distribution event where eligible users can claim a portion of the initial token supply. Phase 1 began on May 22, 2024, offering 5% of the total supply to users such as Taiko proposers, provers, bridgers, developers, and certain Loopring community members. What are the tokenomics of TAIKO? TAIKO is Taiko’s native token, used for transaction fees, governance, and incentivizing network participants. The total supply is capped at 1 billion, with allocations for the DAO Treasury, grants, airdrops, liquidity, investors, the core team, and the Taiko Foundation Reserve, ensuring balanced distribution and sustainable ecosystem growth.

