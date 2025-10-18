What is Unibase (UB)

Unibase is a high-performance decentralized AI memory layer that empowers AI Agents with long-term memory and cross-platform interoperability — enabling them to remember, collaborate, and evolve autonomously. Unibase is a high-performance decentralized AI memory layer that empowers AI Agents with long-term memory and cross-platform interoperability — enabling them to remember, collaborate, and evolve autonomously.

Unibase (UB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Unibase (UB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UB token's extensive tokenomics now!

Unibase Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Unibase, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

What is the market cap of Unibase? The market cap for UB is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of UB? The circulating supply of UB is -- USD .

Unibase (UB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-19 14:26:41 Industry Updates Crypto market trades sideways, total market cap currently at $3.723 trillion 10-19 04:16:21 Industry Updates Public Chain Activity Ranking for the Past 7 Days: Solana Maintains First Place 10-18 16:36:53 Industry Updates Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 23, still in the extreme fear zone 10-18 09:33:00 Industry Updates 24-hour global liquidations rise to $1.02 billion, Bitcoin hits lowest price since early July 10-17 19:52:08 Industry Updates Global risk aversion demand surges due to non-performing loan issues at two U.S. banks 10-17 14:38:57 Industry Updates US crypto stocks broadly decline, MSTR down 4.35%, SOL treasury stock HSDT down 36.49%

