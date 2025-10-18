The live Unibase price today is 0.03455 USD. Track real-time UB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore UB price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Unibase price today is 0.03455 USD. Track real-time UB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore UB price trend easily at MEXC now.

Unibase (UB) Live Price Chart
Unibase (UB) Price Information (USD)

Unibase (UB) real-time price is $ 0.03455. Over the past 24 hours, UB traded between a low of $ 0.03413 and a high of $ 0.03771, showing active market volatility. UB's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, UB has changed by -0.49% over the past hour, -0.11% over 24 hours, and +0.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

The current Market Cap of Unibase is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 200.83K. The circulating supply of UB is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 345.50M.

Unibase (UB) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Unibase for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000038-0.11%
30 Days$ -0.00749-17.82%
60 Days$ +0.02955+591.00%
90 Days$ +0.02955+591.00%
Unibase Price Change Today

Today, UB recorded a change of $ -0.000038 (-0.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Unibase 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00749 (-17.82%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Unibase 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, UB saw a change of $ +0.02955 (+591.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Unibase 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.02955 (+591.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Unibase (UB)?

Check out the Unibase Price History page now.

What is Unibase (UB)

Unibase is a high-performance decentralized AI memory layer that empowers AI Agents with long-term memory and cross-platform interoperability — enabling them to remember, collaborate, and evolve autonomously.

Unibase is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Unibase investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check UB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Unibase on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Unibase buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Unibase Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Unibase (UB) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Unibase (UB) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Unibase.

Check the Unibase price prediction now!

Unibase (UB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Unibase (UB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Unibase (UB)

Looking for how to buy Unibase? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Unibase on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

For a more in-depth understanding of Unibase, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Unibase Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Unibase

How much is Unibase (UB) worth today?
The live UB price in USD is 0.03455 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current UB to USD price?
The current price of UB to USD is $ 0.03455. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Unibase?
The market cap for UB is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of UB?
The circulating supply of UB is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of UB?
UB achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of UB?
UB saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of UB?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for UB is $ 200.83K USD.
Will UB go higher this year?
UB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out UB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

