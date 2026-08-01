Highstreet Price Today

The live Highstreet (HIGH) price today is $ 0.0221, with a 0.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current HIGH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0221 per HIGH.

Highstreet currently ranks #1262 by market capitalization at $ 2.13M, with a circulating supply of 96.39M HIGH. During the last 24 hours, HIGH traded between $ 0.02139 (low) and $ 0.02312 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 40.25820902245710511, while the all-time low was $ 0.04683270474724662.

In short-term performance, HIGH moved +0.09% in the last hour and +8.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.29K.

Highstreet (HIGH) Market Information

Rank No.1262 Market Cap $ 2.13M$ 2.13M $ 2.13M Volume (24H) $ 57.29K$ 57.29K $ 57.29K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.21M$ 2.21M $ 2.21M Circulation Supply 96.39M 96.39M 96.39M Max Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Circulation Rate 96.38% Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of Highstreet is $ 2.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.29K. The circulating supply of HIGH is 96.39M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.21M.