Highstreet Price(HIGH)
Highstreet price today is $ 0.0221, up 0.95% in the last 24 hours.
The live Highstreet (HIGH) price today is $ 0.0221, with a 0.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current HIGH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0221 per HIGH.
Highstreet currently ranks #1262 by market capitalization at $ 2.13M, with a circulating supply of 96.39M HIGH. During the last 24 hours, HIGH traded between $ 0.02139 (low) and $ 0.02312 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 40.25820902245710511, while the all-time low was $ 0.04683270474724662.
In short-term performance, HIGH moved +0.09% in the last hour and +8.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.29K.
No.1262
96.38%
NONE
The current Market Cap of Highstreet is $ 2.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.29K. The circulating supply of HIGH is 96.39M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.21M.
+0.09%
+0.95%
+8.06%
+8.06%
HIGH (HIGH) is a digital asset that operates on its own proprietary blockchain network. It is designed to facilitate transactions and store value in a decentralized manner, leveraging blockchain technology to ensure security and transparency. HIGH's consensus mechanism is based on Proof of Stake (PoS), which encourages users to hold and stake their tokens to participate in the network's governance and earn rewards. The asset's primary use case is to serve as a medium of exchange within its ecosystem, allowing users to transfer value quickly and efficiently. The supply of HIGH is predetermined and released according to a fixed schedule, ensuring a predictable issuance model.
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Highstreet World is a commerce-centered metaverse, decentralized and built on an MMORPG game where brands, both traditional and crypto, can use our Merchant Portal to seamlessly integrate and build their presence in the digital world. From day 1, Highstreet strives for interoperability and already have major thought leaders from exchanges like Binance, Chains like Avax, to funds like Republic and Animoca integrated with our Metaverse as a Service layer.
For a more in-depth understanding of Highstreet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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