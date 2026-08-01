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The live Highstreet price today is 0.0221 USD.HIGH market cap is 2,130,188.24659726592 USD. Track real-time HIGH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Highstreet price today is 0.0221 USD.HIGH market cap is 2,130,188.24659726592 USD. Track real-time HIGH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is HIGH

HIGH Whitepaper

HIGH Official Website

HIGH Tokenomics

HIGH Price Forecast

HIGH History

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Highstreet Price(HIGH)

1 HIGH to USD Live Price:

$0.0221
$0.0221$0.0221
+0.95%1D
USD
Highstreet (HIGH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:45:27 (UTC+8)

Highstreet Market Statistics

Highstreet price today is $ 0.0221, up 0.95% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0221 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.02139 - $ 0.02312 USD
Market Capitalization$ 2.13M USD (rank #1262)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 57.29K
Circulating Supply96.39M HIGH of 100,000,000,000 max supply (96.38%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.21M USD
All-Time High$ 40.25820902245710511 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:45:27

Highstreet Price Today

The live Highstreet (HIGH) price today is $ 0.0221, with a 0.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current HIGH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0221 per HIGH.

Highstreet currently ranks #1262 by market capitalization at $ 2.13M, with a circulating supply of 96.39M HIGH. During the last 24 hours, HIGH traded between $ 0.02139 (low) and $ 0.02312 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 40.25820902245710511, while the all-time low was $ 0.04683270474724662.

In short-term performance, HIGH moved +0.09% in the last hour and +8.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.29K.

Highstreet (HIGH) Market Information

No.1262

$ 2.13M
$ 2.13M$ 2.13M

$ 57.29K
$ 57.29K$ 57.29K

$ 2.21M
$ 2.21M$ 2.21M

96.39M
96.39M 96.39M

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

96.38%

NONE

The current Market Cap of Highstreet is $ 2.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.29K. The circulating supply of HIGH is 96.39M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.21M.

Highstreet Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02139
$ 0.02139$ 0.02139
24H Low
$ 0.02312
$ 0.02312$ 0.02312
24H High

$ 0.02139
$ 0.02139$ 0.02139

$ 0.02312
$ 0.02312$ 0.02312

$ 40.25820902245710511
$ 40.25820902245710511$ 40.25820902245710511

$ 0.04683270474724662
$ 0.04683270474724662$ 0.04683270474724662

+0.09%

+0.95%

+8.06%

+8.06%

About Highstreet

HIGH (HIGH) is a digital asset that operates on its own proprietary blockchain network. It is designed to facilitate transactions and store value in a decentralized manner, leveraging blockchain technology to ensure security and transparency. HIGH's consensus mechanism is based on Proof of Stake (PoS), which encourages users to hold and stake their tokens to participate in the network's governance and earn rewards. The asset's primary use case is to serve as a medium of exchange within its ecosystem, allowing users to transfer value quickly and efficiently. The supply of HIGH is predetermined and released according to a fixed schedule, ensuring a predictable issuance model.

Trade Highstreet (HIGH) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live HIGH spot and futures markets, compare Highstreet trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HIGH/USDT
$0.02211
$0.02211$0.02211
+1.14%
2.58M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Highstreet: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Highstreet (HIGH)

Highstreet World is a commerce-centered metaverse, decentralized and built on an MMORPG game where brands, both traditional and crypto, can use our Merchant Portal to seamlessly integrate and build their presence in the digital world. From day 1, Highstreet strives for interoperability and already have major thought leaders from exchanges like Binance, Chains like Avax, to funds like Republic and Animoca integrated with our Metaverse as a Service layer.

Highstreet Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Highstreet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Highstreet Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Highstreet (HIGH)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:45:27 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Highstreet

HIGHUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on HIGH with leverage. Explore HIGHUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HIGH-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HIGH
HIGH
USD
USD

1 HIGH = 0.0221 USD