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The live Trust Wallet price today is 0.4623 USD.TWT market cap is 198,724,516.297158 USD. Track real-time TWT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Trust Wallet price today is 0.4623 USD.TWT market cap is 198,724,516.297158 USD. Track real-time TWT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Trust Wallet Logo

Trust Wallet Price(TWT)

1 TWT to USD Live Price:

$0.4623
$0.4623$0.4623
+0.67%1D
USD
Trust Wallet (TWT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:39:06 (UTC+8)

Trust Wallet Market Statistics

Trust Wallet price today is $ 0.4623, up 0.67% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.4623 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.4203 - $ 0.468 USD
Market Capitalization$ 198.72M USD (rank #138)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 227.40K
Circulating Supply429.86M TWT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (42.99%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 462.24M USD
All-Time High$ 2.7177649227203773 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:39:06

Trust Wallet Price Today

The live Trust Wallet (TWT) price today is $ 0.4623, with a 0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current TWT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.4623 per TWT.

Trust Wallet currently ranks #138 by market capitalization at $ 198.72M, with a circulating supply of 429.86M TWT. During the last 24 hours, TWT traded between $ 0.4203 (low) and $ 0.468 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.7177649227203773, while the all-time low was $ 0.00647761834255.

In short-term performance, TWT moved -0.24% in the last hour and +19.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 227.40K.

Trust Wallet (TWT) Market Information

No.138

$ 198.72M
$ 198.72M$ 198.72M

$ 227.40K
$ 227.40K$ 227.40K

$ 462.24M
$ 462.24M$ 462.24M

429.86M
429.86M 429.86M

999,860,531.46
999,860,531.46 999,860,531.46

999,860,531.46
999,860,531.46 999,860,531.46

42.99%

0.01%

2020-04-01 00:00:00

BSC

The current Market Cap of Trust Wallet is $ 198.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 227.40K. The circulating supply of TWT is 429.86M, with a total supply of 999860531.46. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 462.24M.

Trust Wallet Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.4203
$ 0.4203$ 0.4203
24H Low
$ 0.468
$ 0.468$ 0.468
24H High

$ 0.4203
$ 0.4203$ 0.4203

$ 0.468
$ 0.468$ 0.468

$ 2.7177649227203773
$ 2.7177649227203773$ 2.7177649227203773

$ 0.00647761834255
$ 0.00647761834255$ 0.00647761834255

-0.24%

+0.67%

+19.61%

+19.61%

About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a utility token native to the Trust Wallet ecosystem, a mobile cryptocurrency wallet that supports a wide range of digital assets. TWT is primarily used for governance purposes, allowing holders to vote on various proposals related to the development and upgrades of the Trust Wallet platform. The token operates on the Binance Smart Chain, employing a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. In addition to its governance role, TWT also offers additional benefits within the Trust Wallet ecosystem, such as discounts on in-app cryptocurrency purchases and access to premium features. The token's supply is capped at one billion TWT, with a deflationary issuance model that includes periodic token burns to reduce the circulating supply.

Trade Trust Wallet (TWT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live TWT spot and futures markets, compare Trust Wallet trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TWT/USDT
$0.4622
$0.4622$0.4622
+0.58%
505.39K (USDT)
TWT/USDC
$0.4619
$0.4619$0.4619
+0.63%
124.61K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Trust Wallet: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Trust Wallet (TWT)

Trust Wallet (trustwallet.com ) is a secure, open source, decentralized and anonymous Ethereum wallet application that supports Ethereum and over 20,000 different Ethereum based tokens (ERC20, ERC223 and ERC721). Providing a high-level security audit system for sending, receiving and storing digital assets.

Trust Wallet Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Trust Wallet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Trust Wallet Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Trust Wallet (TWT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:39:06 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Trust Wallet

TWTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on TWT with leverage. Explore TWTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TWT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TWT
TWT
USD
USD

1 TWT = 0.4623 USD