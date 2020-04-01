Trust Wallet Price(TWT)
Trust Wallet price today is $ 0.4623, up 0.67% in the last 24 hours.
The live Trust Wallet (TWT) price today is $ 0.4623, with a 0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current TWT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.4623 per TWT.
Trust Wallet currently ranks #138 by market capitalization at $ 198.72M, with a circulating supply of 429.86M TWT. During the last 24 hours, TWT traded between $ 0.4203 (low) and $ 0.468 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.7177649227203773, while the all-time low was $ 0.00647761834255.
In short-term performance, TWT moved -0.24% in the last hour and +19.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 227.40K.
No.138
42.99%
0.01%
2020-04-01 00:00:00
BSC
The current Market Cap of Trust Wallet is $ 198.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 227.40K. The circulating supply of TWT is 429.86M, with a total supply of 999860531.46. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 462.24M.
-0.24%
+0.67%
+19.61%
+19.61%
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a utility token native to the Trust Wallet ecosystem, a mobile cryptocurrency wallet that supports a wide range of digital assets. TWT is primarily used for governance purposes, allowing holders to vote on various proposals related to the development and upgrades of the Trust Wallet platform. The token operates on the Binance Smart Chain, employing a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. In addition to its governance role, TWT also offers additional benefits within the Trust Wallet ecosystem, such as discounts on in-app cryptocurrency purchases and access to premium features. The token's supply is capped at one billion TWT, with a deflationary issuance model that includes periodic token burns to reduce the circulating supply.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Trust Wallet: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Trust Wallet (trustwallet.com ) is a secure, open source, decentralized and anonymous Ethereum wallet application that supports Ethereum and over 20,000 different Ethereum based tokens (ERC20, ERC223 and ERC721). Providing a high-level security audit system for sending, receiving and storing digital assets.
For a more in-depth understanding of Trust Wallet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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