Perle Price Today

The live Perle (PRL) price today is $ 0.2119, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2119 per PRL.

Perle currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- PRL. During the last 24 hours, PRL traded between $ 0.2078 (low) and $ 0.2221 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, PRL moved +0.80% in the last hour and -52.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 83.07K.

Perle (PRL) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 83.07K$ 83.07K $ 83.07K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 211.90M$ 211.90M $ 211.90M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Perle is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 83.07K. The circulating supply of PRL is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 211.90M.