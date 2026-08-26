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The live Perle price today is 0.2119 USD.PRL market cap is -- USD. Track real-time PRL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Perle price today is 0.2119 USD.PRL market cap is -- USD. Track real-time PRL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Perle Logo

Perle Price(PRL)

1 PRL to USD Live Price:

$0.2117
$0.2117$0.2117
-0.32%1D
USD
Perle (PRL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:59:51 (UTC+8)

Perle Market Statistics

Perle price today is $ 0.2119, down 0.32% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.2119 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.2078 - $ 0.2221 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 83.07K
Circulating Supply-- PRL of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 211.90M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:59:51

Perle Price Today

The live Perle (PRL) price today is $ 0.2119, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2119 per PRL.

Perle currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- PRL. During the last 24 hours, PRL traded between $ 0.2078 (low) and $ 0.2221 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, PRL moved +0.80% in the last hour and -52.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 83.07K.

Perle (PRL) Market Information

--
----

$ 83.07K
$ 83.07K$ 83.07K

$ 211.90M
$ 211.90M$ 211.90M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of Perle is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 83.07K. The circulating supply of PRL is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 211.90M.

Perle Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2078
$ 0.2078$ 0.2078
24H Low
$ 0.2221
$ 0.2221$ 0.2221
24H High

$ 0.2078
$ 0.2078$ 0.2078

$ 0.2221
$ 0.2221$ 0.2221

--
----

--
----

+0.80%

-0.32%

-52.79%

-52.79%

Trade Perle (PRL) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live PRL spot and futures markets, compare Perle trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PRL/USDC
$0.2115
$0.2115$0.2115
-0.42%
258.35K (USDT)
PRL/USDT
$0.2117
$0.2117$0.2117
-0.42%
384.60K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Perle: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Perle (PRL)

Perle is the sovereign intelligence layer for AI, with human-verified, auditable data.

Perle Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Perle, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Perle Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Perle (PRL)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:59:51 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Perle

PRLUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on PRL with leverage. Explore PRLUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PRL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PRL
PRL
USD
USD

1 PRL = 0.2119 USD