Nock Price Today

The live Nock (NOCK) price today is $ 0.017718, with a 1.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.017718 per NOCK.

Nock currently ranks #261 by market capitalization at $ 38.89M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B NOCK. During the last 24 hours, NOCK traded between $ 0.017 (low) and $ 0.021748 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.13812813624668313, while the all-time low was $ 0.00435500574444067.

In short-term performance, NOCK moved -3.31% in the last hour and +13.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 139.60K.

Nock (NOCK) Market Information

Rank No.261 Market Cap $ 38.89M$ 38.89M $ 38.89M Volume (24H) $ 139.60K$ 139.60K $ 139.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 76.10M$ 76.10M $ 76.10M Circulation Supply 2.20B 2.20B 2.20B Max Supply 4,294,967,296 4,294,967,296 4,294,967,296 Total Supply 4,294,967,296 4,294,967,296 4,294,967,296 Circulation Rate 51.10% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Nock is $ 38.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 139.60K. The circulating supply of NOCK is 2.20B, with a total supply of 4294967296. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 76.10M.