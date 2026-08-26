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The live Nock price today is 0.017718 USD.NOCK market cap is 38,893,065.854976 USD. Track real-time NOCK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Nock price today is 0.017718 USD.NOCK market cap is 38,893,065.854976 USD. Track real-time NOCK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Nock Price(NOCK)

1 NOCK to USD Live Price:

$0.017718
$0.017718$0.017718
+1.69%1D
USD
Nock (NOCK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:15:04 (UTC+8)

Nock Market Statistics

Nock price today is $ 0.017718, up 1.69% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.017718 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.017 - $ 0.021748 USD
Market Capitalization$ 38.89M USD (rank #261)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 139.60K
Circulating Supply2.20B NOCK of 100,000,000,000 max supply (51.10%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 76.10M USD
All-Time High$ 0.13812813624668313 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:15:04

Nock Price Today

The live Nock (NOCK) price today is $ 0.017718, with a 1.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.017718 per NOCK.

Nock currently ranks #261 by market capitalization at $ 38.89M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B NOCK. During the last 24 hours, NOCK traded between $ 0.017 (low) and $ 0.021748 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.13812813624668313, while the all-time low was $ 0.00435500574444067.

In short-term performance, NOCK moved -3.31% in the last hour and +13.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 139.60K.

Nock (NOCK) Market Information

No.261

$ 38.89M
$ 38.89M$ 38.89M

$ 139.60K
$ 139.60K$ 139.60K

$ 76.10M
$ 76.10M$ 76.10M

2.20B
2.20B 2.20B

4,294,967,296
4,294,967,296 4,294,967,296

4,294,967,296
4,294,967,296 4,294,967,296

51.10%

BASE

The current Market Cap of Nock is $ 38.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 139.60K. The circulating supply of NOCK is 2.20B, with a total supply of 4294967296. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 76.10M.

Nock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.017
$ 0.017$ 0.017
24H Low
$ 0.021748
$ 0.021748$ 0.021748
24H High

$ 0.017
$ 0.017$ 0.017

$ 0.021748
$ 0.021748$ 0.021748

$ 0.13812813624668313
$ 0.13812813624668313$ 0.13812813624668313

$ 0.00435500574444067
$ 0.00435500574444067$ 0.00435500574444067

-3.31%

+1.69%

+13.97%

+13.97%

Trade Nock (NOCK) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live NOCK spot and futures markets, compare Nock trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NOCK/USDT
$0.017718
$0.017718$0.017718
+1.72%
7.48M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Nock: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Nock (NOCK)

Named after Nockchain, the token represents a Layer 1 positioned as the first to use ZK-PoW, focusing on verifiable computation and adaptive difficulty, with recent attention driven by its bridge to Base and liquidity on Aerodrome.

Nock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nock Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Nock (NOCK)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:15:04 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Nock

NOCKUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on NOCK with leverage. Explore NOCKUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NOCK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NOCK
NOCK
USD
USD

1 NOCK = 0.017718 USD