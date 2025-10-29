The live Whalebit price today is 1.666 USD. Track real-time CES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CES price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Whalebit price today is 1.666 USD. Track real-time CES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CES price trend easily at MEXC now.

Whalebit Price(CES)

1 CES to USD Live Price:

$1.666
$1.666$1.666
-0.83%1D
USD
Whalebit (CES) Live Price Chart
Whalebit (CES) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.65
$ 1.65$ 1.65
24H Low
$ 1.773
$ 1.773$ 1.773
24H High

$ 1.65
$ 1.65$ 1.65

$ 1.773
$ 1.773$ 1.773

$ 11.68679398493145
$ 11.68679398493145$ 11.68679398493145

$ 0.08422316231675472
$ 0.08422316231675472$ 0.08422316231675472

+0.36%

-0.83%

-16.33%

-16.33%

Whalebit (CES) real-time price is $ 1.666. Over the past 24 hours, CES traded between a low of $ 1.65 and a high of $ 1.773, showing active market volatility. CES's all-time high price is $ 11.68679398493145, while its all-time low price is $ 0.08422316231675472.

In terms of short-term performance, CES has changed by +0.36% over the past hour, -0.83% over 24 hours, and -16.33% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Whalebit (CES) Market Information

No.3960

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 144.84K
$ 144.84K$ 144.84K

$ 703.68M
$ 703.68M$ 703.68M

0.00
0.00 0.00

422,375,579.421211
422,375,579.421211 422,375,579.421211

422,375,579.421211
422,375,579.421211 422,375,579.421211

0.00%

MATIC

The current Market Cap of Whalebit is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 144.84K. The circulating supply of CES is 0.00, with a total supply of 422375579.421211. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 703.68M.

Whalebit (CES) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Whalebit for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.01394-0.83%
30 Days$ -2.22-57.13%
60 Days$ -0.834-33.36%
90 Days$ -0.834-33.36%
Whalebit Price Change Today

Today, CES recorded a change of $ -0.01394 (-0.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Whalebit 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -2.22 (-57.13%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Whalebit 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CES saw a change of $ -0.834 (-33.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Whalebit 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.834 (-33.36%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Whalebit (CES)?

Check out the Whalebit Price History page now.

What is Whalebit (CES)

Meta Whale is an ecosystem that combines gaming, earning, and virtual reality, offering users the chance to play, earn, and grow inside its metaverse.

Whalebit is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Whalebit investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CES staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Whalebit on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Whalebit buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Whalebit Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Whalebit (CES) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Whalebit (CES) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Whalebit.

Check the Whalebit price prediction now!

Whalebit (CES) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Whalebit (CES) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CES token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Whalebit (CES)

Looking for how to buy Whalebit? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Whalebit on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CES to Local Currencies

Whalebit Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Whalebit, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Whalebit Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Whalebit

How much is Whalebit (CES) worth today?
The live CES price in USD is 1.666 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CES to USD price?
The current price of CES to USD is $ 1.666. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Whalebit?
The market cap for CES is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CES?
The circulating supply of CES is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CES?
CES achieved an ATH price of 11.68679398493145 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CES?
CES saw an ATL price of 0.08422316231675472 USD.
What is the trading volume of CES?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CES is $ 144.84K USD.
Will CES go higher this year?
CES might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CES price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

