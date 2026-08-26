Zest Protocol Price Today

The live Zest Protocol (ZEST) price today is $ 0.14034, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.14034 per ZEST.

Zest Protocol currently ranks #478 by market capitalization at $ 20.49M, with a circulating supply of 146.00M ZEST. During the last 24 hours, ZEST traded between $ 0.13038 (low) and $ 0.1417 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.34848992379711663, while the all-time low was $ 0.05994971820123921.

In short-term performance, ZEST moved +0.92% in the last hour and -0.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 98.51K.

Zest Protocol (ZEST) Market Information

Rank No.478 Market Cap $ 20.49M$ 20.49M $ 20.49M Volume (24H) $ 98.51K$ 98.51K $ 98.51K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 140.34M$ 140.34M $ 140.34M Circulation Supply 146.00M 146.00M 146.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 14.60% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Zest Protocol is $ 20.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 98.51K. The circulating supply of ZEST is 146.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 140.34M.