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The live Zest Protocol price today is 0.14034 USD.ZEST market cap is 20,489,640 USD. Track real-time ZEST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Zest Protocol price today is 0.14034 USD.ZEST market cap is 20,489,640 USD. Track real-time ZEST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ZEST Official Website

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Zest Protocol Price(ZEST)

1 ZEST to USD Live Price:

$0.14034
$0.14034$0.14034
+0.24%1D
USD
Zest Protocol (ZEST) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:35:16 (UTC+8)

Zest Protocol Market Statistics

Zest Protocol price today is $ 0.14034, up 0.24% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.14034 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.13038 - $ 0.1417 USD
Market Capitalization$ 20.49M USD (rank #478)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 98.51K
Circulating Supply146.00M ZEST of 100,000,000,000 max supply (14.60%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 140.34M USD
All-Time High$ 0.34848992379711663 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:35:16

Zest Protocol Price Today

The live Zest Protocol (ZEST) price today is $ 0.14034, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.14034 per ZEST.

Zest Protocol currently ranks #478 by market capitalization at $ 20.49M, with a circulating supply of 146.00M ZEST. During the last 24 hours, ZEST traded between $ 0.13038 (low) and $ 0.1417 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.34848992379711663, while the all-time low was $ 0.05994971820123921.

In short-term performance, ZEST moved +0.92% in the last hour and -0.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 98.51K.

Zest Protocol (ZEST) Market Information

No.478

$ 20.49M
$ 20.49M$ 20.49M

$ 98.51K
$ 98.51K$ 98.51K

$ 140.34M
$ 140.34M$ 140.34M

146.00M
146.00M 146.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

14.60%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Zest Protocol is $ 20.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 98.51K. The circulating supply of ZEST is 146.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 140.34M.

Zest Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.13038
$ 0.13038$ 0.13038
24H Low
$ 0.1417
$ 0.1417$ 0.1417
24H High

$ 0.13038
$ 0.13038$ 0.13038

$ 0.1417
$ 0.1417$ 0.1417

$ 0.34848992379711663
$ 0.34848992379711663$ 0.34848992379711663

$ 0.05994971820123921
$ 0.05994971820123921$ 0.05994971820123921

+0.92%

+0.24%

-0.11%

-0.11%

Trade Zest Protocol (ZEST) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ZEST spot and futures markets, compare Zest Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZEST/USDT
$0.14034
$0.14034$0.14034
+0.27%
710.54K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Zest Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Zest Protocol (ZEST)

Zest Protocol is the leading Bitcoin lending protocol, enabling BTC holders to earn yield on their Bitcoin and borrow stablecoins against it. Zest Protocol is now building Bitcoin Collateral Vaults, the first lending market on Bitcoin L1 enabled by BitVM: BTC stays on the base layer while stablecoins are borrowed on EVM chains. Phase 1 launches with a guardian signer set. Phase 2 upgrades to fully trustless BTC-native verification via BitVM, removing every intermediary between collateral and credit.

Zest Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Zest Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Zest Protocol Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Zest Protocol (ZEST)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:35:16 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Zest Protocol

ZESTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ZEST with leverage. Explore ZESTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ZEST-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZEST
ZEST
USD
USD

1 ZEST = 0.14034 USD