Zest Protocol Price(ZEST)
Zest Protocol price today is $ 0.14034, up 0.24% in the last 24 hours.
The live Zest Protocol (ZEST) price today is $ 0.14034, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.14034 per ZEST.
Zest Protocol currently ranks #478 by market capitalization at $ 20.49M, with a circulating supply of 146.00M ZEST. During the last 24 hours, ZEST traded between $ 0.13038 (low) and $ 0.1417 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.34848992379711663, while the all-time low was $ 0.05994971820123921.
In short-term performance, ZEST moved +0.92% in the last hour and -0.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 98.51K.
No.478
14.60%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Zest Protocol is $ 20.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 98.51K. The circulating supply of ZEST is 146.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 140.34M.
+0.92%
+0.24%
-0.11%
-0.11%
Explore live ZEST spot and futures markets, compare Zest Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Zest Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Zest Protocol is the leading Bitcoin lending protocol, enabling BTC holders to earn yield on their Bitcoin and borrow stablecoins against it. Zest Protocol is now building Bitcoin Collateral Vaults, the first lending market on Bitcoin L1 enabled by BitVM: BTC stays on the base layer while stablecoins are borrowed on EVM chains. Phase 1 launches with a guardian signer set. Phase 2 upgrades to fully trustless BTC-native verification via BitVM, removing every intermediary between collateral and credit.
For a more in-depth understanding of Zest Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on ZEST with leverage. Explore ZESTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.