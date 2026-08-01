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The live Citrea price today is 0.008561 USD.CTR market cap is 10,273,200 USD. Track real-time CTR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Citrea price today is 0.008561 USD.CTR market cap is 10,273,200 USD. Track real-time CTR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Citrea Price(CTR)

1 CTR to USD Live Price:

$0.008561
$0.008561$0.008561
+0.91%1D
USD
Citrea (CTR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:31:19 (UTC+8)

Citrea Market Statistics

Citrea price today is $ 0.008561, up 0.91% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.008561 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.008419 - $ 0.009224 USD
Market Capitalization$ 10.27M USD (rank #823)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 67.18K
Circulating Supply1.20B CTR of 100,000,000,000 max supply (12.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 85.61M USD
All-Time High$ 0.04223207544534887 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:31:19

Citrea Price Today

The live Citrea (CTR) price today is $ 0.008561, with a 0.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current CTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.008561 per CTR.

Citrea currently ranks #823 by market capitalization at $ 10.27M, with a circulating supply of 1.20B CTR. During the last 24 hours, CTR traded between $ 0.008419 (low) and $ 0.009224 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04223207544534887, while the all-time low was $ 0.01177560785587951.

In short-term performance, CTR moved +0.75% in the last hour and +1.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.18K.

Citrea (CTR) Market Information

No.823

$ 10.27M
$ 10.27M$ 10.27M

$ 67.18K
$ 67.18K$ 67.18K

$ 85.61M
$ 85.61M$ 85.61M

1.20B
1.20B 1.20B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

12.00%

BASE

The current Market Cap of Citrea is $ 10.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.18K. The circulating supply of CTR is 1.20B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 85.61M.

Citrea Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.008419
$ 0.008419$ 0.008419
24H Low
$ 0.009224
$ 0.009224$ 0.009224
24H High

$ 0.008419
$ 0.008419$ 0.008419

$ 0.009224
$ 0.009224$ 0.009224

$ 0.04223207544534887
$ 0.04223207544534887$ 0.04223207544534887

$ 0.01177560785587951
$ 0.01177560785587951$ 0.01177560785587951

+0.75%

+0.91%

+1.25%

+1.25%

Trade Citrea (CTR) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CTR spot and futures markets, compare Citrea trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CTR/USDT
$0.008564
$0.008564$0.008564
+0.85%
7.74M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Citrea: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Citrea (CTR)

Citrea is the first ZK rollup that settles directly on Bitcoin, verifies zero-knowledge proofs on-chain through BitVM, and preserves Bitcoin-level security while enabling fully programmable smart contracts through its in-house Type 2 zkEVM. The platform fosters a composable ecosystem of Bitcoin applications (₿apps) and features a compliant stablecoin, ctUSD, issued by MoonPay, alongside the first trust-minimized BTC bridge, Clementine.

Citrea Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Citrea, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Citrea Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Citrea (CTR)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:31:19 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Citrea

CTRUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CTR with leverage. Explore CTRUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CTR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CTR
CTR
USD
USD

1 CTR = 0.008561 USD