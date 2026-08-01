Citrea Price Today

The live Citrea (CTR) price today is $ 0.008561, with a 0.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current CTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.008561 per CTR.

Citrea currently ranks #823 by market capitalization at $ 10.27M, with a circulating supply of 1.20B CTR. During the last 24 hours, CTR traded between $ 0.008419 (low) and $ 0.009224 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04223207544534887, while the all-time low was $ 0.01177560785587951.

In short-term performance, CTR moved +0.75% in the last hour and +1.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.18K.

Citrea (CTR) Market Information

Rank No.823 Market Cap $ 10.27M$ 10.27M $ 10.27M Volume (24H) $ 67.18K$ 67.18K $ 67.18K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 85.61M$ 85.61M $ 85.61M Circulation Supply 1.20B 1.20B 1.20B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 12.00% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Citrea is $ 10.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.18K. The circulating supply of CTR is 1.20B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 85.61M.