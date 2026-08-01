Arowana Price Today

The live Arowana (ARW) price today is $ 0.01262, with a 5.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01262 per ARW.

Arowana currently ranks #1482 by market capitalization at $ 289.13K, with a circulating supply of 22.91M ARW. During the last 24 hours, ARW traded between $ 0.0125 (low) and $ 0.02818 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.64117077383144114, while the all-time low was $ 0.00042502591606823.

In short-term performance, ARW moved -4.62% in the last hour and -71.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.20K.

Arowana (ARW) Market Information

Rank No.1482 Market Cap $ 289.13K$ 289.13K $ 289.13K Volume (24H) $ 13.20K$ 13.20K $ 13.20K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.31M$ 6.31M $ 6.31M Circulation Supply 22.91M 22.91M 22.91M Max Supply 500,000,000 500,000,000 500,000,000 Total Supply 500,000,000 500,000,000 500,000,000 Circulation Rate 4.58% Public Blockchain ARB

The current Market Cap of Arowana is $ 289.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.20K. The circulating supply of ARW is 22.91M, with a total supply of 500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.31M.