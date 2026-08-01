Arowana Price(ARW)
Arowana price today is $ 0.01262, down 5.68% in the last 24 hours.
The live Arowana (ARW) price today is $ 0.01262, with a 5.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01262 per ARW.
Arowana currently ranks #1482 by market capitalization at $ 289.13K, with a circulating supply of 22.91M ARW. During the last 24 hours, ARW traded between $ 0.0125 (low) and $ 0.02818 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.64117077383144114, while the all-time low was $ 0.00042502591606823.
In short-term performance, ARW moved -4.62% in the last hour and -71.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.20K.
No.1482
4.58%
ARB
The current Market Cap of Arowana is $ 289.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.20K. The circulating supply of ARW is 22.91M, with a total supply of 500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.31M.
-4.62%
-5.68%
-71.12%
-71.12%
ARW (Arrow) is a digital asset that operates on its own native blockchain. The primary purpose of ARW is to facilitate fast, secure, and low-cost transactions across the globe. It employs a unique consensus mechanism known as Proof of Randomness (PoR), which aims to ensure fair and equitable participation in the network. The ARW token is used within the Arrow ecosystem for transaction fees and as a reward for miners who validate transactions and add them to the blockchain. Arrow's focus on privacy and security, along with its innovative consensus mechanism, positions it as a unique offering in the crowded field of cryptocurrencies.
Explore live ARW spot and futures markets, compare Arowana trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Arowana: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
A perfect combination of RWA and DeFi. Provides all financial services such as gold trading and lending from Web2 on a Web3 platform. The entire project is divided into two areas : AGT and ARW. AGT is a gold-backed token issued to users based on the amount of physical gold they deposit. Users can engage in various activities on the platform, such as using AGT as collatoral to borrow USDT. ARW is a token used across the entire project ecosystem - for operations, rewards, service fees, governance, and more. It plays a key role in guiding the direction of the ecosystem and supporting its usage, activities and participation. In other words, within the project platform, AGT, and ARW are core components that address various existing issues in the current market and present a new paradigm for RWA and DeFi. In summary, the project aims to provide a completely new paradigm for RWA and DeFi, solving the disconnectionin the current market between digital infrastructure and real-world assets, and addressing the limitations of both existing Web2 and Web3 models.
For a more in-depth understanding of Arowana, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on ARW with leverage. Explore ARWUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.