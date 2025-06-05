NEXPACE Logo

NEXPACE (NXPC) Live Price Chart

$1.3073
$1.3073
-8.05%(1D)

NXPC Live Price Data & Information

The current price of NEXPACE (NXPC) today is 1.3062 USD with a current market cap of $ 229.12M USD. NXPC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NEXPACE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.49M USD
- NEXPACE price change within the day is -8.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 175.41M USD

Get real-time price updates of the NXPC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NXPC price information.

NXPC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of NEXPACE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.114451-8.05%
30 Days$ +1.2062+1,206.20%
60 Days$ +1.2062+1,206.20%
90 Days$ +1.2062+1,206.20%
NEXPACE Price Change Today

Today, NXPC recorded a change of $ -0.114451 (-8.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.

NEXPACE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.2062 (+1,206.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

NEXPACE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NXPC saw a change of $ +1.2062 (+1,206.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

NEXPACE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.2062 (+1,206.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NXPC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of NEXPACE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.3062
$ 1.3062

$ 1.4846
$ 1.4846

$ 3.8563
$ 3.8563

-1.01%

-8.05%

-28.35%

NXPC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 229.12M
$ 229.12M

$ 7.49M
$ 7.49M

175.41M
175.41M

What is NEXPACE (NXPC)

NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.

NEXPACE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NEXPACE investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NXPC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about NEXPACE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NEXPACE buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NEXPACE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NEXPACE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NXPC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NEXPACE price prediction page.

NEXPACE Price History

Tracing NXPC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NXPC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NEXPACE price history page.

How to buy NEXPACE (NXPC)

Looking for how to buy NEXPACE? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NEXPACE on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NXPC to Local Currencies

1 NXPC to VND
34,372.653
1 NXPC to AUD
A$1.998486
1 NXPC to GBP
0.953526
1 NXPC to EUR
1.136394
1 NXPC to USD
$1.3062
1 NXPC to MYR
RM5.512164
1 NXPC to TRY
51.385908
1 NXPC to JPY
¥186.969468
1 NXPC to RUB
103.542474
1 NXPC to INR
112.045836
1 NXPC to IDR
Rp21,413.111328
1 NXPC to KRW
1,774.720878
1 NXPC to PHP
72.650844
1 NXPC to EGP
￡E.64.865892
1 NXPC to BRL
R$7.353906
1 NXPC to CAD
C$1.776432
1 NXPC to BDT
159.539268
1 NXPC to NGN
2,053.764384
1 NXPC to UAH
54.115866
1 NXPC to VES
Bs126.7014
1 NXPC to PKR
Rs368.3484
1 NXPC to KZT
666.42324
1 NXPC to THB
฿42.4515
1 NXPC to TWD
NT$39.05538
1 NXPC to AED
د.إ4.793754
1 NXPC to CHF
Fr1.058022
1 NXPC to HKD
HK$10.240608
1 NXPC to MAD
.د.م12.003978
1 NXPC to MXN
$25.07904

NEXPACE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NEXPACE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official NEXPACE Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEXPACE

$1.3062
