NatGold Digital Price(NATG)
NatGold Digital price today is $ 2,748.5, unchanged over the last 24 hours.
The live NatGold Digital (NATG) price today is $ 2,748.5, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NATG to USD conversion rate is $ 2,748.5 per NATG.
NatGold Digital currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- NATG. During the last 24 hours, NATG traded between $ 2,748 (low) and $ 2,828.5 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, NATG moved 0.00% in the last hour and +9.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.25K.
ETH
The current Market Cap of NatGold Digital is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.25K. The circulating supply of NATG is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.
0.00%
0.00%
+9.11%
+9.11%
Explore live NATG spot and futures markets, compare NatGold Digital trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for NatGold Digital: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
NatGold (NATG) provides digital exposure to NatGold Certified Resources remaining securely within Mother Nature’s Vault. At minting, each NATG references one troy ounce of NatGold Certified Resources confirmed through independent technical reports and NatGold’s certification process. NATG provides digital exposure to gold without the storage, vaulting and transportation requirements associated with physical gold. Target users include individuals seeking digital gold exposure, participants interested in blockchain-based real-world assets, and owners of qualifying mineral rights seeking to commercialize NatGold Certified Resources through NatGold’s digital mining process.
For a more in-depth understanding of NatGold Digital, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on NATG with leverage. Explore NATGUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.