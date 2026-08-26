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The live NatGold Digital price today is 2,748.5 USD.NATG market cap is -- USD. Track real-time NATG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live NatGold Digital price today is 2,748.5 USD.NATG market cap is -- USD. Track real-time NATG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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NatGold Digital Logo

NatGold Digital Price(NATG)

1 NATG to USD Live Price:

$2,748.5
$2,748.5$2,748.5
0.00%1D
USD
NatGold Digital (NATG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:06:09 (UTC+8)

NatGold Digital Market Statistics

NatGold Digital price today is $ 2,748.5, unchanged over the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 2,748.5 USD
24-Hour Range$ 2,748 - $ 2,828.5 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 18.25K
Circulating Supply-- NATG of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation-- USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:06:09

NatGold Digital Price Today

The live NatGold Digital (NATG) price today is $ 2,748.5, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NATG to USD conversion rate is $ 2,748.5 per NATG.

NatGold Digital currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- NATG. During the last 24 hours, NATG traded between $ 2,748 (low) and $ 2,828.5 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, NATG moved 0.00% in the last hour and +9.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.25K.

NatGold Digital (NATG) Market Information

--
----

$ 18.25K
$ 18.25K$ 18.25K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

ETH

The current Market Cap of NatGold Digital is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.25K. The circulating supply of NATG is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

NatGold Digital Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 2,748
$ 2,748$ 2,748
24H Low
$ 2,828.5
$ 2,828.5$ 2,828.5
24H High

$ 2,748
$ 2,748$ 2,748

$ 2,828.5
$ 2,828.5$ 2,828.5

--
----

--
----

0.00%

0.00%

+9.11%

+9.11%

Trade NatGold Digital (NATG) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live NATG spot and futures markets, compare NatGold Digital trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NATG/USDT
$2,748.5
$2,748.5$2,748.5
0.00%
6.57 (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for NatGold Digital: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is NatGold Digital (NATG)

NatGold (NATG) provides digital exposure to NatGold Certified Resources remaining securely within Mother Nature’s Vault. At minting, each NATG references one troy ounce of NatGold Certified Resources confirmed through independent technical reports and NatGold’s certification process. NATG provides digital exposure to gold without the storage, vaulting and transportation requirements associated with physical gold. Target users include individuals seeking digital gold exposure, participants interested in blockchain-based real-world assets, and owners of qualifying mineral rights seeking to commercialize NatGold Certified Resources through NatGold’s digital mining process.

NatGold Digital Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NatGold Digital, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official NatGold Digital Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About NatGold Digital (NATG)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:06:09 (UTC+8)

Explore More about NatGold Digital

NATGUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on NATG with leverage. Explore NATGUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NATG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NATG
NATG
USD
USD

1 NATG = 2,748.5 USD