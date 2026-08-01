CKUSDT Price Today

The live CKUSDT (CKUSDT) price today is $ 1, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CKUSDT to USD conversion rate is $ 1 per CKUSDT.

CKUSDT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- CKUSDT. During the last 24 hours, CKUSDT traded between $ 0.9992 (low) and $ 1.0008 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CKUSDT moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.26K.

CKUSDT (CKUSDT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 53.26K$ 53.26K $ 53.26K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain CKUSDT

The current Market Cap of CKUSDT is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.26K. The circulating supply of CKUSDT is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.