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The live CKUSDT price today is 1 USD.CKUSDT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time CKUSDT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live CKUSDT price today is 1 USD.CKUSDT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time CKUSDT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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CKUSDT Price Info

What is CKUSDT

CKUSDT Whitepaper

CKUSDT Official Website

CKUSDT Tokenomics

CKUSDT Price Forecast

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CKUSDT Price(CKUSDT)

1 CKUSDT to USD Live Price:

$1
$1$1
0.00%1D
USD
CKUSDT (CKUSDT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:11:29 (UTC+8)

CKUSDT Market Statistics

CKUSDT price today is $ 1, unchanged over the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 1 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.9992 - $ 1.0008 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 53.26K
Circulating Supply-- CKUSDT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation-- USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:11:29

CKUSDT Price Today

The live CKUSDT (CKUSDT) price today is $ 1, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CKUSDT to USD conversion rate is $ 1 per CKUSDT.

CKUSDT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- CKUSDT. During the last 24 hours, CKUSDT traded between $ 0.9992 (low) and $ 1.0008 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CKUSDT moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.26K.

CKUSDT (CKUSDT) Market Information

--
----

$ 53.26K
$ 53.26K$ 53.26K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

CKUSDT

The current Market Cap of CKUSDT is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.26K. The circulating supply of CKUSDT is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

CKUSDT Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.9992
$ 0.9992$ 0.9992
24H Low
$ 1.0008
$ 1.0008$ 1.0008
24H High

$ 0.9992
$ 0.9992$ 0.9992

$ 1.0008
$ 1.0008$ 1.0008

--
----

--
----

0.00%

0.00%

+0.01%

+0.01%

Trade CKUSDT (CKUSDT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CKUSDT spot and futures markets, compare CKUSDT trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CKUSDT/USDT
$1
$1$1
-0.02%
53.33K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for CKUSDT: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is CKUSDT (CKUSDT)

Backed 1:1 by ERC-20 compliant USDT token on the Ethereum mainnet, Chain-Key USDT is built on the Internet Computer and secured by advanced cryptography that enables direct interaction with the Ethereum network. Just like other chain-key tokens such as ckBTC and ckETH (and other ckERC20tokens), ckUSDT does not rely on bridges, wrapping contracts, or custodians that can fail or be exploited. It benefits users with fast, low-fee transactions, seamless app integrations, and full control over their funds, without giving them to a third party.

CKUSDT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CKUSDT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CKUSDT Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About CKUSDT (CKUSDT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:11:29 (UTC+8)

Explore More about CKUSDT

CKUSDTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CKUSDT with leverage. Explore CKUSDTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CKUSDT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CKUSDT
CKUSDT
USD
USD

1 CKUSDT = 1 USD