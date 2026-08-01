AEON Price Today

The live AEON (AEON) price today is $ 0.05507, with a 0.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current AEON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05507 per AEON.

AEON currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 10.35M, with a circulating supply of 188.00M AEON. During the last 24 hours, AEON traded between $ 0.05406 (low) and $ 0.05956 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AEON moved -0.02% in the last hour and -41.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 199.10K.

AEON (AEON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.35M$ 10.35M $ 10.35M Volume (24H) $ 199.10K$ 199.10K $ 199.10K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 55.07M$ 55.07M $ 55.07M Circulation Supply 188.00M 188.00M 188.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 18.80% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of AEON is $ 10.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 199.10K. The circulating supply of AEON is 188.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.07M.