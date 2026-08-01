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The live AEON price today is 0.05507 USD.AEON market cap is 10,353,160 USD. Track real-time AEON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live AEON price today is 0.05507 USD.AEON market cap is 10,353,160 USD. Track real-time AEON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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AEON Price Info

What is AEON

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AEON Price(AEON)

1 AEON to USD Live Price:

$0.05502
$0.05502$0.05502
+0.73%1D
USD
AEON (AEON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:48:59 (UTC+8)

AEON Market Statistics

AEON price today is $ 0.05507, up 0.73% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.05507 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.05406 - $ 0.05956 USD
Market Capitalization$ 10.35M USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 199.10K
Circulating Supply188.00M AEON of 100,000,000,000 max supply (18.80%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 55.07M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:48:59

AEON Price Today

The live AEON (AEON) price today is $ 0.05507, with a 0.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current AEON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05507 per AEON.

AEON currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 10.35M, with a circulating supply of 188.00M AEON. During the last 24 hours, AEON traded between $ 0.05406 (low) and $ 0.05956 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AEON moved -0.02% in the last hour and -41.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 199.10K.

AEON (AEON) Market Information

$ 10.35M
$ 10.35M$ 10.35M

$ 199.10K
$ 199.10K$ 199.10K

$ 55.07M
$ 55.07M$ 55.07M

188.00M
188.00M 188.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

18.80%

BSC

The current Market Cap of AEON is $ 10.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 199.10K. The circulating supply of AEON is 188.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.07M.

AEON Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.05406
$ 0.05406$ 0.05406
24H Low
$ 0.05956
$ 0.05956$ 0.05956
24H High

$ 0.05406
$ 0.05406$ 0.05406

$ 0.05956
$ 0.05956$ 0.05956

--
----

--
----

-0.02%

+0.73%

-41.16%

-41.16%

Trade AEON (AEON) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live AEON spot and futures markets, compare AEON trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AEON/USDT
$0.05502
$0.05502$0.05502
+0.86%
3.53M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for AEON: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is AEON (AEON)

AEON is building a universal crypto settlement middleware designed for the future of Massive Crypto Adoption.

AEON Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AEON, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AEON Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About AEON (AEON)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:48:59 (UTC+8)

Explore More about AEON

AEONUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on AEON with leverage. Explore AEONUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AEON-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AEON
AEON
USD
USD

1 AEON = 0.05507 USD