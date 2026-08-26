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The live OneFootball Credits price today is 0.008711 USD.OFC market cap is 1,404,863.65037 USD. Track real-time OFC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live OneFootball Credits price today is 0.008711 USD.OFC market cap is 1,404,863.65037 USD. Track real-time OFC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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OneFootball Credits Logo

OneFootball Credits Price(OFC)

1 OFC to USD Live Price:

$0.008711
$0.008711$0.008711
-2.04%1D
USD
OneFootball Credits (OFC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:24:22 (UTC+8)

OneFootball Credits Market Statistics

OneFootball Credits price today is $ 0.008711, down 2.04% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.008711 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.008566 - $ 0.009098 USD
Market Capitalization$ 1.40M USD (rank #1206)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 77.39K
Circulating Supply161.27M OFC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (16.12%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 8.71M USD
All-Time High$ 0.16999156779626742 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:24:22

OneFootball Credits Price Today

The live OneFootball Credits (OFC) price today is $ 0.008711, with a 2.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current OFC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.008711 per OFC.

OneFootball Credits currently ranks #1206 by market capitalization at $ 1.40M, with a circulating supply of 161.27M OFC. During the last 24 hours, OFC traded between $ 0.008566 (low) and $ 0.009098 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.16999156779626742, while the all-time low was $ 0.03056012837247884.

In short-term performance, OFC moved +1.06% in the last hour and -5.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 77.39K.

OneFootball Credits (OFC) Market Information

No.1206

$ 1.40M
$ 1.40M$ 1.40M

$ 77.39K
$ 77.39K$ 77.39K

$ 8.71M
$ 8.71M$ 8.71M

161.27M
161.27M 161.27M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

16.12%

BASE

The current Market Cap of OneFootball Credits is $ 1.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 77.39K. The circulating supply of OFC is 161.27M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.71M.

OneFootball Credits Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.008566
$ 0.008566$ 0.008566
24H Low
$ 0.009098
$ 0.009098$ 0.009098
24H High

$ 0.008566
$ 0.008566$ 0.008566

$ 0.009098
$ 0.009098$ 0.009098

$ 0.16999156779626742
$ 0.16999156779626742$ 0.16999156779626742

$ 0.03056012837247884
$ 0.03056012837247884$ 0.03056012837247884

+1.06%

-2.04%

-5.84%

-5.84%

Trade OneFootball Credits (OFC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live OFC spot and futures markets, compare OneFootball Credits trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OFC/USDT
$0.008718
$0.008718$0.008718
-1.98%
8.71M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for OneFootball Credits: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is OneFootball Credits (OFC)

OneFootball Credits ($OFC) is the token powering OneFootball’s football fan economy. Founded in 2008, OneFootball is a leading global football media platform. Now expanding beyond media, OneFootball Club introduces FanPass, an onchain fan identity system that lets clubs and brands recognize and reward fan engagement. With $OFC, OneFootball aims to turn 3.5 billion fans into active participants in a global self-sustaining fan economy.

OneFootball Credits Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OneFootball Credits, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official OneFootball Credits Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About OneFootball Credits (OFC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:24:22 (UTC+8)

Explore More about OneFootball Credits

OFCUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on OFC with leverage. Explore OFCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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OFC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OFC
OFC
USD
USD

1 OFC = 0.008711 USD