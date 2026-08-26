The live OneFootball Credits (OFC) price today is $ 0.008711, with a 2.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current OFC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.008711 per OFC.

OneFootball Credits currently ranks #1206 by market capitalization at $ 1.40M, with a circulating supply of 161.27M OFC. During the last 24 hours, OFC traded between $ 0.008566 (low) and $ 0.009098 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.16999156779626742, while the all-time low was $ 0.03056012837247884.

In short-term performance, OFC moved +1.06% in the last hour and -5.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 77.39K.

OneFootball Credits (OFC) Market Information

Rank No.1206 Market Cap $ 1.40M$ 1.40M $ 1.40M Volume (24H) $ 77.39K$ 77.39K $ 77.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.71M$ 8.71M $ 8.71M Circulation Supply 161.27M 161.27M 161.27M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 16.12% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of OneFootball Credits is $ 1.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 77.39K. The circulating supply of OFC is 161.27M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.71M.