Concordium Price(CCD)
Concordium price today is $ 0.003604, down 0.22% in the last 24 hours.
The live Concordium (CCD) price today is $ 0.003604, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current CCD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003604 per CCD.
Concordium currently ranks #373 by market capitalization at $ 45.46M, with a circulating supply of 12.61B CCD. During the last 24 hours, CCD traded between $ 0.003586 (low) and $ 0.004238 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08744871982689628, while the all-time low was $ 0.00256933168953366.
In short-term performance, CCD moved +0.02% in the last hour and +5.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.05K.
No.373
CCD
The current Market Cap of Concordium is $ 45.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.05K. The circulating supply of CCD is 12.61B, with a total supply of 14518117595.418181. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.32M.
+0.02%
-0.22%
+5.50%
+5.50%
Concordium is an AI infrastructure for the agentic economy powered by a purpose-built, regulatory-grade blockchain with identity and trust built into the protocol. When an AI agent acts autonomously, the counterparty needs assurance that a verified human authorised it. Concordium delivers that assurance at the infrastructure level. The only platform where verified humans and verified AI agents operate on the same identity layer. The Concordium infrastructure hosts a ERC-8004-compatible Agent Registry, Protocol-Level Locks for trustless agent-to-agent custody, x402 pay-per-call payments, Sponsored Transactions for gasless agent operations, and cross-chain identity verification via MCP and A2A. Designed by world-renowned cryptographers and trusted by enterprises, agent networks, and developers worldwide.
Explore live CCD spot and futures markets, compare Concordium trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Concordium: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Concordium is an AI infrastructure for the agentic economy powered by a purpose-built, regulatory-grade blockchain with identity and trust built into the protocol. When an AI agent acts autonomously, the counterparty needs assurance that a verified human authorised it. Concordium delivers that assurance at the infrastructure level. The only platform where verified humans and verified AI agents operate on the same identity layer. The Concordium infrastructure hosts a ERC-8004-compatible Agent Registry, Protocol-Level Locks for trustless agent-to-agent custody, x402 pay-per-call payments, Sponsored Transactions for gasless agent operations, and cross-chain identity verification via MCP and A2A. Designed by world-renowned cryptographers and trusted by enterprises, agent networks, and developers worldwide.
For a more in-depth understanding of Concordium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on CCD with leverage. Explore CCDUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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