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The live Concordium price today is 0.003604 USD.CCD market cap is 45,458,246.053671455512 USD. Track real-time CCD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Concordium price today is 0.003604 USD.CCD market cap is 45,458,246.053671455512 USD. Track real-time CCD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Concordium Price(CCD)

1 CCD to USD Live Price:

$0.003604
$0.003604$0.003604
-0.22%1D
USD
Concordium (CCD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:03:11 (UTC+8)

Concordium Market Statistics

Concordium price today is $ 0.003604, down 0.22% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.003604 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.003586 - $ 0.004238 USD
Market Capitalization$ 45.46M USD (rank #373)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 67.05K
Circulating Supply12.61B CCD of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 52.32M USD
All-Time High$ 0.08744871982689628 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:03:11

Concordium Price Today

The live Concordium (CCD) price today is $ 0.003604, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current CCD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003604 per CCD.

Concordium currently ranks #373 by market capitalization at $ 45.46M, with a circulating supply of 12.61B CCD. During the last 24 hours, CCD traded between $ 0.003586 (low) and $ 0.004238 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08744871982689628, while the all-time low was $ 0.00256933168953366.

In short-term performance, CCD moved +0.02% in the last hour and +5.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.05K.

Concordium (CCD) Market Information

No.373

$ 45.46M
$ 45.46M$ 45.46M

$ 67.05K
$ 67.05K$ 67.05K

$ 52.32M
$ 52.32M$ 52.32M

12.61B
12.61B 12.61B

14,518,117,595.418181
14,518,117,595.418181 14,518,117,595.418181

CCD

The current Market Cap of Concordium is $ 45.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.05K. The circulating supply of CCD is 12.61B, with a total supply of 14518117595.418181. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.32M.

Concordium Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.003586
$ 0.003586$ 0.003586
24H Low
$ 0.004238
$ 0.004238$ 0.004238
24H High

$ 0.003586
$ 0.003586$ 0.003586

$ 0.004238
$ 0.004238$ 0.004238

$ 0.08744871982689628
$ 0.08744871982689628$ 0.08744871982689628

$ 0.00256933168953366
$ 0.00256933168953366$ 0.00256933168953366

+0.02%

-0.22%

+5.50%

+5.50%

About Concordium

Concordium is an AI infrastructure for the agentic economy powered by a purpose-built, regulatory-grade blockchain with identity and trust built into the protocol. When an AI agent acts autonomously, the counterparty needs assurance that a verified human authorised it. Concordium delivers that assurance at the infrastructure level. The only platform where verified humans and verified AI agents operate on the same identity layer. The Concordium infrastructure hosts a ERC-8004-compatible Agent Registry, Protocol-Level Locks for trustless agent-to-agent custody, x402 pay-per-call payments, Sponsored Transactions for gasless agent operations, and cross-chain identity verification via MCP and A2A. Designed by world-renowned cryptographers and trusted by enterprises, agent networks, and developers worldwide.

Trade Concordium (CCD) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CCD spot and futures markets, compare Concordium trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CCD/USDT
$0.003603
$0.003603$0.003603
-0.22%
17.21M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Concordium: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Concordium (CCD)

Concordium is an AI infrastructure for the agentic economy powered by a purpose-built, regulatory-grade blockchain with identity and trust built into the protocol. When an AI agent acts autonomously, the counterparty needs assurance that a verified human authorised it. Concordium delivers that assurance at the infrastructure level. The only platform where verified humans and verified AI agents operate on the same identity layer. The Concordium infrastructure hosts a ERC-8004-compatible Agent Registry, Protocol-Level Locks for trustless agent-to-agent custody, x402 pay-per-call payments, Sponsored Transactions for gasless agent operations, and cross-chain identity verification via MCP and A2A. Designed by world-renowned cryptographers and trusted by enterprises, agent networks, and developers worldwide.

Concordium Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Concordium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Concordium Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Concordium (CCD)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:03:11 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Concordium

CCDUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CCD with leverage. Explore CCDUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CCD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CCD
CCD
USD
USD

1 CCD = 0.003604 USD