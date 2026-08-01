Concordium Price Today

The live Concordium (CCD) price today is $ 0.003604, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current CCD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003604 per CCD.

Concordium currently ranks #373 by market capitalization at $ 45.46M, with a circulating supply of 12.61B CCD. During the last 24 hours, CCD traded between $ 0.003586 (low) and $ 0.004238 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08744871982689628, while the all-time low was $ 0.00256933168953366.

In short-term performance, CCD moved +0.02% in the last hour and +5.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.05K.

Concordium (CCD) Market Information

Rank No.373 Market Cap $ 45.46M$ 45.46M $ 45.46M Volume (24H) $ 67.05K$ 67.05K $ 67.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 52.32M$ 52.32M $ 52.32M Circulation Supply 12.61B 12.61B 12.61B Total Supply 14,518,117,595.418181 14,518,117,595.418181 14,518,117,595.418181 Public Blockchain CCD

The current Market Cap of Concordium is $ 45.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.05K. The circulating supply of CCD is 12.61B, with a total supply of 14518117595.418181. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.32M.