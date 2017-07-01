Tezos Price Today

The live Tezos (XTZ) price today is $ 0.2248, with a 2.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current XTZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2248 per XTZ.

Tezos currently ranks #115 by market capitalization at $ 244.55M, with a circulating supply of 1.09B XTZ. During the last 24 hours, XTZ traded between $ 0.2221 (low) and $ 0.2362 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.17544816177055298, while the all-time low was $ 0.22509822175007219.

In short-term performance, XTZ moved 0.00% in the last hour and +13.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.76K.

Tezos (XTZ) Market Information

Rank No.115 Market Cap $ 244.55M$ 244.55M $ 244.55M Volume (24H) $ 57.76K$ 57.76K $ 57.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 249.05M$ 249.05M $ 249.05M Circulation Supply 1.09B 1.09B 1.09B Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,107,859,255.153872 1,107,859,255.153872 1,107,859,255.153872 Market Share 0.01% Issue Date 2017-07-01 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.47$ 0.47 $ 0.47 Public Blockchain XTZ

The current Market Cap of Tezos is $ 244.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.76K. The circulating supply of XTZ is 1.09B, with a total supply of 1107859255.153872. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 249.05M.