Tezos Price(XTZ)
Tezos price today is $ 0.2248, down 2.64% in the last 24 hours.
The live Tezos (XTZ) price today is $ 0.2248, with a 2.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current XTZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2248 per XTZ.
Tezos currently ranks #115 by market capitalization at $ 244.55M, with a circulating supply of 1.09B XTZ. During the last 24 hours, XTZ traded between $ 0.2221 (low) and $ 0.2362 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.17544816177055298, while the all-time low was $ 0.22509822175007219.
In short-term performance, XTZ moved 0.00% in the last hour and +13.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.76K.
No.115
0.01%
2017-07-01 00:00:00
XTZ
The current Market Cap of Tezos is $ 244.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.76K. The circulating supply of XTZ is 1.09B, with a total supply of 1107859255.153872. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 249.05M.
0.00%
-2.64%
+13.30%
+13.30%
Tezos (XTZ) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain network that can execute peer-to-peer transactions and serve as a platform for deploying smart contracts. The network is designed to offer the 'self-amendment' ability, which allows it to upgrade itself without having to split or fork the network into two different blockchains. This feature aims to improve the protocol's long-term upgradability, security, and performance. Tezos' consensus mechanism is a unique form of delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS), where token holders participate in network upgrades by voting. The network's native cryptocurrency, XTZ, is used for transaction fees and for staking, a process that helps secure the network and participate in its governance.
Explore live XTZ spot and futures markets, compare Tezos trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Tezos: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve by upgrading itself. Stakeholders govern upgrades to the core protocol, including upgrades to the amendment process itself.
For a more in-depth understanding of Tezos, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on XTZ with leverage. Explore XTZUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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