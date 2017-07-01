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The live Tezos price today is 0.2248 USD.XTZ market cap is 244,553,985.310228856 USD. Track real-time XTZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Tezos price today is 0.2248 USD.XTZ market cap is 244,553,985.310228856 USD. Track real-time XTZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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XTZ Whitepaper

XTZ Official Website

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Tezos Price(XTZ)

1 XTZ to USD Live Price:

$0.2248
$0.2248$0.2248
-2.64%1D
USD
Tezos (XTZ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:27:52 (UTC+8)

Tezos Market Statistics

Tezos price today is $ 0.2248, down 2.64% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.2248 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.2221 - $ 0.2362 USD
Market Capitalization$ 244.55M USD (rank #115)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 57.76K
Circulating Supply1.09B XTZ of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 249.05M USD
All-Time High$ 9.17544816177055298 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:27:52

Tezos Price Today

The live Tezos (XTZ) price today is $ 0.2248, with a 2.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current XTZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2248 per XTZ.

Tezos currently ranks #115 by market capitalization at $ 244.55M, with a circulating supply of 1.09B XTZ. During the last 24 hours, XTZ traded between $ 0.2221 (low) and $ 0.2362 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.17544816177055298, while the all-time low was $ 0.22509822175007219.

In short-term performance, XTZ moved 0.00% in the last hour and +13.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.76K.

Tezos (XTZ) Market Information

No.115

$ 244.55M
$ 244.55M$ 244.55M

$ 57.76K
$ 57.76K$ 57.76K

$ 249.05M
$ 249.05M$ 249.05M

1.09B
1.09B 1.09B

--
----

1,107,859,255.153872
1,107,859,255.153872 1,107,859,255.153872

0.01%

2017-07-01 00:00:00

$ 0.47
$ 0.47$ 0.47

XTZ

The current Market Cap of Tezos is $ 244.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.76K. The circulating supply of XTZ is 1.09B, with a total supply of 1107859255.153872. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 249.05M.

Tezos Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2221
$ 0.2221$ 0.2221
24H Low
$ 0.2362
$ 0.2362$ 0.2362
24H High

$ 0.2221
$ 0.2221$ 0.2221

$ 0.2362
$ 0.2362$ 0.2362

$ 9.17544816177055298
$ 9.17544816177055298$ 9.17544816177055298

$ 0.22509822175007219
$ 0.22509822175007219$ 0.22509822175007219

0.00%

-2.64%

+13.30%

+13.30%

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain network that can execute peer-to-peer transactions and serve as a platform for deploying smart contracts. The network is designed to offer the 'self-amendment' ability, which allows it to upgrade itself without having to split or fork the network into two different blockchains. This feature aims to improve the protocol's long-term upgradability, security, and performance. Tezos' consensus mechanism is a unique form of delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS), where token holders participate in network upgrades by voting. The network's native cryptocurrency, XTZ, is used for transaction fees and for staking, a process that helps secure the network and participate in its governance.

Trade Tezos (XTZ) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live XTZ spot and futures markets, compare Tezos trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XTZ/USDT
$0.2241
$0.2241$0.2241
-3.02%
250.63K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Tezos: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Tezos (XTZ)

Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve by upgrading itself. Stakeholders govern upgrades to the core protocol, including upgrades to the amendment process itself.

Whitepaper

Tezos Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Tezos, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Tezos Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Tezos (XTZ)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:27:52 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Tezos

XTZUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on XTZ with leverage. Explore XTZUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XTZ-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XTZ
XTZ
USD
USD

1 XTZ = 0.2248 USD