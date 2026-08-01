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The live Maverick Protocol price today is 0.010469 USD.MAV market cap is 9,724,367.84802960392689 USD. Track real-time MAV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Maverick Protocol price today is 0.010469 USD.MAV market cap is 9,724,367.84802960392689 USD. Track real-time MAV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Maverick Protocol Logo

Maverick Protocol Price(MAV)

1 MAV to USD Live Price:

$0.01045
$0.01045$0.01045
-1.42%1D
USD
Maverick Protocol (MAV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:45:33 (UTC+8)

Maverick Protocol Market Statistics

Maverick Protocol price today is $ 0.010469, down 1.42% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.010469 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.010438 - $ 0.010972 USD
Market Capitalization$ 9.72M USD (rank #979)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 57.75K
Circulating Supply928.87M MAV of 100,000,000,000 max supply (46.44%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 20.94M USD
All-Time High$ 0.8216374158381008 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:45:33

Maverick Protocol Price Today

The live Maverick Protocol (MAV) price today is $ 0.010469, with a 1.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.010469 per MAV.

Maverick Protocol currently ranks #979 by market capitalization at $ 9.72M, with a circulating supply of 928.87M MAV. During the last 24 hours, MAV traded between $ 0.010438 (low) and $ 0.010972 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.8216374158381008, while the all-time low was $ 0.00983265337481534.

In short-term performance, MAV moved -1.04% in the last hour and +13.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.75K.

Maverick Protocol (MAV) Market Information

No.979

$ 9.72M
$ 9.72M$ 9.72M

$ 57.75K
$ 57.75K$ 57.75K

$ 20.94M
$ 20.94M$ 20.94M

928.87M
928.87M 928.87M

2,000,000,000
2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000

2,000,000,000
2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000

46.44%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Maverick Protocol is $ 9.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.75K. The circulating supply of MAV is 928.87M, with a total supply of 2000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.94M.

Maverick Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.010438
$ 0.010438$ 0.010438
24H Low
$ 0.010972
$ 0.010972$ 0.010972
24H High

$ 0.010438
$ 0.010438$ 0.010438

$ 0.010972
$ 0.010972$ 0.010972

$ 0.8216374158381008
$ 0.8216374158381008$ 0.8216374158381008

$ 0.00983265337481534
$ 0.00983265337481534$ 0.00983265337481534

-1.04%

-1.42%

+13.26%

+13.26%

About Maverick Protocol

MAV (Maverick Chain) is a blockchain-based platform designed to simplify the process of issuing and trading digital assets. The platform's primary function is to provide a bridge between the traditional financial world and the blockchain world, enabling businesses to issue their own digital assets and trade them in a secure and efficient manner. MAV uses a consensus mechanism known as Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. The MAV token, which is used to pay for transactions and services within the Maverick Chain ecosystem, has a total supply of 200 million. Typical uses of MAV include asset digitization, secure asset trading, and cross-chain communication.

Trade Maverick Protocol (MAV) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live MAV spot and futures markets, compare Maverick Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MAV/USDT
$0.01049
$0.01049$0.01049
-1.01%
5.40M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Maverick Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Maverick Protocol (MAV)

Maverick is a composable decentralized finance infrastructure that enables builders and liquidity providers to achieve high capital efficiency and execute their desired Liquidity Providing (LP) strategy.

Maverick Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Maverick Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Maverick Protocol Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Maverick Protocol (MAV)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:45:33 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Maverick Protocol

MAVUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MAV-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MAV
MAV
USD
USD

1 MAV = 0.010469 USD