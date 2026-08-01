Maverick Protocol Price(MAV)
Maverick Protocol price today is $ 0.010469, down 1.42% in the last 24 hours.
The live Maverick Protocol (MAV) price today is $ 0.010469, with a 1.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.010469 per MAV.
Maverick Protocol currently ranks #979 by market capitalization at $ 9.72M, with a circulating supply of 928.87M MAV. During the last 24 hours, MAV traded between $ 0.010438 (low) and $ 0.010972 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.8216374158381008, while the all-time low was $ 0.00983265337481534.
In short-term performance, MAV moved -1.04% in the last hour and +13.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.75K.
No.979
46.44%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Maverick Protocol is $ 9.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.75K. The circulating supply of MAV is 928.87M, with a total supply of 2000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.94M.
-1.04%
-1.42%
+13.26%
+13.26%
MAV (Maverick Chain) is a blockchain-based platform designed to simplify the process of issuing and trading digital assets. The platform's primary function is to provide a bridge between the traditional financial world and the blockchain world, enabling businesses to issue their own digital assets and trade them in a secure and efficient manner. MAV uses a consensus mechanism known as Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. The MAV token, which is used to pay for transactions and services within the Maverick Chain ecosystem, has a total supply of 200 million. Typical uses of MAV include asset digitization, secure asset trading, and cross-chain communication.
Explore live MAV spot and futures markets, compare Maverick Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Maverick Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Maverick is a composable decentralized finance infrastructure that enables builders and liquidity providers to achieve high capital efficiency and execute their desired Liquidity Providing (LP) strategy.
For a more in-depth understanding of Maverick Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on MAV with leverage. Explore MAVUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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