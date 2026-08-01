Maverick Protocol Price Today

The live Maverick Protocol (MAV) price today is $ 0.010469, with a 1.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.010469 per MAV.

Maverick Protocol currently ranks #979 by market capitalization at $ 9.72M, with a circulating supply of 928.87M MAV. During the last 24 hours, MAV traded between $ 0.010438 (low) and $ 0.010972 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.8216374158381008, while the all-time low was $ 0.00983265337481534.

In short-term performance, MAV moved -1.04% in the last hour and +13.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.75K.

Maverick Protocol (MAV) Market Information

Rank No.979 Market Cap $ 9.72M$ 9.72M $ 9.72M Volume (24H) $ 57.75K$ 57.75K $ 57.75K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.94M$ 20.94M $ 20.94M Circulation Supply 928.87M 928.87M 928.87M Max Supply 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 Total Supply 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 46.44% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Maverick Protocol is $ 9.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.75K. The circulating supply of MAV is 928.87M, with a total supply of 2000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.94M.