The live Ai Xovia price today is 1.517736 USD. Track real-time AIX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

Ai Xovia Logo

Ai Xovia Price(AIX)

1 AIX to USD Live Price:

$1.516602
+0.86%1D
USD
Ai Xovia (AIX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:52:38 (UTC+8)

Ai Xovia (AIX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.291201
24H Low
$ 1.868
24H High

$ 1.291201
$ 1.868
$ 51.257963
$ 2.6605668343705937
-0.72%

+0.86%

+23.24%

+23.24%

Ai Xovia (AIX) real-time price is $ 1.517736. Over the past 24 hours, AIX traded between a low of $ 1.291201 and a high of $ 1.868, showing active market volatility. AIX's all-time high price is $ 51.257963, while its all-time low price is $ 2.6605668343705937.

In terms of short-term performance, AIX has changed by -0.72% over the past hour, +0.86% over 24 hours, and +23.24% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ai Xovia (AIX) Market Information

No.3481

--
$ 2.85M
$ 151.77M
--
100,000,000
99,999,989.148041565
SOL

The current Market Cap of Ai Xovia is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.85M. The circulating supply of AIX is --, with a total supply of 99999989.148041565. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 151.77M.

Ai Xovia (AIX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Ai Xovia for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.01293157+0.86%
30 Days$ -3.429044-69.32%
60 Days$ -13.770264-90.08%
90 Days$ -6.332264-80.67%
Ai Xovia Price Change Today

Today, AIX recorded a change of $ +0.01293157 (+0.86%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Ai Xovia 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -3.429044 (-69.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Ai Xovia 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AIX saw a change of $ -13.770264 (-90.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Ai Xovia 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -6.332264 (-80.67%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Ai Xovia (AIX)?

Check out the Ai Xovia Price History page now.

What is Ai Xovia (AIX)

AiXovia is a Solana-based financial ecosystem that leverages a unique Hybrid Intelligence model to provide AI-powered trading signals for crypto traders and DeFi users seeking a verifiable edge in volatile markets.

Ai Xovia is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Ai Xovia investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AIX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Ai Xovia on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Ai Xovia buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Ai Xovia Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Ai Xovia (AIX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Ai Xovia (AIX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Ai Xovia.

Check the Ai Xovia price prediction now!

Ai Xovia (AIX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ai Xovia (AIX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AIX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Ai Xovia (AIX)

Looking for how to buy Ai Xovia? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Ai Xovia on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AIX to Local Currencies

1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to VND
39,939.22284
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to AUD
A$2.30695872
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to GBP
1.138302
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to EUR
1.30525296
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to USD
$1.517736
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to MYR
RM6.34413648
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to TRY
63.65384784
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to JPY
¥230.695872
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to ARS
ARS$2,180.65273008
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to RUB
121.41888
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to INR
134.18303976
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to IDR
Rp25,295.58988176
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to PHP
89.28840888
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to EGP
￡E.71.77373544
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to BRL
R$8.13506496
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to CAD
C$2.10965304
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to BDT
185.80124112
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to NGN
2,205.99892128
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to COP
$5,928.65625
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to ZAR
R.26.07470448
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to UAH
63.8207988
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to TZS
T.Sh.3,729.077352
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to VES
Bs332.384184
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to CLP
$1,426.67184
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to PKR
Rs426.43828392
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to KZT
809.87910696
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to THB
฿49.15946904
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to TWD
NT$46.47307632
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to AED
د.إ5.57009112
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to CHF
Fr1.2141888
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to HKD
HK$11.79280872
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to AMD
֏580.6099068
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to MAD
.د.م13.97834856
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to MXN
$28.03258392
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to SAR
ريال5.69151
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to ETB
Br232.5171552
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to KES
KSh196.22808744
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to JOD
د.أ1.076074824
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to PLN
5.5397364
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to RON
лв6.64768368
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to SEK
kr14.28189576
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to BGN
лв2.53461912
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to HUF
Ft508.27460904
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to CZK
31.872456
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to KWD
د.ك0.464427216
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to ILS
4.932642
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to BOB
Bs10.4723784
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to AZN
2.5801512
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to TJS
SM13.9631712
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to GEL
4.12824192
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to AOA
Kz1,391.14164024
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to BHD
.د.ب0.570668736
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to BMD
$1.517736
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to DKK
kr9.75904248
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to HNL
L39.87092472
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to MUR
69.07216536
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to NAD
$25.96846296
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to NOK
kr15.20771472
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to NZD
$2.62568328
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to PAB
B/.1.517736
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to PGK
K6.42002328
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to QAR
ر.ق5.52455904
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to RSD
дин.153.38240016
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to UZS
soʻm18,285.97169784
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to ALL
L125.80513704
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to ANG
ƒ2.71674744
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to AWG
ƒ2.71674744
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to BBD
$3.035472
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to BAM
KM2.54979648
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to BIF
Fr4,503.122712
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to BND
$1.95787944
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to BSD
$1.517736
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to JMD
$243.56627328
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to KHR
6,095.31884016
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to KMF
Fr642.002328
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to LAK
32,994.26020968
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to LKR
රු462.01401576
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to MDL
L25.6497384
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to MGA
Ar6,867.57327168
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to MOP
P12.141888
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to MVR
23.2213608
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to MWK
MK2,634.95664696
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to MZN
MT96.99850776
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to NPR
रु214.06148544
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to PYG
10,763.783712
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to RWF
Fr2,202.234936
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to SBD
$12.49096728
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to SCR
20.9447568
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to SRD
$60.01128144
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to SVC
$13.26501264
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to SZL
L25.96846296
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to TMT
m5.32725336
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to TND
د.ت4.456072896
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to TTD
$10.27507272
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to UGX
Sh5,287.792224
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to XAF
Fr857.52084
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to XCD
$4.0978872
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to XOF
Fr857.52084
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to XPF
Fr154.809072
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to BWP
P20.20106616
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to BZD
$3.05064936
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to CVE
$144.06350112
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to DJF
Fr268.639272
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to DOP
$97.4386512
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to DZD
د.ج196.48610256
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to FJD
$3.43008336
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to GNF
Fr13,196.71452
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to GTQ
Q11.6106804
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to GYD
$317.5103712
1 Ai Xovia(AIX) to ISK
kr188.199264

Ai Xovia Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ai Xovia, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Ai Xovia Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ai Xovia

How much is Ai Xovia (AIX) worth today?
The live AIX price in USD is 1.517736 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AIX to USD price?
The current price of AIX to USD is $ 1.517736. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Ai Xovia?
The market cap for AIX is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AIX?
The circulating supply of AIX is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AIX?
AIX achieved an ATH price of 51.257963 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AIX?
AIX saw an ATL price of 2.6605668343705937 USD.
What is the trading volume of AIX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AIX is $ 2.85M USD.
Will AIX go higher this year?
AIX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AIX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Ai Xovia (AIX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

