Irys Price Today

The live Irys (IRYS) price today is $ 0.01329, with a 1.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current IRYS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01329 per IRYS.

Irys currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26.58M, with a circulating supply of 2.00B IRYS. During the last 24 hours, IRYS traded between $ 0.01322 (low) and $ 0.0141 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, IRYS moved -1.12% in the last hour and +0.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.05K.

Irys (IRYS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.58M$ 26.58M $ 26.58M Volume (24H) $ 54.05K$ 54.05K $ 54.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 132.90M$ 132.90M $ 132.90M Circulation Supply 2.00B 2.00B 2.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Irys is $ 26.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.05K. The circulating supply of IRYS is 2.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 132.90M.