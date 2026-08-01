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The live Irys price today is 0.01329 USD.IRYS market cap is 26,580,000 USD. Track real-time IRYS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Irys price today is 0.01329 USD.IRYS market cap is 26,580,000 USD. Track real-time IRYS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About IRYS

IRYS Price Info

What is IRYS

IRYS Whitepaper

IRYS Official Website

IRYS Tokenomics

IRYS Price Forecast

IRYS History

IRYS Buying Guide

IRYS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

IRYS Spot

IRYS USDT-M Futures

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Irys Price(IRYS)

1 IRYS to USD Live Price:

$0.01329
$0.01329$0.01329
-1.04%1D
USD
Irys (IRYS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:03:14 (UTC+8)

Irys Market Statistics

Irys price today is $ 0.01329, down 1.04% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.01329 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.01322 - $ 0.0141 USD
Market Capitalization$ 26.58M USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 54.05K
Circulating Supply2.00B IRYS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 132.90M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:03:14

Irys Price Today

The live Irys (IRYS) price today is $ 0.01329, with a 1.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current IRYS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01329 per IRYS.

Irys currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26.58M, with a circulating supply of 2.00B IRYS. During the last 24 hours, IRYS traded between $ 0.01322 (low) and $ 0.0141 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, IRYS moved -1.12% in the last hour and +0.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.05K.

Irys (IRYS) Market Information

$ 26.58M
$ 26.58M$ 26.58M

$ 54.05K
$ 54.05K$ 54.05K

$ 132.90M
$ 132.90M$ 132.90M

2.00B
2.00B 2.00B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Irys is $ 26.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.05K. The circulating supply of IRYS is 2.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 132.90M.

Irys Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01322
$ 0.01322$ 0.01322
24H Low
$ 0.0141
$ 0.0141$ 0.0141
24H High

$ 0.01322
$ 0.01322$ 0.01322

$ 0.0141
$ 0.0141$ 0.0141

--
----

--
----

-1.12%

-1.04%

+0.98%

+0.98%

Trade Irys (IRYS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live IRYS spot and futures markets, compare Irys trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
IRYS/USDT
$0.01328
$0.01328$0.01328
-1.04%
3.96M (USDT)
IRYS/USDC
$0.01341
$0.01341$0.01341
0.00%
4.05M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Irys: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Irys (IRYS)

Irys is a Layer-1 Datachain That Unlocks the Value of Data—letting you store, use, and monetize your AI and IP data.

Irys Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Irys, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Irys Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Irys (IRYS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:03:14 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Irys

IRYSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on IRYS with leverage. Explore IRYSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

IRYS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

IRYS
IRYS
USD
USD

1 IRYS = 0.01329 USD