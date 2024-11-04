What is Immutable X (IMX)

Immutable X is the first layer two (L2) scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability and zero gas fees for minting and trading, all without compromising user or asset security. Immutable X is the most technically advanced solution for NFT scaling ever built, developed with StarkWare’s powerful STARK prover and rollup technology. The IMX token is the native ERC20 utility token of the Immutable X protocol, which users can earn by conducting pro-network activities such as trading, and which can be used to pay fees, perform governance or stake on the protocol.

Immutable X is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Immutable X investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check IMX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Immutable X on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Immutable X buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Immutable X Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Immutable X, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IMX? How much will it be worth in 2025, 2026, 2027, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Immutable X price prediction page.

Immutable X Price History

Tracing IMX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IMX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Immutable X price history page.

How to buy Immutable X (IMX)

Looking for how to buy Immutable X? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Immutable X on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Immutable X Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Immutable X, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Immutable X What is Immutable X (IMX)? Immutable X is a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum that focuses on the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market. It utilizes StarkWare's zero-knowledge-proof technology to offer zero gas fees, carbon neutrality, and the ability to process up to 9,000 transactions per second. How does Immutable X work? Immutable X works by providing a secure and efficient platform for NFT transactions, with features such as instant trade execution, high scalability, and carbon-neutral NFTs. It is revolutionizing the NFT and blockchain space by offering scalability, cost efficiency, and a seamless user experience for NFT projects, blockchain gaming, and other use cases. What are the key features of Immutable X? Immutable X is a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum that focuses on the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market. It offers several key features that set it apart from other blockchain solutions. These features include zero gas fees, high scalability, carbon-neutral NFTs, and instant trade execution. Who are the founders of Immutable X? The founders of Immutable X are James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson, and Alex Connolly. They founded Immutable X with the goal of addressing Ethereum's scalability issues in the NFT gaming ecosystem. They recognized the potential of NFTs and the limitations of the Ethereum blockchain in supporting the growing needs of the gaming industry. Their vision led to the development of Immutable X, a layer-2 scaling solution that leverages StarkWare's zero-knowledge (zk) rollup technology to enable fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. The founders' expertise and dedication to solving these challenges have propelled Immutable X's growth and influence in the NFT gaming ecosystem. How does the IMX token function within the Immutable X ecosystem? The IMX token functions as a utility and governance token within the Immutable X ecosystem. It provides users with various methods to acquire and trade the token, as well as influence transaction fees, incentives, staking, and governance within the platform. Users can acquire and trade IMX tokens through methods such as buying, trading, and staking. The token is used to cover trading fees on the platform, with a 2% fee imposed on all secondary trades payable in IMX tokens. Additionally, users can earn rewards by staking their IMX tokens, with the amount of rewards based on the number of tokens staked and the duration of the stake. Staking IMX tokens also allows users to participate in governance decisions within the Immutable X ecosystem, such as token allocation and changes in token supply. The voting power of each IMX token holder is based on the number of tokens they possess, giving them a say in important decisions related to the platform's future. How does Immutable X ensure security and privacy for NFT transactions? Immutable X ensures security and privacy for NFT transactions through its advanced technology and infrastructure. The platform utilizes zero-knowledge proofs and zk-Rollup technology to guarantee secure and inviolable NFT ownership and transactions. By grouping multiple transactions into a single zero-knowledge proof, Immutable X enhances throughput, scalability, and transaction speeds while preserving security and significantly reducing costs.

Hot News

Q3 2024 MX Burn is Complete – A New Milestone A new milestone is set for MEXC as we completed the MX Burn for Q3 2024. Find out why MEXC is your preferred crypto exchange!

Unlock the Full Potential of MX Tokens Now Unlock the full potential of crypto trading with MX Tokens on MEXC. Enjoy 50% off trading fees, daily airdrops, up to 70% referral commissions, and seamless small token conversion. Maximize your trading experience today!

MEXC Guides

Liquidity Analysis: Which CEX is the Liquidity Leader? MEXC dominates liquidity in spot and futures markets with unmatched market depth, surpassing other exchanges. Find out why MEXC is the liquidity leader!