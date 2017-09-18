Decentraland Price(MANA)
Decentraland price today is $ 0.07335, down 1.70% in the last 24 hours.
The live Decentraland (MANA) price today is $ 0.07335, with a 1.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current MANA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07335 per MANA.
Decentraland currently ranks #154 by market capitalization at $ 145.67M, with a circulating supply of 1.99B MANA. During the last 24 hours, MANA traded between $ 0.07333 (low) and $ 0.07739 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.90231718992004203, while the all-time low was $ 0.00788305979222059.
In short-term performance, MANA moved -0.75% in the last hour and +15.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.79K.
No.154
0.01%
2017-09-18 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of Decentraland is $ 145.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.79K. The circulating supply of MANA is 1.99B, with a total supply of 2193179327.32014624. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 160.87M.
-0.75%
-1.70%
+15.58%
+15.58%
Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications. In this digital landscape, users purchase plots of land that they can later navigate, build upon, and monetize. MANA is the native cryptocurrency of this ecosystem, used for transactions within the virtual world. It operates on a burn mechanism, where a portion of the MANA used in transactions is burned or destroyed, effectively reducing its total supply over time. Decentraland's unique proposition lies in combining VR with blockchain technology, offering a new level of interaction and ownership in the digital space.
Explore live MANA spot and futures markets, compare Decentraland trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Decentraland: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games.
For a more in-depth understanding of Decentraland, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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