Decentraland Price Today

The live Decentraland (MANA) price today is $ 0.07335, with a 1.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current MANA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07335 per MANA.

Decentraland currently ranks #154 by market capitalization at $ 145.67M, with a circulating supply of 1.99B MANA. During the last 24 hours, MANA traded between $ 0.07333 (low) and $ 0.07739 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.90231718992004203, while the all-time low was $ 0.00788305979222059.

In short-term performance, MANA moved -0.75% in the last hour and +15.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.79K.

Decentraland (MANA) Market Information

Rank No.154 Market Cap $ 145.67M$ 145.67M $ 145.67M Volume (24H) $ 54.79K$ 54.79K $ 54.79K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 160.87M$ 160.87M $ 160.87M Circulation Supply 1.99B 1.99B 1.99B Total Supply 2,193,179,327.32014624 2,193,179,327.32014624 2,193,179,327.32014624 Market Share 0.01% Issue Date 2017-09-18 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.024$ 0.024 $ 0.024 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Decentraland is $ 145.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.79K. The circulating supply of MANA is 1.99B, with a total supply of 2193179327.32014624. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 160.87M.