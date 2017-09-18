Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Decentraland price today is 0.07335 USD.MANA market cap is 145,666,466.7052058578755 USD. Track real-time MANA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Decentraland price today is 0.07335 USD.MANA market cap is 145,666,466.7052058578755 USD. Track real-time MANA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About MANA

MANA Price Info

What is MANA

MANA Whitepaper

MANA Official Website

MANA Tokenomics

MANA Price Forecast

MANA History

MANA Buying Guide

MANA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

MANA Spot

MANA USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Decentraland Logo

Decentraland Price(MANA)

1 MANA to USD Live Price:

$0.07335
$0.07335$0.07335
-1.70%1D
USD
Decentraland (MANA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:41:03 (UTC+8)

Decentraland Market Statistics

Decentraland price today is $ 0.07335, down 1.70% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.07335 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.07333 - $ 0.07739 USD
Market Capitalization$ 145.67M USD (rank #154)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 54.79K
Circulating Supply1.99B MANA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 160.87M USD
All-Time High$ 5.90231718992004203 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:41:03

Decentraland Price Today

The live Decentraland (MANA) price today is $ 0.07335, with a 1.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current MANA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07335 per MANA.

Decentraland currently ranks #154 by market capitalization at $ 145.67M, with a circulating supply of 1.99B MANA. During the last 24 hours, MANA traded between $ 0.07333 (low) and $ 0.07739 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.90231718992004203, while the all-time low was $ 0.00788305979222059.

In short-term performance, MANA moved -0.75% in the last hour and +15.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.79K.

Decentraland (MANA) Market Information

No.154

$ 145.67M
$ 145.67M$ 145.67M

$ 54.79K
$ 54.79K$ 54.79K

$ 160.87M
$ 160.87M$ 160.87M

1.99B
1.99B 1.99B

2,193,179,327.32014624
2,193,179,327.32014624 2,193,179,327.32014624

0.01%

2017-09-18 00:00:00

$ 0.024
$ 0.024$ 0.024

ETH

The current Market Cap of Decentraland is $ 145.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.79K. The circulating supply of MANA is 1.99B, with a total supply of 2193179327.32014624. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 160.87M.

Decentraland Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.07333
$ 0.07333$ 0.07333
24H Low
$ 0.07739
$ 0.07739$ 0.07739
24H High

$ 0.07333
$ 0.07333$ 0.07333

$ 0.07739
$ 0.07739$ 0.07739

$ 5.90231718992004203
$ 5.90231718992004203$ 5.90231718992004203

$ 0.00788305979222059
$ 0.00788305979222059$ 0.00788305979222059

-0.75%

-1.70%

+15.58%

+15.58%

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications. In this digital landscape, users purchase plots of land that they can later navigate, build upon, and monetize. MANA is the native cryptocurrency of this ecosystem, used for transactions within the virtual world. It operates on a burn mechanism, where a portion of the MANA used in transactions is burned or destroyed, effectively reducing its total supply over time. Decentraland's unique proposition lies in combining VR with blockchain technology, offering a new level of interaction and ownership in the digital space.

Trade Decentraland (MANA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live MANA spot and futures markets, compare Decentraland trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MANA/USDT
$0.07335
$0.07335$0.07335
-1.51%
733.20K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Decentraland: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games.

Whitepaper

Decentraland Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Decentraland, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Decentraland Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Decentraland (MANA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:41:03 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Decentraland

MANAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on MANA with leverage. Explore MANAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1342
$0.1342$0.1342

+347.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0929
$1.0929$1.0929

+992.90%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008941
$0.008941$0.008941

+16.43%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7133
$0.7133$0.7133

-3.50%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4986
$2.4986$2.4986

-3.90%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0929
$1.0929$1.0929

+992.90%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1342
$0.1342$0.1342

+347.33%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.034424
$0.034424$0.034424

+22.11%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0191081
$0.0191081$0.0191081

+16.81%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0006469
$0.0006469$0.0006469

+4.25%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MANA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MANA
MANA
USD
USD

1 MANA = 0.07335 USD