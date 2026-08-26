VeriFarm Price Today

The live VeriFarm (VFARM) price today is $ 0.06979, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current VFARM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.06979 per VFARM.

VeriFarm currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- VFARM. During the last 24 hours, VFARM traded between $ 0.06979 (low) and $ 0.07104 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, VFARM moved -0.42% in the last hour and -1.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.92K.

VeriFarm (VFARM) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 8.92K$ 8.92K $ 8.92K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 69.79M$ 69.79M $ 69.79M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of VeriFarm is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.92K. The circulating supply of VFARM is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 69.79M.