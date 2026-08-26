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The live VeriFarm price today is 0.06979 USD.VFARM market cap is -- USD. Track real-time VFARM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live VeriFarm price today is 0.06979 USD.VFARM market cap is -- USD. Track real-time VFARM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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VeriFarm Price(VFARM)

1 VFARM to USD Live Price:

$0.06979
$0.06979$0.06979
-0.34%1D
USD
VeriFarm (VFARM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:58:45 (UTC+8)

VeriFarm Market Statistics

VeriFarm price today is $ 0.06979, down 0.34% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.06979 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.06979 - $ 0.07104 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 8.92K
Circulating Supply-- VFARM of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 69.79M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:58:45

VeriFarm Price Today

The live VeriFarm (VFARM) price today is $ 0.06979, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current VFARM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.06979 per VFARM.

VeriFarm currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- VFARM. During the last 24 hours, VFARM traded between $ 0.06979 (low) and $ 0.07104 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, VFARM moved -0.42% in the last hour and -1.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.92K.

VeriFarm (VFARM) Market Information

--
----

$ 8.92K
$ 8.92K$ 8.92K

$ 69.79M
$ 69.79M$ 69.79M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of VeriFarm is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.92K. The circulating supply of VFARM is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 69.79M.

VeriFarm Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.06979
$ 0.06979$ 0.06979
24H Low
$ 0.07104
$ 0.07104$ 0.07104
24H High

$ 0.06979
$ 0.06979$ 0.06979

$ 0.07104
$ 0.07104$ 0.07104

--
----

--
----

-0.42%

-0.33%

-1.24%

-1.24%

Trade VeriFarm (VFARM) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live VFARM spot and futures markets, compare VeriFarm trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
VFARM/USDT
$0.06979
$0.06979$0.06979
-0.33%
127.59K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for VeriFarm: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is VeriFarm (VFARM)

The VeriFarm Blockchain & AI-based Agricultural Traceability System aims to revolutionize the agricultural industry by ensuring transparency, efficiency, and quality control through cutting-edge technologies. By leveraging Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Smart Contracts, the system provides an immutable record of agricultural products from farm to table.

VeriFarm Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of VeriFarm, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official VeriFarm Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About VeriFarm (VFARM)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:58:45 (UTC+8)

Explore More about VeriFarm

VFARMUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on VFARM with leverage. Explore VFARMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

VFARM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

VFARM
VFARM
USD
USD

1 VFARM = 0.06979 USD