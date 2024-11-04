What is Manta Network (MANTA)

Manta Network is the multi-modular ecosystem for zero-knowledge (ZK) applications.

How to buy Manta Network (MANTA)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Manta Network What is Manta Network (MANTA)? Manta Network is a multi-modular ecosystem consisting of two blockchain networks, Manta Atlantic and Manta Pacific, that aim to address the limitations of existing blockchain solutions. The network focuses on zero-knowledge (ZK) applications and aims to provide a seamless and cost-effective environment for deploying these applications. How does Manta Network's dual blockchain approach work? Manta Network utilizes a dual blockchain approach consisting of Manta Pacific and Manta Atlantic to address the limitations of existing blockchain solutions and provide a seamless environment for deploying zero-knowledge (ZK) applications. Manta Pacific is a Layer 2 blockchain built on Ethereum for EVM-native ZK applications. It offers a scalable and cost-effective gas-fee environment, with programmable zero-knowledge as an EVM-native Layer 2. Developers can leverage the power of ZK technology within a familiar Ethereum environment using Solidity. Manta Pacific also introduces Universal Circuits, making ZK application development accessible and user-friendly. Manta Atlantic, on the other hand, is the fastest and most decentralized ZK Layer 1 chain. It focuses on the ZK compliance credential layer, allowing for modular on-chain compliance identities. It introduces the innovative zkAddress system, which provides both a public account-based address system and a UTXO-based private address system. Manta Atlantic also incorporates the Prove Key feature for selective credential sharing, enhancing user privacy. What is Manta Pacific and its key features? Manta Network is a blockchain ecosystem that consists of two blockchain networks, Manta Atlantic and Manta Pacific. Manta Pacific is a modular Layer 2 platform built on Ethereum for EVM-native ZK applications. The key features of Manta Pacific include programmable ZK as EVM-native L2, which allows developers to leverage the power of ZK technology within a familiar Ethereum environment. It also offers Universal Circuits for easy development, eliminating the need for developers to learn new languages. Data availability is achieved through Celestia, which ensures high scalability and low transaction fees. Manta Pacific also provides a developer-friendly ZK library for easy integration of ZK-enabled contracts into existing Solidity smart contracts and dApps. How does Manta Pacific enable easy development and deployment of ZK applications? Manta Pacific enables easy development and deployment of ZK applications through its unique features and approach. Firstly, Manta Pacific is an EVM-native Layer 2 blockchain built on Ethereum, providing a familiar environment for developers to leverage the power of ZK technology. This allows developers to easily develop and deploy ZK applications using Solidity, eliminating the need to learn new languages. Manta Pacific also introduces Universal Circuits, which make ZK application development accessible using only Solidity. This user-friendly approach fosters a more inclusive developer community, enabling more developers to participate in building ZK applications. In terms of scalability and cost-effectiveness, Manta Pacific leverages Celestia for data availability and zkEVM for scalability. This combination achieves high scalability and low transaction fees, reducing costs for end-users. Additionally, Manta Pacific offers a developer-friendly ZK library, allowing developers to easily integrate ZK-enabled contracts into their existing Solidity smart contracts and dApps. This extends the usability of Manta Pacific's features across various chains and Web2 environments. What is Manta Atlantic and its key features? Manta Atlantic is the fastest zero-knowledge (ZK) Layer 1 chain in the Manta Network ecosystem. It is designed to support modular on-chain compliance identities and focuses on the ZK compliance credential layer. Unlike other ZK identity layers, Manta Atlantic emphasizes interoperability and real adoption by allowing other projects to enjoy interoperable identities without complex cryptographic work. One key feature of Manta Atlantic is the zkAddress system, which comprises a public account-based address system and a UTXO-based private address system. This system, known as zkAddress, protects information related to SBT minting, on-chain credentials, and off-chain identities. It is the first private address system that is reusable, independent, and auditable. Another feature is the Prove Key, which enhances user privacy by allowing selective sharing of specific credentials of the zkAddress without revealing the entire ZK identity. This ensures a non-invasive compliance process. How does Manta Atlantic prioritize ZK compliance credential layer? Manta Atlantic prioritizes ZK compliance credential layer by placing a strong emphasis on it as a key feature. Unlike other ZK identity layers that focus on smart contract languages, Manta Atlantic's innovative zkAddress system introduces a public account-based address system and a UTXO-based private address system. This system, known as zkAddress, shields information related to SBT minting, on-chain credentials, and off-chain identities. It is the first private address system that is reusable, independent, and auditable. Additionally, Manta Atlantic incorporates the Prove Key feature, enhancing user privacy by allowing selective sharing of specific credentials without revealing the entire ZK identity. This ensures a non-invasive compliance process. By prioritizing the ZK compliance credential layer, Manta Atlantic facilitates real adoption and interoperability, enabling other projects to enjoy interoperable identities without the need for complex cryptographic work. What is the cBridge cross-chain bridge in Manta Network? The cBridge cross-chain bridge is a key component of Manta Network's ecosystem that enables the seamless circulation of assets between Manta Pacific and Manta Atlantic. It is powered by Celer, a renowned blockchain scaling platform. The bridge allows users to freely transfer assets, including the native governance token of Manta Network, MANTA, between the two chains. By utilizing the cBridge cross-chain bridge, users can enjoy the benefits of both Manta Pacific and Manta Atlantic. Manta Pacific provides a scalable and cost-effective gas-fee environment for deploying zero-knowledge (ZK) applications, while Manta Atlantic serves as the fastest and most decentralized ZK Layer 1 chain with a focus on compliance identities. The cBridge cross-chain bridge ensures interoperability between these two chains, allowing users to leverage the unique features and advantages of each chain.

