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The live DODO price today is 0.02014 USD.DODO market cap is 20,140,000 USD. Track real-time DODO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live DODO price today is 0.02014 USD.DODO market cap is 20,140,000 USD. Track real-time DODO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About DODO

DODO Price Info

What is DODO

DODO Whitepaper

DODO Official Website

DODO Tokenomics

DODO Price Forecast

DODO History

DODO Buying Guide

DODO-to-Fiat Currency Converter

DODO Spot

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DODO Price(DODO)

1 DODO to USD Live Price:

$0.02014
$0.02014$0.02014
-1.75%1D
USD
DODO (DODO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:43:30 (UTC+8)

DODO Market Statistics

DODO price today is $ 0.02014, down 1.75% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.02014 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.01938 - $ 0.02104 USD
Market Capitalization$ 20.14M USD (rank #815)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 81.56K
Circulating Supply1.00B DODO of 100,000,000,000 max supply (100.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 20.14M USD
All-Time High$ 8.51245353 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:43:30

DODO Price Today

The live DODO (DODO) price today is $ 0.02014, with a 1.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current DODO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02014 per DODO.

DODO currently ranks #815 by market capitalization at $ 20.14M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B DODO. During the last 24 hours, DODO traded between $ 0.01938 (low) and $ 0.02104 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8.51245353, while the all-time low was $ 0.01282599453139506.

In short-term performance, DODO moved +0.39% in the last hour and -5.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.56K.

DODO (DODO) Market Information

No.815

$ 20.14M
$ 20.14M$ 20.14M

$ 81.56K
$ 81.56K$ 81.56K

$ 20.14M
$ 20.14M$ 20.14M

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

100.00%

ETH

The current Market Cap of DODO is $ 20.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.56K. The circulating supply of DODO is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.14M.

DODO Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01938
$ 0.01938$ 0.01938
24H Low
$ 0.02104
$ 0.02104$ 0.02104
24H High

$ 0.01938
$ 0.01938$ 0.01938

$ 0.02104
$ 0.02104$ 0.02104

$ 8.51245353
$ 8.51245353$ 8.51245353

$ 0.01282599453139506
$ 0.01282599453139506$ 0.01282599453139506

+0.39%

-1.75%

-5.00%

-5.00%

About DODO

DODO (DODO) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that operates on the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain networks. It utilizes a unique Proactive Market Maker (PMM) algorithm, which provides better liquidity and price stability compared to traditional automated market makers. DODO aims to solve the issues of impermanent loss and low liquidity in DeFi by offering features such as single-token liquidity provision, a crowdpooling mechanism for fair token issuance, and a contract-fillable liquidity feature for on-chain arbitrageurs. The DODO token is used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various proposals related to the platform's development and operations.

Trade DODO (DODO) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live DODO spot and futures markets, compare DODO trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DODO/USDT
$0.02014
$0.02014$0.02014
-1.79%
4.10M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for DODO: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is DODO (DODO)

DODO is a next-generation on-chain liquidity infrastructure based on active market maker algorithms. As a decentralized trading platform, DODO adopts a fund pool model and pure chain transactions to support the cost-free issuance of new assets.

DODO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DODO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DODO Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About DODO (DODO)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:43:30 (UTC+8)

Explore More about DODO

DODOUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on DODO with leverage. Explore DODOUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DODO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DODO
DODO
USD
USD

1 DODO = 0.02014 USD