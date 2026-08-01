DODO Price(DODO)
DODO price today is $ 0.02014, down 1.75% in the last 24 hours.
The live DODO (DODO) price today is $ 0.02014, with a 1.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current DODO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02014 per DODO.
DODO currently ranks #815 by market capitalization at $ 20.14M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B DODO. During the last 24 hours, DODO traded between $ 0.01938 (low) and $ 0.02104 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8.51245353, while the all-time low was $ 0.01282599453139506.
In short-term performance, DODO moved +0.39% in the last hour and -5.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.56K.
No.815
100.00%
ETH
The current Market Cap of DODO is $ 20.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.56K. The circulating supply of DODO is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.14M.
+0.39%
-1.75%
-5.00%
-5.00%
DODO (DODO) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that operates on the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain networks. It utilizes a unique Proactive Market Maker (PMM) algorithm, which provides better liquidity and price stability compared to traditional automated market makers. DODO aims to solve the issues of impermanent loss and low liquidity in DeFi by offering features such as single-token liquidity provision, a crowdpooling mechanism for fair token issuance, and a contract-fillable liquidity feature for on-chain arbitrageurs. The DODO token is used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various proposals related to the platform's development and operations.
Explore live DODO spot and futures markets, compare DODO trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for DODO: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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DODO is a next-generation on-chain liquidity infrastructure based on active market maker algorithms. As a decentralized trading platform, DODO adopts a fund pool model and pure chain transactions to support the cost-free issuance of new assets.
For a more in-depth understanding of DODO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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