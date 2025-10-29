The live OHO PLUS price today is 0.49671 USD. Track real-time OHO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore OHO price trend easily at MEXC now.The live OHO PLUS price today is 0.49671 USD. Track real-time OHO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore OHO price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About OHO

OHO Price Info

OHO Whitepaper

OHO Official Website

OHO Tokenomics

OHO Price Forecast

OHO History

OHO Buying Guide

OHO-to-Fiat Currency Converter

OHO Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

OHO PLUS Logo

OHO PLUS Price(OHO)

1 OHO to USD Live Price:

$0.49671
$0.49671$0.49671
-0.12%1D
USD
OHO PLUS (OHO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:43:52 (UTC+8)

OHO PLUS (OHO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.489813
$ 0.489813$ 0.489813
24H Low
$ 0.5
$ 0.5$ 0.5
24H High

$ 0.489813
$ 0.489813$ 0.489813

$ 0.5
$ 0.5$ 0.5

--
----

--
----

+0.09%

-0.12%

+13.29%

+13.29%

OHO PLUS (OHO) real-time price is $ 0.49671. Over the past 24 hours, OHO traded between a low of $ 0.489813 and a high of $ 0.5, showing active market volatility. OHO's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, OHO has changed by +0.09% over the past hour, -0.12% over 24 hours, and +13.29% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

OHO PLUS (OHO) Market Information

--
----

$ 208.75K
$ 208.75K$ 208.75K

$ 83.45M
$ 83.45M$ 83.45M

--
----

168,000,000
168,000,000 168,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of OHO PLUS is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 208.75K. The circulating supply of OHO is --, with a total supply of 168000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 83.45M.

OHO PLUS (OHO) Price History USD

Track the price changes of OHO PLUS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00059677-0.12%
30 Days$ +0.012834+2.65%
60 Days$ +0.49571+49,571.00%
90 Days$ +0.49571+49,571.00%
OHO PLUS Price Change Today

Today, OHO recorded a change of $ -0.00059677 (-0.12%), reflecting its latest market activity.

OHO PLUS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.012834 (+2.65%), showing the token's short-term performance.

OHO PLUS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, OHO saw a change of $ +0.49571 (+49,571.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OHO PLUS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.49571 (+49,571.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of OHO PLUS (OHO)?

Check out the OHO PLUS Price History page now.

What is OHO PLUS (OHO)

OHO+ is a type of digital asset developed by ONFA Fintech, within the ONFA ecosystem. The objective of OHO is to become a cryptocurrency that delivers sustainable value through the integration of Web3, blockchain, AI, and incentive mechanisms that encourage community contributions to the network.

OHO PLUS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OHO PLUS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check OHO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about OHO PLUS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OHO PLUS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OHO PLUS Price Prediction (USD)

How much will OHO PLUS (OHO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your OHO PLUS (OHO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for OHO PLUS.

Check the OHO PLUS price prediction now!

OHO PLUS (OHO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OHO PLUS (OHO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OHO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy OHO PLUS (OHO)

Looking for how to buy OHO PLUS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OHO PLUS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OHO to Local Currencies

1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to VND
13,070.92365
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to AUD
A$0.7549992
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to GBP
0.3725325
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to EUR
0.4271706
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to USD
$0.49671
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to MYR
RM2.0762478
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to TRY
20.8320174
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to JPY
¥75.49992
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to ARS
ARS$713.6629938
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to RUB
39.7368
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to INR
43.9141311
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to IDR
Rp8,278.4966886
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to PHP
29.2214493
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to EGP
￡E.23.4894159
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to BRL
R$2.6623656
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to CAD
C$0.6904269
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to BDT
60.8072382
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to NGN
721.9580508
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to COP
$1,940.2734375
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to ZAR
R.8.5334778
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to UAH
20.8866555
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to TZS
T.Sh.1,220.41647
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to VES
Bs108.77949
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to CLP
$466.9074
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to PKR
Rs139.5606087
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to KZT
265.0494231
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to THB
฿16.0884369
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to TWD
NT$15.2092602
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to AED
د.إ1.8229257
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to CHF
Fr0.397368
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to HKD
HK$3.8594367
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to AMD
֏190.0164105
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to MAD
.د.م4.5746991
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to MXN
$9.1742337
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to SAR
ريال1.8626625
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to ETB
Br76.095972
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to KES
KSh64.2196359
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to JOD
د.أ0.35216739
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to PLN
1.8129915
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to RON
лв2.1755898
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to SEK
kr4.6740411
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to BGN
лв0.8295057
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to HUF
Ft166.3432119
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to CZK
10.43091
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to KWD
د.ك0.15199326
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to ILS
1.6143075
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to BOB
Bs3.427299
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to AZN
0.844407
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to TJS
SM4.569732
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to GEL
1.3510512
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to AOA
Kz455.2794189
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to BHD
.د.ب0.18676296
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to BMD
$0.49671
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to DKK
kr3.1938453
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to HNL
L13.0485717
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to MUR
22.6052721
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to NAD
$8.4987081
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to NOK
kr4.9770342
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to NZD
$0.8593083
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to PAB
B/.0.49671
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to PGK
K2.1010833
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to QAR
ر.ق1.8080244
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to RSD
дин.50.1975126
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to UZS
soʻm5,984.4564549
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to ALL
L41.1722919
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to ANG
ƒ0.8891109
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to AWG
ƒ0.8891109
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to BBD
$0.99342
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to BAM
KM0.8344728
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to BIF
Fr1,473.73857
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to BND
$0.6407559
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to BSD
$0.49671
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to JMD
$79.7120208
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to KHR
1,994.8171626
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to KMF
Fr210.10833
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to LAK
10,798.0432623
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to LKR
රු151.2034911
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to MDL
L8.394399
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to MGA
Ar2,247.5531448
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to MOP
P3.97368
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to MVR
7.599663
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to MWK
MK862.3431981
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to MZN
MT31.7447361
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to NPR
रु70.0559784
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to PYG
3,522.66732
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to RWF
Fr720.72621
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to SBD
$4.0879233
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to SCR
6.854598
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to SRD
$19.6399134
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to SVC
$4.3412454
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to SZL
L8.4987081
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to TMT
m1.7434521
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to TND
د.ت1.45834056
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to TTD
$3.3627267
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to UGX
Sh1,730.53764
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to XAF
Fr280.64115
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to XCD
$1.341117
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to XOF
Fr280.64115
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to XPF
Fr50.66442
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to BWP
P6.6112101
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to BZD
$0.9983871
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to CVE
$47.1477132
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to DJF
Fr87.91767
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to DOP
$31.888782
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to DZD
د.ج64.3040766
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to FJD
$1.1225646
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to GNF
Fr4,318.89345
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to GTQ
Q3.7998315
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to GYD
$103.911732
1 OHO PLUS(OHO) to ISK
kr61.59204

OHO PLUS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OHO PLUS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official OHO PLUS Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OHO PLUS

How much is OHO PLUS (OHO) worth today?
The live OHO price in USD is 0.49671 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current OHO to USD price?
The current price of OHO to USD is $ 0.49671. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of OHO PLUS?
The market cap for OHO is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of OHO?
The circulating supply of OHO is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of OHO?
OHO achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of OHO?
OHO saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of OHO?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for OHO is $ 208.75K USD.
Will OHO go higher this year?
OHO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out OHO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:43:52 (UTC+8)

OHO PLUS (OHO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

OHO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OHO
OHO
USD
USD

1 OHO = 0.49671 USD

Trade OHO

OHO/USDT
$0.49671
$0.49671$0.49671
-0.12%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,276.18
$111,276.18$111,276.18

-0.20%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,937.43
$3,937.43$3,937.43

-0.36%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02884
$0.02884$0.02884

-21.60%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.68
$195.68$195.68

-0.54%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0431
$3.0431$3.0431

+16.23%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,937.43
$3,937.43$3,937.43

-0.36%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,276.18
$111,276.18$111,276.18

-0.20%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.68
$195.68$195.68

-0.54%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5929
$2.5929$2.5929

-1.27%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19590
$0.19590$0.19590

+2.50%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.8022
$0.8022$0.8022

+3,108.80%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000025203
$0.00000000000025203$0.00000000000025203

+341.84%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00002220
$0.00002220$0.00002220

+341.35%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00450
$0.00450$0.00450

+125.00%

DramaBits Logo

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.006216
$0.006216$0.006216

+99.67%