ELF Price(ELF)
ELF price today is $ 0.05809, up 0.31% in the last 24 hours.
The live ELF (ELF) price today is $ 0.05809, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05809 per ELF.
ELF currently ranks #390 by market capitalization at $ 47.75M, with a circulating supply of 822.04M ELF. During the last 24 hours, ELF traded between $ 0.05778 (low) and $ 0.06075 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.7656800746917725, while the all-time low was $ 0.02954983003153017.
In short-term performance, ELF moved -0.28% in the last hour and +15.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.15K.
No.390
2017-12-21 00:00:00
NONE
The current Market Cap of ELF is $ 47.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.15K. The circulating supply of ELF is 822.04M, with a total supply of 996445552.1261811. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.88M.
-0.28%
+0.31%
+15.25%
+15.25%
aelf (ELF) is a decentralized cloud computing blockchain network that aims to provide a highly efficient and customizable operating system. The project's primary goal is to resolve the challenges of scalability, resource segregation, and an adaptable governance model that are prevalent in existing blockchain systems. The aelf network operates on a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which allows for better scalability and performance. The ELF token, the native cryptocurrency of the aelf network, is used for transaction fees and the operation of smart contracts, as well as in the network's governance through a voting mechanism.
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aelf, an AI-enhanced Layer 1 blockchain network, leverages the robust C# programming language for efficiency and scalability across its sophisticated multi-layered architecture. Founded in 2017 with its global hub in Singapore, aelf is a pioneer in the industry, leading Asia in evolving blockchain with state-of-the-art AI integration and modular Layer 2 ZK Rollup technology, ensuring an efficient, low-cost, and highly secure platform that is both developer and end-user friendly. Aligned with its progressive vision, aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and advancing Web3 and AI technology adoption.
For a more in-depth understanding of ELF, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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