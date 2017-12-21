ELF Price Today

The live ELF (ELF) price today is $ 0.05809, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05809 per ELF.

ELF currently ranks #390 by market capitalization at $ 47.75M, with a circulating supply of 822.04M ELF. During the last 24 hours, ELF traded between $ 0.05778 (low) and $ 0.06075 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.7656800746917725, while the all-time low was $ 0.02954983003153017.

In short-term performance, ELF moved -0.28% in the last hour and +15.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.15K.

ELF (ELF) Market Information

Rank No.390 Market Cap $ 47.75M$ 47.75M $ 47.75M Volume (24H) $ 55.15K$ 55.15K $ 55.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 57.88M$ 57.88M $ 57.88M Circulation Supply 822.04M 822.04M 822.04M Total Supply 996,445,552.1261811 996,445,552.1261811 996,445,552.1261811 Issue Date 2017-12-21 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.099$ 0.099 $ 0.099 Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of ELF is $ 47.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.15K. The circulating supply of ELF is 822.04M, with a total supply of 996445552.1261811. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.88M.