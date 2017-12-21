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The live ELF price today is 0.05809 USD.ELF market cap is 47,752,541.407992213008 USD. Track real-time ELF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ELF price today is 0.05809 USD.ELF market cap is 47,752,541.407992213008 USD. Track real-time ELF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About ELF

ELF Price Info

What is ELF

ELF Whitepaper

ELF Official Website

ELF Tokenomics

ELF Price Forecast

ELF History

ELF Buying Guide

ELF-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ELF Spot

ELF USDT-M Futures

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ELF Price(ELF)

1 ELF to USD Live Price:

$0.05799
$0.05799$0.05799
+0.31%1D
USD
ELF (ELF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:55:03 (UTC+8)

ELF Market Statistics

ELF price today is $ 0.05809, up 0.31% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.05809 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.05778 - $ 0.06075 USD
Market Capitalization$ 47.75M USD (rank #390)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 55.15K
Circulating Supply822.04M ELF of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 57.88M USD
All-Time High$ 2.7656800746917725 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:55:03

ELF Price Today

The live ELF (ELF) price today is $ 0.05809, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05809 per ELF.

ELF currently ranks #390 by market capitalization at $ 47.75M, with a circulating supply of 822.04M ELF. During the last 24 hours, ELF traded between $ 0.05778 (low) and $ 0.06075 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.7656800746917725, while the all-time low was $ 0.02954983003153017.

In short-term performance, ELF moved -0.28% in the last hour and +15.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.15K.

ELF (ELF) Market Information

No.390

$ 47.75M
$ 47.75M$ 47.75M

$ 55.15K
$ 55.15K$ 55.15K

$ 57.88M
$ 57.88M$ 57.88M

822.04M
822.04M 822.04M

996,445,552.1261811
996,445,552.1261811 996,445,552.1261811

2017-12-21 00:00:00

$ 0.099
$ 0.099$ 0.099

NONE

The current Market Cap of ELF is $ 47.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.15K. The circulating supply of ELF is 822.04M, with a total supply of 996445552.1261811. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.88M.

ELF Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.05778
$ 0.05778$ 0.05778
24H Low
$ 0.06075
$ 0.06075$ 0.06075
24H High

$ 0.05778
$ 0.05778$ 0.05778

$ 0.06075
$ 0.06075$ 0.06075

$ 2.7656800746917725
$ 2.7656800746917725$ 2.7656800746917725

$ 0.02954983003153017
$ 0.02954983003153017$ 0.02954983003153017

-0.28%

+0.31%

+15.25%

+15.25%

About ELF

aelf (ELF) is a decentralized cloud computing blockchain network that aims to provide a highly efficient and customizable operating system. The project's primary goal is to resolve the challenges of scalability, resource segregation, and an adaptable governance model that are prevalent in existing blockchain systems. The aelf network operates on a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which allows for better scalability and performance. The ELF token, the native cryptocurrency of the aelf network, is used for transaction fees and the operation of smart contracts, as well as in the network's governance through a voting mechanism.

Trade ELF (ELF) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ELF spot and futures markets, compare ELF trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ELF/USDT
$0.05785
$0.05785$0.05785
-0.08%
926.28K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ELF: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ELF (ELF)

aelf, an AI-enhanced Layer 1 blockchain network, leverages the robust C# programming language for efficiency and scalability across its sophisticated multi-layered architecture. Founded in 2017 with its global hub in Singapore, aelf is a pioneer in the industry, leading Asia in evolving blockchain with state-of-the-art AI integration and modular Layer 2 ZK Rollup technology, ensuring an efficient, low-cost, and highly secure platform that is both developer and end-user friendly. Aligned with its progressive vision, aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and advancing Web3 and AI technology adoption.

ELF Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ELF, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ELF Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ELF (ELF)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:55:03 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ELF

ELFUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ELF with leverage. Explore ELFUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ELF-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ELF
ELF
USD
USD

1 ELF = 0.05809 USD