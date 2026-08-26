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The live Bittensor price today is 232.54 USD.TAO market cap is 2,561,915,493.2186401586 USD. Track real-time TAO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Bittensor price today is 232.54 USD.TAO market cap is 2,561,915,493.2186401586 USD. Track real-time TAO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Bittensor Logo

Bittensor Price(TAO)

1 TAO to USD Live Price:

$232.62
$232.62$232.62
-0.92%1D
USD
Bittensor (TAO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:21:22 (UTC+8)

Bittensor Market Statistics

Bittensor price today is $ 232.54, down 0.92% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 232.54 USD
24-Hour Range$ 224.43 - $ 246.21 USD
Market Capitalization$ 2.56B USD (rank #27)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 3.99M
Circulating Supply11.02M TAO of 100,000,000,000 max supply (52.46%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 4.88B USD
All-Time High$ 767.6796797200545 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:21:22

Bittensor Price Today

The live Bittensor (TAO) price today is $ 232.54, with a 0.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current TAO to USD conversion rate is $ 232.54 per TAO.

Bittensor currently ranks #27 by market capitalization at $ 2.56B, with a circulating supply of 11.02M TAO. During the last 24 hours, TAO traded between $ 224.43 (low) and $ 246.21 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 767.6796797200545, while the all-time low was $ 30.40095531468245.

In short-term performance, TAO moved -0.08% in the last hour and +21.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.99M.

Bittensor (TAO) Market Information

No.27

$ 2.56B
$ 2.56B$ 2.56B

$ 3.99M
$ 3.99M$ 3.99M

$ 4.88B
$ 4.88B$ 4.88B

11.02M
11.02M 11.02M

21,000,000
21,000,000 21,000,000

21,000,000
21,000,000 21,000,000

52.46%

0.13%

TAO

The current Market Cap of Bittensor is $ 2.56B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.99M. The circulating supply of TAO is 11.02M, with a total supply of 21000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.88B.

Bittensor Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 224.43
$ 224.43$ 224.43
24H Low
$ 246.21
$ 246.21$ 246.21
24H High

$ 224.43
$ 224.43$ 224.43

$ 246.21
$ 246.21$ 246.21

$ 767.6796797200545
$ 767.6796797200545$ 767.6796797200545

$ 30.40095531468245
$ 30.40095531468245$ 30.40095531468245

-0.08%

-0.91%

+21.97%

+21.97%

About Bittensor

TAO Network (TAO) is a blockchain-based platform designed to facilitate the creation and distribution of music and other digital content. The platform uses a unique proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and incorporates smart contract functionality to enable artists and creators to manage their intellectual property rights, distribute their work, and monetize their content. TAO Network aims to revolutionize the music industry by providing a decentralized, transparent, and equitable ecosystem for artists, fans, and other stakeholders.

Trade Bittensor (TAO) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live TAO spot and futures markets, compare Bittensor trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TAO/USDT
$233.27
$233.27$233.27
-0.57%
16.76K (USDT)
TAO/USDC
$232.95
$232.95$232.95
-0.74%
1.76K (USDT)
TAO/EUR
$199.59
$199.59$199.59
-0.69%
288.01 (USDT)
TAO/USD1
$233.36
$233.36$233.36
-0.52%
231.68 (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Bittensor: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Bittensor (TAO)

Bittensor is an open-source protocol that powers a decentralized, blockchain-based, tokenized machine learning network. The project is designed to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence by introducing an optimized training strategy in which models interact in an incentivized, iterative ecosystem, while also advancing a more equitable and collaborative approach to its ownership and access.

Whitepaper

Bittensor Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bittensor, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Bittensor Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Bittensor (TAO)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:21:22 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Bittensor

TAOUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on TAO with leverage. Explore TAOUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TAO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TAO
TAO
USD
USD

1 TAO = 232.54 USD