Kintara Price Today

The live Kintara (KINS) price today is $ 0.00414, with a 3.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current KINS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00414 per KINS.

Kintara currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- KINS. During the last 24 hours, KINS traded between $ 0.0037 (low) and $ 0.004702 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KINS moved +0.12% in the last hour and +62.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.83K.

Kintara (KINS) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 69.83K$ 69.83K $ 69.83K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.12M$ 4.12M $ 4.12M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 995,436,192.62 995,436,192.62 995,436,192.62 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Kintara is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.83K. The circulating supply of KINS is --, with a total supply of 995436192.62. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.12M.