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The live Kintara price today is 0.00414 USD.KINS market cap is -- USD. Track real-time KINS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Kintara price today is 0.00414 USD.KINS market cap is -- USD. Track real-time KINS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Kintara Price(KINS)

1 KINS to USD Live Price:

$0.00414
$0.00414$0.00414
+3.94%1D
USD
Kintara (KINS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:19:04 (UTC+8)

Kintara Market Statistics

Kintara price today is $ 0.00414, up 3.94% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00414 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0037 - $ 0.004702 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 69.83K
Circulating Supply-- KINS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 4.12M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:19:04

Kintara Price Today

The live Kintara (KINS) price today is $ 0.00414, with a 3.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current KINS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00414 per KINS.

Kintara currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- KINS. During the last 24 hours, KINS traded between $ 0.0037 (low) and $ 0.004702 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KINS moved +0.12% in the last hour and +62.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.83K.

Kintara (KINS) Market Information

--
----

$ 69.83K
$ 69.83K$ 69.83K

$ 4.12M
$ 4.12M$ 4.12M

--
----

995,436,192.62
995,436,192.62 995,436,192.62

SOL

The current Market Cap of Kintara is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.83K. The circulating supply of KINS is --, with a total supply of 995436192.62. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.12M.

Kintara Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0037
$ 0.0037$ 0.0037
24H Low
$ 0.004702
$ 0.004702$ 0.004702
24H High

$ 0.0037
$ 0.0037$ 0.0037

$ 0.004702
$ 0.004702$ 0.004702

--
----

--
----

+0.12%

+3.94%

+62.54%

+62.54%

Trade Kintara (KINS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live KINS spot and futures markets, compare Kintara trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KINS/USD1
$0.004099
$0.004099$0.004099
+1.18%
13.33M (USDT)
KINS/USDT
$0.004146
$0.004146$0.004146
+4.04%
17.05M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Kintara: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Kintara (KINS)

An isometric MMO where you play to earn, buy and sell for $KINS, explore quests and adventure with friends.

Kintara Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kintara, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Kintara (KINS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:19:04 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Kintara

KINSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on KINS with leverage. Explore KINSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KINS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KINS
KINS
USD
USD

1 KINS = 0.00413 USD