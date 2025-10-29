The live PHT Stablecoin price today is 0.017 USD. Track real-time PHT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PHT price trend easily at MEXC now.The live PHT Stablecoin price today is 0.017 USD. Track real-time PHT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PHT price trend easily at MEXC now.

PHT Stablecoin Logo

PHT Stablecoin Price(PHT)

1 PHT to USD Live Price:

$0.017
$0.017$0.017
0.00%1D
USD
PHT Stablecoin (PHT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:21:13 (UTC+8)

PHT Stablecoin (PHT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01687
$ 0.01687$ 0.01687
24H Low
$ 0.01706
$ 0.01706$ 0.01706
24H High

$ 0.01687
$ 0.01687$ 0.01687

$ 0.01706
$ 0.01706$ 0.01706

--
----

--
----

0.00%

0.00%

-1.00%

-1.00%

PHT Stablecoin (PHT) real-time price is $ 0.017. Over the past 24 hours, PHT traded between a low of $ 0.01687 and a high of $ 0.01706, showing active market volatility. PHT's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, PHT has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, 0.00% over 24 hours, and -1.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PHT Stablecoin (PHT) Market Information

--
----

$ 5.90K
$ 5.90K$ 5.90K

$ 4.89M
$ 4.89M$ 4.89M

--
----

287,850,000
287,850,000 287,850,000

MATIC

The current Market Cap of PHT Stablecoin is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.90K. The circulating supply of PHT is --, with a total supply of 287850000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.89M.

PHT Stablecoin (PHT) Price History USD

Track the price changes of PHT Stablecoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.00035-2.02%
60 Days$ -0.00041-2.36%
90 Days$ 00.00%
PHT Stablecoin Price Change Today

Today, PHT recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

PHT Stablecoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00035 (-2.02%), showing the token's short-term performance.

PHT Stablecoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PHT saw a change of $ -0.00041 (-2.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

PHT Stablecoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ 0 (0.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of PHT Stablecoin (PHT)?

Check out the PHT Stablecoin Price History page now.

What is PHT Stablecoin (PHT)

PHT Stablecoin is a multi-chain, over-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the Philippine peso. It is designed to facilitate fast, low-cost remittances, on-chain payments, and programmable settlements across the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

PHT Stablecoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PHT Stablecoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PHT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about PHT Stablecoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PHT Stablecoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

PHT Stablecoin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will PHT Stablecoin (PHT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your PHT Stablecoin (PHT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for PHT Stablecoin.

Check the PHT Stablecoin price prediction now!

PHT Stablecoin (PHT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PHT Stablecoin (PHT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PHT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy PHT Stablecoin (PHT)

Looking for how to buy PHT Stablecoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PHT Stablecoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PHT Stablecoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PHT Stablecoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official PHT Stablecoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PHT Stablecoin

How much is PHT Stablecoin (PHT) worth today?
The live PHT price in USD is 0.017 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PHT to USD price?
The current price of PHT to USD is $ 0.017. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of PHT Stablecoin?
The market cap for PHT is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PHT?
The circulating supply of PHT is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PHT?
PHT achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PHT?
PHT saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of PHT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PHT is $ 5.90K USD.
Will PHT go higher this year?
PHT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PHT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:21:13 (UTC+8)

