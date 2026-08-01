dYdX Price(DYDX)
dYdX price today is $ 0.11734, up 0.18% in the last 24 hours.
The live dYdX (DYDX) price today is $ 0.11734, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current DYDX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.11734 per DYDX.
dYdX currently ranks #180 by market capitalization at $ 99.04M, with a circulating supply of 844.08M DYDX. During the last 24 hours, DYDX traded between $ 0.11493 (low) and $ 0.12049 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.52847355533478, while the all-time low was $ 0.06665020804323486.
In short-term performance, DYDX moved +0.05% in the last hour and +14.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 118.40K.
No.180
84.40%
0.01%
NONE
The current Market Cap of dYdX is $ 99.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 118.40K. The circulating supply of DYDX is 844.08M, with a total supply of 958342962.317931. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 117.34M.
+0.05%
+0.18%
+14.45%
+14.45%
dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing smart contracts to allow for trading with leverage and short selling. It is designed to facilitate open, efficient, and secure markets where users can trade, borrow, and lend digital assets directly with each other. The DYDX token serves as a governance token, giving holders the ability to influence the development and operation of the platform. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and has a fixed supply, with tokens primarily distributed to users of the platform. The dYdX platform and its native token, DYDX, play a significant role in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.
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DeFi trading platform dYdX is launching a governance token. DYDX enables a robust ecosystem around governance, rewards, and staking — each designed to drive future growth and decentralization of dYdX, resulting in a better experience for users.
For a more in-depth understanding of dYdX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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