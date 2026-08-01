dYdX Price Today

The live dYdX (DYDX) price today is $ 0.11734, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current DYDX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.11734 per DYDX.

dYdX currently ranks #180 by market capitalization at $ 99.04M, with a circulating supply of 844.08M DYDX. During the last 24 hours, DYDX traded between $ 0.11493 (low) and $ 0.12049 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.52847355533478, while the all-time low was $ 0.06665020804323486.

In short-term performance, DYDX moved +0.05% in the last hour and +14.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 118.40K.

dYdX (DYDX) Market Information

Rank No.180 Market Cap $ 99.04M$ 99.04M $ 99.04M Volume (24H) $ 118.40K$ 118.40K $ 118.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 117.34M$ 117.34M $ 117.34M Circulation Supply 844.08M 844.08M 844.08M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 958,342,962.317931 958,342,962.317931 958,342,962.317931 Circulation Rate 84.40% Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of dYdX is $ 99.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 118.40K. The circulating supply of DYDX is 844.08M, with a total supply of 958342962.317931. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 117.34M.