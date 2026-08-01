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The live dYdX price today is 0.11734 USD.DYDX market cap is 99,044,831.708245418062 USD. Track real-time DYDX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live dYdX price today is 0.11734 USD.DYDX market cap is 99,044,831.708245418062 USD. Track real-time DYDX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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DYDX Price Info

What is DYDX

DYDX Whitepaper

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DYDX History

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dYdX Price(DYDX)

1 DYDX to USD Live Price:

$0.11734
$0.11734$0.11734
+0.18%1D
USD
dYdX (DYDX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:49:58 (UTC+8)

dYdX Market Statistics

dYdX price today is $ 0.11734, up 0.18% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.11734 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.11493 - $ 0.12049 USD
Market Capitalization$ 99.04M USD (rank #180)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 118.40K
Circulating Supply844.08M DYDX of 100,000,000,000 max supply (84.40%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 117.34M USD
All-Time High$ 4.52847355533478 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:49:58

dYdX Price Today

The live dYdX (DYDX) price today is $ 0.11734, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current DYDX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.11734 per DYDX.

dYdX currently ranks #180 by market capitalization at $ 99.04M, with a circulating supply of 844.08M DYDX. During the last 24 hours, DYDX traded between $ 0.11493 (low) and $ 0.12049 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.52847355533478, while the all-time low was $ 0.06665020804323486.

In short-term performance, DYDX moved +0.05% in the last hour and +14.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 118.40K.

dYdX (DYDX) Market Information

No.180

$ 99.04M
$ 99.04M$ 99.04M

$ 118.40K
$ 118.40K$ 118.40K

$ 117.34M
$ 117.34M$ 117.34M

844.08M
844.08M 844.08M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

958,342,962.317931
958,342,962.317931 958,342,962.317931

84.40%

0.01%

NONE

The current Market Cap of dYdX is $ 99.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 118.40K. The circulating supply of DYDX is 844.08M, with a total supply of 958342962.317931. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 117.34M.

dYdX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.11493
$ 0.11493$ 0.11493
24H Low
$ 0.12049
$ 0.12049$ 0.12049
24H High

$ 0.11493
$ 0.11493$ 0.11493

$ 0.12049
$ 0.12049$ 0.12049

$ 4.52847355533478
$ 4.52847355533478$ 4.52847355533478

$ 0.06665020804323486
$ 0.06665020804323486$ 0.06665020804323486

+0.05%

+0.18%

+14.45%

+14.45%

About dYdX

dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing smart contracts to allow for trading with leverage and short selling. It is designed to facilitate open, efficient, and secure markets where users can trade, borrow, and lend digital assets directly with each other. The DYDX token serves as a governance token, giving holders the ability to influence the development and operation of the platform. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and has a fixed supply, with tokens primarily distributed to users of the platform. The dYdX platform and its native token, DYDX, play a significant role in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Trade dYdX (DYDX) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live DYDX spot and futures markets, compare dYdX trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DYDX/USDT
$0.1176
$0.1176$0.1176
+0.26%
1.01M (USDT)
DYDX/USDC
$0.11775
$0.11775$0.11775
+0.63%
453.58K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for dYdX: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is dYdX (DYDX)

DeFi trading platform dYdX is launching a governance token. DYDX enables a robust ecosystem around governance, rewards, and staking — each designed to drive future growth and decentralization of dYdX, resulting in a better experience for users.

Whitepaper

dYdX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of dYdX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official dYdX Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About dYdX (DYDX)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:49:58 (UTC+8)

Explore More about dYdX

DYDXUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on DYDX with leverage. Explore DYDXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DYDX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DYDX
DYDX
USD
USD

1 DYDX = 0.11734 USD