Fuse Network Price Today

The live Fuse Network (FUSE) price today is $ 0.0023, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current FUSE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0023 per FUSE.

Fuse Network currently ranks #2074 by market capitalization at $ 505.73K, with a circulating supply of 219.88M FUSE. During the last 24 hours, FUSE traded between $ 0.002141 (low) and $ 0.002887 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.137374549302839, while the all-time low was $ 0.00289929878699716.

In short-term performance, FUSE moved 0.00% in the last hour and +28.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.60K.

Fuse Network (FUSE) Market Information

Rank No.2074 Market Cap $ 505.73K$ 505.73K $ 505.73K Volume (24H) $ 81.60K$ 81.60K $ 81.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 900.42K$ 900.42K $ 900.42K Circulation Supply 219.88M 219.88M 219.88M Total Supply 391,488,845.48103 391,488,845.48103 391,488,845.48103 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Fuse Network is $ 505.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.60K. The circulating supply of FUSE is 219.88M, with a total supply of 391488845.48103. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 900.42K.