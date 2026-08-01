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The live Fuse Network price today is 0.0023 USD.FUSE market cap is 505,728.98514841728 USD. Track real-time FUSE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Fuse Network price today is 0.0023 USD.FUSE market cap is 505,728.98514841728 USD. Track real-time FUSE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Fuse Network Logo

Fuse Network Price(FUSE)

1 FUSE to USD Live Price:

$0.0023
$0.0023$0.0023
+0.17%1D
USD
Fuse Network (FUSE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:20:11 (UTC+8)

Fuse Network Market Statistics

Fuse Network price today is $ 0.0023, up 0.17% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0023 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.002141 - $ 0.002887 USD
Market Capitalization$ 505.73K USD (rank #2074)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 81.60K
Circulating Supply219.88M FUSE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 900.42K USD
All-Time High$ 2.137374549302839 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:20:11

Fuse Network Price Today

The live Fuse Network (FUSE) price today is $ 0.0023, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current FUSE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0023 per FUSE.

Fuse Network currently ranks #2074 by market capitalization at $ 505.73K, with a circulating supply of 219.88M FUSE. During the last 24 hours, FUSE traded between $ 0.002141 (low) and $ 0.002887 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.137374549302839, while the all-time low was $ 0.00289929878699716.

In short-term performance, FUSE moved 0.00% in the last hour and +28.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.60K.

Fuse Network (FUSE) Market Information

No.2074

$ 505.73K
$ 505.73K$ 505.73K

$ 81.60K
$ 81.60K$ 81.60K

$ 900.42K
$ 900.42K$ 900.42K

219.88M
219.88M 219.88M

391,488,845.48103
391,488,845.48103 391,488,845.48103

ETH

The current Market Cap of Fuse Network is $ 505.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.60K. The circulating supply of FUSE is 219.88M, with a total supply of 391488845.48103. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 900.42K.

Fuse Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.002141
$ 0.002141$ 0.002141
24H Low
$ 0.002887
$ 0.002887$ 0.002887
24H High

$ 0.002141
$ 0.002141$ 0.002141

$ 0.002887
$ 0.002887$ 0.002887

$ 2.137374549302839
$ 2.137374549302839$ 2.137374549302839

$ 0.00289929878699716
$ 0.00289929878699716$ 0.00289929878699716

0.00%

+0.17%

+28.56%

+28.56%

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network (FUSE) is a blockchain-based platform designed to provide a cost-effective and scalable infrastructure for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and services. It aims to lower the entry barrier for businesses and individuals to create and use DeFi products by reducing costs and complexity. The network utilizes a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which allows it to maintain high levels of security while offering fast and low-cost transactions. FUSE's primary use case is in the creation of community-driven currencies and payment systems, enabling businesses and communities to digitize their financial ecosystem.

Trade Fuse Network (FUSE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live FUSE spot and futures markets, compare Fuse Network trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FUSE/USDT
$0.0023
$0.0023$0.0023
+0.21%
35.27M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Fuse Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Fuse Network (FUSE)

The Fuse network is a permissionless and border-less public ledger designed for easy integration of everyday payments. It's anchored to Ethereum using a bridge which allows any token to freely move between Ethereum and the Fuse-chain. A Token is minted on Ethereum and then moved to the Fuse-chain, where it gets access to a wide range of features and business plugins that brings it to life.

Fuse Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fuse Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Fuse Network Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Fuse Network (FUSE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:20:11 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Fuse Network

FUSEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FUSE with leverage. Explore FUSEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FUSE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FUSE
FUSE
USD
USD

1 FUSE = 0.0023 USD