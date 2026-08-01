Fuse Network Price(FUSE)
Fuse Network price today is $ 0.0023, up 0.17% in the last 24 hours.
The live Fuse Network (FUSE) price today is $ 0.0023, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current FUSE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0023 per FUSE.
Fuse Network currently ranks #2074 by market capitalization at $ 505.73K, with a circulating supply of 219.88M FUSE. During the last 24 hours, FUSE traded between $ 0.002141 (low) and $ 0.002887 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.137374549302839, while the all-time low was $ 0.00289929878699716.
In short-term performance, FUSE moved 0.00% in the last hour and +28.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.60K.
No.2074
ETH
The current Market Cap of Fuse Network is $ 505.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.60K. The circulating supply of FUSE is 219.88M, with a total supply of 391488845.48103. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 900.42K.
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Fuse Network (FUSE) is a blockchain-based platform designed to provide a cost-effective and scalable infrastructure for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and services. It aims to lower the entry barrier for businesses and individuals to create and use DeFi products by reducing costs and complexity. The network utilizes a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which allows it to maintain high levels of security while offering fast and low-cost transactions. FUSE's primary use case is in the creation of community-driven currencies and payment systems, enabling businesses and communities to digitize their financial ecosystem.
Explore live FUSE spot and futures markets, compare Fuse Network trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Fuse Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
The Fuse network is a permissionless and border-less public ledger designed for easy integration of everyday payments. It's anchored to Ethereum using a bridge which allows any token to freely move between Ethereum and the Fuse-chain. A Token is minted on Ethereum and then moved to the Fuse-chain, where it gets access to a wide range of features and business plugins that brings it to life.
For a more in-depth understanding of Fuse Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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