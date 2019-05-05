Polkadot Price Today

The live Polkadot (DOT) price today is $ 0.8794, with a 0.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.8794 per DOT.

Polkadot currently ranks #41 by market capitalization at $ 1.49B, with a circulating supply of 1.69B DOT. During the last 24 hours, DOT traded between $ 0.8651 (low) and $ 0.9239 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 55.00497580824178887, while the all-time low was $ 0.8925903416402049.

In short-term performance, DOT moved +0.89% in the last hour and +16.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.80M.

Polkadot (DOT) Market Information

Rank No.41 Market Cap $ 1.49B$ 1.49B $ 1.49B Volume (24H) $ 1.80M$ 1.80M $ 1.80M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.85B$ 1.85B $ 1.85B Circulation Supply 1.69B 1.69B 1.69B Max Supply 2,100,000,000 2,100,000,000 2,100,000,000 Total Supply 1,688,708,606.98738087 1,688,708,606.98738087 1,688,708,606.98738087 Circulation Rate 80.41% Market Share 0.07% Issue Date 2019-05-05 00:00:00 Public Blockchain DOT

The current Market Cap of Polkadot is $ 1.49B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.80M. The circulating supply of DOT is 1.69B, with a total supply of 1688708606.98738087. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.85B.