Polkadot Price(DOT)
Polkadot price today is $ 0.8794, up 0.35% in the last 24 hours.
The live Polkadot (DOT) price today is $ 0.8794, with a 0.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.8794 per DOT.
Polkadot currently ranks #41 by market capitalization at $ 1.49B, with a circulating supply of 1.69B DOT. During the last 24 hours, DOT traded between $ 0.8651 (low) and $ 0.9239 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 55.00497580824178887, while the all-time low was $ 0.8925903416402049.
In short-term performance, DOT moved +0.89% in the last hour and +16.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.80M.
No.41
80.41%
0.07%
2019-05-05 00:00:00
DOT
The current Market Cap of Polkadot is $ 1.49B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.80M. The circulating supply of DOT is 1.69B, with a total supply of 1688708606.98738087. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.85B.
+0.89%
+0.35%
+16.78%
+16.78%
Polkadot (DOT) is a multi-chain platform that enables the transfer of any type of data or asset, not just tokens, across different blockchains. Its primary goal is to facilitate interoperability and scalability among multiple blockchains, allowing them to communicate and share information in a secure, trust-free environment. Polkadot operates on a heterogeneous multi-chain architecture, with a central Relay Chain providing security to the network and connecting multiple parachains (individual blockchains with their own native tokens and functionalities). DOT, the native token of the Polkadot network, plays a key role in maintaining and operating the network, including bonding, governance, and staking.
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Polkadot is a platform with low barriers to entry for flexible, autonomous economies acting together within Polkadot’s shared security umbrella. Polkadot is a revolution, not just in blockchain technology but also towards enabling fairer peer-to-peer digital jurisdictions.
For a more in-depth understanding of Polkadot, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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