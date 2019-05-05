Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Polkadot price today is 0.8794 USD.DOT market cap is 1,485,050,348.984702737078 USD. Track real-time DOT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Polkadot price today is 0.8794 USD.DOT market cap is 1,485,050,348.984702737078 USD. Track real-time DOT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About DOT

DOT Price Info

What is DOT

DOT Whitepaper

DOT Official Website

DOT Tokenomics

DOT Price Forecast

DOT History

DOT Buying Guide

DOT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

DOT Spot

DOT Coin-M Futures

DOT USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Polkadot Logo

Polkadot Price(DOT)

1 DOT to USD Live Price:

$0.8795
$0.8795$0.8795
+0.35%1D
USD
Polkadot (DOT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:46:06 (UTC+8)

Polkadot Market Statistics

Polkadot price today is $ 0.8794, up 0.35% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.8794 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.8651 - $ 0.9239 USD
Market Capitalization$ 1.49B USD (rank #41)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 1.80M
Circulating Supply1.69B DOT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (80.41%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.85B USD
All-Time High$ 55.00497580824178887 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:46:06

Polkadot Price Today

The live Polkadot (DOT) price today is $ 0.8794, with a 0.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.8794 per DOT.

Polkadot currently ranks #41 by market capitalization at $ 1.49B, with a circulating supply of 1.69B DOT. During the last 24 hours, DOT traded between $ 0.8651 (low) and $ 0.9239 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 55.00497580824178887, while the all-time low was $ 0.8925903416402049.

In short-term performance, DOT moved +0.89% in the last hour and +16.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.80M.

Polkadot (DOT) Market Information

No.41

$ 1.49B
$ 1.49B$ 1.49B

$ 1.80M
$ 1.80M$ 1.80M

$ 1.85B
$ 1.85B$ 1.85B

1.69B
1.69B 1.69B

2,100,000,000
2,100,000,000 2,100,000,000

1,688,708,606.98738087
1,688,708,606.98738087 1,688,708,606.98738087

80.41%

0.07%

2019-05-05 00:00:00

DOT

The current Market Cap of Polkadot is $ 1.49B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.80M. The circulating supply of DOT is 1.69B, with a total supply of 1688708606.98738087. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.85B.

Polkadot Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.8651
$ 0.8651$ 0.8651
24H Low
$ 0.9239
$ 0.9239$ 0.9239
24H High

$ 0.8651
$ 0.8651$ 0.8651

$ 0.9239
$ 0.9239$ 0.9239

$ 55.00497580824178887
$ 55.00497580824178887$ 55.00497580824178887

$ 0.8925903416402049
$ 0.8925903416402049$ 0.8925903416402049

+0.89%

+0.35%

+16.78%

+16.78%

About Polkadot

Polkadot (DOT) is a multi-chain platform that enables the transfer of any type of data or asset, not just tokens, across different blockchains. Its primary goal is to facilitate interoperability and scalability among multiple blockchains, allowing them to communicate and share information in a secure, trust-free environment. Polkadot operates on a heterogeneous multi-chain architecture, with a central Relay Chain providing security to the network and connecting multiple parachains (individual blockchains with their own native tokens and functionalities). DOT, the native token of the Polkadot network, plays a key role in maintaining and operating the network, including bonding, governance, and staking.

Trade Polkadot (DOT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live DOT spot and futures markets, compare Polkadot trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DOT/USDT
$0.8797
$0.8797$0.8797
+0.38%
2.02M (USDT)
DOT/USDC
$0.8782
$0.8782$0.8782
+0.31%
68.83K (USDT)
DOT/BTC
$0.00001112
$0.00001112$0.00001112
+0.63%
11.24K (USDT)
DOT/USD1
$0.8782
$0.8782$0.8782
+0.17%
61.80K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Polkadot: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is a platform with low barriers to entry for flexible, autonomous economies acting together within Polkadot’s shared security umbrella. Polkadot is a revolution, not just in blockchain technology but also towards enabling fairer peer-to-peer digital jurisdictions.

Polkadot Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Polkadot, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Polkadot Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Polkadot (DOT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:46:06 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Polkadot

DOTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on DOT with leverage. Explore DOTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1413
$0.1413$0.1413

+371.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1147
$1.1147$1.1147

+1,014.70%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008333
$0.008333$0.008333

+8.51%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7294
$0.7294$0.7294

-1.32%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.3573
$2.3573$2.3573

-9.33%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1147
$1.1147$1.1147

+1,014.70%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1413
$0.1413$0.1413

+371.00%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.032860
$0.032860$0.032860

+16.56%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0179327
$0.0179327$0.0179327

+9.63%

UPCX

UPCX

UPC

$0.1455
$0.1455$0.1455

+2.97%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DOT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DOT
DOT
USD
USD

1 DOT = 0.8794 USD