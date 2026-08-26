Pangolin Price(PNG)
Pangolin price today is $ 0.02277, down 2.73% in the last 24 hours.
The live Pangolin (PNG) price today is $ 0.02277, with a 2.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current PNG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02277 per PNG.
Pangolin currently ranks #1195 by market capitalization at $ 5.33M, with a circulating supply of 233.96M PNG. During the last 24 hours, PNG traded between $ 0.02274 (low) and $ 0.02426 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.98749156, while the all-time low was $ 0.01087173967520263.
In short-term performance, PNG moved -1.39% in the last hour and +18.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.58K.
No.1195
43.48%
AVAX_CCHAIN
The current Market Cap of Pangolin is $ 5.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.58K. The circulating supply of PNG is 233.96M, with a total supply of 230000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.25M.
-1.39%
-2.73%
+18.47%
+18.47%
Pangolin (PNG) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Avalanche network, leveraging the capabilities of automated market makers (AMMs). Its primary function is to facilitate the swapping of crypto assets, providing liquidity, and earning rewards in the form of PNG tokens. PNG operates on a consensus mechanism known as proof-of-stake (PoS), which is widely recognized for its energy efficiency compared to proof-of-work systems. The PNG token serves a dual role within the Pangolin ecosystem, acting as both a governance token, allowing holders to vote on proposals and changes to the platform, and as a native utility token for paying transaction fees and earning rewards.
Explore live PNG spot and futures markets, compare Pangolin trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Pangolin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap, features a native governance token called PNG that is fully community distributed and is capable of trading all tokens issued on Ethereum and Avalanche.
For a more in-depth understanding of Pangolin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on PNG with leverage. Explore PNGUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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