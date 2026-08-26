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The live Pangolin price today is 0.02277 USD.PNG market cap is 5,327,181.83151 USD. Track real-time PNG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Pangolin price today is 0.02277 USD.PNG market cap is 5,327,181.83151 USD. Track real-time PNG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is PNG

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PNG Official Website

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PNG History

PNG Buying Guide

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Pangolin Logo

Pangolin Price(PNG)

1 PNG to USD Live Price:

$0.02276
$0.02276$0.02276
-2.73%1D
USD
Pangolin (PNG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:54:59 (UTC+8)

Pangolin Market Statistics

Pangolin price today is $ 0.02277, down 2.73% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.02277 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.02274 - $ 0.02426 USD
Market Capitalization$ 5.33M USD (rank #1195)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 58.58K
Circulating Supply233.96M PNG of 100,000,000,000 max supply (43.48%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 12.25M USD
All-Time High$ 4.98749156 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:54:59

Pangolin Price Today

The live Pangolin (PNG) price today is $ 0.02277, with a 2.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current PNG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02277 per PNG.

Pangolin currently ranks #1195 by market capitalization at $ 5.33M, with a circulating supply of 233.96M PNG. During the last 24 hours, PNG traded between $ 0.02274 (low) and $ 0.02426 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.98749156, while the all-time low was $ 0.01087173967520263.

In short-term performance, PNG moved -1.39% in the last hour and +18.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.58K.

Pangolin (PNG) Market Information

No.1195

$ 5.33M
$ 5.33M$ 5.33M

$ 58.58K
$ 58.58K$ 58.58K

$ 12.25M
$ 12.25M$ 12.25M

233.96M
233.96M 233.96M

538,000,000
538,000,000 538,000,000

230,000,000
230,000,000 230,000,000

43.48%

AVAX_CCHAIN

The current Market Cap of Pangolin is $ 5.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.58K. The circulating supply of PNG is 233.96M, with a total supply of 230000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.25M.

Pangolin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02274
$ 0.02274$ 0.02274
24H Low
$ 0.02426
$ 0.02426$ 0.02426
24H High

$ 0.02274
$ 0.02274$ 0.02274

$ 0.02426
$ 0.02426$ 0.02426

$ 4.98749156
$ 4.98749156$ 4.98749156

$ 0.01087173967520263
$ 0.01087173967520263$ 0.01087173967520263

-1.39%

-2.73%

+18.47%

+18.47%

About Pangolin

Pangolin (PNG) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Avalanche network, leveraging the capabilities of automated market makers (AMMs). Its primary function is to facilitate the swapping of crypto assets, providing liquidity, and earning rewards in the form of PNG tokens. PNG operates on a consensus mechanism known as proof-of-stake (PoS), which is widely recognized for its energy efficiency compared to proof-of-work systems. The PNG token serves a dual role within the Pangolin ecosystem, acting as both a governance token, allowing holders to vote on proposals and changes to the platform, and as a native utility token for paying transaction fees and earning rewards.

Trade Pangolin (PNG) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live PNG spot and futures markets, compare Pangolin trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PNG/USDT
$0.02277
$0.02277$0.02277
-2.73%
2.50M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Pangolin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Pangolin (PNG)

Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap, features a native governance token called PNG that is fully community distributed and is capable of trading all tokens issued on Ethereum and Avalanche.

Pangolin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Pangolin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Pangolin Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Pangolin (PNG)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:54:59 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Pangolin

PNGUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on PNG with leverage. Explore PNGUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PNG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PNG
PNG
USD
USD

1 PNG = 0.02277 USD