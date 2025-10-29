The live Aster price today is 1.0642 USD. Track real-time ASTER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ASTER price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Aster price today is 1.0642 USD. Track real-time ASTER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ASTER price trend easily at MEXC now.

Aster Price(ASTER)

$1.0656
+4.69%1D
USD
Aster (ASTER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:54:49 (UTC+8)

Aster (ASTER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.99
24H Low
$ 1.0994
24H High

$ 0.99
$ 1.0994
$ 2.419058923870731
$ 0.08438718204444161
+3.08%

+4.69%

+10.46%

+10.46%

Aster (ASTER) real-time price is $ 1.0642. Over the past 24 hours, ASTER traded between a low of $ 0.99 and a high of $ 1.0994, showing active market volatility. ASTER's all-time high price is $ 2.419058923870731, while its all-time low price is $ 0.08438718204444161.

In terms of short-term performance, ASTER has changed by +3.08% over the past hour, +4.69% over 24 hours, and +10.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Aster (ASTER) Market Information

No.45

$ 2.15B
$ 26.93M
$ 8.51B
2.02B
8,000,000,000
8,000,000,000
25.22%

0.05%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Aster is $ 2.15B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 26.93M. The circulating supply of ASTER is 2.02B, with a total supply of 8000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.51B.

Aster (ASTER) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Aster for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.047738+4.69%
30 Days$ -0.8192-43.50%
60 Days$ +0.7642+254.73%
90 Days$ +0.7642+254.73%
Aster Price Change Today

Today, ASTER recorded a change of $ +0.047738 (+4.69%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Aster 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.8192 (-43.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Aster 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ASTER saw a change of $ +0.7642 (+254.73%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Aster 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.7642 (+254.73%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Aster (ASTER)?

Check out the Aster Price History page now.

What is Aster (ASTER)

Aster is a next-generation decentralized perpetual exchange built for everyone.Following Astherus' merger with APX Finance in late 2024, this new identity is more than just a name change. We’re revolutionizing the way people trade perpetual contracts and utilize assets in the decentralized world.

Aster is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Aster investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ASTER staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Aster on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Aster buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Aster Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Aster (ASTER) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Aster (ASTER) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Aster.

Check the Aster price prediction now!

Aster (ASTER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aster (ASTER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ASTER token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Aster (ASTER)

Looking for how to buy Aster? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Aster on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ASTER to Local Currencies

1 Aster(ASTER) to VND
28,004.423
1 Aster(ASTER) to AUD
A$1.617584
1 Aster(ASTER) to GBP
0.79815
1 Aster(ASTER) to EUR
0.915212
1 Aster(ASTER) to USD
$1.0642
1 Aster(ASTER) to MYR
RM4.448356
1 Aster(ASTER) to TRY
44.632548
1 Aster(ASTER) to JPY
¥161.7584
1 Aster(ASTER) to ARS
ARS$1,529.021276
1 Aster(ASTER) to RUB
85.136
1 Aster(ASTER) to INR
94.085922
1 Aster(ASTER) to IDR
Rp17,736.659572
1 Aster(ASTER) to PHP
62.606886
1 Aster(ASTER) to EGP
￡E.50.326018
1 Aster(ASTER) to BRL
R$5.704112
1 Aster(ASTER) to CAD
C$1.479238
1 Aster(ASTER) to BDT
130.279364
1 Aster(ASTER) to NGN
1,546.793416
1 Aster(ASTER) to COP
$4,157.03125
1 Aster(ASTER) to ZAR
R.18.282956
1 Aster(ASTER) to UAH
44.74961
1 Aster(ASTER) to TZS
T.Sh.2,614.7394
1 Aster(ASTER) to VES
Bs233.0598
1 Aster(ASTER) to CLP
$1,000.348
1 Aster(ASTER) to PKR
Rs299.008274
1 Aster(ASTER) to KZT
567.867762
1 Aster(ASTER) to THB
฿34.469438
1 Aster(ASTER) to TWD
NT$32.585804
1 Aster(ASTER) to AED
د.إ3.905614
1 Aster(ASTER) to CHF
Fr0.85136
1 Aster(ASTER) to HKD
HK$8.268834
1 Aster(ASTER) to AMD
֏407.10971
1 Aster(ASTER) to MAD
.د.م9.801282
1 Aster(ASTER) to MXN
$19.655774
1 Aster(ASTER) to SAR
ريال3.99075
1 Aster(ASTER) to ETB
Br163.03544
1 Aster(ASTER) to KES
KSh137.590418
1 Aster(ASTER) to JOD
د.أ0.7545178
1 Aster(ASTER) to PLN
3.88433
1 Aster(ASTER) to RON
лв4.661196
1 Aster(ASTER) to SEK
kr10.014122
1 Aster(ASTER) to BGN
лв1.777214
1 Aster(ASTER) to HUF
Ft356.389938
1 Aster(ASTER) to CZK
22.3482
1 Aster(ASTER) to KWD
د.ك0.3256452
1 Aster(ASTER) to ILS
3.45865
1 Aster(ASTER) to BOB
Bs7.34298
1 Aster(ASTER) to AZN
1.80914
1 Aster(ASTER) to TJS
SM9.79064
1 Aster(ASTER) to GEL
2.894624
1 Aster(ASTER) to AOA
Kz975.435078
1 Aster(ASTER) to BHD
.د.ب0.4001392
1 Aster(ASTER) to BMD
$1.0642
1 Aster(ASTER) to DKK
kr6.842806
1 Aster(ASTER) to HNL
L27.956534
1 Aster(ASTER) to MUR
48.431742
1 Aster(ASTER) to NAD
$18.208462
1 Aster(ASTER) to NOK
kr10.663284
1 Aster(ASTER) to NZD
$1.841066
1 Aster(ASTER) to PAB
B/.1.0642
1 Aster(ASTER) to PGK
K4.501566
1 Aster(ASTER) to QAR
ر.ق3.873688
1 Aster(ASTER) to RSD
дин.107.548052
1 Aster(ASTER) to UZS
soʻm12,821.683798
1 Aster(ASTER) to ALL
L88.211538
1 Aster(ASTER) to ANG
ƒ1.904918
1 Aster(ASTER) to AWG
ƒ1.904918
1 Aster(ASTER) to BBD
$2.1284
1 Aster(ASTER) to BAM
KM1.787856
1 Aster(ASTER) to BIF
Fr3,157.4814
1 Aster(ASTER) to BND
$1.372818
1 Aster(ASTER) to BSD
$1.0642
1 Aster(ASTER) to JMD
$170.782816
1 Aster(ASTER) to KHR
4,273.891052
1 Aster(ASTER) to KMF
Fr450.1566
1 Aster(ASTER) to LAK
23,134.782146
1 Aster(ASTER) to LKR
රු323.953122
1 Aster(ASTER) to MDL
L17.98498
1 Aster(ASTER) to MGA
Ar4,815.377296
1 Aster(ASTER) to MOP
P8.5136
1 Aster(ASTER) to MVR
16.28226
1 Aster(ASTER) to MWK
MK1,847.568262
1 Aster(ASTER) to MZN
MT68.013022
1 Aster(ASTER) to NPR
रु150.094768
1 Aster(ASTER) to PYG
7,547.3064
1 Aster(ASTER) to RWF
Fr1,544.1542
1 Aster(ASTER) to SBD
$8.758366
1 Aster(ASTER) to SCR
14.68596
1 Aster(ASTER) to SRD
$42.078468
1 Aster(ASTER) to SVC
$9.301108
1 Aster(ASTER) to SZL
L18.208462
1 Aster(ASTER) to TMT
m3.735342
1 Aster(ASTER) to TND
د.ت3.1244912
1 Aster(ASTER) to TTD
$7.204634
1 Aster(ASTER) to UGX
Sh3,707.6728
1 Aster(ASTER) to XAF
Fr601.273
1 Aster(ASTER) to XCD
$2.87334
1 Aster(ASTER) to XOF
Fr601.273
1 Aster(ASTER) to XPF
Fr108.5484
1 Aster(ASTER) to BWP
P14.164502
1 Aster(ASTER) to BZD
$2.139042
1 Aster(ASTER) to CVE
$101.013864
1 Aster(ASTER) to DJF
Fr188.3634
1 Aster(ASTER) to DOP
$68.32164
1 Aster(ASTER) to DZD
د.ج137.771332
1 Aster(ASTER) to FJD
$2.405092
1 Aster(ASTER) to GNF
Fr9,253.219
1 Aster(ASTER) to GTQ
Q8.14113
1 Aster(ASTER) to GYD
$222.63064
1 Aster(ASTER) to ISK
kr131.9608

Aster Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aster, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Aster Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aster

How much is Aster (ASTER) worth today?
The live ASTER price in USD is 1.0642 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ASTER to USD price?
The current price of ASTER to USD is $ 1.0642. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Aster?
The market cap for ASTER is $ 2.15B USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ASTER?
The circulating supply of ASTER is 2.02B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ASTER?
ASTER achieved an ATH price of 2.419058923870731 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ASTER?
ASTER saw an ATL price of 0.08438718204444161 USD.
What is the trading volume of ASTER?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ASTER is $ 26.93M USD.
Will ASTER go higher this year?
ASTER might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ASTER price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Aster (ASTER) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

