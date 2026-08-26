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The live Singularry AI price today is 0.00958 USD.SINGULARRY market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time SINGULARRY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Singularry AI price today is 0.00958 USD.SINGULARRY market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time SINGULARRY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is SINGULARRY

SINGULARRY Whitepaper

SINGULARRY Official Website

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SINGULARRY Price Forecast

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Singularry AI Price(SINGULARRY)

1 SINGULARRY to USD Live Price:

$0.00958
$0.00958$0.00958
-4.10%1D
USD
Singularry AI (SINGULARRY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:46:26 (UTC+8)

Singularry AI Market Statistics

Singularry AI price today is $ 0.00958, down 4.10% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00958 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00947 - $ 0.01051 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #4367)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 26.39K
Circulating Supply0.00 SINGULARRY of 100,000,000,000 max supply (0.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 9.58M USD
All-Time High$ 0.05201130212531027 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:46:26

Singularry AI Price Today

The live Singularry AI (SINGULARRY) price today is $ 0.00958, with a 4.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current SINGULARRY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00958 per SINGULARRY.

Singularry AI currently ranks #4367 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 SINGULARRY. During the last 24 hours, SINGULARRY traded between $ 0.00947 (low) and $ 0.01051 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.05201130212531027, while the all-time low was $ 0.0056886663114255.

In short-term performance, SINGULARRY moved +0.31% in the last hour and +4.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 26.39K.

Singularry AI (SINGULARRY) Market Information

No.4367

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 26.39K
$ 26.39K$ 26.39K

$ 9.58M
$ 9.58M$ 9.58M

0.00
0.00 0.00

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

0.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Singularry AI is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 26.39K. The circulating supply of SINGULARRY is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.58M.

Singularry AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00947
$ 0.00947$ 0.00947
24H Low
$ 0.01051
$ 0.01051$ 0.01051
24H High

$ 0.00947
$ 0.00947$ 0.00947

$ 0.01051
$ 0.01051$ 0.01051

$ 0.05201130212531027
$ 0.05201130212531027$ 0.05201130212531027

$ 0.0056886663114255
$ 0.0056886663114255$ 0.0056886663114255

+0.31%

-4.10%

+4.47%

+4.47%

Trade Singularry AI (SINGULARRY) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SINGULARRY spot and futures markets, compare Singularry AI trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SINGULARRY/USDT
$0.00958
$0.00958$0.00958
-4.20%
2.64M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Singularry AI: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Singularry AI (SINGULARRY)

Singularry AI is a DeFAI SuperApp on BNB Chain combining AI-powered DeFi automation, a non-custodial smart wallet, AI/NFA agents, launchpad functionality, yield strategies, token discovery, and integrations across major BNB Chain DeFi protocols.

Singularry AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Singularry AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Singularry AI Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Singularry AI (SINGULARRY)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:46:26 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Singularry AI

SINGULARRYUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SINGULARRY with leverage. Explore SINGULARRYUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SINGULARRY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SINGULARRY
SINGULARRY
USD
USD

1 SINGULARRY = 0.00958 USD