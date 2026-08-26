NSGP Governance Price Today

The live NSGP Governance (NSG) price today is $ 0.008466, with a 0.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current NSG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.008466 per NSG.

NSGP Governance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- NSG. During the last 24 hours, NSG traded between $ 0.008401 (low) and $ 0.008499 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, NSG moved +0.28% in the last hour and -1.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.32K.

NSGP Governance (NSG) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 6.32K$ 6.32K $ 6.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.86M$ 33.86M $ 33.86M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 4,000,000,000 4,000,000,000 4,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of NSGP Governance is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.32K. The circulating supply of NSG is --, with a total supply of 4000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.86M.