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The live NSGP Governance price today is 0.008466 USD.NSG market cap is -- USD. Track real-time NSG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live NSGP Governance price today is 0.008466 USD.NSG market cap is -- USD. Track real-time NSG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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NSGP Governance Logo

NSGP Governance Price(NSG)

1 NSG to USD Live Price:

$0.00847
$0.00847$0.00847
+0.27%1D
USD
NSGP Governance (NSG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:19:20 (UTC+8)

NSGP Governance Market Statistics

NSGP Governance price today is $ 0.008466, up 0.27% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.008466 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.008401 - $ 0.008499 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 6.32K
Circulating Supply-- NSG of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 33.86M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:19:20

NSGP Governance Price Today

The live NSGP Governance (NSG) price today is $ 0.008466, with a 0.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current NSG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.008466 per NSG.

NSGP Governance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- NSG. During the last 24 hours, NSG traded between $ 0.008401 (low) and $ 0.008499 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, NSG moved +0.28% in the last hour and -1.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.32K.

NSGP Governance (NSG) Market Information

--
----

$ 6.32K
$ 6.32K$ 6.32K

$ 33.86M
$ 33.86M$ 33.86M

--
----

4,000,000,000
4,000,000,000 4,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of NSGP Governance is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.32K. The circulating supply of NSG is --, with a total supply of 4000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.86M.

NSGP Governance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.008401
$ 0.008401$ 0.008401
24H Low
$ 0.008499
$ 0.008499$ 0.008499
24H High

$ 0.008401
$ 0.008401$ 0.008401

$ 0.008499
$ 0.008499$ 0.008499

--
----

--
----

+0.28%

+0.27%

-1.26%

-1.26%

Trade NSGP Governance (NSG) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live NSG spot and futures markets, compare NSGP Governance trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NSG/USDT
$0.008466
$0.008466$0.008466
+0.22%
745.63K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for NSGP Governance: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is NSGP Governance (NSG)

NSGP Governance (NSG) is the governance and utility token of the New Society ecosystem — a decentralized infrastructure bridging Web3 governance with Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization. NSG enables on-chain participation, staking, and voting across projects focused on compliant RWA integration, cross-border finance, and decentralized coordination.

NSGP Governance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NSGP Governance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official NSGP Governance Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About NSGP Governance (NSG)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:19:20 (UTC+8)

Explore More about NSGP Governance

NSGUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on NSG with leverage. Explore NSGUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NSG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NSG
NSG
USD
USD

1 NSG = 0.008466 USD