Terra Price Today

The live Terra (LUNA) price today is $ 0.04703, with a 1.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUNA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04703 per LUNA.

Terra currently ranks #508 by market capitalization at $ 33.39M, with a circulating supply of 709.98M LUNA. During the last 24 hours, LUNA traded between $ 0.04698 (low) and $ 0.04953 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 19.543333500985746, while the all-time low was $ 0.03931222607500457.

In short-term performance, LUNA moved -1.14% in the last hour and +11.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 115.48K.

Terra (LUNA) Market Information

Rank No.508 Market Cap $ 33.39M$ 33.39M $ 33.39M Volume (24H) $ 115.48K$ 115.48K $ 115.48K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 55.81M$ 55.81M $ 55.81M Circulation Supply 709.98M 709.98M 709.98M Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,186,707,049 1,186,707,049 1,186,707,049 Public Blockchain LUNA2

The current Market Cap of Terra is $ 33.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 115.48K. The circulating supply of LUNA is 709.98M, with a total supply of 1186707049. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.81M.