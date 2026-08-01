Terra Price(LUNA)
Terra price today is $ 0.04703, down 1.00% in the last 24 hours.
The live Terra (LUNA) price today is $ 0.04703, with a 1.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUNA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04703 per LUNA.
Terra currently ranks #508 by market capitalization at $ 33.39M, with a circulating supply of 709.98M LUNA. During the last 24 hours, LUNA traded between $ 0.04698 (low) and $ 0.04953 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 19.543333500985746, while the all-time low was $ 0.03931222607500457.
In short-term performance, LUNA moved -1.14% in the last hour and +11.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 115.48K.
No.508
LUNA2
The current Market Cap of Terra is $ 33.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 115.48K. The circulating supply of LUNA is 709.98M, with a total supply of 1186707049. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.81M.
-1.14%
-1.00%
+11.18%
+11.18%
Terra (LUNA) is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payment systems. It is designed to automate the stability of stablecoins by using an algorithm that adjusts the supply of various stablecoins to ensure their value aligns with their respective fiat currencies. LUNA, the native token of the Terra network, is used for staking, governance, and to maintain the price stability of the network's stablecoins. In the Terra ecosystem, LUNA is also used to vote on governance proposals, which can include changes to transaction fees, seigniorage allocation, and other network parameters.
Explore live LUNA spot and futures markets, compare Terra trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Terra: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
The new Terra network will inherit the deep developer pool and passionate LUNAtic community that made Terra Classic the 2nd largest smart contract blockchain behind Ethereum.
For a more in-depth understanding of Terra, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on LUNA with leverage. Explore LUNAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.