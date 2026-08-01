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The live Terra price today is 0.04703 USD.LUNA market cap is 33,390,568.1622599258 USD. Track real-time LUNA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Terra price today is 0.04703 USD.LUNA market cap is 33,390,568.1622599258 USD. Track real-time LUNA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Terra Price(LUNA)

1 LUNA to USD Live Price:

$0.04705
$0.04705$0.04705
-1.00%1D
USD
Terra (LUNA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:36:40 (UTC+8)

Terra Market Statistics

Terra price today is $ 0.04703, down 1.00% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.04703 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.04698 - $ 0.04953 USD
Market Capitalization$ 33.39M USD (rank #508)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 115.48K
Circulating Supply709.98M LUNA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 55.81M USD
All-Time High$ 19.543333500985746 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:36:40

Terra Price Today

The live Terra (LUNA) price today is $ 0.04703, with a 1.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUNA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04703 per LUNA.

Terra currently ranks #508 by market capitalization at $ 33.39M, with a circulating supply of 709.98M LUNA. During the last 24 hours, LUNA traded between $ 0.04698 (low) and $ 0.04953 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 19.543333500985746, while the all-time low was $ 0.03931222607500457.

In short-term performance, LUNA moved -1.14% in the last hour and +11.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 115.48K.

Terra (LUNA) Market Information

No.508

$ 33.39M
$ 33.39M$ 33.39M

$ 115.48K
$ 115.48K$ 115.48K

$ 55.81M
$ 55.81M$ 55.81M

709.98M
709.98M 709.98M

--
----

1,186,707,049
1,186,707,049 1,186,707,049

LUNA2

The current Market Cap of Terra is $ 33.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 115.48K. The circulating supply of LUNA is 709.98M, with a total supply of 1186707049. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.81M.

Terra Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.04698
$ 0.04698$ 0.04698
24H Low
$ 0.04953
$ 0.04953$ 0.04953
24H High

$ 0.04698
$ 0.04698$ 0.04698

$ 0.04953
$ 0.04953$ 0.04953

$ 19.543333500985746
$ 19.543333500985746$ 19.543333500985746

$ 0.03931222607500457
$ 0.03931222607500457$ 0.03931222607500457

-1.14%

-1.00%

+11.18%

+11.18%

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payment systems. It is designed to automate the stability of stablecoins by using an algorithm that adjusts the supply of various stablecoins to ensure their value aligns with their respective fiat currencies. LUNA, the native token of the Terra network, is used for staking, governance, and to maintain the price stability of the network's stablecoins. In the Terra ecosystem, LUNA is also used to vote on governance proposals, which can include changes to transaction fees, seigniorage allocation, and other network parameters.

Trade Terra (LUNA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live LUNA spot and futures markets, compare Terra trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LUNA/USDT
$0.04716
$0.04716$0.04716
-0.86%
2.40M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Terra: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Terra (LUNA)

The new Terra network will inherit the deep developer pool and passionate LUNAtic community that made Terra Classic the 2nd largest smart contract blockchain behind Ethereum.

Whitepaper

Terra Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Terra, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Terra Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Terra (LUNA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:36:40 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Terra

LUNAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on LUNA with leverage. Explore LUNAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LUNA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LUNA
LUNA
USD
USD

1 LUNA = 0.04703 USD