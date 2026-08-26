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The live Horizen price today is 5.146 USD.ZEN market cap is 93,149,458.9633611301 USD. Track real-time ZEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Horizen price today is 5.146 USD.ZEN market cap is 93,149,458.9633611301 USD. Track real-time ZEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Horizen Logo

Horizen Price(ZEN)

1 ZEN to USD Live Price:

$5.153
$5.153$5.153
-3.15%1D
USD
Horizen (ZEN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:34:19 (UTC+8)

Horizen Market Statistics

Horizen price today is $ 5.146, down 3.15% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 5.146 USD
24-Hour Range$ 5.062 - $ 5.574 USD
Market Capitalization$ 93.15M USD (rank #200)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 167.95K
Circulating Supply18.10M ZEN of 100,000,000,000 max supply (86.19%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 108.07M USD
All-Time High$ 168.15416287 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:34:19

Horizen Price Today

The live Horizen (ZEN) price today is $ 5.146, with a 3.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEN to USD conversion rate is $ 5.146 per ZEN.

Horizen currently ranks #200 by market capitalization at $ 93.15M, with a circulating supply of 18.10M ZEN. During the last 24 hours, ZEN traded between $ 5.062 (low) and $ 5.574 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 168.15416287, while the all-time low was $ 3.092439889907837.

In short-term performance, ZEN moved -0.51% in the last hour and +34.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 167.95K.

Horizen (ZEN) Market Information

No.200

$ 93.15M
$ 93.15M$ 93.15M

$ 167.95K
$ 167.95K$ 167.95K

$ 108.07M
$ 108.07M$ 108.07M

18.10M
18.10M 18.10M

21,000,000
21,000,000 21,000,000

21,000,000
21,000,000 21,000,000

86.19%

0.01%

NONE

The current Market Cap of Horizen is $ 93.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 167.95K. The circulating supply of ZEN is 18.10M, with a total supply of 21000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 108.07M.

Horizen Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 5.062
$ 5.062$ 5.062
24H Low
$ 5.574
$ 5.574$ 5.574
24H High

$ 5.062
$ 5.062$ 5.062

$ 5.574
$ 5.574$ 5.574

$ 168.15416287
$ 168.15416287$ 168.15416287

$ 3.092439889907837
$ 3.092439889907837$ 3.092439889907837

-0.51%

-3.15%

+34.57%

+34.57%

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that focuses on providing privacy and complete control over digital footprints. Launched in 2017, it was originally a fork of Zcash, a privacy-focused cryptocurrency project, but has since introduced additional features such as a sidechain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps) and services. ZEN, the native cryptocurrency of the Horizen ecosystem, is used for transaction fees, staking, and participating in the platform's governance. The platform uses a hybrid consensus mechanism combining Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake models, and it is known for its unique node structure, which includes secure and super nodes to maintain network security and resilience.

Trade Horizen (ZEN) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ZEN spot and futures markets, compare Horizen trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZEN/USDT
$5.146
$5.146$5.146
-3.27%
31.58K (USDT)
ZEN/USDC
$5.14
$5.14$5.14
-3.38%
9.88K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Horizen: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Horizen (ZEN)

Horizen’s mission is to empower people and bring the world together by building a fair and inclusive ecosystem where everyone is rewarded for their contributions. Launched in May 2017, the platform enables real-life uses beyond its native cryptocurrency, ZEN, which is a mineable PoW coin available on major crypto exchanges. Users can securely store and transact ZEN using Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen.

Horizen Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Horizen, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Horizen Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Horizen (ZEN)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:34:19 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Horizen

ZENUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ZEN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZEN
ZEN
USD
USD

1 ZEN = 5.146 USD