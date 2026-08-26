Horizen Price Today

The live Horizen (ZEN) price today is $ 5.146, with a 3.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEN to USD conversion rate is $ 5.146 per ZEN.

Horizen currently ranks #200 by market capitalization at $ 93.15M, with a circulating supply of 18.10M ZEN. During the last 24 hours, ZEN traded between $ 5.062 (low) and $ 5.574 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 168.15416287, while the all-time low was $ 3.092439889907837.

In short-term performance, ZEN moved -0.51% in the last hour and +34.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 167.95K.

Horizen (ZEN) Market Information

Rank No.200 Market Cap $ 93.15M$ 93.15M $ 93.15M Volume (24H) $ 167.95K$ 167.95K $ 167.95K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 108.07M$ 108.07M $ 108.07M Circulation Supply 18.10M 18.10M 18.10M Max Supply 21,000,000 21,000,000 21,000,000 Total Supply 21,000,000 21,000,000 21,000,000 Circulation Rate 86.19% Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of Horizen is $ 93.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 167.95K. The circulating supply of ZEN is 18.10M, with a total supply of 21000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 108.07M.