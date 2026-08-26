Horizen Price(ZEN)
Horizen price today is $ 5.146, down 3.15% in the last 24 hours.
The live Horizen (ZEN) price today is $ 5.146, with a 3.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEN to USD conversion rate is $ 5.146 per ZEN.
Horizen currently ranks #200 by market capitalization at $ 93.15M, with a circulating supply of 18.10M ZEN. During the last 24 hours, ZEN traded between $ 5.062 (low) and $ 5.574 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 168.15416287, while the all-time low was $ 3.092439889907837.
In short-term performance, ZEN moved -0.51% in the last hour and +34.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 167.95K.
No.200
86.19%
0.01%
NONE
The current Market Cap of Horizen is $ 93.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 167.95K. The circulating supply of ZEN is 18.10M, with a total supply of 21000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 108.07M.
-0.51%
-3.15%
+34.57%
+34.57%
Horizen (ZEN) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that focuses on providing privacy and complete control over digital footprints. Launched in 2017, it was originally a fork of Zcash, a privacy-focused cryptocurrency project, but has since introduced additional features such as a sidechain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps) and services. ZEN, the native cryptocurrency of the Horizen ecosystem, is used for transaction fees, staking, and participating in the platform's governance. The platform uses a hybrid consensus mechanism combining Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake models, and it is known for its unique node structure, which includes secure and super nodes to maintain network security and resilience.
Explore live ZEN spot and futures markets, compare Horizen trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Horizen: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Horizen’s mission is to empower people and bring the world together by building a fair and inclusive ecosystem where everyone is rewarded for their contributions. Launched in May 2017, the platform enables real-life uses beyond its native cryptocurrency, ZEN, which is a mineable PoW coin available on major crypto exchanges. Users can securely store and transact ZEN using Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen.
For a more in-depth understanding of Horizen, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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