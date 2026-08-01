Robinhood Dog Price Today

The live Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) price today is $ 0.0027943, with a 11.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRODIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0027943 per BRODIE.

Robinhood Dog currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- BRODIE. During the last 24 hours, BRODIE traded between $ 0.0018321 (low) and $ 0.0039997 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BRODIE moved -9.16% in the last hour and +214.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 99.21K.

Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 99.21K$ 99.21K $ 99.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.79M$ 2.79M $ 2.79M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Robinhood Dog is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 99.21K. The circulating supply of BRODIE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.79M.