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The live Robinhood Dog price today is 0.0027943 USD.BRODIE market cap is -- USD. Track real-time BRODIE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Robinhood Dog price today is 0.0027943 USD.BRODIE market cap is -- USD. Track real-time BRODIE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Robinhood Dog Logo

Robinhood Dog Price(BRODIE)

1 BRODIE to USD Live Price:

$0.0027943
$0.0027943$0.0027943
-11.15%1D
USD
Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:50:11 (UTC+8)

Robinhood Dog Market Statistics

Robinhood Dog price today is $ 0.0027943, down 11.15% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0027943 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0018321 - $ 0.0039997 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 99.21K
Circulating Supply-- BRODIE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.79M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:50:11

Robinhood Dog Price Today

The live Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) price today is $ 0.0027943, with a 11.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRODIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0027943 per BRODIE.

Robinhood Dog currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- BRODIE. During the last 24 hours, BRODIE traded between $ 0.0018321 (low) and $ 0.0039997 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BRODIE moved -9.16% in the last hour and +214.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 99.21K.

Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) Market Information

--
----

$ 99.21K
$ 99.21K$ 99.21K

$ 2.79M
$ 2.79M$ 2.79M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Robinhood Dog is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 99.21K. The circulating supply of BRODIE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.79M.

Robinhood Dog Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0018321
$ 0.0018321$ 0.0018321
24H Low
$ 0.0039997
$ 0.0039997$ 0.0039997
24H High

$ 0.0018321
$ 0.0018321$ 0.0018321

$ 0.0039997
$ 0.0039997$ 0.0039997

--
----

--
----

-9.16%

-11.15%

+214.39%

+214.39%

Trade Robinhood Dog (BRODIE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BRODIE spot and futures markets, compare Robinhood Dog trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BRODIE/USD1
$0.0027732
$0.0027732$0.0027732
-10.53%
23.17M (USDT)
BRODIE/USDT
$0.0027943
$0.0027943$0.0027943
-11.15%
39.09M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Robinhood Dog: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Robinhood Dog (BRODIE)

BRODIE is a meme coin.

Robinhood Dog Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Robinhood Dog, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Robinhood Dog Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Robinhood Dog (BRODIE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:50:11 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Robinhood Dog

BRODIEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BRODIE with leverage. Explore BRODIEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BRODIE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BRODIE
BRODIE
USD
USD

1 BRODIE = 0.0027943 USD