AixPlay Price Today

The live AixPlay (AIXPLAY) price today is $ 0.0001232, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIXPLAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0001232 per AIXPLAY.

AixPlay currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- AIXPLAY. During the last 24 hours, AIXPLAY traded between $ 0.00012 (low) and $ 0.0001298 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AIXPLAY moved +0.16% in the last hour and +12.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.73K.

AixPlay (AIXPLAY) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 25.73K$ 25.73K $ 25.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.32M$ 2.32M $ 2.32M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 18,827,566,155 18,827,566,155 18,827,566,155 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of AixPlay is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.73K. The circulating supply of AIXPLAY is --, with a total supply of 18827566155. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.32M.