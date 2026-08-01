Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live AixPlay price today is 0.0001232 USD.AIXPLAY market cap is -- USD. Track real-time AIXPLAY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live AixPlay price today is 0.0001232 USD.AIXPLAY market cap is -- USD. Track real-time AIXPLAY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About AIXPLAY

AIXPLAY Price Info

What is AIXPLAY

AIXPLAY Whitepaper

AIXPLAY Official Website

AIXPLAY Tokenomics

AIXPLAY Price Forecast

AIXPLAY History

AIXPLAY Buying Guide

AIXPLAY-to-Fiat Currency Converter

AIXPLAY Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

AixPlay Logo

AixPlay Price(AIXPLAY)

1 AIXPLAY to USD Live Price:

$0.0001229
$0.0001229$0.0001229
-0.08%1D
USD
AixPlay (AIXPLAY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:55:17 (UTC+8)

AixPlay Market Statistics

AixPlay price today is $ 0.0001232, down 0.08% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0001232 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00012 - $ 0.0001298 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 25.73K
Circulating Supply-- AIXPLAY of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.32M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:55:17

AixPlay Price Today

The live AixPlay (AIXPLAY) price today is $ 0.0001232, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIXPLAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0001232 per AIXPLAY.

AixPlay currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- AIXPLAY. During the last 24 hours, AIXPLAY traded between $ 0.00012 (low) and $ 0.0001298 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AIXPLAY moved +0.16% in the last hour and +12.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.73K.

AixPlay (AIXPLAY) Market Information

--
----

$ 25.73K
$ 25.73K$ 25.73K

$ 2.32M
$ 2.32M$ 2.32M

--
----

18,827,566,155
18,827,566,155 18,827,566,155

SOL

The current Market Cap of AixPlay is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.73K. The circulating supply of AIXPLAY is --, with a total supply of 18827566155. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.32M.

AixPlay Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00012
$ 0.00012$ 0.00012
24H Low
$ 0.0001298
$ 0.0001298$ 0.0001298
24H High

$ 0.00012
$ 0.00012$ 0.00012

$ 0.0001298
$ 0.0001298$ 0.0001298

--
----

--
----

+0.16%

-0.08%

+12.92%

+12.92%

Trade AixPlay (AIXPLAY) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live AIXPLAY spot and futures markets, compare AixPlay trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AIXPLAY/USDT
$0.0001232
$0.0001232$0.0001232
+0.16%
207.16M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for AixPlay: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is AixPlay (AIXPLAY)

Aixplay is positioned as a Telegram-native, real-time multiplayer gaming product designed to operate directly inside the Telegram ecosystem while remaining network-agnostic in rewards and settlement.

AixPlay Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AixPlay, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AixPlay Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About AixPlay (AIXPLAY)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:55:17 (UTC+8)

Explore More about AixPlay

AIXPLAYUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on AIXPLAY with leverage. Explore AIXPLAYUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1520
$0.1520$0.1520

+406.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.5462
$1.5462$1.5462

+1,446.20%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008082
$0.008082$0.008082

+5.24%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7294
$0.7294$0.7294

-1.32%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.3100
$2.3100$2.3100

-11.15%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.5462
$1.5462$1.5462

+1,446.20%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1520
$0.1520$0.1520

+406.66%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0006800
$0.0006800$0.0006800

+9.58%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0000264
$0.0000264$0.0000264

+32.00%

Bitway

Bitway

BTW

$0.468932
$0.468932$0.468932

+5.26%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AIXPLAY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AIXPLAY
AIXPLAY
USD
USD

1 AIXPLAY = 0.0001232 USD