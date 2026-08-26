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The live RIF price today is 0.08031 USD.RIF market cap is 80,310,000 USD. Track real-time RIF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live RIF price today is 0.08031 USD.RIF market cap is 80,310,000 USD. Track real-time RIF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About RIF

RIF Price Info

What is RIF

RIF Whitepaper

RIF Official Website

RIF Tokenomics

RIF Price Forecast

RIF History

RIF Buying Guide

RIF-to-Fiat Currency Converter

RIF Spot

RIF USDT-M Futures

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RIF Price(RIF)

1 RIF to USD Live Price:

$0.08026
$0.08026$0.08026
+0.22%1D
USD
RIF (RIF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:23:45 (UTC+8)

RIF Market Statistics

RIF price today is $ 0.08031, up 0.22% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.08031 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.079 - $ 0.08294 USD
Market Capitalization$ 80.31M USD (rank #161)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 93.69K
Circulating Supply1.00B RIF of 100,000,000,000 max supply (100.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 80.31M USD
All-Time High$ 0.45910638 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:23:45

RIF Price Today

The live RIF (RIF) price today is $ 0.08031, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08031 per RIF.

RIF currently ranks #161 by market capitalization at $ 80.31M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B RIF. During the last 24 hours, RIF traded between $ 0.079 (low) and $ 0.08294 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.45910638, while the all-time low was $ 0.0273613350172.

In short-term performance, RIF moved +0.82% in the last hour and +12.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 93.69K.

RIF (RIF) Market Information

No.161

$ 80.31M
$ 80.31M$ 80.31M

$ 93.69K
$ 93.69K$ 93.69K

$ 80.31M
$ 80.31M$ 80.31M

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

100.00%

RBTC

The current Market Cap of RIF is $ 80.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 93.69K. The circulating supply of RIF is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.31M.

RIF Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.079
$ 0.079$ 0.079
24H Low
$ 0.08294
$ 0.08294$ 0.08294
24H High

$ 0.079
$ 0.079$ 0.079

$ 0.08294
$ 0.08294$ 0.08294

$ 0.45910638
$ 0.45910638$ 0.45910638

$ 0.0273613350172
$ 0.0273613350172$ 0.0273613350172

+0.82%

+0.22%

+12.47%

+12.47%

About RIF

RIF Token (RIF) is a cryptocurrency that powers the RSK Infrastructure Framework, an open-source suite of decentralized infrastructure protocols built on top of RSK's Bitcoin-based smart contract network. The framework aims to facilitate the development of decentralized applications (dApps) by providing developers with off-chain payment capabilities, data storage, and other services. RIF token is used as a medium of exchange for these services within the RSK Infrastructure Framework. The token operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and its supply is fixed, with tokens issued at the launch of the network. RIF's primary use case is to incentivize the development and maintenance of the decentralized infrastructure that underpins the RSK ecosystem.

Trade RIF (RIF) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live RIF spot and futures markets, compare RIF trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RIF/USDT
$0.08029
$0.08029$0.08029
+0.14%
1.16M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for RIF: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is RIF (RIF)

RIF OS (Root Infrastructure Framework Open Standard)  is a suite of open and decentralized infrastructure protocols that enable faster, easier and scalable development of distributed applications (dApps) within a unified environment.

RIF Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of RIF, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official RIF Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About RIF (RIF)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:23:45 (UTC+8)

Explore More about RIF

RIFUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RIF with leverage. Explore RIFUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RIF-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RIF
RIF
USD
USD

1 RIF = 0.08031 USD