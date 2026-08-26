RIF Price Today

The live RIF (RIF) price today is $ 0.08031, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08031 per RIF.

RIF currently ranks #161 by market capitalization at $ 80.31M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B RIF. During the last 24 hours, RIF traded between $ 0.079 (low) and $ 0.08294 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.45910638, while the all-time low was $ 0.0273613350172.

In short-term performance, RIF moved +0.82% in the last hour and +12.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 93.69K.

RIF (RIF) Market Information

Rank No.161 Market Cap $ 80.31M$ 80.31M $ 80.31M Volume (24H) $ 93.69K$ 93.69K $ 93.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 80.31M$ 80.31M $ 80.31M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Public Blockchain RBTC

The current Market Cap of RIF is $ 80.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 93.69K. The circulating supply of RIF is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.31M.