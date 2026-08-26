RIF Price(RIF)
RIF price today is $ 0.08031, up 0.22% in the last 24 hours.
The live RIF (RIF) price today is $ 0.08031, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08031 per RIF.
RIF currently ranks #161 by market capitalization at $ 80.31M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B RIF. During the last 24 hours, RIF traded between $ 0.079 (low) and $ 0.08294 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.45910638, while the all-time low was $ 0.0273613350172.
In short-term performance, RIF moved +0.82% in the last hour and +12.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 93.69K.
No.161
100.00%
RBTC
The current Market Cap of RIF is $ 80.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 93.69K. The circulating supply of RIF is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.31M.
+0.82%
+0.22%
+12.47%
+12.47%
RIF Token (RIF) is a cryptocurrency that powers the RSK Infrastructure Framework, an open-source suite of decentralized infrastructure protocols built on top of RSK's Bitcoin-based smart contract network. The framework aims to facilitate the development of decentralized applications (dApps) by providing developers with off-chain payment capabilities, data storage, and other services. RIF token is used as a medium of exchange for these services within the RSK Infrastructure Framework. The token operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and its supply is fixed, with tokens issued at the launch of the network. RIF's primary use case is to incentivize the development and maintenance of the decentralized infrastructure that underpins the RSK ecosystem.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for RIF: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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RIF OS (Root Infrastructure Framework Open Standard) is a suite of open and decentralized infrastructure protocols that enable faster, easier and scalable development of distributed applications (dApps) within a unified environment.
For a more in-depth understanding of RIF, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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