Katana Inu Price Today

The live Katana Inu (KATA) price today is $ 0.00001975, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KATA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001975 per KATA.

Katana Inu currently ranks #1901 by market capitalization at $ 736.65K, with a circulating supply of 37.30B KATA. During the last 24 hours, KATA traded between $ 0.00001971 (low) and $ 0.00002015 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00829882791721224, while the all-time low was $ 0.00002018369734686.

In short-term performance, KATA moved -0.26% in the last hour and +32.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.21K.

Katana Inu (KATA) Market Information

Rank No.1901 Market Cap $ 736.65K$ 736.65K $ 736.65K Volume (24H) $ 10.21K$ 10.21K $ 10.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 987.50K$ 987.50K $ 987.50K Circulation Supply 37.30B 37.30B 37.30B Max Supply 50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000 Total Supply 50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 74.59% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Katana Inu is $ 736.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.21K. The circulating supply of KATA is 37.30B, with a total supply of 50000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 987.50K.