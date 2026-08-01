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The live Katana Inu price today is 0.00001975 USD.KATA market cap is 736,654.73501875 USD. Track real-time KATA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Katana Inu price today is 0.00001975 USD.KATA market cap is 736,654.73501875 USD. Track real-time KATA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Katana Inu Price(KATA)

1 KATA to USD Live Price:

$0.00001975
$0.00001975$0.00001975
0.00%1D
USD
Katana Inu (KATA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:16:11 (UTC+8)

Katana Inu Market Statistics

Katana Inu price today is $ 0.00001975, unchanged over the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00001975 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00001971 - $ 0.00002015 USD
Market Capitalization$ 736.65K USD (rank #1901)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 10.21K
Circulating Supply37.30B KATA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (74.59%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 987.50K USD
All-Time High$ 0.00829882791721224 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:16:11

Katana Inu Price Today

The live Katana Inu (KATA) price today is $ 0.00001975, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KATA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001975 per KATA.

Katana Inu currently ranks #1901 by market capitalization at $ 736.65K, with a circulating supply of 37.30B KATA. During the last 24 hours, KATA traded between $ 0.00001971 (low) and $ 0.00002015 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00829882791721224, while the all-time low was $ 0.00002018369734686.

In short-term performance, KATA moved -0.26% in the last hour and +32.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.21K.

Katana Inu (KATA) Market Information

No.1901

$ 736.65K
$ 736.65K$ 736.65K

$ 10.21K
$ 10.21K$ 10.21K

$ 987.50K
$ 987.50K$ 987.50K

37.30B
37.30B 37.30B

50,000,000,000
50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000

50,000,000,000
50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000

74.59%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Katana Inu is $ 736.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.21K. The circulating supply of KATA is 37.30B, with a total supply of 50000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 987.50K.

Katana Inu Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00001971
$ 0.00001971$ 0.00001971
24H Low
$ 0.00002015
$ 0.00002015$ 0.00002015
24H High

$ 0.00001971
$ 0.00001971$ 0.00001971

$ 0.00002015
$ 0.00002015$ 0.00002015

$ 0.00829882791721224
$ 0.00829882791721224$ 0.00829882791721224

$ 0.00002018369734686
$ 0.00002018369734686$ 0.00002018369734686

-0.26%

0.00%

+32.01%

+32.01%

About Katana Inu

Kata (KATA) is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is designed to facilitate and incentivize the sharing of unique and valuable information within the Kata network. The general purpose of KATA is to create a decentralized platform where users can share, rate, and monetize their knowledge and experiences. The token uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and has a fixed supply model, which is intended to reward active and contributing members of the community. Typical uses of KATA include incentivizing content creation, rewarding user engagement, and facilitating transactions within the network. Its ecosystem is built around the idea of knowledge sharing and community interaction.

Trade Katana Inu (KATA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live KATA spot and futures markets, compare Katana Inu trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KATA/USDT
$0.00001975
$0.00001975$0.00001975
0.00%
515.93M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Katana Inu: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Katana Inu (KATA)

Katana Inu is a play2earn metaverse NFT-Game in an interactive openworld - All skins and weapons are NFTs. A project that focuses on driving Gaming & NFT crypto innovation through its innovative game offerings with auto staking in in-game reward method.

Katana Inu Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Katana Inu, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Katana Inu Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Katana Inu (KATA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:16:11 (UTC+8)

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KATAUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KATA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KATA
KATA
USD
USD

1 KATA = 0.00001975 USD