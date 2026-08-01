Katana Inu Price(KATA)
Katana Inu price today is $ 0.00001975, unchanged over the last 24 hours.
The live Katana Inu (KATA) price today is $ 0.00001975, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KATA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001975 per KATA.
Katana Inu currently ranks #1901 by market capitalization at $ 736.65K, with a circulating supply of 37.30B KATA. During the last 24 hours, KATA traded between $ 0.00001971 (low) and $ 0.00002015 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00829882791721224, while the all-time low was $ 0.00002018369734686.
In short-term performance, KATA moved -0.26% in the last hour and +32.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.21K.
No.1901
74.59%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Katana Inu is $ 736.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.21K. The circulating supply of KATA is 37.30B, with a total supply of 50000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 987.50K.
-0.26%
0.00%
+32.01%
+32.01%
Kata (KATA) is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is designed to facilitate and incentivize the sharing of unique and valuable information within the Kata network. The general purpose of KATA is to create a decentralized platform where users can share, rate, and monetize their knowledge and experiences. The token uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and has a fixed supply model, which is intended to reward active and contributing members of the community. Typical uses of KATA include incentivizing content creation, rewarding user engagement, and facilitating transactions within the network. Its ecosystem is built around the idea of knowledge sharing and community interaction.
Explore live KATA spot and futures markets, compare Katana Inu trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Katana Inu: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Katana Inu is a play2earn metaverse NFT-Game in an interactive openworld - All skins and weapons are NFTs. A project that focuses on driving Gaming & NFT crypto innovation through its innovative game offerings with auto staking in in-game reward method.
For a more in-depth understanding of Katana Inu, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on KATA with leverage. Explore KATAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.