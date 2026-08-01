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The live Checkmate price today is 0.013025 USD.CHECK market cap is -- USD. Track real-time CHECK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Checkmate price today is 0.013025 USD.CHECK market cap is -- USD. Track real-time CHECK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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CHECK Price Info

What is CHECK

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Checkmate Price(CHECK)

1 CHECK to USD Live Price:

$0.013025
$0.013025$0.013025
+1.09%1D
USD
Checkmate (CHECK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:07:35 (UTC+8)

Checkmate Market Statistics

Checkmate price today is $ 0.013025, up 1.09% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.013025 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.01271 - $ 0.015293 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 69.32K
Circulating Supply-- CHECK of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 13.03M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:07:35

Checkmate Price Today

The live Checkmate (CHECK) price today is $ 0.013025, with a 1.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHECK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.013025 per CHECK.

Checkmate currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- CHECK. During the last 24 hours, CHECK traded between $ 0.01271 (low) and $ 0.015293 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CHECK moved -0.18% in the last hour and -6.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.32K.

Checkmate (CHECK) Market Information

--
----

$ 69.32K
$ 69.32K$ 69.32K

$ 13.03M
$ 13.03M$ 13.03M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BASE

The current Market Cap of Checkmate is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.32K. The circulating supply of CHECK is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.03M.

Checkmate Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01271
$ 0.01271$ 0.01271
24H Low
$ 0.015293
$ 0.015293$ 0.015293
24H High

$ 0.01271
$ 0.01271$ 0.01271

$ 0.015293
$ 0.015293$ 0.015293

--
----

--
----

-0.18%

+1.09%

-6.84%

-6.84%

Trade Checkmate (CHECK) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CHECK spot and futures markets, compare Checkmate trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CHECK/USDT
$0.012997
$0.012997$0.012997
+0.87%
5.24M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Checkmate: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Checkmate (CHECK)

The Checkmate Ecosystem is on a mission to cultivate a global movement of strategic and competitive thinkers. We support next-generation, community-owned games that inspire intellectual growth, creativity, and meaningful competition through blockchain technology. CHECK is the native currency of the Checkmate ecosystem. It offers various utilities within the ecosystem including but not limited to underpinning in-game economies, purchasing in-game assets such as cosmetics, and participating in governance activities.

Checkmate Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Checkmate, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Checkmate Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Checkmate (CHECK)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:07:35 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Checkmate

CHECKUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CHECK with leverage. Explore CHECKUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CHECK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CHECK
CHECK
USD
USD

1 CHECK = 0.013025 USD