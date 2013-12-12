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The live DOGE price today is 0.08884 USD.DOGE market cap is 15,136,214,778.5652854672 USD. Track real-time DOGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live DOGE price today is 0.08884 USD.DOGE market cap is 15,136,214,778.5652854672 USD. Track real-time DOGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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DOGE Price(DOGE)

1 DOGE to USD Live Price:

$0.08886
$0.08886$0.08886
-0.40%1D
USD
DOGE (DOGE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:44:00 (UTC+8)

DOGE Market Statistics

DOGE price today is $ 0.08884, down 0.40% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.08884 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.08704 - $ 0.093 USD
Market Capitalization$ 15.14B USD (rank #10)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 16.03M
Circulating Supply170.38B DOGE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 15.14B USD
All-Time High$ 0.7375666 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:44:00

DOGE Price Today

The live DOGE (DOGE) price today is $ 0.08884, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08884 per DOGE.

DOGE currently ranks #10 by market capitalization at $ 15.14B, with a circulating supply of 170.38B DOGE. During the last 24 hours, DOGE traded between $ 0.08704 (low) and $ 0.093 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.7375666, while the all-time low was $ 0.00008547439938411.

In short-term performance, DOGE moved +0.16% in the last hour and +26.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.03M.

DOGE (DOGE) Market Information

No.10

$ 15.14B
$ 15.14B$ 15.14B

$ 16.03M
$ 16.03M$ 16.03M

$ 15.14B
$ 15.14B$ 15.14B

170.38B
170.38B 170.38B

--
----

170,376,123,126.57908
170,376,123,126.57908 170,376,123,126.57908

0.67%

2013-12-12 00:00:00

$ 0.000559
$ 0.000559$ 0.000559

DOGE

The current Market Cap of DOGE is $ 15.14B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.03M. The circulating supply of DOGE is 170.38B, with a total supply of 170376123126.57908. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.14B.

DOGE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.08704
$ 0.08704$ 0.08704
24H Low
$ 0.093
$ 0.093$ 0.093
24H High

$ 0.08704
$ 0.08704$ 0.08704

$ 0.093
$ 0.093$ 0.093

$ 0.7375666
$ 0.7375666$ 0.7375666

$ 0.00008547439938411
$ 0.00008547439938411$ 0.00008547439938411

+0.16%

-0.40%

+26.08%

+26.08%

About DOGE

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency that enables users to send money online. Created in 2013 as a fun and friendly internet currency, DOGE was inspired by the popular "Doge" internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo. It operates on a proof-of-work model, similar to Bitcoin, but with a quicker block time and unlimited supply. The coin's primary use has been for online tipping and microtransactions, although it has also been used for charitable causes and other notable purposes. Despite its lighthearted origins, Dogecoin has grown into a significant player in the cryptocurrency space.

Trade DOGE (DOGE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live DOGE spot and futures markets, compare DOGE trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DOGE/USDT
$0.08879
$0.08879$0.08879
-0.47%
177.42M (USDT)
DOGE/USDC
$0.08878
$0.08878$0.08878
-0.40%
463.66K (USDT)
DOGE/USD1
$0.08889
$0.08889$0.08889
-0.40%
5.15M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for DOGE: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is DOGE (DOGE)

What is Dogecoin (DOGE)


Dogecoin (DOGE) is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency launched in December 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. It originated as a lighthearted project inspired by the popular Doge internet meme, with the Shiba Inu dog image becoming its recognizable emblem.


Unlike Bitcoin's more formal positioning, Dogecoin was deliberately designed to be more approachable and community-driven, aiming to function as a fun, accessible digital currency. Built on the Litecoin (LTC) codebase, Dogecoin utilizes the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism. It features a block time of approximately one minute, offers relatively fast transaction confirmations, and is known for its low transaction fees.


One of Dogecoin's defining characteristics is its unlimited supply. Approximately 5 billion DOGE are added to circulation annually. In contrast to Bitcoin's capped issuance of 21 million coins, this design makes DOGE an inflationary asset, a factor that significantly influences its value dynamics and long-term outlook.


Key Technical Features

  • Fast Block Generation: One-minute block time, compared to Bitcoin's 10 minutes.
  • Unlimited Supply: No maximum issuance cap, with continuous annual issuance intended to promote wider circulation.
  • Scrypt Algorithm: Similar to Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin uses the Scrypt algorithm, making mining more accessible to participants using conventional hardware.



Use Cases

  • Payments: With its low fees and fast confirmations, DOGE is frequently used for micropayments and cross-border transfers.
  • Tipping and Donations: On social platforms such as Reddit and Twitter, DOGE has been widely adopted as a way to tip creators.
  • Ecosystem Growth: As more platforms begin to support DOGE payments, its application scenarios continue to expand.



DOGE's Market Influence


Dogecoin's influence within the cryptocurrency market has steadily expanded over the years. Initially regarded as a lighthearted experiment, its value rose rapidly. Within two weeks of its launch in December 2013, DOGE surged from its starting price of $0.00026 to $0.00098. However, this promising start was quickly overshadowed by a major hack of the Dogecoin blockchain, during which tens of millions of DOGE were stolen.


Surprisingly, the crisis did not lead to collapse. Instead, it drew further public attention, propelling Dogecoin to viral popularity on Twitter and attracting a wave of new users into its ecosystem. In response, the Dogecoin community launched the "Save Dogecoin" initiative, aimed at compensating victims of the hack. The campaign was ultimately successful, demonstrating the community's resilience and solidarity, and helping to cement the strong culture that defines Dogecoin.


By January 2014, the price of DOGE had nearly doubled again, reaching $0.0018. Around the same time, the Dogecoin team released an online promotional video that further showcased its trademark humor and inclusivity. From that point onward, Dogecoin evolved beyond being dismissed as a memecoin, gradually establishing itself as a recognized digital asset in its own right.


Is DOGE a Good Investment?


Whether Dogecoin (DOGE) is a worthwhile investment has long been a point of debate among investors. As the leading memecoin, DOGE's value is heavily influenced by community enthusiasm and overall market sentiment, as well as celebrity endorsements (most notably from Elon Musk). While its technical advantages are less competitive compared to some newer blockchains, Dogecoin's strong community, high brand recognition, and growing payment use cases continue to give it a unique investment appeal. That said, investors should be aware that DOGE's price is highly volatile, making it a relatively high-risk asset.


DOGE Price Trends and Market Drivers


The price of DOGE is typically influenced by the following factors:

  • Social Media and Public Figures: Tweets and public statements, especially from figures like Elon Musk, can significantly impact price movements.
  • Overall Cryptocurrency Market Conditions: Broader market trends, such as bull and bear cycles.
  • Mining Economics: Factors such as mining difficulty, mining costs, and the rate of supply growth.
  • Community Activity: Adoption by merchants or platforms for payments and tipping, along with online campaigns and community-driven events.

DOGE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DOGE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DOGE Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About DOGE (DOGE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:44:00 (UTC+8)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DOGE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DOGE
DOGE
USD
USD

1 DOGE = 0.08884 USD