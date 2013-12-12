DOGE Price(DOGE)
DOGE price today is $ 0.08884, down 0.40% in the last 24 hours.
The live DOGE (DOGE) price today is $ 0.08884, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08884 per DOGE.
DOGE currently ranks #10 by market capitalization at $ 15.14B, with a circulating supply of 170.38B DOGE. During the last 24 hours, DOGE traded between $ 0.08704 (low) and $ 0.093 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.7375666, while the all-time low was $ 0.00008547439938411.
In short-term performance, DOGE moved +0.16% in the last hour and +26.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.03M.
No.10
0.67%
2013-12-12 00:00:00
DOGE
The current Market Cap of DOGE is $ 15.14B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.03M. The circulating supply of DOGE is 170.38B, with a total supply of 170376123126.57908. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.14B.
+0.16%
-0.40%
+26.08%
+26.08%
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency that enables users to send money online. Created in 2013 as a fun and friendly internet currency, DOGE was inspired by the popular "Doge" internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo. It operates on a proof-of-work model, similar to Bitcoin, but with a quicker block time and unlimited supply. The coin's primary use has been for online tipping and microtransactions, although it has also been used for charitable causes and other notable purposes. Despite its lighthearted origins, Dogecoin has grown into a significant player in the cryptocurrency space.
Explore live DOGE spot and futures markets, compare DOGE trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for DOGE: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
What is Dogecoin (DOGE)
Dogecoin (DOGE) is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency launched in December 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. It originated as a lighthearted project inspired by the popular Doge internet meme, with the Shiba Inu dog image becoming its recognizable emblem.
Unlike Bitcoin's more formal positioning, Dogecoin was deliberately designed to be more approachable and community-driven, aiming to function as a fun, accessible digital currency. Built on the Litecoin (LTC) codebase, Dogecoin utilizes the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism. It features a block time of approximately one minute, offers relatively fast transaction confirmations, and is known for its low transaction fees.
One of Dogecoin's defining characteristics is its unlimited supply. Approximately 5 billion DOGE are added to circulation annually. In contrast to Bitcoin's capped issuance of 21 million coins, this design makes DOGE an inflationary asset, a factor that significantly influences its value dynamics and long-term outlook.
Key Technical Features
Use Cases
DOGE's Market Influence
Dogecoin's influence within the cryptocurrency market has steadily expanded over the years. Initially regarded as a lighthearted experiment, its value rose rapidly. Within two weeks of its launch in December 2013, DOGE surged from its starting price of $0.00026 to $0.00098. However, this promising start was quickly overshadowed by a major hack of the Dogecoin blockchain, during which tens of millions of DOGE were stolen.
Surprisingly, the crisis did not lead to collapse. Instead, it drew further public attention, propelling Dogecoin to viral popularity on Twitter and attracting a wave of new users into its ecosystem. In response, the Dogecoin community launched the "Save Dogecoin" initiative, aimed at compensating victims of the hack. The campaign was ultimately successful, demonstrating the community's resilience and solidarity, and helping to cement the strong culture that defines Dogecoin.
By January 2014, the price of DOGE had nearly doubled again, reaching $0.0018. Around the same time, the Dogecoin team released an online promotional video that further showcased its trademark humor and inclusivity. From that point onward, Dogecoin evolved beyond being dismissed as a memecoin, gradually establishing itself as a recognized digital asset in its own right.
Is DOGE a Good Investment?
Whether Dogecoin (DOGE) is a worthwhile investment has long been a point of debate among investors. As the leading memecoin, DOGE's value is heavily influenced by community enthusiasm and overall market sentiment, as well as celebrity endorsements (most notably from Elon Musk). While its technical advantages are less competitive compared to some newer blockchains, Dogecoin's strong community, high brand recognition, and growing payment use cases continue to give it a unique investment appeal. That said, investors should be aware that DOGE's price is highly volatile, making it a relatively high-risk asset.
DOGE Price Trends and Market Drivers
The price of DOGE is typically influenced by the following factors:
For a more in-depth understanding of DOGE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on DOGE with leverage. Explore DOGEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.