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The live Pocket Network price today is 0.007161 USD.POKT market cap is 16,756,117.539461130369 USD. Track real-time POKT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Pocket Network price today is 0.007161 USD.POKT market cap is 16,756,117.539461130369 USD. Track real-time POKT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Pocket Network Price(POKT)

1 POKT to USD Live Price:

$0.007161
$0.007161$0.007161
-1.79%1D
USD
Pocket Network (POKT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:55:47 (UTC+8)

Pocket Network Market Statistics

Pocket Network price today is $ 0.007161, down 1.79% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.007161 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.005642 - $ 0.007469 USD
Market Capitalization$ 16.76M USD (rank #734)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 8.93K
Circulating Supply2.34B POKT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 17.02M USD
All-Time High$ 3.099854645224399 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:55:47

Pocket Network Price Today

The live Pocket Network (POKT) price today is $ 0.007161, with a 1.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current POKT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.007161 per POKT.

Pocket Network currently ranks #734 by market capitalization at $ 16.76M, with a circulating supply of 2.34B POKT. During the last 24 hours, POKT traded between $ 0.005642 (low) and $ 0.007469 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.099854645224399, while the all-time low was $ 0.00725345717630424.

In short-term performance, POKT moved -0.07% in the last hour and +6.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.93K.

Pocket Network (POKT) Market Information

No.734

$ 16.76M
$ 16.76M$ 16.76M

$ 8.93K
$ 8.93K$ 8.93K

$ 17.02M
$ 17.02M$ 17.02M

2.34B
2.34B 2.34B

2,376,545,548.808835
2,376,545,548.808835 2,376,545,548.808835

NONE

The current Market Cap of Pocket Network is $ 16.76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.93K. The circulating supply of POKT is 2.34B, with a total supply of 2376545548.808835. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.02M.

Pocket Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.005642
$ 0.005642$ 0.005642
24H Low
$ 0.007469
$ 0.007469$ 0.007469
24H High

$ 0.005642
$ 0.005642$ 0.005642

$ 0.007469
$ 0.007469$ 0.007469

$ 3.099854645224399
$ 3.099854645224399$ 3.099854645224399

$ 0.00725345717630424
$ 0.00725345717630424$ 0.00725345717630424

-0.07%

-1.79%

+6.64%

+6.64%

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network (POKT) is a decentralized infrastructure protocol that enables developers to connect any app, on any blockchain, to any device, using any programming language. It is designed to provide a trustless API layer, allowing developers to interact with full nodes for any blockchain. POKT uses a unique Proof of Relay consensus mechanism, where nodes are rewarded for providing services to the network, and its token, POKT, is used for governance and to incentivize node participation. The Pocket Network aims to create a more resilient, efficient, and decentralized ecosystem for blockchain data access and interaction.

Trade Pocket Network (POKT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live POKT spot and futures markets, compare Pocket Network trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
POKT/USDT
$0.007161
$0.007161$0.007161
-1.79%
1.33M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Pocket Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Pocket Network (POKT)

Pocket Network is a decentralized blockchain API built for Web3 apps, relaying data to and from any blockchain through a network of thousands of nodes. The Pocket Network protocol validates all relayed data and proportionally rewards the participating nodes with POKT.

Pocket Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Pocket Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Pocket Network Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Pocket Network (POKT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:55:47 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Pocket Network

POKTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on POKT with leverage. Explore POKTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

POKT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

POKT
POKT
USD
USD

1 POKT = 0.007161 USD