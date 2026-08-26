Pocket Network Price Today

The live Pocket Network (POKT) price today is $ 0.007161, with a 1.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current POKT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.007161 per POKT.

Pocket Network currently ranks #734 by market capitalization at $ 16.76M, with a circulating supply of 2.34B POKT. During the last 24 hours, POKT traded between $ 0.005642 (low) and $ 0.007469 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.099854645224399, while the all-time low was $ 0.00725345717630424.

In short-term performance, POKT moved -0.07% in the last hour and +6.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.93K.

Pocket Network (POKT) Market Information

Rank No.734 Market Cap $ 16.76M$ 16.76M $ 16.76M Volume (24H) $ 8.93K$ 8.93K $ 8.93K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.02M$ 17.02M $ 17.02M Circulation Supply 2.34B 2.34B 2.34B Total Supply 2,376,545,548.808835 2,376,545,548.808835 2,376,545,548.808835 Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of Pocket Network is $ 16.76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.93K. The circulating supply of POKT is 2.34B, with a total supply of 2376545548.808835. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.02M.