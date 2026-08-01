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The live AIXDROP price today is 0.00018444 USD.AIXDROP market cap is -- USD. Track real-time AIXDROP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live AIXDROP price today is 0.00018444 USD.AIXDROP market cap is -- USD. Track real-time AIXDROP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About AIXDROP

AIXDROP Price Info

What is AIXDROP

AIXDROP Whitepaper

AIXDROP Official Website

AIXDROP Tokenomics

AIXDROP Price Forecast

AIXDROP History

AIXDROP Buying Guide

AIXDROP-to-Fiat Currency Converter

AIXDROP Spot

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AIXDROP Price(AIXDROP)

1 AIXDROP to USD Live Price:

$0.00018449
$0.00018449$0.00018449
+0.04%1D
USD
AIXDROP (AIXDROP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:54:47 (UTC+8)

AIXDROP Market Statistics

AIXDROP price today is $ 0.00018444, up 0.04% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00018444 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.000183 - $ 0.00018859 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 378.91K
Circulating Supply-- AIXDROP of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.84M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:54:47

AIXDROP Price Today

The live AIXDROP (AIXDROP) price today is $ 0.00018444, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIXDROP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00018444 per AIXDROP.

AIXDROP currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- AIXDROP. During the last 24 hours, AIXDROP traded between $ 0.000183 (low) and $ 0.00018859 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AIXDROP moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 378.91K.

AIXDROP (AIXDROP) Market Information

--
----

$ 378.91K
$ 378.91K$ 378.91K

$ 1.84M
$ 1.84M$ 1.84M

--
----

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of AIXDROP is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 378.91K. The circulating supply of AIXDROP is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.84M.

AIXDROP Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000183
$ 0.000183$ 0.000183
24H Low
$ 0.00018859
$ 0.00018859$ 0.00018859
24H High

$ 0.000183
$ 0.000183$ 0.000183

$ 0.00018859
$ 0.00018859$ 0.00018859

--
----

--
----

+0.01%

+0.04%

+0.25%

+0.25%

Trade AIXDROP (AIXDROP) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live AIXDROP spot and futures markets, compare AIXDROP trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AIXDROP/USDT
$0.00018439
$0.00018439$0.00018439
-0.03%
2.05B (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for AIXDROP: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is AIXDROP (AIXDROP)

Aixdrop is the native airdrop token of the Aixovia ecosystem. It is utilized within the Aixovia App for signal trading activities, and users can earn tokens by completing various in-app tasks.

AIXDROP Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AIXDROP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AIXDROP Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About AIXDROP (AIXDROP)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:54:47 (UTC+8)

Explore More about AIXDROP

AIXDROPUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on AIXDROP with leverage. Explore AIXDROPUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AIXDROP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AIXDROP
AIXDROP
USD
USD

1 AIXDROP = 0.00018444 USD